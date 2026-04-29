⚙️ Cybernetics Vocabulary: Decoding Mind Control & Biohacking Terms [Project Soul Catcher]

Master the specialized language of the “Urban’s Directory of Human Husbandry.” This episode breaks down the critical vocabulary used by Dr. Robert Duncan in Project Soul Catcher, bridging the gap between computer science daemons and biological mind control.
Urban Odyssey is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Key Terms Defined:
EDOM & RHIC: The electromagnetic methods used for the electronic dissolution of memory and remote hypnotic control.
CHRIST & SATAN: Acronyms for advanced behavioral inference software and silent assassination networks.
MEDUSA & GABRIEL: Technical instruments for microwave audio effects and global communication warfare.
Internet Daemons: The invisible, autonomous software wardens managing the global flow control of human data.
Imgur Albums:
Robert Duncan Matrix Control Systems Album: https://imgur.com/a/matrix-control-systems-gCpKo7X
Cybernetics Album: https://imgur.com/a/cybernetics-YIy3E3J
Other Important Links
In no particular order
Urban’s Link Page: https://direct.me/officialurban
https://imgur.com/a/tactics-of-deception-used-by-occult-illuminati-fritz-springmeier-i0neW0Q
https://imgur.com/a/terms-from-masters-mahan-podcast-14l96ZS
https://imgur.com/a/faristocracy-swiss-matrix-seven-seals-octogone-group-V28yigG
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLeZ164ZSzHexzqd4oHpraH06gA207SBbr
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLeZ164ZSzHezWNaaDhC-EXTOfhe6RV6Vg
Refer your friends to the Urban Odyssey Substack and earn free referral rewards!
See the Leaderboard for more details
Links & Resources
Urban’s Directory of Words & Terms: https://datawrapper.dwcdn.net/9ysrs/
Project Orion / Armageddon Programming
The Masters Mahan Podcast
Introduction to Series
Project Soul Catcher (Chapter 1) Part(s) 1a, 1b
⚙️Cybernetics & Metaprogramming🧠 (Pt. 1a) - Hacking in Computer & Biological Systems [Project Soul Catcher]
⚙️Cybernetics & Metaprogramming🧠 (Pt. 1b) - Hacking in Computer & Biological Systems [Project Soul Catcher]
Imgur Albums:
Robert Duncan Matrix Control Systems Album: https://imgur.com/a/matrix-control-systems-gCpKo7X
Cybernetics Album: https://imgur.com/a/cybernetics-YIy3E3J
Other Links:
Cybernetics Notes: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/quantum/cybernetics.html
Robert Duncan: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/biodigital-convergence/robert-duncan.html
Robert Duncan Dead (Article): https://youarenotmybigbrother.blog/2024/07/27/targeted-death-of-a-major-whistleblower-dr-robert-patrick-duncan-a-true-renaissance-man-r-i-p/
YouTube Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL3MsaPwf4pCOW-9jcQCHe9bP2ZbB0vOVi
Some of Dr. Robert Duncan’s Publications
Classical Cybernetics and Transhumanism: A Reply to Richmond’s Review of The Nature of the Machine and the Collapse of Cybernetics
https://www.cia.gov/readingroom/document/cia-rdp89m00699r001000600033-7
Download a Copy & Follow Along
Other Content Regarding Dr. Robert Duncan
Project Soul Catcher: The Global Grid, Remote Lobotomies & the Blueprint for Hacking the Human Mind [Dr. Robert Duncan]
Interesting Videos to Check Out
A good channel for people who want more information on this subject: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBT3VPJlhJHeIvmDadeZB5w
Timestamps
00:00:00 Introduction: The Lexicon of Human Husbandry
00:02:43 Core Concepts: Computer Hacking vs. Biohacking Parallels
00:03:03 ALICE & Chatterbots: Automated Brainwashing
00:03:48 BRAIN & Biometric Recognition Identification Networks
00:04:24 CHRIST: Common Human Routines Inference Software Technology
00:05:19 EDOM: Electronic Dissolution of Memory Programs
00:06:03 GABRIEL & MEDUSA: Global Communication Warfare Instruments
00:07:20 MIND: Mentally Integrated Neuron Duplicators
00:08:42 Psychotronic Malware & Satan 666 Mind Viruses
00:09:26 Operation Noah's Ark & Digital Soulcatchers
00:13:16 RHIC: Radio Hypnotic Intracerebral Control
00:14:55 Interrogation Interfaces: Alice, Tammy, and Synthetic Telepathy
00:16:43 Tactical Operations: Zombification, Buffer Overflows & Screen Scraping
00:18:53 Cognitive Prison: Infinite Looping & Memory Probing
00:22:33 Network Tyranny: Packet Switching, Maxwell's Demon & Internet Daemons