⚙️ Cybernetics Vocabulary: Decoding Mind Control & Biohacking Terms [Project Soul Catcher]

Master the specialized language of the “Urban’s Directory of Human Husbandry.” This episode breaks down the critical vocabulary used by Dr. Robert Duncan in Project Soul Catcher, bridging the gap between computer science daemons and biological mind control.

Key Terms Defined:

EDOM & RHIC: The electromagnetic methods used for the electronic dissolution of memory and remote hypnotic control.

CHRIST & SATAN: Acronyms for advanced behavioral inference software and silent assassination networks.

MEDUSA & GABRIEL: Technical instruments for microwave audio effects and global communication warfare.

Internet Daemons: The invisible, autonomous software wardens managing the global flow control of human data.

Imgur Albums:

Robert Duncan Matrix Control Systems Album: https://imgur.com/a/matrix-control-systems-gCpKo7X

Cybernetics Album: https://imgur.com/a/cybernetics-YIy3E3J

Other Important Links

In no particular order

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Links & Resources

Urban’s Directory of Words & Terms: https://datawrapper.dwcdn.net/9ysrs/

Project Orion / Armageddon Programming

The Masters Mahan Podcast

Introduction to Series

Project Soul Catcher (Chapter 1) Part(s) 1a, 1b

Imgur Albums:

Robert Duncan Matrix Control Systems Album: https://imgur.com/a/matrix-control-systems-gCpKo7X

Cybernetics Album: https://imgur.com/a/cybernetics-YIy3E3J

Other Links:

Download a Copy & Follow Along

Robert Duncan - Project Soul Catcher Secrets Of Cyber And Cybernetic Warfare Revealed 53.7MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Other Content Regarding Dr. Robert Duncan

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