I had originally published this post a year ago, but as I feel that it is one of the most important things I’ve written, I am republishing it for a wider audience.

As some of you may have discovered, magic is real, and so are psychic abilities and attacks. Quite a large amount of magical practices are created for offensive purposes - to curse or control an enemy or bring down a rival, for example.

The first and foremost protection that you have against such things is faith and the invocation of the power of Jesus Christ. If, for whatever reason, you are unwilling to do so, I will detail other methods of protection below.

Psychic Attacks

The first is protection from psychic attacks. Psychic attacks rely heavily on your own openness and vulnerability to such things. If you’re a pure “salt of the earth” type of person, neither magical nor psychic attacks will have much effect on you. It is only for the more sensitive amongst us that such things pose any form of danger.

Psychic attackers will often wait until you fall asleep to begin an assault, as your defenses are at their lowest when you are asleep. There is a very simple 2-birds-1-stone solution for this: THC and food. THC tends to strongly dull the psychic senses, significantly reducing your vulnerability to such things. Food has the same effect. Since THC and munchies tend to go hand in hand, it’s a very nicely packaged solution. Continue until the attacker becomes bored of you and moves on.

I theorize that the phenomenon of the “hangry” female may be linked to this, as women are notoriously more sensitive to various psychic phenomena then men are and may be more easily buoyed about the various astral undercurrents that men tend to not sense.

Targeting

In order to target you for such an attack, multiple methods may be used. The simplest involve targeting you with the magical methods described below and sending various parasites and entities after you. This will be the method utilized by your run-of-the-mill occultist.

Targeting for direct psychic attack is significantly more complex, and not something the average practitioner can do without some form of implicit consent from you and a significant amount of time spent with you. Thus, if you believe that you are under psychic attack, it is most likely that the person doing so is someone who is close to you.

Higher level adepts are able to target you without spending a significant amount of time around you, simply seeing you or being in physical contact with you for a few minutes may be enough for them to have enough to go on.

Adepts of my level don’t even need to be in physical proximity. Simply a few minutes of hearing your voice or a sizable corpus of your writings will allow one to pick up enough traces to target you. It is for this reason that I try to avoid speaking extensively in public spaces online and change up my writing style fairly often, along with simply erasing my entire internet presence every year or so.

Closing the Gate

The next involves a simple visualization exercise. Visualize an open gate, like a stone archway. This may help you form the mental image, as you want to hold this image as strongly and as clearly as you can in your mind’s eye.

Imagine that this doorway is your openness to the outside world, and then simply firmly shut the door. For good measure, you can visualize yourself building a brick wall blocking off the doorway. This is built on the concept of shielding, however this is a more permanent solution that tends to be far more effective in my experience.

Shielding

During the daytime, you can visualize a strong, impenetrable barrier of light surrounding your body, preventing any negative energies from entering. Ideally, this would accompany you throughout the day, but practically it is almost impossible to do so. Keep it in your back pocket for moments where you feel like you are under psychic attack. I would not rate this as being particularly strong, but it will deal with garden-variety attacks.

One modification to try: once you form the bubble, pull it in towards yourself like a “second skin”. This may increase the effectiveness of the shield.

Tracing connections

This is going to be the highest grade counter to psychic attacks, and one that the majority of people will likely not be able to do without some form of basic training. This can be performed as either a symbolic visualization exercise or as an active psychic response. What’s the difference? If you’re capable of performing the latter, you’ll know. If you don’t know, don’t worry about it.

The exercise: in order to target and attack you, the attacker has to form a connection to you. Close your eyes and visualize it. It will most likely look like a rope of some kind stretching into the distance. Now visualize a sword and simply cut through it. If done correctly, this will immediately end the attack and may even prevent future attacks from that vector.

Various Miscellanea

There are those that believe that various crystals or herbs can help ward them against such phenomena. I have not personally bothered with such things, but there are some that swear by them.

Alcohol is a double-edged sword in this regard. It dulls the senses, however it also makes you more susceptible to suggestion. I would rate this as a net-negative.



Magical Attacks

Once more, dear reader, I urge you - if you do not have a working relationship with Jesus, you are missing out on the single most powerful offensive and defensive weapon that you could possibly have. However, should you persist on striking out on your own, the following may be of assistance.

Basic Precautions

The vast majority of spells, hexes, curses, etc are targeted with the assistance of an item that belongs to you. Hair, nail clippings, and other such things that you may casually toss aside are some of the strongest tools an enemy may have in their quest to bring you down. If you are afraid of an attacker with magical skill, make sure that such items are burned or flushed.

Every practitioner of the magical arts is fastidious about such things for this reason.

Cursed Items

Items may be cursed for various purposes, most often the nebulous “poor fortune”. The most common include coins and bracelets which may be given to you, as your acceptance of a cursed item as a gift grants it more power over you. Do not accept food, drink, or gift from one that you suspect may be an adversary.

Demonic Attack

A long and complex topic for which the only real answer is the help of a loving deity, however there are basic precautions that you can take to help prevent this particular issue from arising.

Mirrors - do not keep them in bedrooms, especially children’s bedrooms. Do not have mirrors that are facing each other. Mirrors can be used to both scry and as portals.

Occult practices and astral projection - these things draw the infernal to you like flies to honey, and let’s be honest - if you knew what you were doing, you wouldn’t be reading this article. Stop messing around with things you don’t understand. The risks are far more real than you could possibly imagine.

Cursed locations - yes, ancient Indian burial grounds are haunted. Stay away from any activity where a significant amount of witchcraft or bloodshed has occurred. Not only do they tend to have negative residual energy, such locations tend to attract budding young occultist who quite often end up releasing chaos into your backyard.

Cut any ties to occultism - in general, “hauntings”, “possessions”, and other such phenomena work on the concept of “implied consent”. Any previous engagement in such practices by you or anyone in your bloodline effectively grants them implicit consent to toy with your life. Denounce any previous ties to witchcraft or occultism, and revoke any permission given to entities to interact with your life. The book “The Believer's Guide to Spiritual Warfare” by Tom White is full of excellent prayers and advice on the best way to do this, but the easiest way is a simple prayer of repentance. Something alone the lines of “Lord, I turn away from sin, from occultic practices, etc, and I call upon the power of your name to break any bindings that may be upon me” should do the trick.

Physical cleansing - understand that baptism is a cleansing ritual. The washing away of physical dirt also has the effect of washing away spiritual cruft. That’s why you always feel better after showering when you’re down in the dumps. A shower is actually an incredibly powerful “quick-fix”.

Exorcism - the most powerful tool you have in your toolbox for dealing with such things, yet fraught with danger for everyone involved. The person who is undergoing the exorcism must first close any and all gateways that allowed the presence into their life, or they will find themselves in a much worse state than they were a few weeks down the road. A priest is not required to do an exorcism. I have personally performed several of them. I will not detail the steps here because if you don’t know what they are already, you are not strong enough in the faith to perform one. I find that the best exorcisms happen when the Holy Spirit guides you into performing one, and the worst are when you try to do one for a person who does not want one. The latter will often end with grievous injury for the “exorcist” and likely a few unlucky bystanders.

In Closing

This was not meant to be a comprehensive guide to dealing with such things. There are many books written on the topic that cover such things in extensive detail, and I may write a more comprehensive post in the future should there be interest. I would also appreciate any input or correction! Feel free to comment below or to reach out to me at my twitter handle x.com/OfficialOven