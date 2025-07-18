Deleted Post From 2022 - Jeffrey Epstein a Member of the Royal Order of Jesters?
A now deleted post that was sent to me on the Wayback Machine from a site called "SaidIt" from a purported insider who had access to classified documents on Epstein
Urban Odyssey is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
“I had access to classified documents about the Jeffrey Epstein case. Ask me anything!”
The link below is the original source of this information. I have managed to recover most of the information included within including the two now deleted videos from YouTube. As always, take this with a grain of salt as it’s never as simple as just one conclusive answer.
https://web.archive.org/web/20220327015853/https://www.saidit.net/s/conspiracy/comments/92mn/i_ had_access_to_classified_documents_about_the/
Original Post
I can't give much information about me. For security reasons. I was able to have first hand access to the Jeffrey Epstein case investigation documents.
According to the documents, Epstein was the head of a global fraternity related to the Shriners called The Royal Order of Jesters. This order is covered with scandals and lawsuits related to human trafficking, but they are very protected. because many members of the order are high-profile political figures and business men. They are so well protected that they are able to erase their tracks and file huge lawsuits against the media outlets that once in a while comment on their scandals.
You can find little information on the internet about those scandals because most of the info gets erased and covered.
~ Now Deleted Post on SaidIt
This is particularly disturbing when you find out that the cases of Catholic priests involved in sex scandals are events organized by The Order of Jesters. They run blackmail operations with the purpose of seducing people in power. Epstein carried these operations on his island, inviting powerful people and then getting them drunk, unleashing filming the whole thing, with Maxwell's kids as accomplices. With those videos in their power, the careers of many people are in the Jester's hands. They are free to do anything, nobody is going to risk their status by speaking out against them.