Dive deep into the hidden history of the 18th Dynasty as scholar Michael Tsarion shatters the glossy Hollywood myths surrounding Akhenaten and the origins of monotheism. Discover how the “Atonists”—an expelled group of solar-worshipping elites—became the foundation for modern Judeo-Christianity and secret societies like the Freemasons.
In this Episode:
The Hyksos Connection: Were the original Israelites actually a mighty pharaonic dynasty?
Moses as Akhenaten: Investigating the historical evidence that Moses was an Egyptian Pharaoh.
Luciferianism Decoded: The true meaning of “Son of the Morning” and the metaphysical dark side of light.
Royal Symbolism: Why the British Crown and the UN share the Lion of Judah iconography.
Irish Origins: The startling link between Egyptian theocracy and ancient Celtic Druidism.
This is more than a history lesson; it is a vital concept for understanding the war on human consciousness today.
Timestamps
00:00 Introductions & The Origins of Oracle Series
03:42 Unmasking Akhenaten: The Creator of Monotheism?
06:48 Secret Society Symbolism: The Egyptian Connection
10:22 Luciferianism & The Metaphysics of Solar Light
14:46 The Atonists: Origins of Judeo-Christianity
18:40 The Hyksos: The Forgotten Israelite Pharaohs
24:32 Despots of the Sun: The Monotheistic Coup
28:37 Moses as Akhenaten: Freud’s Theory Revisited
33:54 The Lion of Judah & The Royal Bloodline Secrets
38:52 Knights Templar & The True Secret of Solomon’s Temple
44:03 The New World Order: Replacing the Old Secular Order
49:54 Druidic Foundations: The Irish Origins of Civilization