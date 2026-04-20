Urban Odyssey

Urban Odyssey

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⚙️Cybernetics & Metaprogramming🧠 (Pt. 1a) - Hacking in Computer & Biological Systems [Project Soul Catcher]

We begin a reading of Chapter 1 of Dr. Robert Duncan's "Project Soul Catcher" covering Hacking in Computer & Biological Systems as a way to illustrate the analogous nature of computing and the brain.
Urban (theofficialurban)'s avatar
Urban (theofficialurban)
Apr 20, 2026

In this episode of Urban Odyssey, we begin a deep dive into Chapter 1 of Dr. Robert Duncan’s seminal work, “Project Soul Catcher: Hacking Computer and Biological Systems.” We explore the chilling technical analogies between computer hacking and neurological warfare, uncovering how the Department of Defense and CIA utilize biocommunication to target specific neural pathways.

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What we cover in this video:

Part 1a ends at Page 25, we will continue from there in Part 1b

  • The legacy of Dr. Robert Duncan and his work on neuro-weapons.

  • How the brain functions as a biological computer with sensory I/O ports.

  • The history of “Psychic Warfare” and microwave signaling from the Cold War to today.

  • The mechanics of Mind Viruses, “Satan 666” AI, and remote zombification.

  • The technical “Lock and Key” mechanism used to target individuals via UHF and ELF frequencies.

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Links & Resources

🧬Human Husbandry⛓️

🧬Human Husbandry⛓️

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
October 27, 2025
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Urban’s Directory of Words & Terms: https://datawrapper.dwcdn.net/9ysrs/

Introduction to Series

Imgur Albums:

Other Links:

Download a Copy & Follow Along

Robert Duncan - Project Soul Catcher Secrets Of Cyber And Cybernetic Warfare Revealed
53.7MB ∙ PDF file
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Other Content Regarding Dr. Robert Duncan

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Interesting Videos to Check Out

A good channel for people who want more information on this subject: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBT3VPJlhJHeIvmDadeZB5w

Timestamps

00:00:00 Introduction to Project Soul Catcher
00:01:32 Who was Dr. Robert Duncan?
00:04:49 The Global Human Surveillance Grid
00:07:09 Biological vs. Computer Hacking Models
00:10:14 History of Mind Hacking & Brain Signals
00:13:09 Microwave Warfare & Brain Modulation
00:18:15 Cognitive & Perception Warfare Tactics
00:25:56 Reverse Engineering the Human Brain
00:32:00 Lock & Key: Precise Neural Targeting
00:51:02 Mind Viruses & Polymorphic Malware
01:03:56 Brainwashing & Radio Frequency Hypnosis
01:13:16 Sleeper Agents & Scalable Enslavement

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