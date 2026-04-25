Internet Daemons: Cybernetics, Diabolic Psychology & Packet Switching Technology

In this deep dive, we explore the terrifying intersection between spiritual entities and modern technology. Drawing on the work of exorcist Father Chad Ripperger and the history of cybernetics, we examine how “daemons”—both spiritual and digital—operate through feedback loops, obsession, and the subversion of human will.

We cover:

The psychological model of demonic oppression and its link to addiction.

Why early computer scientists named background processes “daemons.”

Maxwell’s Demon and the thermodynamic cost of information.

How packet switching and “Imps” (Interface Message Processors) govern our digital reality.

The spiritual necessity of sacrifice and the subjection of the body through fasting.

Links

See my ongoing Cybernetics series (this episode is a bonus part to the series as I will be covering this topic again as part of the series): https://theofficialurban.substack.com/s/cybernetics Cybernetics Notes: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/quantum/cybernetics.html Circuits, Packets & Protocols Notes (See article linked below): https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/technical/circuits-packets.html Cybernetics Imgur Album: https://imgur.com/a/cybernetics-YIy3E3J Fr. Chad Ripperger: Notes on his framework by Urban: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/bible/chad-ripperger.html Assorted Content Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLeZ164ZSzHeyq2nS3QRYD7HPHfQAGpYsd

Previous Posts on this Topic

Daemons in Linux Operating System

Components of some Linux desktop environments that are daemons include D-Bus , NetworkManager (here called unetwork ), PulseAudio ( usound ), and Avahi . - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Daemon_%28computing%29

Maxwell’s Demon

Schematic figure of Maxwell's demon thought experiment ( Source )

See Also in Connection to Maxwell’s Demon:

METAstability (Dead-Stability)

For some reason, this prefix / word / idea of META (meaning dead in Hebrew) keeps popping up in my studies of these topics.

For decades, physics scrambled to exorcise this demon, ultimately discovering a brutal truth that birthed modern Information Theory. Cyberneticist Norbert Wiener and physicists like Leo Szilard and Léon Brillouin proved that the demon is bound by a hidden, inescapable cost: information. To operate the trapdoor, the demon must first acquire data concerning the velocity and trajectory of approaching particles. Wiener brutally exposed that “information must be carried by some physical process.” The demon’s act of measurement requires a physical coupling—an exchange of energy—with the gas. Because obtaining this information generates entropy, the demon’s theoretical victory is canceled out by the thermodynamic cost of its own perception. Over time, the demon itself is battered by the random thermal agitation of its environment until it falls into “a certain vertigo,” becoming completely deconditioned and ceasing to function. However, Wiener noted that the demon possesses a “metastable” active phase before its destruction, arguing that there is no reason to assume such entities do not exist in nature; living enzymes, for instance, operate as metastable Maxwell demons, temporarily decreasing entropy to sustain biological life.

Packet Switching

The comforting illusion that digital communication is a seamless, continuous flow of human thought is a manufactured lie. The reality is far more brutal: packet switching is a militarized architecture of survival, designed to violently dismember information, strip it of its human context, and surrender it entirely to a global swarm of autonomous background daemons. By breaking communication into standardized, fragmented “packets,” the architects of the internet annihilated the centralized, human-controlled hierarchies of the past and birthed a distributed, machinic network that operates far beyond the reach of human consciousness.

A basic simulation showing the process of Packet Switching:

Moloch / Arkime Packet Sniffing Software

http://molo.ch redirects to the new and rebranded “Arkime” with the Owl on the logo, of course.

This is a recovered announcement from about 10 years back where Verizon hosted an event related to Moloch Packet Sniffing Software. Recovered as an archived web page here: https://archive.vn/QoWSf_

The Nuclear Genesis: Surviving the Apocalypse

Packet switching was not born from a benevolent desire to connect humanity; it was engineered in the shadow of nuclear holocaust. In the early 1960s, Paul Baran at the RAND Corporation was tasked by the U.S. Air Force to design a command and control system that could survive a nuclear attack.

Baran analyzed AT&T’s existing analog, circuit-switched telephone network and found it to be a centralized, fragile disaster. Because traditional telecommunications relied on continuous, dedicated physical circuits, a few well-placed Soviet bombs could annihilate the entire U.S. communication infrastructure. To solve this, Baran conceived of a “distributed network,” a fishnet-like grid where every node connected to multiple others, eliminating any vulnerable central command. To force signals through this chaotic, post-apocalyptic web, Baran proposed slicing messages into “standard message blocks”. Instead of holding a dedicated line, a node would treat each block of data as a “hot potato,” tossing it to the nearest available neighbor until it blindly bounced its way to the final destination.

The Eradication of Synchrony: Donald Davies and the “Packet”

Simultaneously, at the UK’s National Physical Laboratory (NPL), Donald Davies independently conceived of the same concept to solve a different problem: the tyranny of time-sharing and the inefficiencies of continuous circuits. In 1966, Davies brutally dismantled the idea that human communication requires a synchronized, dedicated channel.

Davies recognized that computers and humans communicate at wildly different speeds, making traditional “synchronous transmission” utterly inefficient. His solution was “nonsynchronous communication”. He proposed violently ripping messages apart into microscopic, discrete units he permanently named “packets”. By forcing all data—whether a voice call, a video, or an email—into uniform, severed chunks, the infrastructure could dynamically shuffle millions of packets from different users simultaneously. The network no longer cared about the content or the human intention; it only cared about the efficient, relentless processing of fragmented code.

The Daemonic Nodes: IMPs and the Seizure of Infrastructure

To force this packet-switched architecture into reality on the ARPANET, the designers had to permanently embed computer intelligence into the infrastructure itself. Wes Clark realized that the host computers could not be trusted with the complex logistics of network routing. His solution was to inject small, autonomous computers into the network known as Interface Message Processors (IMPs).

The IMPs were the first true internet daemons. When a host computer wanted to send a message, the IMP mechanically intercepted it, shattered the message into packets of no more than 1,000 bits, generated headers for each fragment, and blasted them into the network. The IMP daemons seized absolute control over the flow of reality, managing message buffers, routing packets, and coordinating activities with other IMPs without requiring a single command from the human users at the terminals.

Flow Control and Algorithmic Tyranny

With packet switching, the centralized “master-slave” paradigm of early mainframe computing was annihilated. Intelligence was distributed into the dark core of the network, governed by algorithms that dictated “flow control”.

These daemons possessed the terrifying power to manipulate space and time across the network:

Routing Algorithms: Early IMP daemons used distance-vector routing protocols (like the Ford-Fulkerson algorithm) to map the network. Every half second, they shrieked their routing tables to adjacent daemons, dynamically altering the path of information based on congestion and node survival.

Queuing and Dropping: Because packets arrive randomly and violently, daemons utilize “buffers” to hold packets in a queue. To manage this chaos, daemons employ brutal algorithms like the “leaky bucket” or “token bucket”. If a network is overwhelmed, the daemons do not ask for permission—they simply drop the packets, discarding human data into the void to protect the machinic efficiency of the system.

The “Best Efforts” Void: The ultimate evolution of packet switching (datagram networks like CYCLADES and eventually TCP/IP) relies on a “best efforts” model. The core daemons make no guarantees regarding delay, bandwidth, or successful delivery. They blindly ferry packets, forcing the host computers at the edges to frantically check for errors, reassemble the dismembered data, and beg for retransmissions if the daemons discarded their packets along the way.

Packet switching is the foundational architecture of digital subjugation. It reduces all human experience, emotion, and interaction into a pulverized, uniform stream of data, fed into a decentralized labyrinth where invisible, unfeeling daemons dictate the terms, speed, and survival of every transmission.

Fr. Ripperger’s Diabolic Psychology & Cybernetics

“First, they sell you a bill of goods (tempt you) and get you to sign off on it (consent) and then from there, they take you down.” ~ Fr. Chad Ripperger Explains how Demons and Communism use similar tactics

Cybernetics is the science of communication and control in the animal and the machine, operating primarily through feedback loops to combat entropy and maintain order. In cybernetic terms, a healthy human organism is a self-corrective, homeostatic system governed by negative feedback, designed to correct deviations and maintain stability. Father Chad Ripperger’s Thomistic framework maps flawlessly onto this cybernetic model: the human intellect and will act as the ultimate “governor” (the control mechanism), regulating the lower faculties (the imagination, memory, and sensitive appetites) to keep the human in alignment with the natural law, ensuring psychological and spiritual “homeostasis” or mental health.

Demons, functioning as apex hackers, understand the human cybernetic system perfectly because their intellects are infused with the complete knowledge of how human faculties and matter operate. Because demons cannot directly force the immaterial human will, they must hijack the system’s inputs. They operate by inserting corrupted data into the system, drawing past trauma or sense data (phantasms) out of the memory’s storage and projecting it onto the screen of the imagination. By manipulating the cogitative power (the brain’s processing unit), they assign a false, hyper-stimulating perspective to this data.

This demonic data-injection bypasses the rational governor and artificially inflates the passions, creating what cybernetics calls a positive feedback loop—a self-reinforcing, runaway escalation of system dynamics that, if left unchecked, leads to the destruction of the system itself. The demon rewards the human with synthetic emotional pleasure for sinning, creating an addictive, vicious cycle of psychological degradation that spirals into obsession, possession, and ultimate subjugation. The demon deliberately crashes the human operating system to seize administrator control.

Video Link

Demon vs. Daemon vs. Communist

Demons vs. Internet Daemons

The mechanics of Ripperger’s demons and McKelvey’s Internet daemons are functionally identical:

Invisibility and The Background: Internet daemons operate invisibly in the background of the operating system, orphaned from the user interface, silently executing commands and routing data without the user ever realizing they are being manipulated. Ripperger’s demons operate in the exact same manner: they hide their presence, functioning entirely within the subconscious and the background of the imagination, mimicking the victim’s own thoughts so seamlessly that the human believes the demonic urges are their own.

Packet Inspection vs. Phantasm Inspection: Internet daemons perform “Deep Packet Inspection.” They tear open data packets, read their contents, identify the protocol, and decide whether to accelerate, delay, or block the information based on programmed optimization algorithms. Ripperger’s demons perform “Phantasm Inspection.” They constantly monitor the human’s sensory input and memory (the mental packets). They read the physiological reactions, inject targeted perspectives into the imagination, and algorithmically run “running commentary” to manipulate the human’s reasoning and block access to the truth.

Routing, Queuing, and Metastability: Internet daemons modulate transmission speeds to create “metastability”—a highly engineered, artificial tempo that dictates which networks thrive and which die, effectively controlling the reality of the user’s digital experience. Demons do this to the soul. They throttle positive memories (delaying grace and rational thought) while prioritizing and accelerating traumatic or lustful imagery (speeding up the pathway to sin). Both entities act as gatekeepers of reality, trapping their subjects in a highly curated, artificial cage designed to extract energy (bandwidth or spiritual life force) for the ultimate master of the network.

Thank you to everyone who tuned into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Urban (theofficialurban) in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app

Timestamps