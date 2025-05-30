Full Deep Dive (1st, 2nd & 3rd Put Together)

The Complete Book(s) of Enoch & Joseph B Lumpkin 2.54MB ∙ PDF file Download Includes 1 Enoch (Ethiopic Enoch), 2 Enoch (Slavonic Enoch), and 3 Enoch (Hebrew Enoch) Download

Book of Jubilees (The Little Genesis) - R. H. CHARLES, D.D. (1902) 21.5MB ∙ PDF file Download TRANSLATED FROM THE EDITOR’S ETHIOPIC TEXT AND EDITED, WITH INTRODUCTION, NOTES, AND INDICES BY PROFESSOR OF BIBLICAL GREEK, TRINITY COLLEGE DUBLIN Download

YHVH: The Book of Knowledge the Keys of Enoch J J Hurtak PhD 26.7MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

1 Enoch - Audio Overview

2 Enoch - Audio Overview

3 Enoch - Audio Overview

1 Enoch - The Ethiopic Book of Enoch

Who are the Watchers and what is their significance?

The Watchers are a group of angels who descended from heaven and committed sin by taking human women as wives. This transgression is highlighted as a major cause of the increase in wickedness and violence on the earth. They are responsible for revealing forbidden knowledge, such as the creation of weapons, the working of metals, and various forms of ornamentation and magic, leading to further corruption among humanity. The Watchers and their offspring, the giants, are central figures in the narrative of increasing sinfulness that precedes the judgment upon the earth.

What was the consequence of the Watchers' actions?

The union of the Watchers with human women resulted in the birth of giants and filled the earth with "blood and unrighteousness." Beyond this physical corruption, the Watchers taught humanity various forms of ungodliness, including the creation of weapons, sorcery, and other forbidden arts, leading to "great impiety" and a turning away from God. The earth itself is described as laying "accusation against the lawless ones." This widespread corruption and violence led to a divine judgment on the earth.

How did Enoch become involved with the Watchers?

Enoch, described as a "scribe of righteousness," was chosen by the Lord to go and deliver a message to the Watchers. After the Watchers had defiled themselves, they petitioned for forgiveness, and Enoch was tasked with delivering the divine response. He read their petition and had a vision of their impending chastisement. Upon waking, he went to the Watchers, who were gathered and weeping, and recounted his vision to them, reprimanding them according to the command of the "Holy Great One."

What was the divine judgment pronounced against the Watchers?

The divine judgment against the Watchers was severe and eternal. They were told that their petition for peace and forgiveness would not be granted. They were prohibited from ascending to heaven again and were condemned to be bound on earth forever. Specifically, Azazel was to be bound hand and foot and cast into darkness in the desert, covered with rocks, to remain there forever. Semjaza and his associates were to be bound for seventy generations under the hills of the earth until the final judgment. Furthermore, they were forced to witness the destruction of their giant offspring, who would perish by the sword.

What is the nature of the divine judgment for sinners on Earth?

The sources describe a coming judgment on "all the ungodly" and a destruction of "all that is on the earth" due to wickedness and violence. This judgment will involve the Lord coming with "ten thousand of His holy ones (saints) to execute judgment on all." Sinners will face punishment and torment, being driven from the presence of the righteous. Their evil deeds are recorded daily in heaven and will be read out before the "Great Holy One." The judgment is described as severe and will result in destruction and everlasting punishment in places of burning fire and a great abyss.

What is the destiny of the righteous and the elect?

In contrast to the fate of the wicked, the righteous and elect are promised peace and protection. They will be blessed, prosper, and "all belong to God." The "light of God shall shine on them." Their spirits will be separated into divisions in the afterlife where there is a "bright spring of water." They are assured that their souls will not be destroyed in the day of judgment and that they will be raised. In the final days, the righteous shall dwell and walk on a rejoicing earth, their prayers shall reach the Lord, and they shall witness the judgment of the wicked.

What is the role of the Son of Man and the Messiah?

The sources introduce the "Son of Man" as one "who hath righteousness" and with whom righteousness dwells. He is chosen by the Lord of spirits and has preeminence in righteousness forever. This Son of Man will raise up kings and mighty men from their seats and thrones, break the teeth of sinners, and put down kings and kingdoms who do not honor God. He is also identified with the Messiah, before whom mountains shall be like wax and who shall be powerful and mighty on the earth. His word will slay sinners, and the unrighteous will be destroyed before him.

What are some of the hidden secrets revealed to Enoch?

Enoch is shown numerous "secrets" and mysteries throughout his visions. These include the secrets of the heavens, the functions and laws of the stars and luminaries, the storehouses of winds, hail, snow, mist, and rain, and the secrets of thunder and lightning. He is also shown the divisions of the spirits of the dead, the places of punishment for sinners and fallen angels, and the secrets of the depths of the earth. These revelations highlight the intricate order and divine control over creation, as well as the hidden consequences of sin and judgment.

1 Enoch - Briefing Document

This source presents a compilation of excerpts from the Book of Enoch, offering insight into its historical context as a work brought together from various fragments. The text explores profound themes such as the judgment of the wicked and the fate of fallen angels, illustrating these concepts through symbolic visions, particularly one portraying history as the actions of various animals and shepherds. It also details Enoch's celestial journeys where he witnesses the order of the cosmos and receives divine revelations about creation and future events, emphasizing the paths of righteousness versus unrighteousness and the eventual triumph of the elect after periods of tribulation and divine intervention, including a great flood.

Overall Purpose:

The excerpts from 1 Enoch present a narrative detailing a period of significant divine judgment and the reasons behind it. It expands upon the biblical account of the "sons of God" and the birth of giants (Genesis 6), providing a more elaborate mythology surrounding these events and their consequences. The text also explores the nature of divine judgment, the fate of the wicked and the righteous, and the cosmic order.

Main Themes and Important Ideas:

1. The Rebellion of the Watchers and the Introduction of Sin:

The "Sons of God" and Human Women: A central theme is the transgression of a group of heavenly beings, referred to as "Watchers," who descended to Earth and had sexual relations with human women. This act is presented as a fundamental violation of divine order.

Quote: "And it came to pass when the children of men had multiplied that in those days were born to them beautiful and fair daughters. That the sons of God saw the daughters of men that they were fair; and they took them wives of all which they chose." (Chapter 6, referencing Genesis 6:1-2)

Quote: "Why and for what cause have you left the high, holy, and eternal heaven, and had sex with women, and defiled yourselves with the daughters of men and taken to yourselves wives, and done like the children of earth, and begotten giants (as your) sons?" (Chapter 15, 3)

Teaching Forbidden Knowledge: The Watchers are accused not only of fornication but also of revealing forbidden knowledge to humanity. This knowledge included practical skills like metalworking and warfare, but also secrets related to magic, enchantment, and cosmetic arts.

Quote: "And Azazel taught men to make swords, and knives, and shields, and breastplates, and taught them about metals of the earth and the art of working them, and bracelets, and ornaments, and the use of antimony, and the beautifying of the eyelids, and all kinds of precious stones, and all coloring and dyes." (Chapter 8, 1)

Quote: "Look at what Azazel has done, who hath taught all unrighteousness on earth and revealed the eternal secrets which were made and kept in heaven, which men were striving to learn." (Undesignated Chapter, 6)

Quote: "And Semjaza, who taught spells, to whom you gave authority to rule over his associates." (Undesignated Chapter, 7)

The Birth of Giants: The union of the Watchers and human women resulted in the birth of giants, who are portrayed as causing violence and filling the earth with unrighteousness.

Quote: "And the women have borne giants, and the whole earth has thereby been filled with blood and unrighteousness." (Undesignated Chapter, 9, referencing Genesis 6:4)

The Corrupting Influence: The actions of the Watchers led to widespread impiety, fornication, and corruption among humanity.

Quote: "And there was great impiety, they turned away from God, and committed fornication, and they were led astray, and became corrupt in all their ways." (Chapter 8, 2)

2. Divine Judgment and Punishment:

Earth's Accusation: The earth itself is depicted as crying out against the wickedness and lawlessness.

Quote: "Then the earth laid accusation against the lawless ones." (Undesignated Chapter, 6)

Heavenly Appeal: The souls of men petition the "holy ones of heaven" and the "Lord of the ages" for intervention and judgment against the perpetrators of evil.

Quote: "And now to you, the holy ones of heaven, the souls of men make their petition, saying, 'Bring our cause before the Most High.'" (Undesignated Chapter, 3)

The Lord's Power and Knowledge: The Lord is described as all-seeing, all-knowing, and having power over all things. Nothing is hidden from His sight.

Quote: "You have made all things, and you have power over all things: and all things are revealed and open in your sight, and you see all things, and nothing can hide itself from you." (Undesignated Chapter, 5)

Specific Punishments for the Watchers and Giants: The Lord issues specific commands for the punishment of the Watchers and their offspring.

Quote: "And again the Lord said to Raphael: 'Bind Azazel hand and foot, and cast him into the darkness and split open the desert... and cast him in. And fill the hole by covering him rough and jagged rocks, and cover him with darkness, and let him live there for ever, and cover his face that he may not see the light.'" (Undesignated Chapter, 4-5)

Quote: "To Gabriel said the Lord: 'Proceed against the bastards and the reprobates, and against the children of fornication and destroy the children of fornication and the children of the Watchers. Cause them to go against one another that they may destroy each other in battle: Shorten their days.'" (Undesignated Chapter, 9)

Quote: "And the Lord said to Michael: 'Go, bind Semjaza and his team who have associated with women and have defiled themselves in all their uncleanness. When their sons have slain one another... bind them fast for seventy generations under the hills of the earth, until the day of the consummation of their judgment and until the eternal judgment is accomplished.'" (Undesignated Chapter, 11-12)

The Judgment is Final: The Watchers' petition for peace and forgiveness is denied, and their judgment is eternal.

Quote: "I wrote out your petition, and in my vision it appeared that your petition will not be granted to you throughout all the days of eternity, and that judgment has been finally passed on you." (Chapter 14, 4)

The Flood as a Consequence: The narrative connects the rampant wickedness and violence on Earth, directly linked to the actions of the Watchers and their offspring, to the impending destruction by a flood.

Quote: "And God said unto Noah, The end of all flesh is come before me; for the earth is filled with violence through them; and, behold, I will destroy them with the earth." (Undesignated Chapter, 13, referencing Genesis 6:13)

Quote: "Because of their unrighteousness their judgment has been determined and shall not be withheld by Me for ever. Because of the sorceries which they have searched out and learned, the earth and those who dwell on it shall be destroyed." (Chapter 65, 10)

3. Enoch's Role as Scribe and Intermediary:

Enoch's Righteousness: Enoch is presented as a righteous man, a scribe chosen by the Lord.

Quote: "And I, Enoch, was blessing the Lord of majesty and the King of the ages, and lot the Watchers called me, Enoch the scribe, and said to me: 'Enoch, you scribe of righteousness...'" (Chapter 13, 3-4)

Quote: "'Do not be afraid, Enoch, you righteous man and scribe of righteousness.'" (Chapter 15, 1)

Intercession for the Watchers (and its Denial): The Watchers approach Enoch and ask him to intercede for them with the Lord. However, Enoch is told by the Lord that it is men who should intercede for the Watchers, not the other way around, highlighting the Watchers' fallen state.

Quote: "'You should intercede for men, and not men for you.'" (Chapter 15, 2)

Visionary Journeys: Enoch is granted visions and journeys to different parts of the cosmos, including heaven, the abyss, and the ends of the earth. He witnesses the divine realm, the punishment of the wicked, and the secrets of creation.

Quote: "And the winds in the vision caused me to fly and lifted me up, and bore me into heaven." (Chapter 14, 9)

Quote: "I saw there seven stars like great burning mountains... This has become a prison for the stars and the host of heaven." (Chapter 21, 13, 15)

Quote: "From there I went towards the north to the ends of the earth, and there I saw a great and glorious device at the ends of the whole earth." (Chapter 34, 1)

Recording and Transmitting Knowledge: Enoch is tasked with writing down his visions and transmitting this knowledge to his descendants, particularly Methuselah and Noah.

Quote: "Declare everything to your son Methuselah, and show to all your children that no flesh is righteous in the sight of the Lord, for He is their Creator." (Chapter 81, 5)

4. The Divine Realm and Cosmic Order:

The Majesty of the Lord: The Lord is described with immense power, glory, and holiness. He is the King of kings and Lord of lords.

Quote: "Lord of lords, God of gods, King of kings, and God of the ages, the throne of your glory endures through all the generations of the ages, and your name holy and glorious and blessed to all the ages!" (Undesignated Chapter, 4, referencing 1 Timothy 6:15)

Quote: "'Holy, holy, holy, is the Lord of spirits: He fills the earth with spirits.'" (Chapter 39, 14)

The Holy Ones and Angels: The text mentions various categories of heavenly beings, including "holy ones," "watchers," "cherubim," "seraphim," and "ophannim," who serve and bless the Lord. There are also angels of punishment.

Quote: "ten thousand times ten thousand stood before Him, but He needed no Holy council. The most Holy Ones who were near to Him did not leave night or day." (Chapter 14, 22-23)

Quote: "These are the names of the holy angels who watch. Uriel, one of the holy angels..." (Chapter 20, 1-2)

Quote: "I saw all the angels of punishment abiding there and preparing all the instruments of Satan." (Chapter 53, 3)

Order in Creation: Despite the chaos introduced by sin, the natural world operates according to divine laws and ordinances. The winds, rain, dew, sun, moon, and stars are all subject to God's command.

Quote: "And the storehouse of the winds, and how the winds are divided, and how they are weighed, and how the doors of the winds are calculated for each according to the power of the wind..." (Chapter 60, 12)

Quote: "And through that oath the sun and moon complete their course, and deviate not from their ordinance from eternity to eternity." (Chapter 69, 20)

Quote: "Are not the entire sea and all its waters, and all its movements, the work of the Most High, and has He not set limits to its actions, and confined it throughout by the sand?" (Chapter 101, 6)

5. The Distinction Between the Righteous and the Sinners:

Reward for the Righteous: The righteous are promised peace, protection, prosperity, and blessing. They will belong to God and walk in His light.

Quote: "But with the righteous He will make peace; and will protect the elect and mercy shall be on them. And they shall all belong to God, and they shall prosper, and they shall be blessed. And the light of God shall shine on them." (Undesignated Chapter, 8)

Quote: "And the earth shall rejoice, and the righteous shall dwell on it, and the elect shall walk on it." (Chapter 51, 5)

Quote: "'Fear you not, you souls of the righteous, and fear not you who have died in righteousness.'" (Chapter 102, 4)

Punishment for the Sinners: The ungodly and wicked will be destroyed and judged. They will be driven from the presence of the righteous and face eternal torment.

Quote: "And to destroy all the ungodly (wicked); and to convict all flesh of all the works of their ungodliness which they have" (Undesignated Chapter, 9)

Quote: "Here shall all the accursed be gathered together who utter with their lips words against the Lord not befitting His glory or say hard things against Him. Here shall they be gathered together, and here shall be their place of judgment." (Chapter 27, 2)

Quote: "Here their spirits shall be set apart in this great pain until the great day of judgment and punishment and torment of those who curse for ever and retribution for their spirits. There He shall bind them for ever." (Chapter 22, 11-12)

Quote: "Woe to you, you sinners... in blazing flames burning worse than fire shall you burn." (Chapter 100, 9)

No Repentance for the Damned: For those who have fully embraced wickedness and revealed hidden knowledge, there is no possibility of repentance or forgiveness.

Quote: "And from these, they have no place of repentance for ever, because they have shown them what was hidden, and they are the damned." (Chapter 65, 11)

Sin is a Human Choice: The text emphasizes that sin is not sent to Earth but created by humanity through their actions.

Quote: "sin has not been sent on the earth, but man of himself has created it, and they that commit it shall fall under a great curse." (Chapter 98, 4)

6. The Coming of the Elect One/Son of Man:

A Figure of Righteousness and Judgment: The "Elect One" or "Son of Man" is a significant figure who will bring about righteous judgment and displace the wicked rulers of the earth.

Quote: "'This is the son of Man who hath righteousness, with whom dwells righteousness, and who reveals all the treasures of that which is hidden, because the Lord of spirits hath chosen him...'" (Chapter 46, 3)

Quote: "And this Son of Man whom you have seen shall raise up the kings and the mighty from their seats, and the strong from their thrones and shall loosen the reins of the strong, and break the teeth of the sinners." (Chapter 46, 4)

Quote: "And the Lord of spirits seated Him on the throne of His glory, and the spirit of righteousness was poured out on Him, and the word of His mouth slays all the sinners, and all the unrighteous are destroyed from in front of His face." (Chapter 62, 2)

Authority and Power: This figure will have immense power and authority, capable of melting mountains and destroying the instruments of Satan prepared for the wicked.

Quote: "'All these things which you have seen shall serve the authority of His Messiah that he may be powerful and mighty on the earth.'" (Chapter 52, 4)

Quote: "And these mountains which your eyes have seen... all of these shall be like wax before a fire in the presence of the Elect One." (Chapter 52, 6)

Revealing Secrets: The Son of Man will reveal hidden treasures and secrets.

Quote: "...and who reveals all the treasures of that which is hidden..." (Chapter 46, 3)

7. The Nature of Divine Knowledge and Secrets:

Forbidden Secrets: A recurring theme is the danger of revealing and acquiring secrets not intended for humanity, particularly the "eternal secrets which were made and kept in heaven."

Quote: "...and revealed the eternal secrets which were made and kept in heaven, which men were striving to learn:" (Undesignated Chapter, 6)

Quote: "...because they have learned all the secrets of the angels, and all the violence of the Satans (deceivers, accusers);" (Chapter 65, 5)

Divine Revelation to Enoch: Enoch is granted access to hidden knowledge and secrets through divine visions and angelic guidance.

Quote: "And after those days in that place where I had seen all the visions of that which is hidden, for I had been carried off in a whirlwind and they had borne me towards the west. There my eyes saw all the secret things of heaven that shall be..." (Chapter 52, 1-2)

Quote: "And the other angel who went with me and showed me what was kept secret; told me what is first and last in heaven in the sky, and beneath the earth in the depth, and at the ends of heaven, and on the foundation of heaven." (Chapter 60, 11)

8. The Certainty and Recording of Sin:

Divine Record Keeping: All actions, especially sins, are recorded in heaven and are known to the Most High.

Quote: "And I looked at the heavenly tablets, and read everything which was written on it and understood everything, and read the book of all the deeds of mankind, and of all the children of flesh; that shall be on the earth to the end of generations." (Chapter 81, 2)

Quote: "And do not think in your spirit nor say in your heart that you do not know and that you do not see that every sin is recorded every day in heaven in the presence of the Most High." (Chapter 98, 7)

Quote: "...nevertheless they shall write down all your sins every day." (Chapter 102, 7)

The Inevitability of Judgment: Because sins are recorded, judgment is certain and unavoidable for the unrepentant.

Quote: "From now on, you know that all your wrongdoing that you do will be written down every day, until the day of your judgment." (Chapter 98, 8)

9. Woe Oracles Against Sinners:

Specific Condemnations: The text includes a series of "Woe to you" statements directed at various categories of sinners, including those who practice wickedness, deceit, blasphemy, oppression of the righteous, those who acquire wealth unjustly, and those who worship idols.

Quote: "Woe to you who work unrighteousness and deceit and blasphemy; it shall be a memorial against you for evil." (Chapter 95, 7)

Quote: "Woe to you, you mighty, who with might oppress the righteous; for the day of your destruction is coming." (Chapter 95, 8)

Quote: "Woe to you who acquire silver and gold in unrighteousness..." (Chapter 97, 8)

Quote: "Woe to them who worship stones, and carved images of gold and silver and wood and stone and clay..." (Chapter 99, 7)

Quote: "Woe to you who build your houses through the hard labor of others, and all their building materials are the bricks and stones of sin; I tell you, you shall have no peace." (Chapter 99, 13)

10. The Importance of Righteousness and Faith:

Blessings for the Righteous: In contrast to the woes pronounced upon sinners, the righteous are blessed and will experience good days.

Quote: "Many and good days shall come to the righteous in those days - in the day of your judgment." (Chapter 95, 8)

Prayer of the Righteous: The prayers of the righteous reach the Lord and serve as a memorial and testimony against the sinners.

Quote: "In those days make ready, you righteous, to raise your prayers as a memorial, and place them as a testimony before the angels, that they may place the sin of the sinners for a reminder before the Most High." (Chapter 99, 3)

Faith and Thanksgiving: The spirits of creation are described as believing, giving thanks, and glorifying the Lord.

Quote: "And all these believe and give thanks before the Lord of spirits, and glorify (Him) with all their power, and their food is in every act of thanksgiving; they thank and glorify and exalt the name of the Lord of spirits for ever and ever." (Chapter 69, 24)

Significant Facts and Details:

Named Watchers and Their Teachings: The text lists the names of prominent Watchers involved in the rebellion and their specific teachings (Samjaza, Artaqifa, Armen, Kokabe, Turael, Rumjal, Danjal, Neqael, Baraqel, Azazel, Armaros, Batarjal, Busasejal, Hananel, Turel, Simapesiel, Jetrel, Tumael, Turel, Rumael, Azazyel, Kasdeja, Kasbeel). Kasdeja is specifically mentioned as showing "all the wicked smitings (blows) of spirits and demons, and the smitings (blows) of the embryo in the womb."

Geographical Locations: Specific locations are mentioned, such as the waters of Dan, Hermon, Abelsjail, and the desert of Dudael, where Azazel is imprisoned.

Cosmic Geography: Enoch describes different realms, including the abyss, a place of burning fire, and a place where imprisoned stars are kept. He also details the "gates of heaven" from which winds, rain, and other atmospheric phenomena proceed.

Heavenly Tablets: The concept of "heavenly tablets" where the deeds of humanity are recorded is introduced.

Noah's Vision: Noah has a vision anticipating the flood and is given instruction by Enoch concerning the cause and the promise of salvation for his lineage.

The Oath "Biqa": The oath called "Biqa" is described as the force that maintains the stability and order of creation, including the foundation of the earth, the sea's limits, the depths, and the courses of celestial bodies.

Conclusion:

The provided excerpts from 1 Enoch present a complex and vivid account of a significant early period of human history and the interaction between the divine and human realms. The rebellion of the Watchers and their introduction of forbidden knowledge and practices are portrayed as the root cause of widespread sin, violence, and divine judgment, culminating in the flood. Enoch's visionary journeys reveal the cosmic order, the fate of the wicked and righteous, and the coming of a powerful Elect One who will execute ultimate judgment. The text underscores the absolute sovereignty and righteousness of God, the certainty of judgment for sin, and the importance of righteousness and faith. It provides an expanded narrative and theological framework surrounding events briefly mentioned in Genesis, offering insights into early Jewish beliefs about angels, demons, and the origins of evil.

2 Enoch - The Slavonic Book of Enoch

This source presents The Second Book of Enoch, also known as Slavonic Enoch or 2 Enoch, a pseudepigraphal text believed to have been written in the latter half of the first century A.D. The introduction details the discovery and preservation of this work, noting its existence solely in Slavonic manuscripts, and explains that it expands upon the Genesis account of Enoch, focusing on his ascension through ten heavens. The text includes descriptions of heavenly realms, angels, cosmology, creation accounts influenced by Jewish wisdom and apocalyptic literature, and even later Christian and Gnostic interpolations, particularly in its longer version and its unique narrative about the miraculous birth and role of Melchizedek before the great flood. Finally, the text presents the full translated Slavonic Enoch, including the longer version with the Melchizedek account, depicting Enoch's journey, divine revelations, instructions to his family, and his final departure from Earth.

2 Enoch - Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Enoch and what is his significance in the text?

Enoch is a human selected by God for a special journey into the heavens. He is taken by two men (angels) to ascend through multiple levels of heaven, witnessing various celestial phenomena, the ordering of the cosmos, and the consequences of both righteousness and sin. Enoch is tasked by God with writing down all that he observes and learns, both about the physical and spiritual realms, the history of creation, the lives and deeds of all mankind, and the coming judgment. These writings are intended to be passed down through generations as a testament to God's power and as a guide for humanity. He is transformed by God into one of his glorious ones, anointed with divine oil and clothed in garments of glory.

What is the structure of the heavens as described in the text?

The text describes a multi-tiered heaven, specifically mentioning ten heavens. Each heaven is distinct in its appearance and inhabitants. The first heaven contains storehouses of snow and dew. The second heaven is a place of darkness and torture for fallen angels who did not obey God's commands. The third heaven is a beautiful paradise with sweet flowers, trees, and fruit. The fourth heaven contains the celestial army and the mechanics of the sun and moon's movements. The fifth heaven is where the leaders of the fallen angels, the Grigori (Watchers), are held. The sixth heaven is inhabited by bright and glorious angels who oversee the order of the cosmos, the stars, and the well-being of the world. The seventh heaven is a place of great light, filled with powerful archangels and heavenly forces. The eighth heaven is called Muzaloth (Zodiac), associated with the change of seasons and constellations. The ninth heaven is called Kuchavim, the heavenly homes of the constellations. The tenth heaven, called Aravoth, is where God resides on His throne.

What is the fate of the wicked and the righteous?

The text describes terrible places of punishment for the wicked. The second heaven holds fallen angels awaiting judgment, experiencing unceasing torture and weeping perpetually. There is also a very terrible place prepared for those who dishonor God and practice various sins, characterized by cruel darkness, gloom, murky fire, frost, ice, thirst, shivering, and torment by merciless spirits. This place is an eternal inheritance for sinners. In contrast, those who have loved God's holy name and been faithful will be brought out in shining light and seated on thrones of honor, shining for time without end. They will inherit eternal life in "good houses" where there is peace and no suffering or need.

How is the creation of the world and humanity described in the text?

The creation account in the text is presented from God's perspective. It begins with God commanding "Adoil" to become undone, from which a great light and a great age/space of time emerge, followed by all creation. Then, God commands "Archas" to come forth hard, from which a very great and dark age emerges, forming the foundation for the lower things. God separates light and darkness, creating day and night. The heavenly circle and lower waters are established, and dry land (earth) is formed from rock out of the waves. Heavenly soldiers are created from fire, and orders of incorporeal angels are formed. The third day sees the creation of fruitful trees, hills, seeds, and Paradise. The fourth day involves placing great lights (stars, planets, sun, and moon) in the heavenly circles. The fifth day creates fish, birds, and all land animals with the spirit of life. On the sixth day, man (Adam) is created from seven components (earth, dew, sun, stone, swiftness of angels/cloud, grass, God's breath/wind) and given seven natures. He is placed on earth as a ruler and given wisdom. Eve is created from Adam's rib, and death comes through her.

What is the role and nature of Satan and the fallen angels?

Satan, whose name was Satanail, is described as a prince from the order of angels who violated a command by conceiving the thought to place his throne above the clouds and become equal to God. Because of this, he and his angels were thrown out of heaven and fly continuously in the air above the bottomless abyss. The Grigori (Watchers) are another group of fallen angels, mentioned as having descended to earth, broken their vows, taken human wives, and produced giants, thus defiling the earth and causing enmity. They are held in darkness in the second heaven, awaiting great judgment.

How does the text describe God's nature and attributes?

God is described as the eternal God, the Lord of Light, the ruler of Sabaoth (Host/army), the creator of all things from the uppermost foundation to the lower. He is described as being eternal unto Himself, not made with hands, and without change. His thought is His counselor, His wisdom and word create, and His eyes observe all things. If He turns away His face, all things are destroyed. His appearance is indescribable, marvelous, amazing, and very terrible, like iron made to glow in fire. He is the judge of the living and the dead. He has placed foundations in the unknown, spread out heavens, anchored the earth, and created countless creatures. There is no other God besides Him.

What is the importance of Enoch's writings and their transmission?

Enoch's writings are of paramount importance in the text. God commands Enoch to sit and write down everything he has been shown and told: all the works of heaven, earth, and sea, the elements, celestial movements, angels, human things, and the souls of all mankind, including the places prepared for them eternally. He writes 366 books. God instructs Enoch to give these books to his sons and household, and for them to distribute the books through generations and nations. The purpose is for people to read and know that God is the creator, that there is no other God but Him, to keep His commandments, and to understand His works from creation to the end of time. Those who reject the books face terrible judgment.

What ethical and moral teachings are emphasized in Enoch's final instructions?

In his final instructions, Enoch emphasizes listening to God's will, fearing (respecting) God, and adhering to His commandments. He warns against turning from God to empty or prideful things and against seeking him until God returns him. He teaches about the consequences of sin, particularly those that are "against nature," and stresses the importance of righteousness, patience, meekness, and enduring suffering for the Lord's sake. He advocates for helping the poor, widows, orphans, and strangers, and being generous. He condemns deceit, slander, contempt for neighbors and God's creation, pride, false speech, and harming others. He highlights that God desires pure hearts and tests man's heart, not just outward offerings. Ultimately, he stresses walking in long-suffering, meekness, honesty, thoughtfulness, faith, and truth, loving one another to inherit endless time.

2 Enoch - Briefing Overview

Executive Summary: The provided excerpts from 2 Enoch describe Enoch's extraordinary journey through the heavens guided by two angels. The text details the structure of the heavens, the divine realm, the activities of celestial beings (including both loyal and fallen angels), a unique account of creation, and Enoch's subsequent role as a scribe and messenger to his family and the world. Key themes include divine justice and judgment, the distinction between the righteous and the wicked, the meticulous order of the cosmos, the origin and nature of evil, the importance of living a righteous life according to God's commandments, and a somewhat Gnostic-influenced creation narrative. The text also includes a brief account of the miraculous birth of Melchizedek.

Key Themes and Ideas:

Enoch's Ascension and Heavenly Journey:

The central narrative revolves around Enoch being taken from earth by angels to ascend through multiple heavens. He is instructed to tell his sons and household what they should do in his absence.

"Enoch, have courage and do not fear. The eternal God sent us to you, and you shall ascend today with us into heaven..." (Chapter 1, Section 10)

The journey describes ten heavens, each with distinct characteristics and inhabitants.

The Structure of the Heavens and Celestial Beings:

The text outlines a multi-tiered heaven with different realms and inhabitants.

First Heaven: Storehouses of snow and dew. (Overview Note) Enoch is initially placed here on clouds. (Chapter 3, Section 1)

Second Heaven: A place of darkness and torture for "God's apostates" (fallen angels). (Chapter 7)

"And I said to the men who were with me: Why are these being unceasingly tortured? They answered me: These are God's apostates, who did not obey God's commands..." (Chapter 7, Sections 2)

Third Heaven: A beautiful paradise with sweet flowers, trees, and fruit. (Chapter 8, Section 1; Overview Note)

Fourth Heaven: Contains celestial soldiers and details the movements of the sun and moon. (Overview Note)

Fifth Heaven: Inhabited by the Grigori (Watchers), a group of fallen angels who, with their prince Satanail, rejected God. Some descended to earth and mated with human women, producing giants. (Chapter 18)

"These are the Grigori, who with their prince Satanail (Satan) rejected the Lord of Light. After them are those who are held in great darkness in the second heaven, and three of them went down on to earth from the Lord's throne... and took to themselves wives, and fouled the earth with their deeds..." (Chapter 18, Section 3)

Sixth Heaven: Contains seven bands of glorious angels who manage the stars, moon, sun, seasons, and the administration of the world. They also record human souls and deeds. Archangels reside here. (Chapter 19)

Seventh Heaven: Described as a place of great light with fiery troops of archangels, incorporeal forces, and various angelic orders surrounding God's throne. (Chapter 20, Section 1)

Eighth Heaven (Muzaloth/Zodiac): The realm of the twelve constellations and changer of seasons. (Chapter 21, Section 7)

Ninth Heaven (Kuchavim): The heavenly homes of the twelve constellations. (Chapter 21, Section 8)

Tenth Heaven (Aravoth): The dwelling place of God. Enoch sees the awe-inspiring and indescribable face of the Lord here. (Chapter 20, Sections 2-3; Chapter 22, Section 1-3)

"On the tenth heaven is God, in the Hebrew tongue he is called Aravat." (Chapter 20, Section 3)

"On the tenth heaven, which is called Aravoth, I saw the appearance of the Lord's face, like iron made to glow in fire... and it burned." (Chapter 22, Section 1)

Divine Judgment and Retribution:

The text strongly emphasizes God's judgment and the consequences for the wicked. Various levels of suffering are depicted for those who dishonor God, practice sin against nature, steal, lie, murder, and worship idols.

A "very terrible place" with diverse tortures is described for those who practice wickedness. (Chapter 10, Sections 1-3)

The fallen Grigori and their offspring (giants) are judged. (Chapter 18, Section 4)

Hell is described as a place of endless pain, overseen by "key-holders and guards... standing like great serpents." (Chapter 40, Section 10; Chapter 42, Section 1)

"This place, 0 Enoch, is prepared for those who dishonor God, who on earth practice sin against nature, which is sodomy of a child, corruption of children, performing magic, enchantments and devilish witchcrafts... and who did not know their creator, but instead bowed to lifeless gods..." (Chapter 10, Section 3)

A deluge is prophesied to destroy the earth due to rampant sin. (Chapter 34, Section 2)

Reward for the Righteous and Faithfulness:

Conversely, those who love God's name and are faithful are promised honor, shining light, and eternal habitation in upright paths.

"And I will bring out in shining light those who have loved My holy name, and I will seat each on the throne of his h onor (glory)." (Chapter 1, Section 12)

The righteous who escape judgment will live eternally in a "great eon" without labor, sickness, anxiety, or darkness. (Chapter 65, Section 6)

Those who endure affliction for the Lord's sake will find reward on the Day of Judgment. (Chapter 51, Section 4)

Detailed Account of Creation (Gnostic Influence):

The text presents a unique creation narrative, potentially influenced by Gnostic ideas, describing the emanation of creation from God.

Creation begins with God commanding "Adoil" to "Become undone," from which great light emerges, leading to the visible universe. (Chapter 25, Sections 2-4)

Then, God commands "Archas" to come forth hard and red, from which darkness and lower things are born. (Chapter 26)

Separations of light and darkness, the formation of water and dry land, heavenly bodies (with Greek names like Cronus, Aphrodite, Ares, Zeus, Hermes), animals, and finally man are described over six days. (Chapters 27-30)

Man is created from seven components, including flesh from earth, blood from dew, eyes from the sun, and soul from God's breath and the wind. Man is given seven natures. (Chapter 30, Section 10-11)

Man (Adam) is appointed ruler over the earth and given wisdom. (Chapter 30, Section 12)

The Nature of God and the Divine Realm:

God is depicted as eternal, unchanging, the creator of all things (physical and spiritual), and the ultimate judge. His presence is awe-inspiring and terrifying to behold.

"I am eternal unto myself, not made with hands, and without change." (Chapter 33, Section 3)

"My thought is my own counselor, my wisdom and my word creates, and my eyes observe how all things stand here and tremble with terror." (Chapter 33, Section 4)

God's face is described as "indescribable, marvelous and very amazing, and very, very terrible." (Chapter 22, Section 2)

The Origin and Nature of Evil:

Satanail (Satan) is presented as a fallen angel who rejected God and was cast out of heaven. He is the prince of the Grigori. Evil is associated with disobedience, pride (Satan's desire to place his throne higher than God's), and deceiving humanity.

"And one from out the order of angels, having violated the command he was given, conceived an impossible thought, to place his throne higher than the clouds above the earth so that he might become equal in rank to my power. And I threw him out from the height with his angels, and he was flying in the air continuously above the bottomless (abyss)." (Chapter 29, Sections 3-4)

The devil is described as the "evil spirit of the lower places" who became a fugitive from heaven. (Chapter 31, Section 4)

Enoch's Role as Scribe and Witness:

Enoch is transformed into "one of his glorious ones" and tasked by God with writing down all that he has seen and learned, including the souls of mankind and their prepared eternal places. These writings are to be distributed to future generations.

"And Michael did as the Lord told him. He anointed me, and dressed me, and the appearance of that ointment is more than the great light... and I looked at myself, and I was transformed into one of his glorious ones." (Chapter 22, Section 9) "Sit and write all the souls of mankind, however many of them are born, and the places prepared for them to eternity... And for both thirty days and thirty nights, and I wrote out all things exactly, and wrote three hundred and sixty-six books." (Chapter 23, Sections 2-3) "Give them the books of the handwriting, and they will read them and will know that I am the creator of all things, and will understand how there is no other God but me. And let them distribute the books of your handwriting from children to children, generation to generation, nation to nation." (Chapter 33, Sections 9-10)

The Importance of Righteous Living:

The text provides numerous exhortations to live righteously, fear God, follow commandments, perform acts of charity (helping the poor, widows, orphans, strangers), be patient and meek, avoid malicious thoughts, slander, and injustice.

"And now, my children, do not turn from God in the face of that which is empty or prideful..." (Chapter 2, Section 1) "Blessed is the man who does not direct his heart with malice against any man, and helps the injured and condemned, and raises up the broken down, and does charity to the needy, because on the day of the great judgment every weight, every measure and every makeweight will be as in the market..." (Chapter 44, Section 3) "Stretch out your hands to the poor according to your strength. Do not hide your silver in the earth." (Chapter 51, Sections 1-2)

Predestination/Foreknowledge:

The text suggests that God knows and has prepared places for all souls before creation and has predetermined the trials each person will face.

"And he said, all souls are prepared for eternity, before the formation of the world." (Chapter 23, Section 2) "Yea, yea, that every man that has been in his mother's womb has had a place prepared for the repose of that soul, and a measure predetermined of how much it is intended that a man be tried (tested) in this world." (Chapter 49, Section 4)

The Account of Melchizedek:

A brief narrative describes the miraculous birth of Melchizedek to Nir (Noah's brother) and his wife Sopanim in their old age. Despite her old age and barrenness, Sopanim becomes pregnant and gives birth to a fully developed child. The child is taken by the archangel Gabriel to the Paradise of Eden to be preserved from the coming deluge and appointed as God's priest, the head of priests for a future generation.

Sopanim gives birth to a child described as already developed and with a "badge of priesthood" on his chest. (Story of Melchizedek)

"In a short while I will send My archangel Gabriel and he will take the child and put him in the paradise of Edem. He will not perish along with those who must perish. As I have revealed it, Melchizedek will be My priest to all holy priests, I will sanctify him and I will establish him so that he will be the head of the priests of the future." (Story of Melchizedek)

Calendrical Knowledge:

Enoch is shown and describes the movements of the sun and moon, including a solar calendar of 365 and a quarter days and a lunar year of 354 days. He notes the 28-year cycle of the sun and the 19-year cycle of the moon.

"Through the gates the sun goes out, and goes to the west, and is made even, and rises throughout all the months, and turns back again from the six gates according to the succession of the seasons. In this way the period of the entire year is finished after the return of the four seasons." (Chapter 13, Section 2)

"And it accomplishes the three hundred and sixty-five and a quarter days of the solar year, while the lunar year has three hundred fifty-four, and there twelve days lacking of the solar circle..." (Chapter 16, Section 3)

"the sun is a great creation, whose circuit lasts twenty-eight years, and begins again from the beginning." (Chapter 15, Section 3)

"In nineteen years it travels the course seven times." (Chapter 16, Section 8)

Important Ideas/Facts:

Enoch is transformed into a glorious being, resembling God's own glorious ones, after being anointed with divine ointment. (Chapter 22, Section 9)

Enoch writes 366 books containing all that he has seen and learned. (Chapter 23, Section 3)

God curses man's "evil results, and his works," but not man, the earth, or other creatures. (Chapter 31, Section 6)

A prophecy suggests a "seven thousand" year timeline, with the seventh thousand being a time of rest, followed by an endless, timeless period. (Chapter 33, Section 1)

God's only oath is truth. Men are instructed to swear by "Yea, yea, or else, Nay, nay." (Chapter 49, Sections 2-3)

Every human soul and its works are known to God and written down. (Chapter 50, Sections 1-2)

The text includes specific instructions regarding oaths, charity, and the treatment of others, often using "Blessed is he" and "Cursed is he" formulas. (Chapter 52)

Chapter 53 suggests there is "no helper for any man who has sinned," which is noted as a potential indicator of the text's Jewish origins before Christian additions. (Chapter 53, Note)

Defiling the soul of beasts or killing a man's soul (murdering) defiles one's own soul and body. (Chapter 59, Section 1; Chapter 60, Section 1)

The story of Melchizedek connects him to Noah and the lineage of priests, destined to be the head of priests for a future royal people.

Conclusion:

The provided excerpts from 2 Enoch offer a rich and complex cosmological and theological perspective. They emphasize God's absolute power, intricate knowledge of creation and humanity, strict justice, and the stark contrast between the destinies of the righteous and the wicked. Enoch's journey serves as a vehicle to reveal these divine truths and structures, with his transformation highlighting the potential for humanity to attain a glorious state. The inclusion of a detailed, albeit somewhat unique, creation account and the narrative surrounding Melchizedek add further layers to the text's diverse content. The strong moral exhortations and emphasis on living a life of righteousness and fear of God are central to the message Enoch imparts to his family and, by extension, to all who would read his writings.

3 Enoch - The Hebrew Book of Enoch

This source provides excerpts from "3 Enoch (The Hebrew Book of Enoch)", a text primarily focused on the mystical transformation of the patriarch Enoch into the angel Metatron. It details Enoch's ascent through the heavens, his encounters with various angelic beings and their hierarchies, and his receiving of divine wisdom and authority, including being appointed as a "Lesser YHWH" and the Prince of the Presence. The text also describes details of the divine realm, the celestial court, and the nature of angels like the Seraphim, Cherubim, and Ophannim, alongside discussions of creation, judgment, and the fate of souls. The narrative is presented as a revelation from Metatron to Rabbi Ishmael, explaining Metatron's elevated status and role as a witness against humanity.

3 Enoch - Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Metatron in 3 Enoch?

Metatron is a central figure in 3 Enoch, often referred to as "The Lesser YHWH" or the "Prince of the Presence." He is revealed to be the translated Enoch, son of Jared, who was taken to heaven by God. Metatron holds a uniquely high rank among the heavenly host, serving as a prince and ruler over ministering angels, except for a select few. He is depicted as sitting in heaven on a throne, an act typically reserved for a deity, and possesses seventy names, often linked to the seventy nations of the world and derived from the divine name YHWH. His name "Youth" (Naar) is likely used because he is the newest addition to the heavenly hierarchy.

What is the significance of Metatron being called "The Lesser YHWH"?

Being called "The Lesser YHWH" highlights Metatron's exceptional status and authority in 3 Enoch. This title, referencing the Tetragrammaton (YHWH), implies a divine connection or proxy role. The text states that only a deity is permitted to sit in heaven as Metatron does, further emphasizing the profound nature of this appellation. It suggests that Metatron embodies a manifestation or extension of divine power and presence, although still distinct from the ultimate Godhead. The use of YHWH in the names of other high-ranking angels also underscores the significance of this divine name within the heavenly hierarchy.

What is the role of Metatron as a witness against the generation of the flood?

A primary purpose for Enoch's translation and transformation into Metatron was to serve as a witness against the generation of the flood. When this generation sinned and were destroyed, Metatron was raised to the high heavens to testify against them. This was to prevent accusations that the Merciful One was cruel. By being a witness to their deeds and the reasons for their destruction, Metatron ensures that future generations and heavenly beings understand the justification for God's judgment.

What is the "Shekina" and how is it described in 3 Enoch?

Shekina refers to the manifestation or effect of God's presence or inhabitation. It is described as radiating glory, creativity, and understanding. The splendor of the Shekina is incredibly bright, far surpassing the sun, and its presence brings protection and healing. When God's Shekina was lifted from the earth due to mankind's idolatry, ministering angels, accompanied by trumpets and songs, ascended with it to the highest heaven.

How are angels organized and what are some of the notable angelic classes mentioned?

Angels in 3 Enoch are organized into various classes and hierarchies, often with specific roles and princes assigned to them. Notable classes mentioned include the Seraphim (flaming, singing "Holy, Holy, Holy"), Cherubim (chariot angels, full of eyes), Ophannim (wheels of the Merkaba, full of eyes and adorned with sapphires), and Chayoth (Holy Living Creatures, corresponding to the four winds, immense in size and full of faces and wings). There are also princes assigned to elements like fire, hail, wind, and lightning, as well as rulers over nations. The Irin and Qaddishin (Watchers and Holy Ones) are presented as the highest-ranking angels, forming a supreme council with whom God consults before acting in the world.

What is the significance of the "Sacred Salutation of Holy, Holy, Holy" (Kedushah) in heaven?

The Kedushah, "Holy, Holy, Holy, is the Lord God of Hosts," is the sacred salutation used by all the heavenly hosts to worship God before His Throne. It is a call to greet and glorify God. The recitation of the Kedushah causes immense shaking and excitement throughout the heavens. Before reciting it, angels may bathe in the river of fire. The ministering angels who sing the "Holy" receive crowns of stars, signifying their honor and the importance of this act of praise.

What is depicted on the Curtain of The Divine Majesty and what does it signify?

The Curtain of The Divine Majesty is a vast curtain spread before God's Throne, on which are written the deeds and thoughts of all generations, past, present, and future, until the end of time. Metatron shows this curtain to Rabbi Ishmael, detailing the rulers, leaders, and various societal groups throughout history and their actions. This depiction emphasizes God's omniscience and foreknowledge, as everything that has been and will be is recorded before Him.

What are the Books of Life and Death and who is in charge of them?

The Books of the Living and the Books of the Dead are records kept in heaven detailing the destinies of individuals. The Great Beth Din (heavenly court) uses these books when judging the world. Sopheriel YHWH, the "Scribe of God," is the great prince assigned to control these books. He writes down the names of those whose day of death is approaching in the Book of the Dead and the names of those whom God will bring to life in the Book of Life. This illustrates the heavenly record-keeping of human actions and their ultimate outcomes.

3 Enoch - Briefing Summary

Briefing Document: Key Themes and Concepts from 3 Enoch

This briefing document summarizes the main themes, important ideas, and key facts presented in the provided excerpts from "3 Enoch (The Hebrew Book of Enoch)," as interpreted by Joseph B. Lumpkin.

Overall Themes:

The Exalted Status and Authority of Metatron: A central focus is on Metatron, portrayed as a being of immense power and authority, second only to God. His origins as the transformed Enoch are explained, and his unique position in the heavenly hierarchy is repeatedly emphasized.

The Structure and Inhabitants of Heaven: The text provides a detailed, albeit mystical, description of the heavenly realms, its various angelic classes (Chayoth, Cherubim, Ophannim, Seraphim, Elim, Er'ellim, Tafsarim, Irin, Qaddishin, etc.), their functions, and their interactions. The concept of different levels of heaven (Raqia, Shamayim, Araboth) is also present.

Divine Justice and Mercy: The text highlights God's role as judge, with a Great Beth Din (Heavenly Court) where the deeds of mankind are recorded and evaluated. The interplay between justice, mercy, and truth in God's judgment is discussed, as is the role of angels of destruction and mercy.

Foreknowledge and the Book of Deeds: The idea that all generations and their actions, past, present, and future, are recorded on a "Curtain of The Divine Majesty" before God's throne suggests a concept of divine foreknowledge or even predestination.

The Significance of Divine Names and the Tetragrammaton (YHWH): The divine name, YHWH, is central. It is discussed in relation to God's presence (Shekina), the creation of the universe, and the naming of certain powerful angels, particularly Metatron, who is called "The Lesser YHWH."

Cosmic Order and Divine Control: The text describes the intricate order of the cosmos, with angels appointed to rule over various natural phenomena (fire, hail, wind, lightning, stars, etc.) and even nations. This highlights God's ultimate control over all creation, often mediated through His angelic host.

Most Important Ideas and Facts:

Metatron is Enoch, the son of Jared. This is explicitly stated and a foundational element of the text. Metatron was taken to heaven before the flood to be a witness against the sin of humanity.

Quote: "(2) He answered and said to me: " Because I am Enoch, the son of Jared."

Metatron holds an incredibly high rank in heaven, second only to God. He is made a prince and ruler over all other princes and angels, except for a select few.

Quote: "This is Metatron, my servant. I have made him a prince and ruler over all the princes of my kingdoms and over all the children of heaven, except the eight great, honored, and revered princes who are the ones called YHWH, by the name of their King."

Metatron is referred to as "The Lesser YHWH." This controversial title highlights his unique and divinely appointed authority, suggesting a sharing of the divine name or essence.

Quote: "I called him the "LESSER YHWH," The Prince of the Presence, the Knower of Secrets:."

Note: The text explicitly addresses the debate surrounding Metatron's sitting in heaven, a position usually reserved for a deity, and links it to this title.

Metatron has seventy names, corresponding to the seventy nations of the world. These names are derived from the divine name (YHWH). This signifies his authority and role in relation to all nations.

Quote: "(2) He answered me: "I have seventy names, corresponding to the seventy nations of the world and all of them are based upon the name Metatron, angel of the Presence; but my King calls me 'Youth' (Naar)."

Metatron is endowed with near-omniscient knowledge. God reveals to him "all the mysteries of Torah and all the secrets of wisdom...the thoughts of all living beings and their feelings...all the secrets of the universe and all the secrets of creation."

Quote: "All these were revealed to me just as they are known to the Maker of Creation."

Metatron was given authority over the storehouses and treasuries of heaven. He has keys to all the heavenly reserves and controls their distribution.

Quote: "He gave Metatron - that is Enoch, the son of Jared - the authority over all the storehouses and treasuries, and appointed him over all the stores (reserves) in every heaven. And I assigned the keys of each store into him."

The Irin and Qaddishin are the highest-ranking angels, forming God's supreme council. They are described as twins, and God consults them before acting in the world. They play a crucial role in the heavenly court, arguing cases and executing judgment on earth.

Quote: "Above all these there are four great princes. Their names are Irin and Qaddishin. They are highly honored, revered, loved, wonderfully glorious, and greater than any of the heavenly children...And not only that, but the Holy One, blessed be He, does nothing in his world without first consulting them. Only after He consults them does He perform it." Quote: "By decree of the sentinels is this decided, by order of the holy ones, this sentence, that all who live may know that the most High rules over the kingdom of men: he can give it to whom he will, or set over it the lowliest of men."

The Shekina is the manifestation of God's presence. It is described as glory, creativity, and understanding, filling the world with splendor.

Quote: "Shekina has come to mean the effect or manifestation caused by the presence or inhabitation of God. The manifestation is glory, creativity, and understanding. These words may be used to explain "She kina. ""

The Heavenly Court (Great Beth Din) is in session in the highest heaven (Araboth). Here, the books of deeds are opened, and judgment is passed. Seventy-two princes of nations, along with the Prince of the World, are present.

Quote: "Whenever the Great Beth Din (House of the Sanhedrin) is seated in the Araboth (highest heaven) of Raqia (heaven) there no one speaks...How many are those Princes are there? Seventy-two princes of the kingdoms of the world besides the Prince of the World who pleads in favor of the world before the Holy One, blessed be He."

God's judgment is balanced by Justice, Mercy, and Truth. These attributes stand around God's throne during judgment.

Quote: "At the time when the Holy One, blessed be He, is sitting on the Throne of Judgment, Justice is standing on His right and Mercy on His left and Truth in front of His face..."

The souls of the righteous are housed in a chamber called the Guph, awaiting incarnation. This raises theological questions about predestination.

Quote: "Within the entire book of 3 Enoch, this chapter could be the most important to all "Children of the book, " Jews, Christians, and Moslems. The story of creation has God creating everything in six days. Everything must also include all of the souls that are ever to be born. These souls are housed in a chamber near the throne of God, called the Guph (Guj). This chapter tells us the souls of the righteous are housed."

The "Curtain of The Divine Majesty" contains the records of all generations and their deeds. This is a significant depiction of God's foreknowledge.

Quote: "Come, and I will show you the Curtain of The Divine Majesty which is spread before the Holy One, blessed be He. On it are written all the generations of the world and all their deeds (actions/ doings), both what they have done and what they will do until the end of all generations."

The eschatological vision includes the Messiah of the house of David and the salvation of Israel. God's powerful "Right Hand" will be revealed to save Israel from the nations.

Quote: "Then Israel will be saved from among the nations of the world. And Messiah will appear unto them and He will bring them up to Jerusalem with great joy...This is the time, not for the Messiah of the house of Joseph, but for the Messiah of the house of David."

Additional Points of Interest:

Detailed descriptions of angelic beings and their forms: The text provides vivid and often elaborate descriptions of the appearance and nature of various angelic classes.

The importance of the "Holy, Holy, Holy" (Kedushah) recitation in heaven: This sacred salutation is a central act of worship by the heavenly hosts, and its performance has cosmic implications.

The existence of a "river of fire" near the Throne of Glory: Angels bathe in this river before singing the "Holy," suggesting a purification process.

The mention of different "Chariots" of God: These symbolize various aspects of God's presence and power.

The concept of "gates" of various attributes (understanding, wisdom, life, etc.) opened to Metatron. This symbolizes the vast knowledge and favor bestowed upon him.

This briefing provides a concise overview of the key information presented in the provided excerpts from 3 Enoch. The text is rich in mystical imagery and theological concepts, offering a unique perspective on the heavenly realm and the role of Metatron within it.