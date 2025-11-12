One of my good friends on X got into an argument with a mediocre writer. This writer attempted to brandish his Nebula Award to defend his reputation. As I did not believe that the writer was talented or intelligent enough for such awards, I began looking into the organization that hands out these awards: The Science Fiction Fantasy Writers of America (SFWA).

As it turned out, my suspicions of both the organization and the writer were correct. The SFWA is filled with perverts, predators, pedophiles, and rapists top to bottom, and they seem to protect their own quite strongly. As far as I am aware, none of these people were expelled from the SFWA even after they were caught and charged with crimes.

Famous SFWA member #1: Edward Kramer.

Best known as the founder of DragonCon, while also being involved with the Nebula awards.

Arrested in 2000 and convicted of three counts of child molestation.

Arrested in 2011 after taking a young boy to his hotel room.

Arrested in 2019 for CSAM.

The SFWA paid for his lawyer.

Famous SFWA member #2: Walter H. Breen.

Convicted of child molestation in 1954, with multiple other allegations in the next few years.

Convicted again of child molestation in 1990.

Convicted again of child molestation in 1992.

The first two times he was arrested he got away without jail time, and only the final arrest resulted in prison time. His daughter wrote a testimony stating that he molested her and her brother.

The SFWA attempted to keep it from being published.

Breen is also known for having spoken at NAMBLA conventions and for writing pro-pedophilia books. The SFWA defend him and his wife to this day.

“But why didn’t somebody say something! I wouldn’t have dreamed of doing it if I’d thought someone objected.” Walter Breen, after molesting a 3-year-old girl in front of her parents.

Another quote from his daughter, describing how Breen raped her for the first time at age 4:

Famous SFWA member #3: Marion Zimmer Bradley.

Author of the famous Avalon series, wife of Walter Breen, best known for covering up the fact that her husband raped her children. She attempted to adopt the child Breen was abusing, and personally abused her daughter Moira.

Her daughter claims that MZB tied her to a chair and threatened to pull her teeth out. She also choked and attempted to drown her for refusing to eat her mother out.

The SFWA continues to host a memorial page for her.

Famous SFWA member #4: Samuel Delaney.

Best known as being named the 30th Grandmaster of the organization and his support of NAMBLA. Delaney is also well known as the author of Hogg, featuring multiple sex scenes with an 11 year old boy.

A choice quote:

“Many children are desperate to establish a sexual relationship with an older adult figure”.