How Edward VII Started World War I (Webster Tarpley, Feb. 19th 1995)

In this episode, we explore how “Uncle Bertie” transitioned from a royal rake into the autocrat of British foreign policy, weaving the “Nessus robe” that would eventually entangle and destroy the German Empire. We break down:

The Triple Entente: How Edward personally engineered the alliances between Britain, France, and Russia to encircle Germany.

The Lord of the Flies: A look into the dark side of the Edwardian court, from occultism and sex scandals to the shocking evidence linking the Royal Family to the Jack the Ripper murders.

The International War Party: Edward’s network of “stooges,” including Winston Churchill, George Clemenceau, and Theodore Roosevelt.

Geopolitical Deception: How Britain ended “Splendid Isolation” by using Japan as an Asian torpedo and manipulating the Moroccan and Balkan crises to ignite a world-shattering conflict.

Discover the historical truth that challenges the Versailles Treaty’s “war guilt” clause and exposes the Venetian-style geopolitics that still haunt our modern world.

Important Context for WW1 & the Treaty of Versailles

See the video below of Edward VII meeting 32 Royal Cousins - The royals of Europe during the early 20th Century were all related (German Heritage), this is an important thing to remember when looking at the WW1 → WW2 period. After the Bolshevik Revolution, most of those royals who were distantly related to the Tsar rightfully feared the same would happen to them and so were willing to spend as much money as possible to protect themselves from the threat. The Dulles Brothers (Allen Dulles & John Foster Dulles) played a significant role in drafting the Treaty of Versailles. Germany at this time was the industrial powerhouse of the world, this is one of the main reasons that other European powers began to fear for their own global hegemony. Also, Russia had some success in the years leading up to the beginning of WW1 - See the following: The Politics Of "La Belle Époque" Explained (1871-1914)

Nicholas II became Emperor of Russia in 1894, while his cousin George V ascended the British throne in 1910 - https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/p01qtv8x/p01qts7p

King Edward VII - Surviving Colorized Footage (1901)

Article / Transcript

Webster Tarpley’s text presents a revisionist history asserting that King Edward VII was the primary architect of World War I rather than a mere figurehead. The author argues that through a sophisticated strategy of geopolitical encirclement, Edward personally dismantled Germany’s security by forging the Triple Entente and manipulating various global leaders into a hostile coalition. The narrative further explores the monarch’s clandestine influence over British foreign policy, his extensive network of political “puppets,” and even sensational theories regarding his family’s involvement in the Jack the Ripper murders. Ultimately, the source contends that the Versailles Treaty unfairly blamed Germany, suggesting instead that the true war guilt belongs to a British conspiracy masterminded by the King to preserve imperial dominance.

KING EDWARD VII OF GREAT BRITAIN: EVIL DEMIURGE OF THE TRIPLE ENTENTE AND WORLD WAR I 226KB ∙ PDF file Download This is a written version of the presentation, 18pages long. Download

