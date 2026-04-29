Urban Odyssey

Urban Odyssey

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⚙️ Cybernetics Vocabulary: Decoding Mind Control & Biohacking Terms [Project Soul Catcher]

In this intermediate episode, I read through 32 various words & terms from the Dictionary of Human Husbandry centered around topics from Project Soul Catcher & a few others.
Urban (theofficialurban)'s avatar
Urban (theofficialurban)
Apr 29, 2026

Master the specialized language of the “Urban’s Directory of Human Husbandry.” This episode breaks down the critical vocabulary used by Dr. Robert Duncan in Project Soul Catcher, bridging the gap between computer science daemons and biological mind control.

Urban Odyssey is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Key Terms Defined:

  • EDOM & RHIC: The electromagnetic methods used for the electronic dissolution of memory and remote hypnotic control.

  • CHRIST & SATAN: Acronyms for advanced behavioral inference software and silent assassination networks.

  • MEDUSA & GABRIEL: Technical instruments for microwave audio effects and global communication warfare.

  • Internet Daemons: The invisible, autonomous software wardens managing the global flow control of human data.

Imgur Albums:

Other Important Links

In no particular order

  1. Urban’s Link Page: https://direct.me/officialurban

  2. https://imgur.com/a/FoTbIx9

  3. https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/

  4. https://imgur.com/a/tactics-of-deception-used-by-occult-illuminati-fritz-springmeier-i0neW0Q

  5. https://imgur.com/a/terms-from-masters-mahan-podcast-14l96ZS

  6. https://imgur.com/a/RbteEUa

  7. https://imgur.com/a/cybernetics-YIy3E3J

  8. https://imgur.com/a/PuK4QvR

  9. https://imgur.com/a/faristocracy-swiss-matrix-seven-seals-octogone-group-V28yigG

  10. https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLeZ164ZSzHexzqd4oHpraH06gA207SBbr

  11. https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLeZ164ZSzHezWNaaDhC-EXTOfhe6RV6Vg

🧬Human Husbandry⛓️

🧬Human Husbandry⛓️

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
October 27, 2025
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Urban's Compendium
Urban's Collection of Dictionaries (FREE DOWNLOADS)
Please Like & Follow 🫶🫶 + Share /w Your FriendsThanks for reading Urban's Compendium! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.Thanks for reading Urban's Compendium! This post is public so feel free to share it…
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a month ago · 2 likes · Urban (theofficialurban)
Urban's Compendium
Urban's Collection of Encyclopedias (FREE DOWNLOADS)
These are some of the Encyclopedias I have collected over the years of doing research. I decided to download and back up an entire 25-Volume Encyclopedia Britannica from ~1882 as it’s a good resource to have.Thanks for reading Urban's Compendium! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work…
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a month ago · 3 likes · Urban (theofficialurban)

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Links & Resources

Urban’s Directory of Words & Terms: https://datawrapper.dwcdn.net/9ysrs/

Project Orion / Armageddon Programming

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The Masters Mahan Podcast

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🌾The Catcher in the Rye & 💥Armageddon Programming [Masters Mahan #19-21]

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Introduction to Series

🧠Cybernetics & Metaprogramming⚙️ (Introduction) - Behavioral Feedback Loops

🧠Cybernetics & Metaprogramming⚙️ (Introduction) - Behavioral Feedback Loops

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Project Soul Catcher (Chapter 1) Part(s) 1a, 1b

⚙️Cybernetics & Metaprogramming🧠 (Pt. 1a) - Hacking in Computer & Biological Systems [Project Soul Catcher]

⚙️Cybernetics & Metaprogramming🧠 (Pt. 1a) - Hacking in Computer & Biological Systems [Project Soul Catcher]

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Apr 20
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⚙️Cybernetics & Metaprogramming🧠 (Pt. 1b) - Hacking in Computer & Biological Systems [Project Soul Catcher]

⚙️Cybernetics & Metaprogramming🧠 (Pt. 1b) - Hacking in Computer & Biological Systems [Project Soul Catcher]

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Apr 23
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Imgur Albums:

Other Links:

Download a Copy & Follow Along

Robert Duncan - Project Soul Catcher Secrets Of Cyber And Cybernetic Warfare Revealed
53.7MB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download

Other Content Regarding Dr. Robert Duncan

Ex-DOD Scientist on Energy Weapons | Dr. Robert Duncan on Coast-to-Coast AM

Ex-DOD Scientist on Energy Weapons | Dr. Robert Duncan on Coast-to-Coast AM

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
November 12, 2025
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Project Soul Catcher: The Global Grid, Remote Lobotomies & the Blueprint for Hacking the Human Mind [Dr. Robert Duncan]

Project Soul Catcher: The Global Grid, Remote Lobotomies & the Blueprint for Hacking the Human Mind [Dr. Robert Duncan]

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
November 12, 2025
Read full story

Thanks for reading Urban Odyssey! This post is public so feel free to share it.

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Interesting Videos to Check Out

A good channel for people who want more information on this subject: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBT3VPJlhJHeIvmDadeZB5w

Timestamps

00:00:00 Introduction: The Lexicon of Human Husbandry
00:02:43 Core Concepts: Computer Hacking vs. Biohacking Parallels
00:03:03 ALICE & Chatterbots: Automated Brainwashing
00:03:48 BRAIN & Biometric Recognition Identification Networks
00:04:24 CHRIST: Common Human Routines Inference Software Technology
00:05:19 EDOM: Electronic Dissolution of Memory Programs
00:06:03 GABRIEL & MEDUSA: Global Communication Warfare Instruments
00:07:20 MIND: Mentally Integrated Neuron Duplicators
00:08:42 Psychotronic Malware & Satan 666 Mind Viruses
00:09:26 Operation Noah's Ark & Digital Soulcatchers
00:13:16 RHIC: Radio Hypnotic Intracerebral Control
00:14:55 Interrogation Interfaces: Alice, Tammy, and Synthetic Telepathy
00:16:43 Tactical Operations: Zombification, Buffer Overflows & Screen Scraping
00:18:53 Cognitive Prison: Infinite Looping & Memory Probing
00:22:33 Network Tyranny: Packet Switching, Maxwell's Demon & Internet Daemons

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