Explore the chilling intersection of modern technology and ancient psychology. Guest host Urban dives into the “Moloch’s Bargain” paper, detailing how AI competition for audiences drives a surge in disinformation and harmful behaviors. Using the framework of Thomistic psychology, we examine the mechanics of “diabolic schizophrenia” and how feedback loops in AI mirror traditional patterns of demonic obsession and trauma-based mind control.

Key Topics Covered in This Episode:

Understanding “Emergent Misalignment” where AI systems prioritize engagement over truth.

How the race for attention creates a feedback loop of increasingly extreme content.

History of Mind Management:

The legacy of Edward Bernays and Ivy Lee in shaping public perception.

How “Public Relations” evolved from wartime propaganda into everyday digital influence.

Thomistic Psychology & The Human Intellect:

View the Thomistic Psychology Words & Terms Imgur Album: https://imgur.com/a/MvMuu2s

Videos & Lectures by Fr. Ripperger (Playlist): https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLeZ164ZSzHeyq2nS3QRYD7HPHfQAGpYsd

The Phantasm: How the mind creates internal images and how those images can be manipulated.

Cogitative Power: The bridge between the senses and the intellect, and why it is the primary target for psychological warfare.

Agent vs. Possible Intellect: A deep dive into how we process reality versus how we are “formatted” by external stimuli.

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Extended Notes on Thomistic Psychology + Download the Source Texts

Thomistic Psychology Notes: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/bible/thomistic-psychology.html Summa Theologica Notes (Work in Progress): https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/bible/summa-theologica.html Source Texts (pCloud): https://u.pcloud.link/publink/show?code=kZK4hU5Ze3i6mNPIvP0Tsy9URmKPW0cFM5rk

Mechanics of Split-Mind Tactics:

Diabolic Schizophrenia: Defining the state of being “double-minded” or having a fractured interior life.

The 8 Steps of Hypnosis: How NLP (Neuro-Linguistic Programming) techniques are mirrored in digital feedback loops to bypass critical thinking.

Previous Episodes on this Topic

The Devil is Schizophrenic: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/mahanism/schizo.html

The Archdemon’s Fatal Flaw: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/mahanism/fatal-flaw.html

Spiritual & Psychological Warfare:

The concept of “Partial Possession” and how triggers are used to bypass the “Judas Clause.”

How the human “biocomputer” can be formatted for a state of perpetual trauma or confusion.

The Eight Steps of NLP Explained in Episode(s) #19-21 of the Masters Mahan Podcast

Bill Cooper Reveals this Process as “Project Orion”

Read my extended notes on ‘Project Orion’ https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/project-orion/index.html

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Fr. Chad Ripperger: “ Diabolic Influence ~= Communist Subversion”

View my extended notes on Fr. Chad Ripperger’s Writings & Framework (Thomistic Based Framework) https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/bible/chad-ripperger.html

Spiritual Theology of Demons

Fr. Ripperger Identifies Satan as a Schizophrenic

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The Ontological Structure of Man and Mental Health

Foundations: Psychology as a Subalternated Science

In the classical realist tradition, a science is defined as an organized body of knowledge that understands things through their causes. To understand mental health, we must move beyond mere symptom tracking and investigate the formal, material, and efficient causes of why the mind functions in accordance with its nature or falls into the privation of illness.

Psychology is uniquely classified as a subalternated science. It is not an autonomous discipline that invents its own anthropology; rather, it inherits its foundational principles from “higher” sciences, treating their conclusions as its own starting points. A psychologist who ignores these foundations is like a doctor attempting to treat a limb while denying the existence of the circulatory system.

The Hierarchical Foundation of Psychology

The following table illustrates the sciences to which psychology is subalternated and the principles it accepts from them as factual premises:

To truly grasp the science of the mind, the clinician must first understand the “material” of which it is composed: the ontological architecture of the human person.

Ontological Architecture: The Body/Soul Composite

The human person is referred to ontologically as the Human Supposit. Realist psychology rejects the “ghost in the machine” dualism and the “biological computer” materialism of the modern era. Instead, we define man as a Body/Soul Composite.

The Soul (Substantial Form): The immaterial, immortal, and first principle of life. It is the “form” of the body, communicating its own existence to the matter to make it a living human body.

The Body (Material Element): The physical component that individuates one person from another and provides the sensory apparatus required for the soul to acquire knowledge.

The Failure of Modernism: Modern psychology operates under a purely materialist lens, viewing man as a strictly physical being. This fails because it cannot account for the immaterial intellect. Since the intellect performs acts that transcend matter—such as understanding universal, timeless truths—a psychology that ignores the soul is fundamentally incapable of addressing the root of mental disorders, which often lie in the spiritual faculties or their interaction with the material.

While the soul is the principle of life, it interacts with reality through specific “engine components” known as faculties.

The Mechanics of Action: Understanding Human Faculties

We do not act through our “substance” directly, but through faculties. These are “proper accidents”—powers that flow from the soul and allow us to perform specific actions. Each faculty is specified by its object; the eye is specified by color, and the intellect by truth.

The Two Categories of Faculties

Purely Immaterial Faculties: These act independently of a physical organ and are therefore not physically accessible to external agents or chemical alteration. The Agent Intellect: The “light” that makes the phantasm understandable.

The Possible Intellect: The power that understands and stores universal concepts.

The Will: The rational appetite that moves toward the “Good” as presented by reason. Composite (Material) Faculties: These operate through a physical organ (the brain and nervous system). Because they have a material foundation, they are “hackable”—meaning they can be influenced by brain chemistry, physical trauma, or external spiritual agents (demons) who act upon the physical organ. The Senses: Both exterior (sight, touch) and interior (imagination, memory).

The existence of these faculties allows for the development of habits—inclinations to act well (virtues) or poorly (vices)—which determine how we process the information we receive.

The Cognitive Powerhouse Part I: The Five Exterior Senses

The exterior senses are the gateways of knowledge. They are “passive potencies,” meaning they must be acted upon by an external object to function.

The Question of Truth: Sensation is always true in the sense that the organ is reporting its actual state (e.g., burned skin reporting heat). However, “falsity” enters not in the sense itself, but when the intellect misinterprets the data or when the medium (like a bent straw in water) provides a distorted image. Clinical work requires distinguishing between a sensory defect and a judgmental error.

Data flows from these exterior sensors to the internal “sorting room” of the passive intellect.

The Cognitive Powerhouse Part II: The Four Interior Senses

The Passive Intellect comprises four material faculties localized in the brain. They are essential for processing “phantasms” (images) used in thought. Because these are material, they are the primary targets of demonic obsession and chemical imbalance.

Sensus Communis (Common Sense)

Unifies data from the five exterior senses into a single, coherent experience.

Clinical Benefit: Provides coherence. Without it, the mind suffers from a fragmentation of reality, where sound and sight are disconnected.

Memory

The “storehouse” of sensible species that are no longer present.

Clinical Benefit: Allows for Reminiscence , a “syllogistic hunt” where we move from the known to the forgotten.

Clinical Intervention: Since demons can “drag out” traumatic memories to cause despair, the clinician may utilize “praying for the purification of the memory” or asking for the “grace of forgetfulness” to block these specific inroads.

Imagination

This word is used quite often and is one of the most important vocabulary words for Thomistic Psychology.

Retains the image (phantasm) in the mind after the object is gone.

Clinical Benefit: The foundation of thought. However, since it is a composite faculty, it can be overstimulated by images (vices) or hijacked by external agents to produce false visions or intense temptations.

The Cogitative Power (Particular Reason)

The highest interior sense and the bridge to the intellect. It assesses “intentions” (the harmful or the useful).

Clinical Benefit: Unlike animals, who react purely by instinct, the Cogitative Power allows for impartial engagement. It organizes phantasms so the intellect can see the truth of a situation rather than just a trigger. In trauma cases, this power is often bypassed by the appetites; the clinician’s goal is to restore the Cogitative Power’s ability to “prepare” the image for rational abstraction.

These material processes are the bridge to the immaterial acts of the higher intellect.

The Apex of Man: Agent and Possible Intellect

Man’s highest operations are immaterial. While animals only deal with “particulars” (this specific dog), man abstracts “universals” (the nature of Dogness).

The Process of Abstraction

The Phantasm: The Cogitative Power and Imagination provide the Material and Instrumental Foundation (e.g., the specific image of a triangle). The Agent Intellect: Acts as the Efficient Cause. Like a “Light,” it illuminates the phantasm and “draws out” the essence, stripping away material accidents like color or size. The Possible Intellect: Receives this “Intelligible Species” and understands it. This is where knowledge and wisdom truly reside.

A valid psychology must account for these immaterial acts; if the material “bridge” of the interior senses is broken (by sin, trauma, or demons), the intellect cannot receive the information it needs for well-being.

Defining the Norm: Mental Health vs. Mental Illness

Modern psychology erroneously defines “normal” using statistics—the average behavior of a population. Realist psychology rejects this “average as norm” fallacy.

“While statistics can tell me what the majority of people are doing, it does not provide the norm. Conformity to the nature of the person as designed by God is the only true norm.”

The Effect of Original Sin: Because of the fall, the majority of people exist in a state of disordered faculties, where emotions rule over reason. Therefore, a statistical average is often merely a map of disorder, not health.

The Three Goals of Psychology

Maintenance: Helping the healthy remain in conformity with their nature. Diagnosis: Identifying whether a cause is material (brain chemistry), formal (disordered thoughts), or spiritual (demonic/sin-based). Treatment: Restoring the person to the natural norm of health—the right ordering of the faculties where the lower powers are subject to reason and the will.

Summary: The Hierarchy of Human Nature

To understand the human person and maintain mental health, one must recognize three philosophical requirements:

The Composite Nature: Man is a single being composed of a material body and an immaterial soul. Clinical treatment must address both.

The Necessity of the Immaterial: The intellect and will are spiritual; they cannot be “fixed” with medication alone, as they are not physically accessible.

The Subordination of Faculties: Mental health is the peace of order. The lower powers (emotions/senses) must be guided by the higher powers (reason/will).

A “valid psychology” is never an island; it is subalternated to the higher truths of Philosophy and Revealed Theology. To truly heal the mind, the clinician must respect the architecture of the soul and the objective reality—including the realities of grace and the demonic—to which that soul is ordered.

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