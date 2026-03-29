Geoengineering & Transhumanism: The Hidden Agenda of HAARP and the Space Fence [Elana Freeland]

In this gripping presentation from Tesla Tech 2025, author and researcher Elana Freeland dives deep into the high-frequency technologies reshaping our world. From the weaponization of Nikola Tesla’s stolen research to the current state of “Full Spectrum Dominance,” Freeland outlines the seven distinct operations of geoengineering that go far beyond simple cloud seeding.

Elana Freeland - Trans-humanist Geoengineering Decades of research unveil a comprehensive exposé of the transhumanist agenda—the transformation of humanity into a synthetic slave class by means of biotechnology, genetic engineering, molecular nanotechnology, and artificial intelligence (AI). Weather control is now a global reality, thanks to the aerosol chemtrails that maintain the ionized atmosphere needed for a myriad of “dual use” (military and civilian) wireless operations. The air we breathe, the soil we grow our food in, and the water we drink have all been altered away from Nature and toward an artificial “metaverse.” Meanwhile, Big Pharma injects nano-sized hardware and software in vivo that activate a transhumanist brain-computer interface (BCI) with AI. Transhumanist public-private partnerships point to how the military doctrine of full spectrum dominance depends upon the secret space program and 5G/6G Space Fence (“smart grid”) lockdown. Steven Elswick HowTube Channel (Source): https://www.howtube.com/channels/TeslaTech

Visit Clifford Carnicom's research: https://carnicominstitute.org/

“We are engineering all the weather on the planet.”

Urban’s Presentation Based on Freeland’s Two Books

Refer to the links & notes in this post for more information:

In this video, you will learn about:

The Seven Operations: Weather engineering, neural manipulation, and the transhumanist agenda.

The Space Fence: How Lockheed Martin’s “Stargate AI” is creating an artificial ring around the Earth.

Ionospheric Heaters: The true power of HAARP and its ability to disrupt Earth’s natural rhythms.

Synthetic Biology: The intersection of nanotechnology, graphene oxide, and frequency-activated “sleeping agents”.

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About Elana Freeland

Elana is a writer, teacher, and lecturer who has spent 20 years tracking classified geoengineering programs. She is the author of “Geoengineered Transhumanism” and “Chemtrails, HAARP, and the Full Spectrum Dominance of Planet Earth.”

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📄" 6G and Beyond: The Future of Wireless Communications Systems " White Paper Walkthrough by Urban

Urban's full reading and walkthrough of the "6G and Beyond: The Future of Wireless Communications Systems" White Paper.

Study Guide & Notes

Episode Link(s)

I began creating the sharable Words & Terms image albums for Section VI so Section(s) I-V do not have any, see the Directory for listings

Spotify Playlist

Timestamps