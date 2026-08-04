FEMA & Homeland Security Rollout "The Berkeley Template:" EMF, HAARP/Chemtrails ~ Leuren Moret /w Alfred L. Webre (~2015)

Independent scientist Leuren Moret joins Alfred Lambremont Webre for a groundbreaking exposé on the “Berkeley Template” ~ how Janet Napolitano’s move from Homeland Security to University of California President in 2013 launched a coordinated FEMA/Homeland Security rollout of global fascism.

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From chemtrails and bio-warfare turning the Bay Area into a “gas chamber,” to organized gang stalking with electromagnetic “cop toys,” HAARP frequency weapons, New World Order “disaster-free” cities, the Phoenix Program roots, and the weaponization of UC nuclear labs, this interview maps the full architecture of the takeover.

Leuren Moret & Global Nuclear Coverup (Notes): https://odyssey-docs.vercel.app/biodigital-convergence/leuren-moret.html

Tectonic Warfare (Notes): https://odyssey-docs.vercel.app/biodigital-convergence/tectonic-warfare.html

Images: https://imgur.com/a/tectonic-warfare-leuren-moret-falMM4F

Key topics covered:

Napolitano’s background, false-flag arrival, and Commonwealth contracts

Chemtrails, ozone, water contamination & eugenics targeting

Gang stalkers, hierarchy of frequency weapons & street-level control

1993 Johns Hopkins meeting that transferred military tech to police

Historical continuity: Habsburgs, Prussia, Skull & Bones, British monarchy

Rockefeller “100 New World Order Cities,” Christchurch, Singapore model

MH370 / Inmarsat single-source control

Child trafficking, organ harvesting & transhumanist agenda

Practical resistance: awareness, networks, reverse-osmosis filtration, fighting smart meters

Website for more research & lifestyle recommendations (Via Internet Archive): https://web.archive.org/web/20181228180727/http://www.leurenmoret.info/index.html

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The UC Berkeley Template for Human Husbandry

The University of California system, specifically the UC Berkeley campus, functions as ground zero for a global, transhumanist rollout of political control, biological warfare, and human husbandry . This system is not designed to educate; it is a highly coordinated military-industrial beta-test environment where human livestock are tracked, irradiated, and systematically biologically degraded; where “Man-made horrors beyond your comprehension” are created, tested and perfected before being forced on the global population via starvation, pandemics and (of course) World War.

The Infrastructure of the Berkeley Template

The FEMA-Homeland Security Nexus: On January 1, 2014, former U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Janet Napolitano took over as President of the University of California. She did not arrive alone; she physically brought Homeland Security and FEMA with her, running their operations directly out of the UC President’s office. Under this regime, the UC system has been transformed into a localized template for global fascism, utilizing the university infrastructure to execute a systematic takeover.

Tavistock Social Engineering: The psychological and social architecture of the Berkeley Template was imported directly from the Tavistock Institute of Human Relations in England, the “head of the snakes” for the perversion and genetic destruction of humanity. Through Stanford University and the University of California (specifically the Berkeley, Davis, and UCLA campuses), Tavistock’s “demonic technologies” have been deployed to systematically destroy civil society, terrorize neighborhoods, and advance the transhumanist movement.

Also, a very important mention of Operation Igloo White, we will have more on this topic at a later time. See Jack Pendergrass on X for more Info

The Physical Containment Grid: The physical environment of Berkeley is being restructured as a literal open-air prison:

The Medieval Wall and Cell Houses: The University of California has constructed a “medieval wall” in Berkeley. Along College Avenue, old 1905 farmhouses have been retrofitted and converted into active “cell houses” designed for intense social and political surveillance.

Cemented Surveillance Packets: The entire region is being hardwired. The military-industrial complex is cementing surveillance packets directly into the sidewalk street corners of Berkeley, Oakland, Alameda, and San Francisco.

Cradle-to-Grave Student Tracking: UC Berkeley has established an inescapable dragnet where the University of California tracks every single student from before they even arrive at Berkeley until the day they die.

The Saboteur Training Grounds: Approximately 50% to 52% of the student body is composed of foreign students who are actively being trained as saboteurs and spies, programmed to return to their home cities and states to deploy these tracking systems globally.

The Elimination of Chemistry: To ensure the population cannot synthesize antidotes to this nightmare science, the elite are actively closing the chemistry department at UC Berkeley, isolating and restricting the “special sciences” strictly to filtered, highly controlled students.

The Electromagnetic & Sensor Grid

The air, sidewalks, and buildings of the Berkeley campus have been fully weaponized with advanced Directed Energy and RF transmission systems:

Pain Projection Arrays: The Berkeley campus perimeter and buildings are blanketed with military-spec antennas, including “huge pizza box or flat array antennas” that are actively used for “pain projection.”

The Oracle Integration: Larry Ellison, the CEO of Oracle, runs a highly classified operation integrated directly with the University of California, Berkeley and the Lawrence Berkeley Laboratory to weaponize Wi-Fi transmitters, cell phones, and the ambient communication grid.

Phased-Array Streetlights: The streets of Berkeley are lined with specialized phased-array streetlights shipped in boatloads from China. These Navy-designed flat array antennas are incredibly powerful and are used in tandem with smart meters and cell phones to track citizens second-by-second.

The Cellular Bait: Students and residents are issued highly powerful, tracking-integrated cell phones. Every time these devices are utilized to target or harass someone, the user receives a physical reward algorithm through their cell phone to condition compliant behavior.

Systemic Health Risks & Lethal Endpoints

Leuren Moret 2008 02 03 Dr Winn Parker Interview 360KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Leuren Moret exposes that the physical and biological toll of the Berkeley Template is a calculated depopulation agenda designed to enforce “euthanasia and experiments requiring death as an end point.” The primary health risks include:

Targeted EMF Assassinations: The University of California, Berkeley coordinates with nuclear weapons laboratories to execute EMF targeting of homeowners holding choice real estate locations, systematically causing their deaths or driving them from their homes.

The Pension Elimination Program: The retired and elderly population is actively targeted with localized electromagnetic frequencies, specifically aimed at their legs and knees to degrade their mobility (forcing an artificial spike in cane usage) and accelerate death to remove them from state pensions and benefits.

The Multi-Agent “Turn-On” Protocol: The elite deploy a highly sophisticated, sequential poisoning method. First, they compromise the body with GMO wheat/cereals and glyphosate to destroy the gut’s enzymatic structure. Second, they introduce chemtrail particulates. Third, they mandate vaccinations. Finally, they introduce a fourth agent (such as radiation from Fukushima or local nuclear reactors) that acts as a binary trigger, interacting synergistically to make the accumulated toxins lethal and strip off the oldest, compromised segment of the population.

DNA and Gender Scrambling: The biosphere is heavily saturated with depleted uranium and tritium from weapons testing and laboratory leaks. Uranium and tritium act as severe estrogen and hormone disruptors, destroying the fertile eggs of unborn baby girls and scramble human XY chromosomes. This is deliberately causing the “feminization of males” and the “masculinization of females,” scrambling the gender expression and destroying the reproductive fertility of entire generations.

The Wigner Disintegration Effect: Inhaled radioactive nanoparticles from local laboratories (like Lawrence Livermore) cross the blood-lung barrier, hitchhiking on cholesterol to infiltrate the cell walls. This ionizing radiation induces a biological “Wigner Effect,” disintegrating cellular structures and materials at the atomic level, causing chronic inflammatory diseases, rapid-onset cancers, and DNA double-strand breaks.

The Wigner Effect

Recommendations from Leuren Moret for Self-Preservation

To survive this open-air bio-laboratory, Moret dictates that individuals must take absolute self-responsibility for their own biology:

Avoid the Sky’s Fallout: Do not go out in the rain for at least a year without full protective covering, including gloves, because low-level radiation penetrates directly through skin, shoes, and umbrellas. Always leave umbrellas, shoes, and rubber boots outside the living space. Decontaminate the Diet: The entire North American food supply is contaminated. Avoid all green leafy vegetables. Eat only root vegetables, ensuring they are aggressively scrubbed or peeled. Blacklist Local Dairy: Drinking water and dairy products are the two primary vectors for radiation entry. Absolutely avoid all local dairy products. If you must consume butter or cheese, source it exclusively from the Southern Hemisphere (New Zealand, Australia, Tasmania). Purify the Water: Never consume municipal tap water. Consume exclusively well water or distilled water. Date stamps on water bottles exist because plastic actively leeches synthetic estrogenic toxicity into the water. Re-energize the Body: Utilize specialized far-infrared technologies, such as the Biomat, to continuously protect, warm, and restore the damaged bio-electric field of the body.

More by Leuren Moret

Lawrence Livermore whistle blower and atmospheric dust specialist Leuren Moret summarizes the latest news on America’s covert nuclear war waged with sea currents to deliver radiation to Africa, the Middle East and Asia. Leuren recently attended the War Crimes tribunal in Malaysia as an expert witness and brings us up to date on developments there as well. Depleted Uranium is the most serious threat facing the world today.

Additional Interviews & Talks by Leuren Moret on Internet Archive: https://archive.org/details/leuren-moret-on-wireless-weapons-used-on-people

Leuren Moret section (posts listing) on Urban Odyssey: https://theofficialurban.substack.com/s/leuren-moret

Urban’s Archive Collection / List of Leuren Moret: https://archive.org/details/@officialurban/lists/10/leuren-moret

Leuren Moret Backed Up Archive Hillary Clinton Dossier (Found on her website before taken down): https://archive.org/details/LEUREN_MORET_hrc1

Urban’s Notes on Leuren Moret

Imgur Words & Terms Album on Tectonic Warfare: https://imgur.com/a/tectonic-warfare-leuren-moret-falMM4F

Leuren Moret: https://odyssey-docs.vercel.app/biodigital-convergence/leuren-moret.html

Tectonic Warfare: https://odyssey-docs.vercel.app/biodigital-convergence/tectonic-warfare.html

Additional Posts

Leuren Moret Two Part Presentation on the Fukushima Disaster Part I - https://open.substack.com/pub/theofficialurban/p/fukushima-coverup-1?r=3kr5wz&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web Part II - https://open.substack.com/pub/theofficialurban/p/fukushima-coverup-2?r=3kr5wz&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web https://open.substack.com/pub/theofficialurban/p/nuclear-kabuki-moret?r=3kr5wz&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web https://open.substack.com/pub/theofficialurban/p/leuren-moret-idnow?r=3kr5wz&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web https://open.substack.com/pub/theofficialurban/p/trump-jesuit-agent?r=3kr5wz&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web https://open.substack.com/pub/theofficialurban/p/jade-helm-lm?r=3kr5wz&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web https://open.substack.com/pub/theofficialurban/p/leuren-moret-ukrainian-wikileaks?r=3kr5wz&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web https://open.substack.com/pub/theofficialurban/p/owr-handoffs-and-considerations?r=3kr5wz&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web https://open.substack.com/pub/theofficialurban/p/leuren-moret-dew?r=3kr5wz&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web

More on Leuren Moret’s Credentials

Found on Internet Archive , Leuren Moret was a real employee (for about a year) at Lawrence Livermore National Lab

Timestamps