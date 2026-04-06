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The Malthusian Plan for Global Depopulation & Extermination (2011 Exposé by Webster Tarpley)

Webster Tarpley's full exposé on John Holdren (Obama's Science Czar) discussing the plan to "reduce the population" so that they can "save the planet." This is newspeak for genocide.
Urban (theofficialurban)'s avatar
Urban (theofficialurban)
Apr 06, 2026

In this explosive Webster Tarpley lecture, the renowned historian and analyst exposes John P. Holdren — Obama’s White House Science Czar — as a radical neo-Malthusian fanatic whose ideas echo the darkest eugenics and depopulation agendas of the 20th century.

Tarpley breaks down Holdren’s co-authored book Ecoscience, revealing calls for:

  • Compulsory sterilization & forced abortion

  • Marketable birth licenses

  • “Triage” of entire nations like India and Bangladesh

  • A supranational “Planetary Regime” to control population, resources, and daily life

  • De-development of the Third World and rollback of industrial civilization

From Bentham, Malthus, Darwin, and the Club of Rome to Harriman eugenics, Bush Sr., Kissinger’s NSSM-200, and Global 2000 — Tarpley connects the dots to a genocidal ideology that views humanity as a “cancer” on the planet and seeks to reduce world population to 1 billion.

Goals for the Year 2000AD (Masters Mahan Podcast Clip)

Perhaps they can just use the Lone Star Ticks to make people permanently allergic to meat but it’s ok because it's to “save the planet”

Or, perhaps we could get a bunch of religious extremists / fundamentalists together in a room, give them unlimited money and power, and they can develop a vaccine to eliminate RELIGIOUS FUNDAMENTALISM. 🤡

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The eugenicist vaccinator Bill Gates & the rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson alias Loubavitcher Rebbe, Talmudist Kabbalist, figurehead of messianism & of the Hasidic Habad dynasty, dedicated to announcing to the world the imminence of the arrival of the Machiah or "messiah" of the Jews.

“I was one of the people approving the Chemicals.”

“It’s now collectively being admitted, in order to combat Climate Change.”

(Source Post on X: https://x.com/ValerieAnne1970/status/2040776478326202402?s=20)

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Is this the real agenda behind modern environmentalism, climate policies, and “sustainable development”? Tarpley argues it’s an ultra-Hitlerian plan wrapped in green rhetoric.

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Timestamps

00:00 - Introduction: Obama's Science Czar Announcement
01:15 - John Holdren: The Malthusian Fanatic & Science Czar
03:45 - Holdren's Neo-Malthusian Roots with Ehrlich & Club of Rome
07:30 - "Triage" Nations: India, Bangladesh & Genocidal Policies
11:20 - Forced Sterilization, Compulsory Abortion & Birth Licenses
15:10 - Planetary Regime: World Government Controlling Daily Life
19:45 - De-Development of the Third World & Rollback of Progress
24:30 - Cass Sunstein, Animal Rights & Radical Environmentalism
29:15 - Historical Roots: Harriman Eugenics, Bush Sr. & Nazi Connections
34:50 - Global 2000, Kissinger NSSM-200 & IMF Genocide by Economics
40:20 - Ecoscience Book: Compulsory Measures Detailed (Pages 783+)
46:00 - De-Development & Planetary Regime Exposed
51:40 - Conclusion: Ultra-Hitlerian Agenda & Call to Action

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