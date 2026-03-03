Dive deep into the hidden history of the 18th Dynasty as scholar Michael Tsarion shatters the glossy Hollywood myths surrounding Akhenaten and the origins of monotheism. Discover how the “Atonists”—an expelled group of solar-worshipping elites—became the foundation for modern Judeo-Christianity and secret societies like the Freemasons.

In this Episode:

The Hyksos Connection: Were the original Israelites actually a mighty pharaonic dynasty?

Moses as Akhenaten: Investigating the historical evidence that Moses was an Egyptian Pharaoh.

Luciferianism Decoded: The true meaning of “Son of the Morning” and the metaphysical dark side of light.

Royal Symbolism: Why the British Crown and the UN share the Lion of Judah iconography.

Irish Origins: The startling link between Egyptian theocracy and ancient Celtic Druidism.

This is more than a history lesson; it is a vital concept for understanding the war on human consciousness today.

See Occult Theocracy for More

XVONE Channel for Archives & Critical Review Material

The Work of Windows on the World

Also the Work of Robert Sepehr

