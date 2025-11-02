Urban Odyssey

Urban Odyssey

Transcript

Eyes of the Devil: A Documentary by Patryk Vega

⚠️ WARNING - Disturbing details! The ‘Eyes of the Devil’ is a documentary by Polish director Patryk Vega which reveals the horrifying industry of child trafficking in Germany.
Urban (theofficialurban)
Nov 02, 2025

The buying and selling of children and their body parts is one of the most lucrative businesses in the world, catering to the very rich. The US is the #1 destination for sexually-trafficked children, most of whom are brought across the Mexican border. This business was severely disrupted by the Trump administration and as we now see, it is making up for lost time.

