⚙️Cybernetics & Metaprogramming🧠 (Pt. 1b) - Hacking in Computer & Biological Systems [Project Soul Catcher]

Welcome back to the Urban Odyssey deep-dive into Dr. Robert Duncan’s "Project Soul Catcher." In Part 1b, we continue reading Chapter 1: Hacking Computer and Biological Systems. This episode explores the chilling technical parallels between Unix system processes and the manipulation of human consciousness.
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What we cover in this video:
Part 1b ends at
Page 51, we will continue from there in
Part 1c
Queuing Executables: How triggers are placed in the human mind to execute hypnotic programs at a future date.
Buffer Overflows: The use of information overload to bypass logic checks and force behavioral changes.
Digital Spoofing: Mimicking voices and religious “deities” through synthetic telepathy to gaslight targets.
Perception Warfare: Jamming the human senses beyond the traditional five to induce confusion or compliance.
Daemons & ALICE: Background services used to control emotions and the “Artificial Linguistic Internet Computer Entity”.
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Links & Resources
Urban’s Directory of Words & Terms: https://datawrapper.dwcdn.net/9ysrs/
Introduction to Series
Project Soul Catcher (Chapter 1) Part 1a
Imgur Albums:
Robert Duncan Matrix Control Systems Album: https://imgur.com/a/matrix-control-systems-gCpKo7X
Cybernetics Album: https://imgur.com/a/cybernetics-YIy3E3J
Other Links:
Cybernetics Notes: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/quantum/cybernetics.html
Robert Duncan: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/biodigital-convergence/robert-duncan.html
Robert Duncan Dead (Article): https://youarenotmybigbrother.blog/2024/07/27/targeted-death-of-a-major-whistleblower-dr-robert-patrick-duncan-a-true-renaissance-man-r-i-p/
YouTube Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL3MsaPwf4pCOW-9jcQCHe9bP2ZbB0vOVi
Some of Dr. Robert Duncan’s Publications
Classical Cybernetics and Transhumanism: A Reply to Richmond’s Review of The Nature of the Machine and the Collapse of Cybernetics
https://www.cia.gov/readingroom/document/cia-rdp89m00699r001000600033-7
Download a Copy & Follow Along
Other Content Regarding Dr. Robert Duncan
Project Soul Catcher: The Global Grid, Remote Lobotomies & the Blueprint for Hacking the Human Mind [Dr. Robert Duncan]
Interesting Videos to Check Out
A good channel for people who want more information on this subject: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBT3VPJlhJHeIvmDadeZB5w
Timestamps
00:00:00 Introduction & Part 1b Overview
00:02:37 Queuing Executables: Hypnosis & Programmed Triggers
00:04:16 Buffer Overflow: Information Overload Attacks
00:10:33 Genetic Algorithms & Directed Human Evolution
00:13:37 Human Experimentation & Medical Manchurians
00:20:13 The SATAN Acronym: Silent Assassination Through Adaptive Networks
00:23:20 Identity Spoofing & Synthetic Telepathy
00:30:08 Social Engineering & Phishing for Minds
00:35:45 Role-Level Hacking & Trusted Realms
00:37:46 Signal Intelligence: Jammers, Scramblers, & Noise
00:43:35 Perception Warfare: Overloading the Senses
00:51:01 Denials of Service (DoS): Remote Lobotomies & Audio Cortex Distraction
00:54:14 Background Daemons: Emotional Control Services
01:02:50 Personality Overrides & The ALICE AI Entity