The Democrats in government, the media, and their followers appear to be in hysterics about Elon Musk- patented billionaire owner of Tesla and social media company X amongst several other businesses- gaining access to the US Treasury and personal information for payouts in the trillions of dollars. They are claiming it is illegal. Is it?

It appears that Elon Musk is legally able to do everything that he is doing. While Democrats in Congress decry his actions and state he can not shut down departments or analyze payments, aka expenditures allocated by Congress, I believe they forgot that the federal government is actually made up of three branches of separate powers in government.

Congress is only allowed to authorize expenditures. They are not allowed to execute expenditures.

The media posturing by loud democrats is because most of their colleagues within the House of Representatives and the Senate understand that they have no oversight regarding the implementation and execution of the budget they often do not approve and continue funding the executive agencies through Continuing Resolutions.

The job of budget oversight is left solely to the Executive branch of our government.

The Executive is charged with presenting a budget to Congress that specifies precise dollar amounts for each one of the agencies that are housed under the Executive branch. Those agencies are considered independent of one another for budgetary purposes, but they have full managerial oversight by the President.

The President’s budget and agenda are executed through The Office of Management and Budget (OMB), which is the largest and most powerful department under the Executive branch.

The OMB is tasked with the following duties, according to Congress:

OMB coordinates the development of the President’s budget proposal. OMB evaluates agency problems, policies and procedures to ensure they comply with the President’s budget and agenda. OMB sets funding priorities and assesses competing funding demands among agencies. OMB coordinates inter-agency policy initiatives OMB ensures that agency reports, rules, testimony, and proposed legislation are consistent with the President’s budget and agenda. OMB oversees agency information security policies and practices. OMB reviews security programs and incorporates them into reports to Congress. OMB executes the President’s budget in accordance with the President’s Agenda.

The department that Elon Musk is currently hired under as a “ Special Government Employee ” was created under former president Barack Obama through an Executive Order in 2012.

That Order created the United States Department of Digital Services, whose task was to implement technology and to hire temporary tech teams who could identify ways government could become more efficient.

This concept comes from business agility, a project management framework often used in tech companies that helps teams collaborate and deliver value to stakeholders by setting deadlines and following the framework in what is called “Sprints” or set periods of project implementation that meets the next step in product or project completion. I write about how Agility could be implemented into government here.

Upon formation of the department, Obama quickly hired a developer from Google to create healthcare.gov. The USDDS was also used to create va.gov.

Since the Department of Digital Services was created through an Executive Order, it can also be amended through an Executive Order. The Executive Order that “created” the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) was simply a name change from Digital Services to Government Efficiency and a structural move from being under the OMB to being directly under supervision of the Executive Office of the President.

Elon Musk is working well within established departmental policy, except the extremes of his actions have caused a stir amongst those who have been acknowledging rampant fraud throughout the US payment systems, yet have refused to solve the problem.

As a matter of fact, the Constitution requires that Congress give an accounting of their expenditures to the People regularly, under Article I, Section 9, Clause 7: “No Money shall be drawn from the Treasury, but in Consequence of Appropriations made by Law; and a regular Statement and Account of the Receipts and Expenditures of all public Money shall be published from time to time.”

By not auditing themselves, Congress could actually be breaking the law, not Elon Musk.

Elon Musk is also not a third party entity, as media outlets have stated or how lawsuits have been filed. He is not part of a new department, as media has stated. The department he is under is not illegal, as the media has stated. The department has been fully functional since 2012, under Barack Obama, Donald Trump, and Joe Biden. The President is well within his powers to create DOGE teams in each of his agencies and departments to ensure implementation of his budget priorities and agenda, this is the Executive Power of the President, which is then enforced through the OMB.

Further, some of the departments that are being discussed for shut down are actually created through Executive Order and can be eliminated through Executive Order, such as USAID, which was created by John F. Kennedy- through an Order.

To take even further steps towards resolution of rampant fraud and funding of terrorism, Musk- under direct guidance from the President- has had to act because Congress has not been able to pass a working budget regularly since 2011. They provide no oversight of their expenditures. They have no idea how much waste and fraud they are paying for, they simply write blank checks to keep government from shutting down.

The budget, however, is actually created by the Executive Branch, and is a request for funding for agencies within that branch. The State Department, the IRS, and the Department of Education are just a few Agencies that work independently from one another and are simultaneously housed under the powers of the Executive Branch.

The defunding of an agency or department within the Executive Branch is fully within the powers of the President, who gets to solely decide how to implement his agenda and solely request funding from Congress for the budget. Congress can have committees and reports about how money is being used, but they can not stop the Executive Branch from executing the budget in accordance with the President’s agenda.

This is all laid out in the Constitution and the law. The courts also have no authority or jurisdiction to have oversight of how the Executive Branch spends funds that have been allocated by Congress, especially in light of the fact that Congress has been sending “blank check” Continuing Resolutions through for budgetary measures for over a decade.

The President takes an oath to follow the Constitution and the law, and the Constitution requires an accounting of expenditures to the American Public.

Since presidents have been creating lower departments under formal agencies for literal decades, Trump renaming an Obama department and fully utilizing its legal authority is peak irony, and almost a troll. It’s not his fault democrats created these legal loopholes so that a campaign donor can work in the government through executive-created departments. This is just something he is now utilizing to “stop corruption” in government, and those screaming the loudest about it should be questioned about their role in the fraud that has been taking place against the American People for at least two decades, if not longer.

Moving forward, if you hear that Elon Musk is an illegal third party secret government employee who doesn’t have security clearance to see payment information, remember that Democrats made this position legal under Obama, and that he is, factually, a government employee with a legal and lawful reason to see this information. He does not need security clearance to see social security numbers, that only requires a simple background check that other government employees- such as those that work at the DMV, SSA and IRS- have to go through in order to see your personal information.

This is not how I expected the expansion of government was going to work out. I have been sulking about the ever-increasing role of government in day-to-day life since about 2008, but using the highly questionable practices deployed by previous administrations that grew government into complex grey areas to instead cut government fraud and waste is a huge troll on those who support ever-expanding government instead of efficient and lean government.

