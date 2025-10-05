Urban Odyssey

Urban Odyssey

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Defamation: An Intimate Look At the "Anti-Semitic Propaganda Industry"

In “Defamation,” Israeli filmmaker Yoav Shamir embarks on a provocative journey to explore the concept of antisemitism in the modern world.
Urban (theofficialurban)'s avatar
Urban (theofficialurban)
Oct 05, 2025

From candid conversations with children and his grandmother in Israel to unprecedented access inside the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) headquarters in New York, Shamir questions the prevalence and perceptions of antisemitism today. Follow high school students on emotional trips to Holocaust sites in Poland, witness reported incidents in the US, and hear from controversial figures like Abe Foxman, John Mearsheimer, and Norman Finkelstein. This eye-opening documentary challenges assumptions about prejudice, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and the role of organizations fighting hatred. Is antisemitism an eternal force, or is it intertwined with politics and history? Watch to discover the blurred lines between criticism, Zionism, and true bigotry.

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Timestamps

00:00:00 Introduction to Antisemitism  
00:09:00 Meeting Abe Foxman and the ADL  
00:18:00 Family Roots and Zionist History  
00:27:00 High School Prep for Poland Trip  
00:36:00 Israeli Media on Global Antisemitism  
00:45:00 Investigating US Incidents  
00:54:00 Arrival and Experiences in Poland  
01:03:00 Debates on Anti-Zionism  
01:12:00 Interviews with Critics like Mearsheimer and Finkelstein  
01:21:00 Reflections at Auschwitz

More Reading

Israeli settler, far-right activist: ‘Spitting on Christians is a Jewish custom’:
https://www.jpost.com/breaking-news/article-761490

Anti-Christian hate crimes in Jerusalem soaring this year:
https://johnmenadue.com/post/2023/04/anti-christian-hate-crimes-in-jerusalem-soaring-this-year/

“The most recent data paints a concerning picture. The Rossing Center for Education and Dialogue documented 111 anti-Christian incidents in 2024, representing a notable increase from previous years. In 35 cases, there was vandalism of churches, monasteries, and other Christian religious sites. According to the Rossing Center, all 111 documented attacks in 2024 were perpetrated by Jews.”

Urban's Compendium
Significance of Violence Against Christians in Israel, An Analysis by Claude
The issue of violence against Christians in Israel has emerged as a significant and troubling trend, documented by multiple sources and monitoring organizations. Recent reports indicate a substantial increase in attacks against Christian individuals, clergy, and religious sites, particularly in Jerusalem and other areas with significant Christian popula…
Read more
a year ago · Urban (theofficialurban)

“Israel: hate crimes against Christians in occupied Jerusalem rising”
“Attacks against Christians on the rise in Israel”
“Zionists Launch ‘Massive Coordinated Attack’ on Christians in Jerusalem”
“Christian Zionists Cheer for Israel Killing Christians and Bombing Churches”

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/apr/13/christians-are-in-danger-under-israeli-government-says-holy-land-patriarch

https://alethonews.com/2023/03/27/israel-hate-crimes-against-christians-in-occupied-jerusalem-rising/ https://www.sott.net/article/478707-Israeli-hate-crimes-against-Christians-soar-in-occupied-East-Jerusalem?ysclid=mbpqgxl8q4651990506

https://nordictimes.com/world/attacks-against-christians-on-the-rise-in-israel/

https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/israel-jerusalem-christians-under-attack-far-right-more-brazen

https://www.catholicarena.com/latest/2023/7/29/christians-in-israel-under-attack

https://www.aljazeera.com/features/2023/4/9/under-netanyahu-violence-against-christians-is-being-normalised

https://www.jpost.com/christianworld/article-753659

https://www.jerusalemstory.com/en/article/jewish-violence-against-christians-rise-jerusalem https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/04/eyewitness-report-the-truth-about-attacks-on-christians-in-israel/

https://nationalfile.com/zionists-launch-massive-coordinated-attack-on-christians-in-jerusalem/ https://www.breitbart.com/faith/2023/04/04/times-of-israel-decries-escalating-attacks-on-christians/

https://www.jta.org/2009/06/01/culture/chabad-rabbi-destroy-their-holy-sites-kill-men-women-and-children-and-cattle

https://www.sott.net/article/411326-Are-Jews-required-to-burn-churches-After-Notre-Dame-Israeli-rabbi-says-Its-complicated?ysclid=mbpqa5opim56657658

https://muslimskeptic.com/2024/10/19/christian-zionism-killing/

https://israel365news.com/339443/judean-rabbi-defends-christians-as-tidal-wave-of-anti-god-attacks-targets-churches/

https://christiansfortruth.com/prominent-rabbi-claims-burning-of-notre-dame-payback-for-12th-c-talmud-burning/

https://themillenniumreport.com/2019/05/holy-war-declared-on-muslims-and-christian-by-israeli-rabbi/

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