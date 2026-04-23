Urban Odyssey

Urban Odyssey

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⚙️Cybernetics & Metaprogramming🧠 (Pt. 1b) - Hacking in Computer & Biological Systems [Project Soul Catcher]

We continue from where we left off (Pg. 25) in Pt 1a reading Chapter 1 of Robert Duncan's book "Project Soul Catcher" drawing more parallels between Computer Hacking & Mind/Biohacking
Urban (theofficialurban)'s avatar
Urban (theofficialurban)
Apr 23, 2026

Welcome back to the Urban Odyssey deep-dive into Dr. Robert Duncan’s "Project Soul Catcher." In Part 1b, we continue reading Chapter 1: Hacking Computer and Biological Systems. This episode explores the chilling technical parallels between Unix system processes and the manipulation of human consciousness.

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What we cover in this video:

Part 1b ends at Page 51, we will continue from there in Part 1c

  • Queuing Executables: How triggers are placed in the human mind to execute hypnotic programs at a future date.

  • Buffer Overflows: The use of information overload to bypass logic checks and force behavioral changes.

  • Digital Spoofing: Mimicking voices and religious “deities” through synthetic telepathy to gaslight targets.

  • Perception Warfare: Jamming the human senses beyond the traditional five to induce confusion or compliance.

  • Daemons & ALICE: Background services used to control emotions and the “Artificial Linguistic Internet Computer Entity”.

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Links & Resources

🧬Human Husbandry⛓️

🧬Human Husbandry⛓️

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
October 27, 2025
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Urban’s Directory of Words & Terms: https://datawrapper.dwcdn.net/9ysrs/

Introduction to Series

Project Soul Catcher (Chapter 1) Part 1a

Imgur Albums:

Other Links:

Download a Copy & Follow Along

Robert Duncan - Project Soul Catcher Secrets Of Cyber And Cybernetic Warfare Revealed
53.7MB ∙ PDF file
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Download

Other Content Regarding Dr. Robert Duncan

Ex-DOD Scientist on Energy Weapons | Dr. Robert Duncan on Coast-to-Coast AM

Ex-DOD Scientist on Energy Weapons | Dr. Robert Duncan on Coast-to-Coast AM

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
November 12, 2025
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Project Soul Catcher: The Global Grid, Remote Lobotomies & the Blueprint for Hacking the Human Mind [Dr. Robert Duncan]

Project Soul Catcher: The Global Grid, Remote Lobotomies & the Blueprint for Hacking the Human Mind [Dr. Robert Duncan]

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
November 12, 2025
Read full story

Thanks for reading Urban Odyssey! This post is public so feel free to share it.

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Interesting Videos to Check Out

A good channel for people who want more information on this subject: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBT3VPJlhJHeIvmDadeZB5w

Timestamps

00:00:00 Introduction & Part 1b Overview
00:02:37 Queuing Executables: Hypnosis & Programmed Triggers
00:04:16 Buffer Overflow: Information Overload Attacks
00:10:33 Genetic Algorithms & Directed Human Evolution
00:13:37 Human Experimentation & Medical Manchurians
00:20:13 The SATAN Acronym: Silent Assassination Through Adaptive Networks
00:23:20 Identity Spoofing & Synthetic Telepathy
00:30:08 Social Engineering & Phishing for Minds
00:35:45 Role-Level Hacking & Trusted Realms
00:37:46 Signal Intelligence: Jammers, Scramblers, & Noise
00:43:35 Perception Warfare: Overloading the Senses
00:51:01 Denials of Service (DoS): Remote Lobotomies & Audio Cortex Distraction
00:54:14 Background Daemons: Emotional Control Services
01:02:50 Personality Overrides & The ALICE AI Entity

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