Urban Odyssey

Urban Odyssey

Urban Odyssey
Urban Odyssey
Episode #2 | The Tetractys & Motion of Numbers
0:00
-1:58:38

Episode #2 | The Tetractys & Motion of Numbers

Episode #2 of Manly P. Hall's Lectures on Pythagorean Number Theory
Urban (theofficialurban)'s avatar
Urban (theofficialurban)
Jul 02, 2024

Urban Odyssey is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Share Urban Odyssey

Leave a comment

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 theofficialurban
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture