Ex-DOD Scientist on Energy Weapons | Dr. Robert Duncan on Coast-to-Coast AM

Independent investigator Robert Duncan discussed directed energy and neurological weapons and his contention that they’ve been tested on the public at large. While directed energy is used in microwaves, to remove kidney stones, and in non-invasive surgery, it’s also been developed extensively for military purposes, he reported.

The civilian population was targeted for experiments, in programs such as MK-ULTRA, starting after WW II, when Nazi scientists were imported to the US, some working on scalar or gravity weapons, said Duncan. The town of Taos, NM, where a hum was heard by many citizens, was the subject of a directed energy experiment by the U.S. Navy, he claimed. And most recently the Active Denial System (see article below) was tested on human subjects.

Duncan said he interviewed over 600 mind control victims (Dec 5th 2006 report), and found some validity to their allegations. There are weapons that can project voices into people’s heads such as one system known as “The Voice of God,” he detailed. Blocking techniques include jamming the signals with electronic scramblers, and using shields with metal alloys or mylar. He recommended the following websites for further information/assistance: mindjustice.org, raven1.net, freedomfchs.com.

The Goodbye Weapon

A new non-lethal weapon, the Air Force’s Active Denial System, or ADS, has been certified for use in Iraq, after extensive testing. The ADS shoots a beam of waves that causes extreme (but temporary) pain and induces what experimenters call the “Goodbye effect,” or “prompt and highly motivated escape behavior.” Wired News obtained documents about the weapon and has published two reports (article(1)/documentation(2)). Additionally, the report’s author David Hambling has posted a commentary(3) on the subject at Defense Tech.

Dr. Robert Duncan holds multiple degrees from Harvard University and Dartmouth College amongst others. He has had the most expensive American education money can buy. He is an investigator, author, and soon be movie producer on the topics of directed energy, neurological weapons, psychological, and information warfare. His movie is called “The Enemy Within - Psychic Warfare”. A book he is co-authoring will be out in a few months called “Hacking the Human Mind”.

Dr. Duncan has worked as a business and information technology consultant to the Fortune 500. He has worked for companies like Oracle Corporation, BEA systems, HP, BBN, and as a professor at a college. For the department of defense he has written the artificial intelligence code to track the Soviet nuclear submarine fleet with passive and active acoustical arrays and has been to a couple secret NATA Navy underground bases in Europe.

~ Archive