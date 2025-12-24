Daemonologie: Brought to You By the Author of the King James Bible [1603]

These historical records detail King James I’s obsession with the supernatural, focusing on his treatise, Dæmonologie, and the sensational North Berwick witch trials. Written as a dialogue, the King’s text aims to prove the reality of witchcraft and necromancy while arguing for the necessity of severe legal punishments. The accounts describe how the Devil allegedly recruits followers through greed or revenge, marking them with insensible physical signs to seal their unholy pacts. Related reports from Scotland recount the brutal use of torture, such as the “boots” and “pilliwinckes,” to extract confessions from accused individuals like Agnis Sampson and Doctor Fian. These sources illustrate a period where the monarchy viewed sorcery as high treason against God, claiming the King was uniquely protected by divine providence. Ultimately, the writings reflect a theological worldview that sought to categorize spirits and justify the state-sponsored execution of those suspected of diabolical activities.

The King’s Devil: How a Royal Obsession Unleashed Hell in 16th-Century Scotland

Note: King James was Iacobvs in Latin ( Jacob )

A King, a Storm, and a Pact with Hell

The planks beneath King James’s feet groaned, each crack a scream against a tempest that felt less like weather and more like a personal assault from Hell itself. The sea heaved, a churning black chaos intent on swallowing the royal fleet whole as it carried the Scottish monarch and his new bride home from Denmark. This was not, the King believed, a simple act of nature. It was an assassination attempt. It was witchcraft. What if the most powerful man in the kingdom became utterly convinced the Devil was personally trying to kill him?

This was the terrifying reality for King James I of Scotland in 1590. For him, the violent storm was the first shot in a war waged by a vast, satanic conspiracy. A sensational pamphlet published shortly after, Newes from Scotland, breathlessly confirmed his fears, declaring that a coven of witches had confessed they sought “to bewitch and drowne his Maieftie in the Sea.” This single, terrifying event would ignite a fire of persecution that would consume Scotland, fueled by the King’s own hand.

The contemporary documents from this period reveal a chilling story, not of demons and spells, but of power and paranoia. They lay bare three core truths:

That King James I didn’t just suffer from paranoia; he weaponized it, authoring Dæmonologie as a royal blueprint for persecution.

That the North Berwick witch trials were not investigations but state-sanctioned theater, where torture extracted confessions that perfectly mirrored the King’s own terrors.

That the “Devil” of these trials—a treasonous conspirator obsessed with a single monarch—reveals how our concepts of evil are shaped by power, standing in stark contrast to the tragic, cosmic rebel being imagined elsewhere.

This is not just a story about superstition. It is a case study in how a leader’s personal paranoia can be codified into law, weaponized by the state, and unleashed with devastating consequences upon a nation.

The Spark: A Royal Terror and a Demonic Doctrine

To understand the explosion of witch-hunting that scarred 16th-century Scotland, one must first understand the mind of the king at its center. The North Berwick trials were not a spontaneous eruption of peasant superstition; they were the direct, brutal application of a royal doctrine forged in the crucible of fear.

A Tempest from Hell

In the winter of 1590, King James’s return voyage from Denmark was wracked by a storm so violent it was considered miraculous he survived. Back on Scottish soil, suspicion quickly fell upon a group of men and women in the coastal region of Lowthian. According to the Newes from Scotland pamphlet, this was no mere squall. It was a targeted act of high treason. Under torture, it was confessed that a coven had conjured the tempest through a blasphemous and grotesque ritual: they “tooke a Cat and christened it,” then bound “to each parte of that Cat, the cheefest partes of a dead man, and seuerall ioynts of his bodie,” before casting the wretched creature into the sea before the town of Lieth.

For James, this was not just a confession of witchcraft; it was proof of an existential plot against his life and crown. This was not merely a crime to be punished; it was an existential threat that required a new intellectual and legal framework. James, the scholar-king, would write it himself.

The King Writes a Handbook for Hell

In 1597, James published Dæmonologie, a treatise structured as a dialogue between the skeptical Philomathes and the all-knowing Epistemon. It was nothing less than a royal manual on the identification, prosecution, and destruction of witches. It was the King’s trauma, codified as theology.

When Philomathes expresses doubt that “there is such a thing as Witchcraft or Witches,” Epistemon dismisses his skepticism with chilling certainty. The reality of witches, he argues, is proven by two unimpeachable sources: Scripture and “dailie experience and confessions.” This “dailie experience” was, of course, the King’s own. The book meticulously lays out a theological framework that validates every aspect of his ordeal.

The Royal Rules of Demonology

The Pact: At the heart of James’s theory is the belief that witchcraft is a conscious political and spiritual treason. It is a “defection from God” where individuals “plainelie contractes with him [the Devil] thereupon.”

The Devil’s Power: The book confirms that God permits the Devil and his followers to wield specific powers, including the ability to raise “stormes and tempestes in the aire,” a direct echo of the tempest James experienced. The Devil can also make people “phrenticque or Maniacque,” blurring the line between illness and demonic possession.

The Methods of Trial: James’s text provides inquisitors with two “good helpes” for identifying witches. The first is the finding of the insensitive “marke” on the body where the Devil had touched his servant. The second is the ordeal of “fleeting on the water,” a supernatural test where the pure element would “refuse to receiue them in her bosom.”

With Dæmonologie, the King’s personal fears became the official doctrine of the state. The book provided the intellectual architecture for what would happen next: the transformation of paranoia into the cold machinery of the witch trial.

The Machinery of Intrigue: Forging Confessions in the King’s Presence

The North Berwick witch trials of 1590-91 offer a raw, unfiltered look at how a state-sanctioned narrative of demonic conspiracy is constructed. This was not a remote judicial process; the records show the accused were interrogated “in the presence of the Kings Maiestie” himself. The King was not just the victim and the chief theorist; he was also the lead inquisitor. And here we see the terrifying feedback loop in action: the king’s fears dictated the questions, and the torture guaranteed the answers he wanted to hear.

From Suspicion to Accusation

The chain of accusations began, as the Newes from Scotland details, with a woman named Geillis Duncane. When her master grew suspicious of her unusual healing abilities, he “did with the helpe of others, torment her.” She was subjected to “the torture of the Pilliwinckes vpon her fingers” and had her head wrung “with a corde or roape.” Still, she refused to confess. It was only when her torturers, in a direct application of the king’s own playbook, “found the enemies marke to be in her fore crag or foreparte of her throate” that she broke. She confessed to witchcraft and began naming others, including the elderly Agnis Sampson and the local schoolmaster, Doctor Fian. With her confession, the first cog in a machine of accusation and death began to turn.

The Devil of North Berwick Kirk

Agnis Sampson was taken before the King but “stood stiffely in the deniall.” She was conveyed to prison, where “this Agnis Sampson had all her haire shauen of, in each parte of her bodie, and her head thrawen with a rope.” She only broke and confessed after “the Diuels marke was found vpon her priuities.”

But it was another accused witch, Agnis Tompson, who delivered the blockbuster confession—a story seemingly tailored to the King’s own self-importance. She confessed that on “Allhollon Euen” (Halloween), a coven of two hundred witches gathered at the kirk of North Berwick. The details were both bizarre and vivid: they went to sea “each one in a Riddle or Ciue” (a sieve), “making merrie and drinking by the waye,” before landing and dancing a “reill or short daunce.”

At the church, the Devil himself appeared, preaching from the pulpit “in the habit or likenes of a man.” In a display of grotesque fealty, he “enioyned them all to a pennance, which was, that they should kisse his Buttockes.” But the most telling detail came when the witches asked their master why he hated the King of Scotland so profoundly. His supposed answer could have come from James’s own lips: the Devil declared his hatred was “by reason the King is the greatest enemy he hath in the worlde.” In the confessions extracted in his presence, James was not merely a king; he was God’s chosen champion, the central protagonist in a cosmic war against evil.

This local, treasonous demon is a creature born of immediate, political anxiety: a feudal lord demanding physical submission and plotting against an earthly king. He is a conspirator against the state. This stands in stark contrast to the epic figure of Satan that the poet John Milton would create just a few decades later—a figure of cosmic, theological rebellion whose war was a philosophical battle over free will and divine authority. One is a monster for a paranoid king; the other, a tragic hero for an age of revolution.

Two Devils: The State’s Conspirator vs. The Poet’s Rebel

This state-sponsored machinery of confession not only validated the king’s fears but also set a terrifying legal and social precedent. It demonstrated how, with enough pressure, the state can make anyone confess to anything, creating a reality that serves the powerful.

Modern Echoes: The Timeless Art of the Moral Panic

It is tempting to dismiss the Scottish witch trials as a relic of a superstitious past. But while the supernatural language has changed, the underlying mechanics of power, conspiracy, and public fear remain dangerously consistent. The events of 1591 are a masterclass in the timeless art of the moral panic.

The parallels to modern conspiracy theories are striking. A powerful figure claims to be the victim of a secret, evil cabal (16th-century witches, a 21st-century “deep state”). This narrative of victimhood is then used to justify extreme measures against a designated group of enemies. The leader is no longer just a political actor but a righteous crusader against a hidden, existential threat.

Furthermore, the trials highlight the terrifying power of manufactured evidence. The confessions extracted from Agnis Tompson and Doctor Fian are not windows into the occult; they are case studies in coercion. When Doctor Fian was recaptured after an escape, he “vtterly denie[d]” his previous, signed confession. The response was not to question the methods but to double down. He was subjected to a “most straunge torment,” building on the horror he had already endured: the crushing of his legs in “the bootes” and the discovery of charmed pins thrust under his tongue that supposedly prevented him from speaking truth. This reflects the grim reality of false confessions in high-pressure environments today, where individuals are coerced or broken down until they validate the story their interrogators want to hear.

The story of King James and the North Berwick trials forces us to look at our own world with a more critical eye.

When we see leaders today frame their political opponents not just as wrong, but as fundamentally evil, are they not just echoing King James’s demonology?

What are the modern-day equivalents of the “Devil’s mark”—the irrefutable signs used to brand and dehumanize an enemy?

How do we guard against the “dailie experience and confessions” served to us by algorithms and media bubbles that confirm our deepest fears, just as the Scottish court confirmed the King’s?

Conclusion

The story of the North Berwick trials is a chilling reminder of how easily fear, when wielded by power, can reshape reality. What began with a storm at sea ended in torture, execution, and the codification of a king’s personal nightmares into national policy.

Royal paranoia is a political weapon: King James I didn’t just believe in a demonic plot; he authored the playbook on it with Dæmonologie, turning his personal terror into state policy.

Confessions are stories written by the powerful: The lurid details from the North Berwick trials reveal less about witchcraft and more about the King’s own anxieties and obsessions, extracted through brutal torture to fit a pre-written script.

The Devil wears many faces: The contrast between the petty, treasonous demon of the Scottish trials and Milton’s epic, tragic Satan shows that our vision of evil is often a mirror of our most immediate political and cultural concerns.

The anatomy of a moral panic is timeless: The cycle of fear, accusation, manufactured proof, and persecution seen in 1591 remains a potent and dangerous force in the modern world.

