🧠Cybernetics & Metaprogramming⚙️ (Part I) - Introduction & Behavioral Feedback Loops

Are you the programmer or merely the software? 🤖⚙️

In this first installment of our new series, we dive deep into the world of Cybernetics, Metaprogramming, and the Human Biocomputer. We explore the dominant paradigm in Silicon Valley and high-level psychological warfare that suggests the human mind can be rewritten through external and environmental “software” modifications.

In this video, we cover:

See the full Imgur Album: https://imgur.com/a/cybernetics-YIy3E3J

The conceptualization of the brain as a biological computer with 13 billion active elements.

How external authorities bypass the “self-metaprogrammer” to gain administrative access to your core beliefs.

The “Temple of Set” reading list and its connection to transhumanism and “Mind War.”

The Law of Requisite Variety: Why your internal regulation must exceed external disturbances to survive.

How to identify and override the feedback loops that dictate your behavior.

Knowledge is our only defense against mind control. If you don’t understand the code you are running, someone else will write it for you.

Primary Sources

The following list includes the key texts references but isn’t a complete list:

(The Temple of Set Reading List Covered in the Video) An Introduction to Cybernetics [W. Ross Ashby] Programming & Metaprogramming in the Human Biocomputer [Dr. John C. Lily, Monarch Programmer] Bioenergetics (Alexander Lowen) Cybernetics or Control & Communication in the Animal and the Machine [Norbert Wiener] God and Golem, Inc [Norbert Wiener] Psycho-Cybernetics [Maxwell Malz] Steps to An Ecology of the Mind [Gregory Bateson] The Human Use of Human Beings [Norbert Wiener & Brian Christian]

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The Hidden Hand Behind Everything: How Cybernetics Became the Secret Operating System of the Modern World

A thermostat clicks, holding your room at a perfect 70 degrees. A social media algorithm serves you a video it knows you’ll watch. A flock of starlings turns in unison, a shimmering, living cloud that seems to think with a single mind. When we look at these systems—one mechanical, one digital, one biological—they feel worlds apart. But what if I told you there’s a master key, a hidden logic that connects all of them? What is the invisible set of rules that links the cooling system in your home to the economy of a nation, and both of them to the intricate wiring of the human brain?

The answer, hiding in plain sight for over 70 years, is a little-known post-war science called Cybernetics. Coined by the mathematician Norbert Wiener, it is, in his foundational words, “the science of control and communication, in the animal and the machine.” It’s not about robots or cyborgs in the way sci-fi imagines, but something far more profound: a universal theory of how systems regulate themselves, stay stable, and pursue goals. Once you learn its language, you start seeing it everywhere.

The pioneers of this field were not trying to build better gadgets; they were attempting to decode systems of what one of its chief architects, W. Ross Ashby, called “fearful complexity”—the very systems that seemed to defy traditional science, like a sick patient, a national economy, or the brain itself. What they uncovered was a hidden architecture of control that underlies nearly every complex process in our world. This investigation will pull back the curtain on that discovery. We’ll see how Cybernetics created a universal language for control, how it fundamentally shifted science’s focus from raw energy to processed information, and how it laid the abstract blueprint for the complex digital systems that now govern our lives.

The Spark: A Radical New ‘Theory of Machines’

After the Second World War, scientists found themselves staring into an abyss. They had mastered the physics of atoms and levers, but they were utterly stumped by the dynamics of truly complex systems. So how did they grapple with this? How could you possibly understand a national economy or the human brain when the old scientific dogma of “vary the factors one at a time” was not just impractical, but fundamentally impossible? As Ashby noted, in these interconnected systems, altering one factor immediately triggers a cascade of changes in countless others. A new approach was desperately needed.

Into this intellectual crisis stepped W. Ross Ashby, a British psychiatrist and researcher. In his 1956 masterwork, An Introduction to Cybernetics, he laid out a radical new premise. Cybernetics, he argued, was a new kind of “theory of machines,” but it had nothing to do with physical things like “levers and cogs.” Instead, it was an abstract theory about ways of behaving. It proposed a fundamental shift in perspective: from asking “what is this thing?” to asking “what does it do?”

To me, Ashby’s most powerful analogy is the one he makes with geometry. Cybernetics, he explained, stands to any real-world machine—whether it’s made of electronics, neurons, or mechanical parts—much as geometry stands to a real object. Geometry provides a universal framework that can describe a pyramid, a planet, or a protein molecule, ignoring their material substance to focus on their abstract form. Similarly, Cybernetics offered a universal framework for understanding the behavior of “all possible machines.” The specific material—be it neural tissue, silicon, or steel—was irrelevant. What mattered were the principles of organization, regulation, and control.

This new science didn’t emerge from a vacuum, but it represented a sharp break from the past.

Pre-Cybernetics: For centuries, science primarily investigated simple, reducible systems. It used concepts like energy to explain why things change—for instance, why an ovum grows.

1940s: Norbert Wiener coins the term “Cybernetics,” defining it as “the art of steermanship” and uniting the study of control systems in both living organisms and man-made machines.

1956: W. Ross Ashby publishes his book to make these powerful principles accessible. He argues that Cybernetics has its “own foundations” and is not merely a sub-field of physics, but a discipline in its own right.

This wasn’t just a new way to see the world; it was a new way to build it—and to control it. And this new science required a powerful new vocabulary to describe its universal mechanisms.

The Secret Language of Control and Intrigue

To understand the world through a cybernetic lens is to learn its secret language. This isn’t a language of force or energy, but a toolkit for decoding the world built on three elegant concepts: transformation, state, and feedback.

The most fundamental “verb” in this language is the transformation. This is simply a defined rule that governs how a system changes from one condition—or state—to another. Ashby used simple examples to illustrate this, like the transition of pale skin → dark skin under the influence of sunshine. Here, “pale skin” is the initial state, and “dark skin” is the final state. Any system that follows such predictable rules—where knowing the present state allows you to know the next—is called a determinate machine. It doesn’t have to be mechanical; a growing culture of bacteria or a predictable human reflex can be described as a determinate machine because it behaves like a “closed single-valued transformation.”

This focus on rules and information marked a revolutionary departure from traditional science. Consider the growth of an embryo. The old scientific question was, “Why does an ovum grow?” The answer lay in energetics—metabolism and the Krebs cycle. Cybernetics took that energy for granted and asked a far more interesting question: “Why should the changes be to the rabbit-form, and not to a dog-form, a fish-form, or even to a teratoma-form?” The focus shifted from the raw power driving the change to the information that guides, determines, and controls it.

The final piece of this puzzle is feedback, which Ashby described as a “circularity of action” where two or more parts of a system each affect the other. This concept is the engine of stability and the secret to how complex systems learn and adapt without a central commander. The household thermostat is the classic example: the furnace (part A) changes the room’s temperature (part B), and the temperature (part B) in turn changes the state of the furnace (part A). This loop allows the system to maintain a stable state, a goal. This same principle, Ashby argued, is at work in the countless regulatory processes that keep us alive.

To truly appreciate the power of this new perspective, just look at how it reframed the ultimate complex system: the human brain.

With this powerful abstract language in place, the principles of cybernetics were poised to escape the laboratory and reshape the world in their own image.

Modern Echoes: The Cybernetic Matrix

The abstract concepts of states, inputs, and transformations pioneered by Ashby are not just theoretical curiosities. They are the literal, functional building blocks of our digital world. The language designed to understand the brain became the blueprint for building our most powerful technologies. The ghost in the machine became the architect of the Matrix we now inhabit.

Once you know the language, you see it everywhere.

Social Media Algorithms: A user is a system that can exist in various states (bored, engaged, angry). Your data (likes, shares, watch time) provides the algorithm with your current state. The algorithm is the transformation engine. It presents you with a curated feed, which acts as a powerful form of feedback designed to control your next state. The cybernetic goal of this system is not your well-being, but the maintenance of a single, stable state: maximum user attention. The feedback loop is a regulatory mechanism designed to keep your attention from deviating from the platform, just as a thermostat keeps a room’s temperature from deviating from its setpoint.

Artificial Intelligence: Every AI is an Ashby-esque machine. It receives data (its input), which defines its current operational state. It then performs an action based on its internal transformation rules. The outcome provides feedback (”was the prediction correct?”), which the machine uses to constantly rewrite its own transformations, relentlessly seeking a stable state where its predictions match reality. It learns. As we build AI of ever-increasing complexity, are we creating tools we control, or are we simply components in larger cybernetic systems whose goals may not be our own?

The Internet of Things: A smart home is a textbook example of what Ashby called “coupled” machines. Each device is a small machine with inputs and outputs. The output of one (a motion sensor detecting you’ve arrived) becomes the input for another (the lights turning on). This creates a vast, interconnected network of feedback and control, an ambient cybernetic system that regulates your environment.

If the principles of cybernetic control are so effective on machines, what does it mean for our autonomy when they are applied at scale to social and political systems? Can we use Ashby’s principles of stability and regulation to build more resilient and fair societies, or are we destined to be managed by automated systems we can no longer fully understand?

Conclusion and Call to Action

The science of cybernetics may seem obscure, but its impact is everywhere. It is the hidden logic that enables, and increasingly governs, the complex systems of the 21st century. What I’ve come to realize is that we don’t just use these systems; we inhabit them. Understanding their language is the first step toward reclaiming our agency within them.

Here are the most critical takeaways:

Cybernetics is a universal theory of control, not just a field of robotics. It provides a master framework for understanding the behavior of any complex system, from a single cell to an entire society.

It marked a pivotal shift in science from a focus on energy to a focus on information. It answers how systems organize and regulate themselves, not just what physically powers them.

Its core concepts—transformation, feedback, and state—are the foundational DNA of the digital age. We now live, work, and think inside vast, interconnected cybernetic systems.

Links & Resources

Cybernetics Notes & Sharable Word Definition(s) Full Imgur Album: https://imgur.com/a/cybernetics-YIy3E3J Extended Notes on Cybernetics: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/quantum/cybernetics.html Grokipedia Entries on Cybernetics: Cybernetics: https://grokipedia.com/page/Cybernetics Psycho-Cybernetics: https://grokipedia.com/page/Psycho-Cybernetics Notes on Quantum Grammar: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/quantum/quantum-grammar.html Notes on the Temple of Set Reading List: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/mahanism/temple-of-set.html Fritz Springmeier’s ‘The Illuminati Formula’ - https://tinyurl.com/2x4x39yk Some good videos by Hidden AmuraKa on Cybernetics: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLeZ164ZSzHezmIPTXCE3fBHjFl1nfcEgi The Past 33 Years Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@thepast33yrs

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