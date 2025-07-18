The link below is the original source of this information. I have managed to recover most of the information included within including the two now deleted videos from YouTube. As always, take this with a grain of salt as it’s never as simple as just one conclusive answer.

https://web.archive.org/web/20220327015853/https://www.saidit.net/s/conspiracy/comments/92mn/i_ had_access_to_classified_documents_about_the/

I can't give much information about me. For security reasons. I was able to have first hand access to the Jeffrey Epstein case investigation documents.

According to the documents, Epstein was the head of a global fraternity related to the Shriners called The Royal Order of Jesters. This order is covered with scandals and lawsuits related to human trafficking, but they are very protected. because many members of the order are high-profile political figures and business men. They are so well protected that they are able to erase their tracks and file huge lawsuits against the media outlets that once in a while comment on their scandals.

You can find little information on the internet about those scandals because most of the info gets erased and covered.

~ Now Deleted Post on SaidIt