🧙‍♂️Financial Sorcery: The Secret Tactics to Break Your "Wealth Set Point" & Escape the 99% [Jason Miller]

The provided text contains excerpts from Jason Miller’s 2012 book, Financial Sorcery: Magical Strategies to Create Real and Lasting Wealth, which offers a guide for utilizing both magical and mundane techniques to improve one’s financial condition. The book is presented as a valuable resource that goes beyond “get rich quick” spells by integrating practical financial advice—such as understanding one’s financial set point, managing debt, and optimizing bank accounts—with occult practices like meditation, divination, and altar work. Miller discusses the “spirit” of money, arguing that it behaves like a spiritual entity with specific qualities that can be engaged through magical means, including invocations to deities like Jupiter and the use of Lightning Glyphs for specific financial goals like promotion or discipline. Overall, the work advocates for mastering one’s relationship with money by applying sorcery to various aspects of financial life, including job searching, entrepreneurship, and long-term investing.

This source is comprised of excerpts from Jason Miller’s book, Financial Sorcery: Magical Strategies to Create Real and Lasting Wealth, which offers a unique synthesis of practical financial advice and occult techniques for achieving prosperity. Key themes emphasize that true financial success requires both mundane and magical application, moving past a mindset of avoidance or quick fixes towards actively mastering money. The text covers a range of topics, including analyzing the challenging global financial situation, adopting essential magical skills like meditation (”vase breath”) and divination, and employing specific sorcery for debt reduction, job finding, promotions, and entrepreneurial ventures, often involving the invocation of deities like Jupiter and various wealth spirits. Ultimately, the book encourages a paradigm shift where money is integrated into one’s spiritual path and managed with strategic and disciplined engagement, similar to how a sorcerer relates to spirits.

Download the Source + Extended Notes

Download the Source Text

Buy on Amazon

Extended Notes Financial Sorcery 2.51MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Thanks for reading Urban Odyssey! Share posts to earn free referral rewards! Share

Understanding Money as a Spirit: A Beginner’s Guide

Introduction: More Than Just Paper and Coins

Welcome to a new way of thinking about your finances. For many years, throughout my 20s and early 30s, I had no interest in money outside of the bare minimum I needed to get by. I was what we used to call a slacker. I considered focusing on money to be fundamentally un-spiritual, an attitude shared by many people who practice magic and witchcraft.

This guide is born from that experience. It is designed to demystify the spiritual perspective on money by exploring it as a powerful force with its own distinct characteristics. Many spiritual traditions grapple with the role of wealth, a challenge famously captured in the verse, “You cannot serve both God and Mammon.” This statement frames our central task: to relate to the powerful force of money wisely, without becoming its slave. By understanding its nature, we can move from a relationship of conflict or avoidance to one of mastery.

1. The Three Paths: How We Relate to Money

When we view money as a spiritual force, we find there are fundamentally three ways to interact with it. Each path represents a distinct relationship with materialism and finance.

Serving Money: This is the path of becoming a slave to money. A person on this path finds their life dominated by the acquisition of wealth, often at the expense of their spiritual aims and personal well-being. They are mastered by money, not the other way around.

Avoiding Money: This is the anti-materialist path, where one attempts to ignore money entirely. For this approach to be spiritually successful, it must be embraced wholeheartedly. A Tibetan lama once offered me the chance to stay in Nepal and study as a Yogi for years. When I said no, I realized that if I wasn’t going to take a non-materialist path in a serious way, I had to bring materialism onto the spiritual path in a serious way. Simply working a low-wage job and claiming not to care about finances isn’t a true spiritual path; it’s the worst of both worlds.

Mastering Money: For those on a spiritual path who live in the material world, this is the only remaining option. This is the ideal path for magical people—witches, sorcerers, and mages—who have experience taking things society has deemed profane and making them sacred: We have taken sex and made it a healthy part of the spiritual path. We have taken radical freedom of expression—the right to be gay, kinky, and straight up freaky—and made it part of the spiritual path. We have taken spells and magic and made them part of the spiritual path.



To truly master money, you must first understand its nature and unique qualities, just as you would with any other spirit you wish to work with.

2. The Six Qualities of the Money Spirit

Like any spirit, money has specific preferences, behaviors, and characteristics. Understanding these six qualities is the key to developing a healthy, masterful relationship with your finances.

I. Honor: Valuing the Flow

Money responds positively to being valued and respected. Many people develop an unhealthy relationship with it by viewing it as a “necessary evil” or by harboring a deep distrust of those who possess it. This mindset is easy to see today in protests like Occupy Wall Street and the slogan, “I am one of the 99 percent.” Looking at the world’s problems, it’s easy to see why people would distrust or even hate money.

The difficulty is that the world’s problems will not be solved by people who hate money, nor by those who are dominated by it. Rather, solutions will come from those who honor money and have the resources to enact meaningful change. To master money, you must like it enough to learn about it and respect its power.

II. Movement: The Current of Currency

Money’s fundamental nature is one of movement and circulation; it is not a static pile to be hoarded. It is always either being made or being lost. Understanding this quality is crucial for building wealth.

“Rather than doing simple spells for drawing in sums of money, the focus should be on managing the flow of money through your life. Everyone has a pile of money coming in and a pile of money going out. If the pile coming in is bigger than the pile going out you will build wealth.”

This perspective shifts the goal from simple accumulation to the effective management of inflow and outflow. The aim is not just to get money, but to direct its current through your life wisely.

III. Waste: The Enemy of Honor

Part of honoring money is not wasting it. In this context, “waste” is defined as spending that causes debt or detracts from important goals without providing significant enjoyment in return. A perfect example is the person who is perpetually in debt but owns an enormous DVD collection, with each disc likely watched only once, if at all. This is not to say one must live a life of total austerity. My own sin, for example, is Starbucks. Even when I could be putting those few dollars toward something else, the enjoyment it brings makes it a conscious choice, not a waste. The goal is not to eliminate all of life’s small enjoyments but to practice conscious spending and cut out true waste.

IV. Charity: Opening Your Hand to Receive

Money likes to be given away. The principle of charity holds that giving creates an opportunity for the universe to give back to you. This is seen in the practice of tithing, where individuals give 10% of their income to a spiritual institution and often report experiencing increased financial flow and new opportunities as a result. Gripping money too tightly closes you off from receiving more.

“It is said that gripping money too tightly will mean that your hand will never be open enough to receive.”

V. Time: The Other Side of the Coin

Money and time are inextricably linked. A high income is not a measure of true wealth if it comes at the cost of all your time. A hedge fund manager working 80 or 90 hours a week may be rich, but he is a slave to his money. He has no time to enjoy it outside of drinking himself into oblivion every weekend. That is not wealth. True wealth requires a balance between having money and having the time to enjoy it.

VI. People: The Social Network of Wealth

Money is intrinsically social and is deeply connected to our interpersonal relationships. The people you surround yourself with can either open doors to prosperity or hold you back. There are two primary ways people influence your finances:

Negative Influence: People who are comforted by having a poor, fat friend (who makes them feel good by comparison) can easily be threatened by a rich, healthy friend. They might interpret your efforts at financial self-improvement as a betrayal or accuse you of acting “high and mighty.”

Positive Influence: Surrounding yourself with financially knowledgeable people creates incredible opportunities. About 70 percent of all jobs in America are filled through interpersonal connections, not public listings. A strong network is a powerful financial asset.

Seeing these six qualities together reveals a clear framework for building a better, more conscious relationship with your money.

3. The Masterful Relationship: A Summary

To put these concepts into practice, it helps to see the contrast between an unhealthy financial mindset and a masterful one. This table serves as a quick reference for self-assessment and guidance on your path.

Conclusion: A New Perspective for a New Path

Ultimately, whether money is a literal spirit is not the point. What matters is that it behaves like one, with distinct qualities and preferences. By understanding and honoring its nature—its need for Honor, Movement, conscious spending (not Waste), Charity, a balance with Time, and its connection to People—you can fundamentally shift your financial reality. This perspective allows you to move away from a path of avoidance or servitude and toward one of mastery, confidence, and conscious control over your financial destiny.

Video Deep Dive (Shortened)

The Hidden Hand Behind Your Bank Account: What the Sorcerers’ Playbook Reveals

1. Hook Introduction: The Billion-Dollar Question

It’s the question every practicing magician dreads, the one that hangs in the air like smoke after a botched ritual: “If magic is real and you can cast spells, why aren’t you rich?” For most, it’s a skeptical jab meant to dismiss an entire worldview. But what if it’s not? What if it’s the most important investigation the modern occult community could undertake?

Think about it. You’ve seen the dissonance: a circle cast under a full moon, incense swirling, ancient names of power echoing in the dark. The energy is palpable, the connection to unseen forces undeniable. Then, the lights come on, and the practitioner checks their phone to see if they can afford to pay their overdue electric bill. This jarring conflict isn’t a failure of magic; it’s a failure of strategy. Forget trying to win the lottery—a feat for which you’re about 45 times more likely to be struck by lightning first. Even if you did win, the data is damning: one-third of lottery winners find themselves in serious financial trouble or in bankruptcy within just five years of winning. The problem isn’t getting money; it’s mastering it. This investigation reveals three core truths from a hidden financial playbook:

The financial struggles in magical communities stem not from failed magic, but from a flawed, reactive application of it. A systematic approach called “Financial Sorcery” treats money as a powerful spirit that must be mastered, not just wished for. Overcoming a hidden psychological “financial set point” is the single most critical step to building lasting wealth.

2. The Sorcerer’s Dilemma: A History of Bad Money Mojo

The modern magician’s empty bank account isn’t a personal failure; it’s the final, predictable outcome of a generations-long strategic error—one that was encoded into the very DNA of the Western counter-culture. This history of financial avoidance created a power vacuum, leaving many of the community’s most respected elders in a state of crisis and dependency.

The Spark: Serving God, Ignoring Mammon

The division between the sacred and the secular has deep roots in Western thought, crystallized by the biblical verse, “You cannot serve both God and Mammon.” This created a paradigm where money (Mammon) was not just a tool but a demonic force, something inherently corrupting and opposed to spiritual aims.

This ancient suspicion found fertile ground in the counter-culture movements of the 1960s and ‘70s, which formed the bedrock of modern paganism and witchcraft. Anti-materialism became a core value, a badge of honor. To be spiritual was to be above the grubby concerns of capital. Here’s the catch: as author Jason Miller points out, this approach only works if you commit to it completely. The only people who successfully ignore Mammon are monks in a monastery or homeless wanderers surviving in the woods. Anything less, he argues, is “just kidding yourself.”

This half-hearted philosophy created the worst of both worlds: practitioners still needed to pay rent and buy food, but they felt spiritually prohibited from developing the skills to do so effectively. The result was a generation of community leaders who now, in their elder years, have to rely on charity “just to keep a roof over their heads, food on the table, and medicine in the cabinet.”

Ancient Roots: The “God vs. Mammon” paradigm establishes a spiritual/material divide.

1960s-70s Counter-Culture: Anti-materialism becomes a core value in modern paganism and witchcraft.

1990s-2000s: The “slacker” ethos leads to using magic reactively for emergencies (”not getting fired, or obtaining emergency funds”) rather than proactively for wealth-building.

Present Day: The consequences manifest as financial instability and a reliance on charity among elder practitioners.

This history of avoidance created a strategic vacuum—one that a new generation of practitioners is now filling with a radical system known as Financial Sorcery.

3. Unlocking the Code: The Core Mechanics of Financial Sorcery

If the modern economy feels rigged, it’s because it is. But this system wasn’t designed for that economy. Financial Sorcery is a master key, built on three revolutionary pillars that treat wealth not as a numbers game, but as a spiritual discipline. It’s a strategic framework that integrates esoteric principles with ruthless practical action.

Pillar 1: Treat Money as a Spirit

The system’s most radical claim is that money is not an inanimate object but a powerful entity, a spirit. Echoing the biblical term, Miller calls this spirit Mammon, but with a crucial twist: it must be mastered, not served or avoided. Like any spirit in a medieval grimoire, it has distinct characteristics and protocols that must be honored if you want it to work for you.

Honor: Money likes to be valued and respected. Viewing it as a “necessary evil” or harboring a deep distrust of it is like offending a powerful guest. It will leave. To master it, you must first learn to honor its role in the world.

Movement: Money is not a static pile in a vault; it is a current. Wealth is built by managing its flow—ensuring the pile coming in is bigger than the pile going out. The sorcerer’s job is to manage this circulation, not to hoard a stagnant treasure.

Charity: In a universal paradox, money likes to be given away. Gripping it too tightly means your hand is never open to receive. The act of giving opens a channel for the universe to give back, a principle so powerful it’s often cited in mainstream finance books by authors who note, “I don’t know why it works, but it works.”

But honoring the spirit of money is only half the battle. Even if you treat it with respect, a hidden psychological barrier can still repel it from your life.

Pillar 2: Move Your Financial “Set Point”

This is the psychological linchpin of the entire system. “Set point theory,” originally used to explain why diets fail, describes a sort of internal “thermostat for body fat.” Financial Sorcery applies this to wealth. Each of us has a subconscious financial set point, a comfort zone programmed by our upbringing, our family’s attitudes toward money, and our social class.

If you consciously desire to make a million dollars, but your subconscious set point is programmed for a middle-class life, you will unconsciously sabotage any effort that threatens to move you too far out of that comfort zone. This is the invisible force that makes you blow an unexpected bonus on frivolous things or miss a crucial deadline on a lucrative project—your subconscious is desperately trying to return to the financial ‘temperature’ it knows. According to Miller, breaking this hidden programming is more important than casting a thousand individual money spells.

Once you begin the work of reprogramming this internal thermostat, the final piece of the puzzle is tactical: shifting your magical practice from a defensive crouch to an offensive strategy.

Pillar 3: Employ Strategic Sorcery, Not Emergency Magic

This pillar addresses the core tactical error identified earlier. Most practitioners use “emergency magic”—last-ditch efforts to fix a problem that is already out of hand. By the time a business is failing or a layoff is imminent, it’s often too late for magic to do much more than damage control.

Strategic sorcery, by contrast, is done “ahead of time and according to a plan.” It is the proactive integration of magical operations into a long-term financial strategy. It’s not about casting a spell to avoid getting fired; it’s about executing a year-long campaign of workings to secure a promotion and build influence within your company.

This framework creates a profound shift in perspective, moving from a position of passive hope to one of active command.

These mechanisms aren’t just arcane theory; they are a direct response to a modern economic landscape where the old rules no longer apply.

4. Modern Magic: Echoes in the New Economy

Don’t mistake this for a retreat into some dusty, mystical past. Our investigation shows these principles are a profoundly modern—and aggressive—response to a system in turmoil. This system resonates with the anxieties of our time because it was forged in the wreckage of a broken social contract.

Jason Miller calls this “The New Deal”—not the one from the history books, but the grim reality facing today’s workforce. The old promise of showing up, working hard, and retiring comfortably at 65 has evaporated. In its place is an economy of no job security, no raises, and no retirement. A stunning 70 percent of workers now report that even if they work full time until age 65, they won’t have enough money to retire.

This is the reality behind movements like Occupy Wall Street, fueled by the staggering wealth inequality where the top 1 percent of Americans control 34.6 percent of the nation’s wealth. But according to Miller, this widespread upheaval is also a moment of “unprecedented opportunity.” The collapse of the old, rigid structures creates a space for those willing to “think outside the box”—a skill he explicitly attributes to magicians, witches, and sorcerers. When the well-trod path to prosperity disappears, those who are skilled at making their own path have the ultimate advantage.

What if financial stability isn’t about finding a secure job, but about building your own system? In an economy stacked against the 99 percent, could a sorcerer’s mindset be the ultimate competitive advantage?

5. Conclusion & Call to Action

The sorcerer’s playbook offers a radical reimagining of wealth, transforming it from a source of anxiety into a path of power. It argues that financial mastery is not about luck or privilege, but about strategy, discipline, and a willingness to engage with the world’s most powerful forces on your own terms.