In this explosive Webster Tarpley lecture, the renowned historian and analyst exposes John P. Holdren — Obama’s White House Science Czar — as a radical neo-Malthusian fanatic whose ideas echo the darkest eugenics and depopulation agendas of the 20th century.

Tarpley breaks down Holdren’s co-authored book Ecoscience, revealing calls for:

Compulsory sterilization & forced abortion

Marketable birth licenses

“Triage” of entire nations like India and Bangladesh

A supranational “Planetary Regime” to control population, resources, and daily life

De-development of the Third World and rollback of industrial civilization

From Bentham, Malthus, Darwin, and the Club of Rome to Harriman eugenics, Bush Sr., Kissinger’s NSSM-200, and Global 2000 — Tarpley connects the dots to a genocidal ideology that views humanity as a “cancer” on the planet and seeks to reduce world population to 1 billion.

Goals for the Year 2000AD (Masters Mahan Podcast Clip)

Perhaps they can just use the Lone Star Ticks to make people permanently allergic to meat but it’s ok because it's to “save the planet”

Or, perhaps we could get a bunch of religious extremists / fundamentalists together in a room, give them unlimited money and power, and they can develop a vaccine to eliminate RELIGIOUS FUNDAMENTALISM. 🤡

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The eugenicist vaccinator Bill Gates & the rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson alias Loubavitcher Rebbe, Talmudist Kabbalist, figurehead of messianism & of the Hasidic Habad dynasty, dedicated to announcing to the world the imminence of the arrival of the Machiah or "messiah" of the Jews.

“I was one of the people approving the Chemicals.”



“It’s now collectively being admitted, in order to combat Climate Change.” (Source Post on X: https://x.com/ValerieAnne1970/status/2040776478326202402?s=20)

🧬Human Husbandry 🧬Human Husbandry⛓️ Urban (theofficialurban) · October 27, 2025 This page includes links to various posts on the topic of Human Husbandry & Techno-Enslavement along with a directory of educational resources and texts to learn more about what technology is already available and in use. Read full story

Read more on Grokipedia: https://grokipedia.com/page/Malthusianism





Is this the real agenda behind modern environmentalism, climate policies, and “sustainable development”? Tarpley argues it’s an ultra-Hitlerian plan wrapped in green rhetoric.

Urban’s Directory of Words & Terms (295 Words To Date)

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Surviving the Cataclysm (Webster G. Tarpley, 1994)

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Other Content by Webster Tarpley

Lord Palmerston’s Zoo (1994 Schiller Institute Lectures)

Timestamps