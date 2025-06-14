This source examines the evolution of revolutionary thought and action in the mid-nineteenth century, particularly focusing on the dominance of national revolutionaries after the Napoleonic era. It details how the earlier universal ideals of the French Revolution shifted towards national goals, with Italy and Poland highlighted as key centers for nationalist movements and theorists of revolutionary violence. The text also explores the rise of social revolution as a rival to nationalism, highlighting the influence of figures like Buonarroti and the emergence of new ideologies like socialism and communism, often disseminated through evolving forms of revolutionary journalism.

Book II: Frequently Asked Questions

What were some of the early forms of revolutionary organizations inspired by nature and ancient traditions?

Early revolutionary groups often drew inspiration from nature and historical or mythical traditions. In Switzerland, French-speaking social revolutionaries formed the "Society of the Swan," while a German-speaking group organized itself into hierarchical structures based on plant growth ("leaves, buds, blossoms, and fruits - with a seed at the center"). In England, Robert Owen's socialist ideas were linked to a "revolutionary theory of history allegedly derived from studying beehives," proposing humanity would follow bees through stages culminating in a "community of goods" led by the "wise bee." The Italian Carbonari (charcoal burners) also exemplify this trend, viewing themselves as heirs to a lineage that preserved "the unaffected language of nature" and aiming to guide humanity to "contemplation of never varying nature, to the love of man collectively." Their rituals and symbols were deeply connected to the forest, with members hoping to transform from "fragments of wood" into "charcoal burners."

How did the Italian Carbonari spread and what were their goals?

The Carbonari originated in the Jura region at the beginning of the nineteenth century as a "rural mutation of Masonry." They were transplanted to southern Italy by Napoleonic armies and gained political traction in the Kingdom of Naples during Joachim Murat's rule (1808-1815), with Jean-Pierre Briot playing a key role in founding the first group in 1807. By 1812, the Carbonari had established a characteristic structure of secret local cells governed by a higher body, the Alta Vendita, effectively creating a "pyramidal counter-government." Their organizations spread into the papal states and other Italian provinces, aiming to blend a "new constitutional ideal with the age-old dream of a united Italy."

What role did cultural expressions like opera and journalism play in revolutionary movements?

Cultural expressions were significant tools for revolutionary movements. In Germany, a "national school of opera" emerged, with Carl Maria von Weber and Richard Wagner developing a uniquely German artistic form that reflected national themes. In Italy, Giuseppe Verdi's operas, such as Nabucco, resonated deeply with anti-Austrian sentiment and became symbols of the risorgimento, with the chorus "Va pensiero" from Nabucco serving as an informal national anthem. Journalism also became a powerful force. Radical journalists like Honoré Daumier used lithography to create enduring negative portrayals of bourgeois society, and papers like Herzen's The Bell in Russia became central to revolutionary populism, coining slogans and providing a platform for Western revolutionary writings. The growth of a mass press, both revolutionary and reactionary, demonstrated the power of media to mobilize public opinion and shape narratives.

How did the concept of "the people" evolve and influence revolutionary thought?

The concept of "the people" underwent significant evolution. Early on, radical republicans considered themselves "friends of the people," but this shifted to a more submissive stance of becoming "the servants thereof," as seen in Voyer D'Argenson's insistence that radicals must "bow your foreheads into the dust" in the presence of the people's sovereignty. Figures like Lamennais glorified "the people" as "the poor, the weak, the oppressed," inspiring works like "Marseillaise of the People" and "Gospel of the People," suggesting that "the people . . . is God." In Russia, the term narodnost' encompassed both a narrow meaning of "nationality" used by Tsar Nicholas I to justify liberating Orthodox Slavs, and a broader sense of the "unspoiled spirit of the people" favored by radical populists, whose "people" were the Russian peasantry.

What were the varying perspectives on the use of violence within revolutionary movements?

Views on violence varied. Early on, movements like the Carbonari engaged in nonviolent agitation. However, as confrontations with powers like the Hapsburgs escalated, theoretical reflections on revolutionary violence emerged. Buonarroti's associates suggested guerrilla warfare as a model for national resistance. Figures like Carlo Bianco advocated for "national insurrection" through a network of guerrilla bands, viewing violence as characteristic of "reactionary states" and themselves as reluctant fighters against degenerate empires. Ludwik Mieroslawski promoted "salutary" terrorism and peasant mobilization, though still within the framework of regular warfare. While some, like Bianco, saw violence as a means of moral revival, others like Bakunin, despite ultimately linking revolution to anarchism, still considered some nations "revolutionary by nature" and saw violence as a necessary force against state power.

What were the key ideas of Saint-Simonianism and its impact?

Saint-Simonianism, particularly in its romantic phase, was a significant early revolutionary ideology. It emerged from a "scientistic" phase that aimed to apply a "science of man" to society, initially hoping to influence property owners and later focusing on the "industrious" (industriels) as the new elite who would lead society away from disorder and towards productivity. Saint-Simon saw work as liberative and envisioned a society based on meritocracy, rejecting liberalism as a negative force and prioritizing economics and physiology over politics and metaphysics. His posthumous influence was vast, impacting intellectuals, bankers, and infrastructure builders across Europe and beyond. His disciples developed a "fantastic new secular religion" and embarked on eastern expeditions, particularly to Egypt, with a vision of applying secular ideology to underdeveloped areas and achieving "universal association" through projects like the Suez Canal, intertwining technological advancement with mystical and even sexual imagery.

How did different revolutionary thinkers view the relationship between political and social revolution?

The relationship between political and social revolution was a point of contention. Marx, initially cautious about self-proclaimed socialists and communists, eventually defended communism as a "dogmatic abstraction" but a "particularly one-sided application of the socialist principle." He and Engels generally supported national struggles that could pave the way for larger revolutions and viewed the Commune as an instrument of political liberation. In contrast, figures like Victor Considerant saw communism primarily as a "negative idea" that violently cut through complexities. Russian socialists like Herzen viewed communism as the "socialism of revenge" that would destroy the existing order unless men repented. Bakunin sharply criticized German socialists for insisting that "the political revolution must precede the social revolution," arguing that urban-based revolutions tended to simply seize existing state power rather than dismantle it, advocating instead for a worker-peasant alliance and a "federation of the barricades" to replace the state entirely.

How did the rise of unified nation-states like Germany and Italy affect the revolutionary landscape?

The unification of Germany and Italy in 1871 marked a significant shift in the revolutionary landscape. These unifications occurred not through popular revolution, but through the military and diplomatic power of leading sub-states (Prussia and Piedmont). This led to a "conservative nationalism," where national unity was achieved at the expense of freedom (Einheit at the expense of Freiheit). Bismarck's Germany, in particular, transformed Hegelianism from an ideology of revolutionaries into a conservative force, enlisting intellectuals in state-building. Similarly, Italy was united under a new king rather than Mazzini's "Rome of the people." This demonstrated that national aspirations could be realized through state power rather than solely through revolutionary upheaval, contributing to the "waning of revolutionary nationalism" as the dominant force and highlighting the divergence between national unification and radical social change.

Book II Briefing Summary: The Dominance of the National Revolutionaries: The Mid-Nineteenth Century

Book II of "Fire in the Minds of Men" examines the period following the defeat of Napoleon, primarily from 1815 to 1871, focusing on the rise, dominance, and eventual wane of the national revolutionary tradition in Europe. It also traces the emergence and initial development of the rival social revolutionary tradition during this era. The period is characterized by a shift from the universalist rhetoric of the French Revolution towards nationalism, romanticism, and the increasing use of clandestine organization and symbolic action.

Key Periods and Transitions:

Post-Napoleonic Era (1815-25): Following Napoleon's final defeat, revolutionary activity re-emerged, driven by a new generation of liberal, constitutional revolutionaries who mobilized mass followings behind national goals. This period saw the rise of significant secret societies like the Italian Carbonari, the Greek Philiki Hetairia, and echoes in Spanish and Russian movements. Romanticism played a crucial role in mobilizing the imagination, often associating revolutionary organization with pastoral simplicity and seeking to recover a lost golden age. Napoleon Bonaparte himself remained an influential figure, inspiring young revolutionaries despite being a former tyrant. The primary stated objective was limiting monarchy through a formal "constitution".

Mid-Nineteenth Century (1830-48): This era witnessed the sharpening conflict between national and social revolution. While nationalism remained dominant, particularly after the revolutions of 1830 in France and Belgium, the nationalist ideal of fraternite began to dissociate from liberal liberte. Social revolutionaries, reviving the banner of egalite, emerged as a rival force, challenging the dominance of nationalism. The period saw the rise of figures like Giuseppe Mazzini, who developed the prototype of a national revolutionary organization in Young Italy, and Auguste Blanqui, who, along with Buonarroti, developed the modern belief in social revolution. Centers of revolutionary activity shifted, with Paris remaining influential, but nationalism's dominance waning after the defeats of 1848.

Aftermath of 1848 (1848-1871): The widespread failures of the revolutions of 1848 marked a turning point, leading to calculation replacing exaltation and the prosaic reality of state-building supplanting romantic visions. Nationalism was increasingly coopted by conservative state power, leading to its "death and transfiguration" into reactionary imperialism. The social revolutionary tradition, particularly communism, began to solidify its ideological foundations during this period, often influenced by German emigres and figures like Marx and Engels. The Paris Commune of 1871 is presented as a watershed, the last of the Paris-based revolutions and a turning point towards transnational social revolution, intensifying the conflict between Marx and Bakunin.

The National Revolutionary Tradition:

Born in the post-Napoleonic era, the national revolutionary cause was initially linked with liberal constitutionalism, following the militant example of the French Revolution's mobilization against foreign foes. Italy and Poland were leading centers for the development of this tradition and theorists of revolutionary violence.

Romanticism and Symbolism: A pervasive romanticism sought to mobilize the imagination with naturalistic imagery, often identifying revolutionary organization with pastoral simplicity. Societies adopted names reflecting nature (Families, Seasons, Society of Flowers, League of Outlaws, Society of the Swan). There was a longing for an imaginary golden age, often associated with a period prior to foreign dominance. The image of the nation as a vitalistic, natural organism legitimized revolutionary nationalism.

Key Movements: Carbonari (Italy): The most important movement of the 1815-25 era, the Carbonari were the first secret organization to mobilize masses for a national cause. They originated as a rural mutation of Masonry and spread to southern Italy. Their symbolism drew heavily on the forest, charcoal burning, and ritual purification by fire. They believed in an uncompleted revolution, the authority of Nature, and secret, hierarchical organization. The Carbonari led successful uprisings in Naples (1820) and Piedmont (1821). Philiki Hetairia (Greece): Similar to the Carbonari in structure and symbolism, this organization, formed in Odessa, was central to the Greek uprising in 1821. It had advantages like sponsorship from a Russian general, a non-European foe (Turks), a more political focus, and a militant anthem ("Thourios"). The Greek struggle became historically important for the revolutionary tradition, raising the prestige of constitutional revolution and mobilizing romantic writers. Liberal Movement (Spain): The successful revolution in Spain in 1820 inspired the Italian uprisings. The term "liberal" originated here, used in opposition to "servile," marking the conscious appearance of Manichaean combat terminology. Decembrists (Russia): The last echo of the constitutional rebellions in the 1815-25 period, the Decembrist revolt (1825) involved young officers and students seeking constitutional limitation on tsarist power. They drew inspiration from the Spanish liberal monarchy's constitution and the bloodless Spanish Revolution of 1820. They also had connections to Masonic lodges and secret societies, potentially influenced by the Carbonari and Buonarroti. The movement displayed characteristics of later Russian revolutionaries, including asceticism, brotherhood, and theatricality. Young Italy (Mazzini): Founded in 1831, Young Italy was the prototype of a national revolutionary organization, emphasizing a moral "apostolate" and rejecting dependence on French leadership or terror. Mazzini articulated a universal rationale for nationalism, viewing nations as organic units of a harmonious international order. He also formed Young Europe to promote trans-national nationalist collaboration. Garibaldi, converted by Mazzini, took the cause to Latin America and became a symbol of national revolution.

Music, Opera, and Symbols: Romantic nationalism was deeply intertwined with music and art, using pictorial icons, dramas, poems, and especially music to mobilize emotions. Opera became a significant medium, with revolutionary messages embedded in popular works like Rossini's William Tell and Auber's The Mute Girl of Portici, which famously triggered the Belgian Revolution of 1830. National anthems and flags emerged as imitations of La Marseillaise and the French tricolor.

The Myth of "the People": A central, if vague, concept for romantic nationalism, "the people" was seen as the regenerative life force and source of legitimacy for the modern nation-state. Figures like Jules Michelet and Joachim Lelewel glorified the common people and their communal feelings, often connecting this ideal to rural life.

Revolutionary Violence (Italo-Polish Contribution): Italy and Poland provided the leading cadres and theorists of revolutionary violence in this era. Building on traditions of resistance, figures like Carlo Bianco and Carlo Pisacane developed ideas on guerrilla warfare and the political and moral mobilization required for "national insurrection" and "people's war". Initiation rites in groups like the Apofasimeni emphasized violence. However, this tradition often relied on the expectation of aid from revolutionary France.

The Social Revolutionary Tradition:

Emerging more distinctly after the revolutions of 1830, the social revolutionary tradition focused on achieving equality (egalite) and class-based social transformation, often in contrast to the national focus of other movements.

Key Figures and Ideas: Filippo Buonarroti: A key figure bridging the earlier revolutionary era and the new social revolutionary movement, Buonarroti returned to Paris in the 1830s and, with Auguste Blanqui, shaped the belief in a coming social revolution. His 1828 book, The Conspiracy for Equality, publicized the Babeuvist ideas and provided a model for egalitarian revolution. Buonarroti advocated for a strong, temporary revolutionary dictatorship of "sages" or "knowing ones" to complete the revolution and guide society towards equality. His views influenced organizational structures and the emphasis on ideological purity among followers. Auguste Blanqui: Successor to Buonarroti as a symbol of revolutionary conspiracy, Blanqui focused on educating the masses and gave more concrete social content to the egalitarian ideal. He organized secret hierarchical societies like the Society of the Families and the Society of the Seasons, which served as models for future revolutionary organization. Blanqui famously declared himself a "proletariat" at his trial and called for a revolutionary intelligentsia to lead the working class. Pioneers of Communism: Figures like Albert Laponneraye, Theodore Dezamy, and Jean-Jacques Pillot were instrumental in the birth of modern communism in the late 1830s and early 1840s, particularly in Paris. They introduced a class-oriented view of the French Revolution, a totalistic conception of popular education, and a metaphysical, atheistic approach centered on the concept of "intelligence" leading to an "intelligentsia". Dezamy's Code de la Communaute (1842) emphasized immediate, total change and a rigorous, materialistic path to equality. German Emigres and the Communist League: Disillusioned German intellectuals, particularly Young Hegelians, became central to the development of communism. Figures like Moses Hess sought to fuse German philosophy with French calls for social equality. Karl Marx and Frederick Engels emerged as dominant figures, providing ideological depth and a strategic perspective based on historical materialism and the destiny of the proletariat. They worked through emigre groups like the League of Outlaws and the League of the Just. The Communist League, for which Marx wrote the Communist Manifesto, was formed in London by German emigres influenced by French communism and English Chartism.

Ideology and Intellectuals: The rise of both national and social revolutionary movements was linked to the emergence of a new class of intellectuals who created systematic ideologies. Saint-Simon and Hegel are presented as the principal sources of modern revolutionary ideology, offering views of history and advocating for new activist elites. Saint-Simonianism, with its focus on a "science of man" and social reorganization, and Hegelianism, with its philosophy of history and universal political liberation, provided intellectual frameworks for revolution. Young Hegelians like August Cieszkowski and Karl Follen translated these ideas into revolutionary action and introduced concepts like "historiosophy" and "intelligentsia".

Journalism as a Medium: Journalism served as a "magic medium" that drove revolutionary movements. It provided a means of mobilizing people, popularizing ideas, and connecting revolutionaries across distances. Printers and journalists played a key role in the formation and activity of revolutionary groups. The rise of mass journalism and the power of pictures (caricatures by Daumier) also influenced the revolutionary landscape. Ideological journalism flourished among emigres, with figures like Marx and Herzen using newspapers as central tools for organization and propaganda.

Clash of Traditions and Ideas:

The mid-nineteenth century was marked by fundamental conflicts within the revolutionary movement.

National vs. Social: The most significant divide was between those prioritizing national liberation and unity and those focused on social and economic equality. This led to tensions and rival organizations, though figures like Mazzini and Bakunin sometimes attempted to bridge the gap.

Intellectuals vs. Workers: A recurring conflict arose between intellectuals who theorized about revolution and working people who engaged in direct action. Marx's clashes with figures like Weitling and Proudhon exemplify this tension.

Marx vs. Proudhon: This schism represented a deep and fundamental conflict among social revolutionaries, stemming from differing views on property, the role of the state, violence, and the organization of the working class. Proudhon, an artisan intellectual, emphasized mutualism, federalism, and non-violent social change, often distrusting centralized political power and intellectuals. Marx, a Hegelian intellectual, advocated for violent revolution, the dictatorship of the proletariat, and a centralized, ideological party.

Marx vs. Bakunin: Following the Paris Commune, the conflict between Marx and Bakunin intensified, representing a deepening of the Marx-Proudhon struggle. Bakunin became a leading figure in anarchism, emphasizing autonomous communes, a worker-peasant alliance, and the complete destruction of the state, clashing with Marx's vision of an authoritarian, centralized party and the conquest of political power. This conflict led to a schism in the First International and the emergence of terms like "Marxist" and "authoritarian communist".

Constitutionalism vs. Revolution: While liberal constitutionalism was an early goal, revolutionaries increasingly became disillusioned with its limitations, especially after 1830 and 1848, viewing constitutional forms as insufficient or coopted by existing powers. Figures like Lafayette, who championed moderate constitutionalism, became marginalized.

Utopia vs. Praxis: Early revolutionary thought often involved utopian visions, but figures like Marx and the Young Hegelians increasingly emphasized the need for "praxis"—linking theory to concrete action and the study of the historical process itself.

The Waning of Revolutionary Nationalism (after 1848):

The failures of 1848, coupled with economic changes and conservative cooptation, led to a decline in the revolutionary fervor of nationalism.

Rise of Conservative Nationalism: National unity was achieved in Germany and Italy through state-building and diplomacy rather than popular revolution, often prioritizing unity (Einheit) over freedom (Freiheit). Figures like Napoleon III, Cavour, and Bismarck skillfully used nationalism for state consolidation and expansion, transforming it from a revolutionary force into a tool for the established order.

Mass Journalism and Chauvinism: The development of a new mass press, driven by advertising and entertainment rather than ideology, actively promoted patriotic and chauvinistic sentiments, often co-opting former revolutionary journalists. This new journalism diverted popular attention from domestic social issues to foreign adventures and national rivalry.

The Paris Commune (1871): While originating in nationalistic protest, the Commune quickly became a vehicle for urban social revolution and a challenge to the centralized state. Its brutal repression and the subsequent establishment of the conservative Third Republic in France marked the end of Paris's dominance in the revolutionary tradition and further solidified the shift towards social revolutionary concerns.

Legacy: The wane of revolutionary nationalism shifted the focus of revolutionary hopes to the rival social revolutionary tradition, particularly in Germany and Russia. The conflict between Marx and Bakunin over the lessons of the Commune and the future direction of the International became central.

In summary, Book II details a transformative period where the revolutionary torch passed from national aspirations rooted in romanticism and constitutionalism to the emerging social revolutionary ideal driven by ideology and class consciousness. The era saw the rise and fall of key movements, the evolution of revolutionary theory and practice, and the increasing influence of intellectuals and new forms of communication, ultimately setting the stage for a new phase of revolutionary history dominated by Germano-Russian forces.

Book II: Additional Questions

Who was Giuseppe Mazzini?

Based on the sources, Giuseppe Mazzini was a key figure in the revolutionary tradition of the mid-nineteenth century, particularly associated with the rise of revolutionary nationalism. He was an Italian veteran of the Carbonari who had been imprisoned during the Revolution of 1830.

Here are some key aspects of Giuseppe Mazzini based on the sources:

Founding of Young Italy and Young Europe: Mazzini founded Young Italy in 1831 while in exile, seeing his life's mission as an " apostolate " that would provide martyrs and teachings for a new type of national society. Young Italy is described as the prototype of a national revolutionary organization . He later attempted to create a broader European movement by founding Young Europe in Bern, Switzerland, in 1834. Young Europe was organized as a federation of nationalist movements, presenting an alternative to the centralism of Buonarroti's vision. This nationalist International was the first of many attempts throughout the nineteenth century to unite revolutionary nationalists against traditional monarchies.

Philosophical and Ideological Views: Mazzini provided a universal rationale for the nationalist movement. He spoke of "one master (God), one law (progress), and one earthly interpreter (the people)". He believed that a "people" is not complete until it becomes a nation, viewing true nations as organic units (geographically, linguistically, culturally) that would form a harmonious international order. Mazzini insisted on the importance of moral duties over legal rights and viewed " the people " as a spiritual force, not divisible into interests or classes. His most famous work, The Duties of Man, published in his working-class journal Apostolate of the People, stressed moral obligation. He dreamed of a "council of mankind" issuing a declaration of principles to supersede French declarations of rights.

Contrast with Social Revolutionaries: Mazzini collaborated briefly with Buonarroti's Society of True Italians but rejected Buonarroti's dependence on French leadership and his hierarchical "spirit of caste". Mazzini challenged the idea that a small group of conspirators could be trusted, even provisionally, with dictatorial power for a people with Italy's cultural wealth. He insisted that a truly Italian movement could never tolerate terror or one-man rule, which he saw emerging from Buonarroti's approach. Social revolutionaries like Blanqui tended to view themselves as educational theorists teaching universal principles, while national revolutionaries like Mazzini exalted the vitalism of youth and the "springtime" of their nation. Mazzini set up Young Italy and Young Europe precisely to oppose the "Parisian principle" or dependence on one French city, advocating a federation of nationalist movements instead of Buonarroti's centralism.

Influence and Symbolism: The Italian cause, led by Mazzini, fired the romantic imagination throughout Europe, becoming a symbol of heroic rebirth and unity against the Habsburgs. Giuseppe Garibaldi was converted by Mazzini and took the cause of national revolution to Latin America. The Young Ireland movement was also directly linked with Mazzini. Even after the failures of 1848-49, romantic nationalism remained the dominant revolutionary faith, with Mazzini being seen as its heart and soul. The Mazzinian tradition of Young Italy influenced later movements, such as the Young Bosnia organization whose members carried a quote from Mazzini regarding the duty of a conspirator.

Later Years and Decline of Influence: Mazzini continued to seek an "alliance of the peoples" for renewed struggle in his last nationalist International, the International Association of 1855-59, organized in London. However, Italy was ultimately unified not by Mazzini's passion but by the realpolitik of Cavour, described as "the prose translation of his poem". Mazzini and his friends made a final attempt to revive the dream of a European-wide alliance of nationalist revolutionaries before the founding of the First International, but this effort collapsed around 1859. He was criticized by social revolutionaries like Cabet for becoming an apologist for "law and order" and telling the proletariat to "put off social problems". Bakunin also later criticized Mazzini's approach for using "obsolescent religious idealism" and leading the Italian revolution into the "political lust for state grandeur".

What happened during the Decembrist revolt?

Based on the sources, the Decembrist revolt was a significant event that occurred in late 1825 in Russia. It is described as the last echo in a chain of constitutional rebellions that had begun earlier in western and southern Europe.

Here's what happened during the Decembrist revolt, according to the sources:

It was an ill-coordinated uprising by a coalition of several secret organizations.

Their main goal was to force Russia to accept some form of constitutional limitation on tsarist power after the death of Alexander I.

The leaders were primarily young officers and students who had brought high hopes out of the Napoleonic period. They had fought for the fatherland, freedom, and independence during the war and found it difficult to readjust to provincial Russian life afterwards.

The movement showed an affinity for revolutionary constitutionalists elsewhere, particularly in Spain. The Decembrists took the constitution of the Spanish liberal monarchy of 1812 as their principal model and were inspired by the bloodless Spanish Revolution of 1820 for their own uprising. They also had contacts and were fascinated by Western revolutionary movements, above all the Carbonari . Their regional organization may have been modeled on the French Carbonari.

The movement evolved over time, with the transformation of the Society for the Salvation of the Fatherland into the Union of Welfare, developing a proto-governmental structure. A split emerged between those favoring constitutional monarchy (the Northern Society) and radical republicans (the Southern Society), with some even contemplating regicide .

Paul Pestel, the leading theorist of the Southern Society, advocated for an authoritarian, centralized revolutionary state that would create a single nationality and press for egalitarian social reforms. He drew upon the pattern of using Masonic lodges and symbols, similar to Buonarroti, and called for an immediate provisional government.

Despite hopes from groups like the Italians for a second, conclusive uprising, the Decembrists did not rise again after the initial, doomed uprising by the Southern Society in the Chernigov Regiment.

The revolt was ultimately suppressed. Five leaders were hung and the others sent to Siberia. The populace did not share the elitist interest in revolution.

The Decembrist movement is viewed as both the last chapter in a century-long struggle of Russian aristocratic reformers and the starting point of the modern Russian revolutionary tradition. It inspired later revolutionaries, such as Herzen and Ogarev, who swore to continue the struggle, and contributed to the emergence of the first student revolutionary movement inside Russia. The suppression of the revolt was followed by a period of severe reaction in Russia.

What was the Carbonari?

Based on the sources, the Carbonari (meaning "charcoal burners") were a significant and widespread secret revolutionary organization that played a key role in the early 19th century. Giuseppe Mazzini was a veteran of the Carbonari.

Here are the key aspects of the Carbonari as described in the sources:

Origins and Nature: The Carbonari were a rural mutation of Masonry that was transplanted by the Napoleonic armies to southern Italy. They drew on the imagery of "charcoal burners" in a primeval forest, seeking to recover a lost golden age. This "Forest Fraternity" originated from Besançon and was politicized and popularized in the Kingdom of Naples under Joachim Murat.

Goals and Beliefs: They were the first to mobilize the masses for a national cause through a secret organization. They sought to force Russia to accept some form of constitutional limitation on tsarist power. Their goal was to meld a new constitutional ideal with the age-old dream of a united Italy . The Carbonari combined crucial revolutionary beliefs: the idea of an uncompleted revolution , the authority of Nature against tradition , and the use of secret, hierarchical organization . They saw themselves as heirs to sects that preserved "the unaffected language of nature".

Structure and Organization: The Carbonari had a characteristic structure of secret local cells (vendita) ruled by a higher one, the Alta Vendita . They developed a pyramidal counter-government in the Kingdom of Naples. They insisted on hierarchical discipline with the Grand Master exercising absolute power over the agenda.

Rituals and Symbolism: They used popular religious symbols in intensely Catholic regions. Membership involved initiation rites into a "higher Christian fraternity," including receiving a crown of thorns and tracing the path of Calvary, suggesting resistance to civil power, church, and king. The final, fourth degree involved binding to the cross and pledging to fight tyranny. They used naturalistic and familiar symbols, meeting in a bourgeois "shop" (vendita) rather than an aristocratic lodge. Symbols included fragments of wood, an axe, a wooden block (the symbolic trunk of a tree), a wooden ladder (symbolizing man's climb to perfection), and bundles (fasci) of sticks symbolizing united members. Meetings were conceived as a ritual purification by fire. Guards were called "flames".

Membership: The movement attracted at least three hundred thousand members in a short time. It drew lesser aristocrats and untitled professional people , bringing a previously quiescent populace into civic activity.

Activities and Uprisings: Their political involvement increased, leading them to print pamphlets suggesting tax withholding until a constitution was granted. The Carbonari led the successful Neapolitan uprising in July 1820 . When Austrian troops intervened, they led a similar revolution in Piedmont. These Italian upheavals were seen as decisive events, a central link in a chain of constitutional revolutions that included Spain and inspired the Russian Decembrists.

Influence and Legacy: The Italian Carbonari was described as the most important movement of the era (1815-25). It posed a direct challenge to the conservative restoration and Habsburg rule. The Italian cause, seeded by the Carbonari, fired the romantic imagination across Europe. The Carbonari provided the previous model for a national revolutionary organization, which Mazzini built upon with his Young Italy. Their diaspora led to the formation of various fragmented protest groups. The Carbonari influenced subsequent uprisings, such as the "good cousins of the forest of Oran" in Algeria and the Young Turks. Their connection with other European movements, like the Spanish constitutionalists and Russian Decembrists, is highlighted. The Decembrists were fascinated by the Carbonari and their regional organization may have been modeled on the French Carbonari. The Carbonari tradition was contrasted with social revolutionary approaches by figures like Blanqui. Even later, after the failures of 1848-49, romantic nationalism remained significant, with Mazzini being seen as its heart and soul, influenced by the Mazzinian tradition of Young Italy, which stemmed from the Carbonari.

Society of Flowers

Based on the sources and our conversation, the Society of Flowers was a notable secret revolutionary organization.

Here's what the sources indicate about the Society of Flowers:

It is described as a pioneering communist society .

It was located in Lyon .

It was formed in the mid to late 1830s, specifically noted as existing from 1836 to 1838 .

Its formation occurred after the suppression of the workers' movement in Lyon following the insurrection of 1834 .

It has been called " the first Communist society ".

Its members were artisans .

A distinctive feature was that each member was assigned the name of a flower or plant .

They would meet early in the mornings in a beautiful forest setting overlooking the river Saone .

Some of the original members, referred to as "the other original "flowers"", such as Joseph Benoit, later went on to form the Committee of Equals in late 1838, with the aim of providing an egalitarian program for proletarian activity.

Book II: Glossary of Key Terms

Alta Vendita: The higher ruling body or central cell of the Carbonari secret society.

Apofasimeni: A secret revolutionary group known for extreme oaths of loyalty and severe punishments for betrayal.

Carbonari: Italian secret revolutionary society, active in the early 19th century, advocating for a united Italy and constitutionalism.

Chauvinism: Excessive and aggressive patriotism or national pride. Coined by French journalists.

Communitarium: A term used by John Goodwyn Barmby to describe a proposed communist community or utopian settlement.

Democratic Friends of All Nations: An informal international society formed in 1844 by German, French, and Polish political exiles.

Einheit: German word meaning "unity," often used in the context of German unification.

First International (International Workingmen's Association): A London-based international organization dedicated to social revolution, dominated by Karl Marx.

Freiheit: German word meaning "freedom," often contrasted with "Einheit" in the context of German unification.

Gesamtkunstwerk: German term meaning "total work of art," particularly associated with Richard Wagner's concept of opera integrating various artistic elements.

Hetairia: A secret society, particularly referring to the Greek Hetairia, which aimed for the liberation of Greece from Ottoman rule.

Ideology: In the context of the Saint-Simonians and Destutt de Tracy, a new science of man focused on observing facts and inferring consequences from sensation. More broadly, a system of ideas and ideals, especially one that forms the basis of economic or political theory and policy.

Ideologists: A group of thinkers who emerged in the late 18th and early 19th centuries, including Destutt de Tracy, who sought to create a new science of ideas.

Industriels: Saint-Simon's term for the "industrious" members of society, including those in agriculture, commerce, manufacturing, and banking, whom he saw as the new elite capable of leading society.

Jingoism: Extreme patriotism, especially in the form of aggressive or warlike foreign policy. Coined by the British press.

Liberal Party: A political party that emerged during the restoration period, often associated with moderation, constitutionalism, and a focus on legal rights.

Lithography: A printing process that allowed for the inexpensive reproduction of drawings, significantly impacting the dissemination of visual propaganda.

Moderation: In the context of Lafayette, a positive commitment to the cause of liberty guaranteed by the rule of law and representative institutions, distinct from a middle ground between extremes.

Narodnost': Russian term meaning "nationality" or "spirit of the people," used in different ways by the Tsarist government and radical populists.

Phenomenology of Mind (or Spirit): A philosophical treatise by G.W.F. Hegel, which analyzed the development of consciousness and history through a dialectical process.

Philadelphians: A secret revolutionary society.

Positivism: A philosophical system recognizing only that which can be scientifically verified or which is capable of logical or mathematical proof, often associated with Saint-Simonianism.

Proudhonism: An anarchist philosophy developed by Pierre-Joseph Proudhon, emphasizing mutualism, workers' associations, and a rejection of the state.

Risorgimento: The 19th-century movement for Italian unification.

Ribbon Society: A secret revolutionary organization in Ireland that engaged in agrarian violence.

Saint-Simonianism: The social and philosophical system developed by Henri de Saint-Simon and his followers, advocating for a scientifically organized society led by industrial and intellectual elites.

Savants: Saint-Simon's term for men of learning, whom he initially hoped would lead society.

Scientistic: Related to the belief that scientific methods are the only reliable source of knowledge, particularly referring to the early phase of Saint-Simonianism.

Sect of Pythagorians: A group praised in a Russian periodical for their communal living and emphasis on order and equality, reflecting interest in utopian ideas.

Socialism: An ideology advocating for collective or governmental ownership and administration of the means of production and distribution of goods.

Society of the Swan: A French-speaking social revolutionary group in Switzerland.

Solidarity: A term coined by Pierre Leroux to describe a social doctrine aiming to unify humanity.

Sonderbund: A league of seven Catholic cantons in Switzerland that sought to maintain their independence and traditional ways against liberalizing forces.

Va pensiero: The chorus of captive Jews from Verdi's opera Nabucco, which became an informal Italian national anthem due to its themes of longing for the fatherland.

Young Hegelianism: A philosophical movement influenced by Hegel, which developed critical and radical interpretations of his ideas, often leading to atheism and revolutionary conclusions.

Young Italy: A political movement founded by Mazzini advocating for a united and republican Italy.

Young Poland: A Polish political movement, part of the larger "Young Europe" movement inspired by Mazzini.

Book II: Detailed Timeline

Late 18th Century:

The term "socialist" is used as a term of abuse in Italy (1765, 1803).

A radical veteran of Babeuf's Conspiracy uses "socialist" to insult a royalist police chief in France (1797).

Destutt de Tracy popularizes the term "ideology" (1796-97).

Jean-Baptiste Say envisages a socialist utopia in his work Olbie (1799).

Poland is partitioned during the French Revolution, seen as a sacrifice to save revolutionary France.

Early 19th Century:

Jean-Pierre Briot, a veteran of the Besançon Carbonari group, escapes Austrian imprisonment into the Black Forest (exact date within this period is not specified, but precedes 1807).

Jean-Pierre Briot serves as revolutionary commissioner for the Island of Elba (1801-02).

Saint-Simon proposes a curriculum for Napoleon's lyceums (direct response to Napoleon's proclamation as emperor, which was in 1804; the text places this in relation to Napoleon's proclamation).

Destutt de Tracy publishes the first part of his Elements of Ideology (1801).

Saint-Simon addresses a proposal for perpetual peace directly to Napoleon (1802-03).

Hegel begins his academic appointment at Jena (1801).

Hegel writes The Phenomenology of Mind (or Spirit), completed around the time of the Battle of Jena (October 14, 1806).

Jean-Pierre Briot moves to Naples and founds the first Carbonari group (1807).

Joachim Murat rules the Kingdom of Naples (1808-15), during which the Carbonari are politicized and popularized.

1810s:

The Carbonari assume their characteristic structure of secret local cells ruled by the Alta Vendita (By 1812).

Carl Maria von Weber first describes the desired type of German opera (1817).

The militant Karageorge, former elected head of constitutional Serbia, is assassinated (1817), depriving the Hetairia of a powerful ally.

Russian interest in Italian revolutionary movements begins, with attempts to establish links (early 1819).

Grand Duke Michael tours Italy with his tutor Laharpe, a leader of the Swiss Carbonari (1819).

A leading Russian periodical publishes an article praising the Sect of Pythagorians (May 1819).

1820s:

A brief uprising in the tsar's favored Semenovsky Regiment leads to repression in Russia (1820).

The failure of an uprising in Moldavia and Wallachia occurs (early 1821), dampening visions of Danubian or trans-Balkan liberation.

Unsuccessful military confrontation between the Carbonari and Hapsburg power in Italy occurs (1820-21), leading to the first theoretical reflections on revolutionary violence among Italians.

Prati suggests organizing a guerrilla-type war using Genoa as a base (1821).

Carl Maria von Weber puts his new concept of opera into practice with Der Freischutz (1822).

Edward Cowper writes to Robert Owen, urging participation in a utopian community and using the term "socialist" (November 1822).

Robert Owen becomes the first to use the term "socialist" in print in Cooperative Magazine (1827).

Election demonstrations in France occur (1827), during which Blanqui is wounded three times.

1830s:

The French Revolution of 1830 occurs, leading to a constitutional monarchy.

The Polish rising, inspired by events in France and Belgium, occurs (1830).

Lamennais publishes Words of a Believer (1834), directly inspiring Mazzini's Faith and the Future.

Voyer D'Argenson addresses the Chamber of Deputies during a dispute over symbols of authority (1834).

Lamennais publishes Book of the People (1837).

Irish Sons of Freedom and Sons of the Shamrock or Ribbon Society operate in Ireland, attempting to impose discipline on agrarian violence (1839).

Delorme journeys to Paris for a Carbonari-type initiation with Buonarroti (early 1830s).

Ludwik Mieroslawski is arguing that in a state of revolution, the whole country is transformed into a single communal property (By the 1830s).

A Polish Saint-Simonian, Bogdan Janski, is the first to use the term "social revolution" (1830s).

1840s:

Giuseppe Verdi's opera Nabucco premieres in Milan (March 9, 1842), bringing him into the center of Italian unification drama.

Fazy publishes a plan for the municipal organization of Geneva in his magazine La Revue de Geneve (1841).

Fazy and his brother gather 950 signatures for a popular petition demanding an elective council in Geneva (1841).

A constituent assembly elected by all citizens is convened in Geneva (November 1841).

The German Educational Society in London begins adding foreign members (begins with 30 members in 1844, grows to 250 by June 1846).

John Goodwyn Barmby begins devising plans for a model "communitarium" on the Island of Sark (1844).

The Democratic Friends of All Nations, an informal international society of German, French, and Polish political exiles, is formed (1844).

Karl Marx defines communism as a "dogmatic abstraction" and a one-sided application of the socialist principle (1843).

Karl Marx defends himself against the accusation of being a "communist" (late 1842).

Mazzini publishes Faith and the Future (1835).

Karol Libelt introduces the term "progressive intelligentsia" in a periodical edited by him in Poznan (1844).

Karol Libelt writes Love of the Fatherland (1844), describing the intelligentsia.

Jozef Dembowski becomes de facto leader of the "Republic of Cracow" (February 24, 1846).

A national government of Poland is proclaimed in Cracow (February 22, 1846).

The Republic of Cracow exists for ten days (February 22 - March 3, 1846).

Dembowski is shot by the Austrians (March 3, 1846).

The Austrians annex the last vestige of free Poland after the Russians occupy Cracow (March 3, 1846).

The failure of the uprising in Poland occurs (1846).

Herzen defines communism as primarily negative and the socialism of revenge (1844, and a few years later).

The Pocket Dictionary of the Fourierist Petrashevsky circle lists communism (April 1846).

A meeting is held to commemorate the founding of the first French Republic, leading to the founding of the International Democratic Association under Harney (September 22, 1845).

Fazy resists the resurgent power of the Catholic Sonderbund within Switzerland (in the course of the 1840s).

Fazy becomes head of a ten-man provisional revolutionary government in Geneva (October 6, 1846).

The Brussels Association of 1847 is supplanted by the London Communist League.

Fazy carries out a second constitutional reform of Geneva (1847).

Mazzini comes to depend on emigre exhortation more than insurrectionary action after the failures of the early thirties (after the early 1830s).

Garibaldi revives the notion of a partisan fighting group (mid-1840s).

The revolutionary failures in Italy occur (1848-49), inspiring a return to violence in the 1850s.

The federal republic is established in all of Switzerland, influenced by Fazy's reforms (1848).

1850s:

Alexander Herzen describes a banquet in Geneva where James Fazy delivers a radical speech (1849).

The Communist League comes to an end (May 1851).

Peter Nothjung, a German tailor and member of the Cologne Central Committee, is arrested in Leipzig carrying documents of the Communist League (May 10, 1851).

The remarkable uprising led by Carlo Pisacane occurs (1857).

A tract calling for the building of a monument to Hegel and the building of the German state into a temple of realism is published (1857).

The almanac Polar Star, marking the beginning of an uncensored Russian press, first appears (summer 1855).

Polar Star, together with The Bell, begins a large publication campaign in London, leading to the creation of revolutionary populism.

Illegal student publications begin appearing in Russia, often imitating Herzen's Bell (fall 1858).

Michael Katkov is a radical (late 1850s).

Alexander II commissions Giuseppe Verdi to write an opera (during his service in the new Italian parliament from 1861 to 1865).

1860s:

The Polish uprising begins (January 1863).

Michael Katkov purchases Moscow News (late 1862) and assumes editorship (New Year's Day 1863).

Katkov responds to the Polish uprising with his "cruel crusade against Poland."

Katkov introduces illustrations into Moscow News, representing Muravev as a hero and Herzen as a devil.

The readership of Herzen's Bell shrinks significantly due to Katkov's campaign (in the course of 1863).

Katkov presses a campaign against the revolutionary virus at home (early 1866).

A. A. Kraevsky launches a new reactionary journal, The Voice (Golos) (1863).

Bismarck becomes premier of Prussia (1862).

Bakunin arrives in London after a long imprisonment (1861).

Revolt breaks out in Poland and a national government is set up (1863), leading to contacts with Czech, Croatian, Hungarian, and Italian revolutionaries.

An anti-Hapsburg alliance of revolutionary nationalists comes into being and is formalized in a convention signed with Garibaldi (June 1864).

Victor Emmanuel draws back from further struggle with the Hapsburgs (June 1864).

Garibaldi sets off from Genoa with his thousand men for the final liberation of Sicily and Naples (May 6, 1860).

Johann-Philipp Becker publicizes recruitment for the international legion and campaigns for Garibaldi through his journal Northern Star.

Johann-Philipp Becker journeys to the Jura region to prepare for an international congress (July 1863).

The international congress is convened at Brussels (September 26-28, 1863) with Pierre Coullery as chairman and Becker as vice-chairman.

The congress adopts a resolution to form the Association Federative Universelle de la Democratie.

The Garibaldian Democratic Association is superseded by the International Workingmen's Association (First International) (one year after September 1863).

Giuseppe Verdi's opera La Forza del Destino premieres in St. Petersburg (November 1862).

Richard Wagner arrives as guest conductor in St. Petersburg (February 1863).

Serov's opera Judith is produced in imitation of Wagner (1863).

A group of young Russian composers forms a new Free Music School in St. Petersburg.

Mussorgsky produces a Russian national opera (late 1860s and 1870s).

Bakunin concludes that local, autonomous communes are the only legitimate form of political authority (By 1866).

Bakunin speaks of replacing the modern state with a "federation of the barricades" (1868).

Napoleon III supports the Italian nationalist movement abroad and espouses other national revolutionary causes.

Napoleon III's attempts to reroute popular social revolutionary impulses abroad begin to draw suspicion.

The term "imperialism" begins to be used in journalistic questioning of Napoleon III (in the final "liberal" period of his reign, which included the late 1860s).

Henri Rochefort transfers his energies to a daily newspaper, La Marseillaise (after La Lanterne is shut down in late 1869).

Emile de Girardin takes over La Liberte and lifts its circulation through journalistic revolution (late 1860s).

William Russell, an Irish correspondent, helps mobilize popular opinion for the Crimean War (1854-56).

William Russell becomes "a sort of king without a crown" after the Crimean War.

The Vatican council proclaims its faith in the infallibility of papal authority (1871).

1870s:

Germany and Italy achieve final union not through revolution but military and diplomatic power (1871).

Bakunin and Garibaldi rally to the support of the Bosnian uprising against Turkey (1874-75).

The tsarist government intervenes militarily in the Bosnian uprising (1876).

Bakunin makes a final effort to recruit insurrectionary support for the South Slavs (1875-76).

Bakunin turns to the populists of St. Petersburg (1875-76).

Russian revolutionaries begin the chain of eastern European political assassinations (just after Bakunin's death in 1877).

The British press begins to speak of jingoism during the Balkan War (1878).

The Daily News describes excessive patriotism as the creation of "music hall Patriots" (March 13, 1878).

A. S. Suvorin takes over the St. Petersburg daily New Times (Novae Vremia) and transforms it into an influential pan-Slav newspaper (1877).

1880s:

A new motif of anti-Semitism becomes a principal theme of reactionary journalism developing in Russia's German-speaking neighbors to the West (1880s).

The final uprising in Poland occurs (1863).

