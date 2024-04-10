Episode #1 - Something is Wrong..

Something very strange is going on. People from all walks of life and from every corner of our planet feel it. Something is wrong! Those with faith in Biblical prophecy suffer less with the problem as they look to the Bible and their faith for grounding, but even they have questions. They feel it too. We all do: Something is wrong! It is the intention of this short podcast to enter into the darker side of human history with the hope that it might be “a guidebook” to what is happening and to what has happened to get us here. We can’t promise that it won’t be blunt, disturbing, and world shattering, but we can promise that it will be the truth; at least as much of the truth that can be gleaned from the maze of lies meant to disguise it.



When you do feel like your foundation is made of sand, remember the words of Jesus Christ when He said, “Ye shall know the truth and the truth will set you free.” ~ Thomas Wolfe (Author of Masters Mahan)

Analysis & Commentary

Introduction

The first episode of the Masters Mahan podcast serves as an introduction, and as our warning that the content included therein will be very disturbing. While most will initially feel uncomfortable at the depth, and scope of the content, the author leaves us with the biblical quote: “Ye shall know the truth, and it will set you free.” One of the primary issues for those who have survived this type of abuse are people who will claim “I don’t want to hear that” or “I can’t listen to stuff like that” — in fact we must bring ourselves to listen to their stories. We must bring ourselves toward the light by educating ourselves. In the words of Cathy O’Brien (@RealCathyOBrien) “Knowledge is the best defense against mind control.” We must be made aware of the darker tactics and strategies used by the evil among us, only then can we say that we know the enemy that we’re fighting.

Trigger Phrase

Let's go down the rabbit hole...

Occult / Esoteric Significance

The phrase "Let's go down the rabbit hole" doesn't have a universally accepted meaning within the occult or esoteric traditions. However, it draws on established symbolism and can be interpreted in a few ways:

Entering the Unconscious or Subconscious: Lewis Carroll's Alice's Adventures in Wonderland, where the phrase originates, features a rabbit hole as a gateway to a fantastical and nonsensical world. In occult terms, the rabbit hole can represent a descent into the unconscious or subconscious mind, a realm rich with symbolism, hidden desires, and untapped potential.

Exploring Hidden Knowledge: Rabbits are sometimes associated with the moon and intuition in esoteric traditions. Going down the rabbit hole could symbolize a journey to uncover hidden knowledge, forgotten truths, or deeper aspects of oneself that lie beneath the surface of consciousness.

Initiation and Transformation: Alice's journey down the rabbit hole leads to a world of strange encounters and challenges. In occult contexts, this can be seen as an allegory for initiation – a transformative experience that alters one's perception of reality and opens them to new ways of understanding the world.

What do the following have in common?

Roe v. Wade Ozone Layer Mark of Gideon Worldwide Pandemics Recycling Forced Injections Eugenics Wilderness Zones Transgenderism Ministry of Truth Mono-sodium-glutamate Global Food Shortage China’s one child policy Militant Zionism Mass Sterilization mRNA Ethnic Cleansing Socialized Medicine Earth Day Becoming a law onto one’s self.

(Overpopulation & Population Control)

How do we know about any of this stuff?

The author of the podcast goes on to explain that it is to the many nameless, and faceless who listen in while their “masters” speak of their plans. It is those who are in the background, those who make the food, serve the food, those who dress and serve the rich and powerful. Quite literally the “walls have ears and eyes.” It is by those who increasingly became fearful of what they were hearing from their “masters” that we know anything at all.

The Video From Buckingham Palace

What do we conclude?

The Lucifierians wish to control all aspects of our life. We are to own nothing, and be happy. The goal is depopulation, this is the number one agenda for the rich and powerful elite and for the Luciferians among us. In the end, God will triumph. Light will win.