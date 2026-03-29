Geoengineering & Transhumanism: The Hidden Agenda of HAARP and the Space Fence [Elana Freeland]

In this gripping presentation from Tesla Tech 2025, author and researcher Elana Freeland dives deep into the high-frequency technologies reshaping our world. From the weaponization of Nikola Tesla’s stolen research to the current state of “Full Spectrum Dominance,” Freeland outlines the seven distinct operations of geoengineering that go far beyond simple cloud seeding.
Elana Freeland - Trans-humanist Geoengineering
Decades of research unveil a comprehensive exposé of the transhumanist agenda—the transformation of humanity into a synthetic slave class by means of biotechnology, genetic engineering, molecular nanotechnology, and artificial intelligence (AI). Weather control is now a global reality, thanks to the aerosol chemtrails that maintain the ionized atmosphere needed for a myriad of “dual use” (military and civilian) wireless operations. The air we breathe, the soil we grow our food in, and the water we drink have all been altered away from Nature and toward an artificial “metaverse.” Meanwhile, Big Pharma injects nano-sized hardware and software in vivo that activate a transhumanist brain-computer interface (BCI) with AI. Transhumanist public-private partnerships point to how the military doctrine of full spectrum dominance depends upon the secret space program and 5G/6G Space Fence (“smart grid”) lockdown.
Steven Elswick HowTube Channel (Source): https://www.howtube.com/channels/TeslaTech
Visit Clifford Carnicom's research: https://carnicominstitute.org/
“We are engineering all the weather on the planet.”
Urban’s Presentation Based on Freeland’s Two Books
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In this video, you will learn about:
The Seven Operations: Weather engineering, neural manipulation, and the transhumanist agenda.
The Space Fence: How Lockheed Martin’s “Stargate AI” is creating an artificial ring around the Earth.
Ionospheric Heaters: The true power of HAARP and its ability to disrupt Earth’s natural rhythms.
Synthetic Biology: The intersection of nanotechnology, graphene oxide, and frequency-activated “sleeping agents”.
About Elana Freeland
Elana is a writer, teacher, and lecturer who has spent 20 years tracking classified geoengineering programs. She is the author of “Geoengineered Transhumanism” and “Chemtrails, HAARP, and the Full Spectrum Dominance of Planet Earth.”
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📄"6G and Beyond: The Future of Wireless Communications Systems" White Paper Walkthrough by Urban
Urban's full reading and walkthrough of the "6G and Beyond: The Future of Wireless Communications Systems" White Paper.
Episode Link(s)
I began creating the sharable Words & Terms image albums for Section VI so Section(s) I-V do not have any, see the Directory for listings
Section IV - Intelligent Communication Environments (Metasurfaces) [Video] [Notes] [VisorSurf.EU Project]
Section V - Pervasive Artificial Intelligence [Video] [Notes]
Section VI - Network Automation [Video] [Notes] [Words & Terms]
Section VII - 6G Radio [Video] [Notes] [Words & Terms]
Section VIII - Ambient Backscatter Communications [Video] [Notes] [Words & Terms]
Section IX - The Internet of Space Things (IoST) [Video] [Notes] [Words & Terms]
Section X - Cell-Free Massive MIMO Communications [Video] [Notes] [Words & Terms]
Finale, Section(s) XI-XIII - [Video] [Notes] [Words & Terms]
Spotify Playlist
Timestamps
00:00:00 Introduction to Tesla Tech 2025
00:00:59 HAARP, Nanobots, and Directed Evolution
00:01:53 Weaponizing Nikola Tesla’s Technology
00:05:46 The Seven Operations of Geoengineering
00:12:15 Plasma Farming and Geophysical Manipulation
00:19:54 Understanding the Electromagnetic Spectrum
00:23:10 The Secret Space Program and Van Allen Belts
00:28:38 The Space Fence and Stargate AI
00:36:16 Chemtrails vs. Contrails: Chemical Nucleation
00:41:03 5G Towers and Microwave Weaponry
00:47:33 How HAARP Controls the Ionosphere
00:58:33 Synthetic Biology and Frequency Activation
01:04:44 Creating Earthquakes with Scalar Waves