📜Secrets of the Ethiopian Bible✨ The Ark, The Cave of Treasures, and Spiritual Warfare ft. James Carner

James Carner return to Urban Odyssey for a profound deep dive into the Ethiopian Tewahedo Canon—the oldest and most complete Bible on Earth. We explore why the Ethiopian texts mention “Breath” significantly more than Western versions and uncover the hidden history of the Cave of Treasures, the Adamic bloodline, and the Ark of the Covenant.

Topics Covered in this Episode:

Language & Control : How the “Great Vowel Shift” and English translations may have altered our perception of God’s character.

The First Ritual : Analyzing Cain and Abel as the origin of human sacrifice and the “blood debt.”

Ancient Archeology : The legend of the Ark of the Covenant in Ethiopia and the mysterious “Tablet of Witness.”

The Modern Battlefield : Connecting ancient transhumanist agendas to AI, “zombie” protocols, and the bio-digital convergence.

A Message of Hope: Why standing still and reconnecting with the “Breath of Life” is the ultimate defense against spiritual oppression.

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⚠️Cause Before Symptom /w James Carner

LIVE Every Night on Rumble at 9pm PST or 12am (Midnight) EST - https://rumble.com/user/jamescarner

Please be sure to follow my good friend James over on Rumble, he was instrumental in my decision to start creating content and the very first stream I ever hosted was on his channel filling in while he was away.

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James Carner's Website

Authored by James Carner

James has authored five books to date, all of which are available for free download from his website. (Click the “James Carner’s Website” button above and scroll down on the homepage until you see the books)

Direct PDF Download Links:

Breath War - James Carner’s "Breath War" presents an esoteric, legalistic interpretation of spiritual warfare, positing that the divine breath granted to humanity in Genesis serves as a legal authorization for dominion over the physical realm. Crown of Blood - James Carner’s Crown of Blood presents a complex, esoteric narrative that characterizes human history as a perpetual struggle over the theft of divine breath, which the author identifies as the essential spiritual life-force and "authorship" granted by God. The Ritual Machine - James Carner’s The Ritual Machine presents an esoteric worldview where spiritual activities function as executable computer code within a literal cosmic courtroom. The text posits that human breath is the "compiler" of this code, serving as a divine signature of authorship that the "Beast" seeks to hijack through ritualized infrastructure, financial systems, and digital technology. The Stone that Speaks - James Carner’s The Stone That Speaks presents a provocative alternative history and eschatology centered on the divine registry of breath and bone, asserting that spiritual authority is anchored in physical witnesses rather than religious institutions. The Crown of Cain - In The Crown of Cain, James Carner explores a structural rupture in the history of power, moving beyond a simple moral lesson about jealousy to identify a prototypical pattern of authority.

The Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Bible

“This project works from the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church’s canonical tradition, preserved through the ancient Geʽez manuscript lineage and transmitted to the Church through centuries of faithful use. When compared alongside the King James Bible, differences in wording, cadence, and structure reveal how translation traditions can shape the way God’s character is heard—sometimes emphasizing immediacy, severity, or judgment in English where older Semitic traditions preserve sequence, restraint, and relational continuity. The Ethiopian canon represents the oldest continuously used biblical tradition in the world, with manuscripts dating to the 5th–6th century AD. Its textual witness does not change events or doctrine, but often preserves tone and narrative flow in ways that allow readers to perceive continuity between the God of the Old Testament and the Christ revealed in Jesus. This study does not seek to replace Scripture, but to listen more carefully to it—by placing the King James Bible and the Ethiopian Orthodox canon side by side and allowing the language itself to speak.” ~ James Carner’s Website (JamesCarner.com)

Downloads

Both the original Ge’ez and an English Translation are available for free:

English PDF: https://jamescarner.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/11/Ethiopian-Bible-1.pdf Ge’ez Original: https://jamescarner.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/01/original-ethiopian-orthodox-tewahedo-church-bible.pdf

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