⚙️Cybernetics & Metaprogramming🧠 (Pt. 1b) - Hacking in Computer & Biological Systems [Project Soul Catcher]

Welcome back to the Urban Odyssey deep-dive into Dr. Robert Duncan’s "Project Soul Catcher." In Part 1b, we continue reading Chapter 1: Hacking Computer and Biological Systems. This episode explores the chilling technical parallels between Unix system processes and the manipulation of human consciousness.

What we cover in this video:

Part 1b ends at Page 51 , we will continue from there in Part 1c

Queuing Executables: How triggers are placed in the human mind to execute hypnotic programs at a future date.

Buffer Overflows: The use of information overload to bypass logic checks and force behavioral changes.

Digital Spoofing: Mimicking voices and religious “deities” through synthetic telepathy to gaslight targets.

Perception Warfare: Jamming the human senses beyond the traditional five to induce confusion or compliance.

Daemons & ALICE: Background services used to control emotions and the “Artificial Linguistic Internet Computer Entity”.

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Links & Resources

Urban’s Directory of Words & Terms: https://datawrapper.dwcdn.net/9ysrs/

Introduction to Series

Project Soul Catcher (Chapter 1) Part 1a

Imgur Albums:

Robert Duncan Matrix Control Systems Album: https://imgur.com/a/matrix-control-systems-gCpKo7X

Cybernetics Album: https://imgur.com/a/cybernetics-YIy3E3J

Other Links:

Download a Copy & Follow Along

Robert Duncan - Project Soul Catcher Secrets Of Cyber And Cybernetic Warfare Revealed 53.7MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

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