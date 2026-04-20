⚙️Cybernetics & Metaprogramming🧠 (Pt. 1a) - Hacking in Computer & Biological Systems [Project Soul Catcher]

In this episode of Urban Odyssey, we begin a deep dive into Chapter 1 of Dr. Robert Duncan’s seminal work, “Project Soul Catcher: Hacking Computer and Biological Systems.” We explore the chilling technical analogies between computer hacking and neurological warfare, uncovering how the Department of Defense and CIA utilize biocommunication to target specific neural pathways.

What we cover in this video:

Part 1a ends at Page 25 , we will continue from there in Part 1b

The legacy of Dr. Robert Duncan and his work on neuro-weapons.

How the brain functions as a biological computer with sensory I/O ports.

The history of “Psychic Warfare” and microwave signaling from the Cold War to today.

The mechanics of Mind Viruses, “Satan 666” AI, and remote zombification.

The technical “Lock and Key” mechanism used to target individuals via UHF and ELF frequencies.

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Links & Resources

Urban’s Directory of Words & Terms: https://datawrapper.dwcdn.net/9ysrs/

Introduction to Series

Imgur Albums:

Robert Duncan Matrix Control Systems Album: https://imgur.com/a/matrix-control-systems-gCpKo7X

Cybernetics Album: https://imgur.com/a/cybernetics-YIy3E3J

Other Links:

Download a Copy & Follow Along

Robert Duncan - Project Soul Catcher Secrets Of Cyber And Cybernetic Warfare Revealed 53.7MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

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