⚙️Cybernetics & Metaprogramming🧠 (Pt. 1a) - Hacking in Computer & Biological Systems [Project Soul Catcher]

In this episode of Urban Odyssey, we begin a deep dive into Chapter 1 of Dr. Robert Duncan’s seminal work, “Project Soul Catcher: Hacking Computer and Biological Systems.” We explore the chilling technical analogies between computer hacking and neurological warfare, uncovering how the Department of Defense and CIA utilize biocommunication to target specific neural pathways.
Urban Odyssey is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
What we cover in this video:
Part 1a ends at
Page 25, we will continue from there in
Part 1b
The legacy of Dr. Robert Duncan and his work on neuro-weapons.
How the brain functions as a biological computer with sensory I/O ports.
The history of “Psychic Warfare” and microwave signaling from the Cold War to today.
The mechanics of Mind Viruses, “Satan 666” AI, and remote zombification.
The technical “Lock and Key” mechanism used to target individuals via UHF and ELF frequencies.
Refer your friends to the Urban Odyssey Substack and earn free referral rewards!
See the Leaderboard for more details
Links & Resources
Urban’s Directory of Words & Terms: https://datawrapper.dwcdn.net/9ysrs/
Introduction to Series
Imgur Albums:
Robert Duncan Matrix Control Systems Album: https://imgur.com/a/matrix-control-systems-gCpKo7X
Cybernetics Album: https://imgur.com/a/cybernetics-YIy3E3J
Other Links:
Cybernetics Notes: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/quantum/cybernetics.html
Robert Duncan: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/biodigital-convergence/robert-duncan.html
Robert Duncan Dead (Article): https://youarenotmybigbrother.blog/2024/07/27/targeted-death-of-a-major-whistleblower-dr-robert-patrick-duncan-a-true-renaissance-man-r-i-p/
YouTube Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL3MsaPwf4pCOW-9jcQCHe9bP2ZbB0vOVi
Some of Dr. Robert Duncan’s Publications
Classical Cybernetics and Transhumanism: A Reply to Richmond’s Review of The Nature of the Machine and the Collapse of Cybernetics
https://www.cia.gov/readingroom/document/cia-rdp89m00699r001000600033-7
Download a Copy & Follow Along
Other Content Regarding Dr. Robert Duncan
Interesting Videos to Check Out
A good channel for people who want more information on this subject: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBT3VPJlhJHeIvmDadeZB5w
Timestamps
00:00:00 Introduction to Project Soul Catcher
00:01:32 Who was Dr. Robert Duncan?
00:04:49 The Global Human Surveillance Grid
00:07:09 Biological vs. Computer Hacking Models
00:10:14 History of Mind Hacking & Brain Signals
00:13:09 Microwave Warfare & Brain Modulation
00:18:15 Cognitive & Perception Warfare Tactics
00:25:56 Reverse Engineering the Human Brain
00:32:00 Lock & Key: Precise Neural Targeting
00:51:02 Mind Viruses & Polymorphic Malware
01:03:56 Brainwashing & Radio Frequency Hypnosis
01:13:16 Sleeper Agents & Scalable Enslavement