This extensive collection of excerpts explores the evolution of revolutionary thought and action across Europe and America, highlighting shifts in motivations, methods, and key figures. It traces the movement from a focus on moral or charismatic power towards an embrace of thermodynamic, mechanical organization and violence, particularly in the context of late nineteenth-century industrialism and figures like Dzerzhinsky. Significant attention is given to the rise of Social Democracy, its theoretical debates with revisionism, and its development in various countries, including Russia, where a uniquely violent revolutionary tradition, rooted in student subculture and figures like Nechaev, profoundly shaped the path towards the Bolshevik victory. The source also delves into the roles of the intelligentsia and populism, examines the connections between secret societies, including Freemasons and Illuminists, and revolutionary movements, and notably discusses the often-overlooked yet crucial participation of women in revolutionary activities throughout this period.

Book III: Frequently Asked Questions

How did the rise of nationalism in imperial Germany influence the Social Democratic movement?

The rise of nationalism in imperial Germany significantly impacted the Social Democratic movement. While initially advocating international proletarian opposition to national wars, the German Social Democrats began to adopt aspects of the prevailing nationalistic ethos. This included a growing dislike for England and Russia, a tendency to integrate the Polish movement rather than support its independence, and ultimately, an acceptance of the common German belief in defending civilization against Russia. This absorption of nationalistic sentiment culminated in their unanimous vote for war credits in August 1914, a decision that directly contributed to the launch of World War I and the collapse of the Second International.

What was the significance of Zaichnevsky's "Young Russia" manifesto?

Zaichnevsky's "Young Russia" manifesto was a pivotal document that forcefully announced Russia's entry into a revolutionary phase. Despite his arrest, Zaichnevsky managed to complete this work, which shocked Russian society with its opening declaration of an impending "bloody and pitiless revolution." The manifesto sharply criticized the existing regime controlled by capital owners, condemning everything from religion to the family as "false" and "stupid." It explicitly called for a radical, root-and-branch transformation, acknowledging that this would involve significant bloodshed and the potential loss of innocent lives. This uncompromising stance marked a significant moment in the articulation of revolutionary goals in Russia.

How did Lenin view organizational tasks and what was his primary concern?

Lenin approached organizational tasks with a strong emphasis on control and direction, often using metaphors to illustrate his vision. He saw himself as a conductor leading an orchestra, needing precise knowledge of each player's role and the ability to correct any "dissonance." Similarly, he likened himself to a master builder providing a clear "thread" for individual "bricklayers" to follow, ensuring that despite laying separate bricks, they worked towards a unified "final goal." Lenin was less concerned with defining a broad, general doctrine and more focused on threading a specific path. His primary concern was countering "spontaneity," which he saw as the underlying source of disunity and ineffectiveness within the revolutionary movement, whether it manifested as deviations to the "right" or the "left."

How did the Okhrana, the Russian secret police, operate and gather intelligence?

The Okhrana developed sophisticated techniques for penetration and provocation within Russia. Led by figures like V. K. Plehve, they established a professional counterrevolutionary organization. Their methods included maintaining extensive files based on reports from both external spies (filery) and internal spies (sotrudniki). A key element was the systematic reading of mail in their "black cabinet." They used a meticulous card system to track individuals and their connections, employing different colored radial lines to categorize relationships (red for terrorist links, green for political friends, yellow for relatives, brown for contacts). Another set of colored cards was used to classify affiliations with various revolutionary and potentially revolutionary groups. By 1911, they had millions of these cards on file, receiving over 100,000 documents annually, allowing them to prepare for mass arrests during periods of increased revolutionary activity.

What role did women play in revolutionary movements, and how were they perceived?

The role and perception of women in revolutionary movements varied. The Napoleonic era and early national revolutionary movements were largely masculine, with women often seen as internal foes or limited to the domestic sphere. However, pioneers of social revolution like Buonarroti sought to recruit women, finding in them "greater disinterestedness, devotion and constancy." Some claimed to have created "a real army of republican blue stockings." Despite this, Buonarroti's inner revolutionary organization seemingly excluded women, citing issues with men's insolence and women's inability to get along under stress. Later, figures like Nicholas Mikhailovsky championed women's rights, and feminist journals gained influence. While some male revolutionaries held derogatory views, women increasingly participated, even in dangerous roles like ammunition carriers and terrorists.

How did secret societies and revolutionary organizations utilize symbolic systems?

Secret societies and revolutionary organizations often employed elaborate symbolic systems, drawing inspiration from various sources including Freemasonry, Pythagorean lore, and occult traditions. These symbols served to bind members, convey meaning, and reinforce organizational structures. Examples include the symbolic importance of numbers, such as the use of five-man or three-man cells in organizational structures, influenced by groups like the Illuminists and Carbonari. Flags also held significant symbolic weight for nationalists and social revolutionaries, serving as rallying points and representations of their cause. These symbolic systems provided a shared language and identity, fostering a sense of community and purpose among revolutionaries operating in clandestine environments.

How did the concept of "nation" evolve, particularly in the context of the French Revolution and later movements?

The concept of "nation" underwent a significant evolution, particularly influenced by the French Revolution. Initially, in the Middle Ages, the term often referred to groups of people sharing a common origin or language. The French Revolution contributed to a new conception of territorial sovereignty as a defining characteristic of a nation. Later movements further developed nationalist ideas, often drawing on romantic ideals and the myth of "the people." Figures like Mazzini viewed nations as the "individuals of humanity," emphasizing their unique identities and roles. This evolving concept of the nation became a powerful force in shaping political movements and conflicts throughout the 19th century.

What were the connections and influences between various revolutionary and intellectual currents across different countries?

There were significant connections and reciprocal influences between revolutionary and intellectual currents across national borders. Figures like Buonarroti sought to create transnational revolutionary organizations. Ideas flowed between countries through exile, journalism, secret societies, and personal contacts. For example, Buonarroti's work influenced revolutionaries in Italy and Russia. Saint-Simonianism spread internationally, influencing movements in England, Mexico, and beyond. The Young Hegelians in Germany influenced Marx and Engels. Russian revolutionaries were influenced by French thinkers like Blanqui and Chernyshevsky, as well as German Social Democrats. This interconnectedness of revolutionary thought and organization highlights the international dimension of these movements, despite the growing force of nationalism.

BOOK III BRIEFING: THE RISE OF THE SOCIAL REVOLUTIONARIES: THE LATE NINETEENTH AND EARLY TWENTIETH CENTURIES

This period, following the Franco-Prussian War and the Paris Commune, marked a new age in Europe characterized by social and political conservatism alongside a growing industrial order facilitated by new technologies like the railroad, steamboat, and telegraph. Revolutionary thought during this time saw a significant shift from moral to functional purposes, identifying power increasingly with the "dynamic, standardized, and environmentally independent machine" rather than static structures. The death of Napoleon marked the fading of romantic belief in heroic individual will. Power became thermodynamic: hot, hard, and movable, modeled by organized violence. Revolutionaries began learning the machine's lessons, turning to the problems of organization and the possibilities of violence for mobilizing masses.

The frontiers for the revolutionary tradition shifted to central and eastern Europe, with Germany and Russia gaining prominence as France faded.

The Machine: German Social Democracy

Germany's rapid industrialization in the latter half of the nineteenth century, driven by fire-powered machinery from regions like the Ruhr, Saar, and Silesia, transformed its people from localized and semi-rural to the most industrialized and urbanized major nation in Europe. This industrial growth was fueled by a "second industrial revolution" that systematically applied scientific research to factory production, an approach facilitated by the new German state and which decisively outstripped France in power.

German Social Democracy represented a deliberate effort to transform the brief revolutionary fire of 1848-50 into a more disciplined, "slow-burning fire" of a modern political machine. The party aimed to organize workers within society as rationally as engineers organized machines in factories. Germany replaced France as the focal point of revolutionary hopes, ironically succeeding where a gifted French family of scientist-engineers like the Carnots had laid theoretical groundwork but saw their ideas less effectively applied to society.

Karl Marx's image in Germany was significantly shaped by polemics like Anti-Duhring, which portrayed him as a defender of the working class against abstract intellectualism. Friedrich Engels helped free Marx from the charge of excessive intellectualism by leveling the same charge against Dühring, and followers extended this attack against "the socialism of professors". Marx gained the position of "pedagogue-in-chief" to the revolutionary movement, shifting the source of authority for the working classes from academic political teaching to economic science, particularly through his largely unread work, Capital. The discovery of Marxism occurred just before a twelve-year period of anti-socialist restrictions began in 1878. Marxist reassurances that revolution was ultimately determined by economic laws provided a bulwark against discouragement during this period when the movement was forbidden to meet or publish outside the Reichstag.

The German model of Social Democracy spread, with parties based on it founded in Belgium, Hungary, Bulgaria, Poland, Romania, and Holland between 1885 and 1894. The Second International was founded in Paris in 1889, with a large German Social Democratic delegation.

Engels's final works, like his 1895 preface to Marx's Class Struggles in France, seemed to endorse the German model, suggesting elections rather than insurrections as the path to power. He referred to the German Social Democrats as "the decisive 'shock force' of the international proletarian army" due to their steady electoral gains. Karl Kautsky perpetuated Engels's evolutionist and determinist optimism in interpreting Marxism. The German model appeared to be on the road to success before World War I, marked by rapid organizational growth within a sub-culture encompassing various activities and a significant increase in publications. The parliamentary group, composed largely of authentic workers, gained leadership.

The German working class was described as numerous, better educated, and professionally superior to those in France or Russia, creating an effective political machine and an appealing image of "a global counter-society". They held a "double ambition": to achieve something immediately and to achieve everything "when the moment comes". However, "the moment never came". The revolutionary impulse eventually drowned in an "ocean of bureaucracy," with internal organizational activity becoming an end in itself, resembling state functions.

Parallel to evolutionary social progress within the working class, upper-class intellectuals also developed socialist convictions. The Fabian Society, founded in 1883, advocated the "inevitability of gradualness," differing from Social Democrats by being less doctrinaire in relying on the masses and rejecting revolutionary tactics and the concept of class struggle.

The new German state coopted the images of the national revolutionary era for conservative ends, with the "springtime of nations" giving way to industrial unrest and imperial expansion. The machine model of German Social Democrats symbolized the replacement of national by social revolutionary ideals, viewing power as the dynamic development of material force rather than the conquest of space through moral heroism. The Social Democratic party was seen as a material, political instrument of the working class, not an expression of a philosophical-moral ideal.

Having lost the dependence on moral heroism, the Germans were unable to muster resistance to the rush to war in 1914.

The Bomb: Russian Violence

In contrast to Germany, Russia, where violence was central to the revolutionary tradition, saw a revolutionary Social Democratic opposition to the war develop. The revolutionary flame in Russia had been slow to ignite but burst into three conflagrations in the early twentieth century. During the second half of the nineteenth century, Russia and socialism replaced Poland and nationalism as the main revolutionary force in eastern Europe. In 1917, the social revolutionary tradition came to power in Russia, causing the first decisive break in European civilization's ideological unity since the Protestant Reformation.

In Russia, the bomb held special importance, seen as expressing "a new stage in the revolutionary movement" rather than just an ordinary murder. Assembling bombs became a communally unifying force, comparable to printing leaflets. Dynamite workshops were a recurring feature in revolutionary groups, including Lenin's Bolshevik party.

The Russian tradition took shape in the 1860s amidst the raised expectations of Alexander II's reforms. Young Russians absorbed German materialism but, unlike defeated German revolutionaries, were driven by rising political consciousness rather than disillusionment. They felt a new sense of possibility with the accession of Alexander II in 1855, developing a subculture of intense expectation and never losing faith in a coming revolution.

Student unrest escalated with proclamations like "To the Young Generation" (1861), which called for a bold move to revolution, rejecting both old institutions and liberal reforms, even advocating violence against the gentry if necessary to achieve popular sovereignty. The manifesto "Young Russia" (1862) marked a departure from Western movements, exalting the violent act almost sacramentally and identifying violence with social rather than national revolution. It advocated a revolutionary elite taking dictatorship and stopping at nothing, giving power to a national assembly only afterward to prevent the revolution's end as in France in 1848. Although initially condemned by figures like Herzen and Bakunin as elitist, "Young Russia" represented a program authentically rooted in Russian reality.

Moscow, the new center of reaction, became a breeding ground for revolution, with groups like "The Organization" and "Hell" forming, characterized by a longing for sacrifice and emulating the ascetic lifestyle advocated by Chernyshevsky. Chernyshevsky himself became a model for the new generation, representing a rejection of the older radical nobility and an embrace of martyrdom.

The "Revolutionary Catechism," notably influenced by Peter Tkachev and attributed to Nechaev, represented a culmination of revolutionary thought, adding distilled hatred and economic materialism to Chernyshevsky's ascetic rationalism. It distinguished Russian "comradeship" from Western organizations and Bakunin's "brotherhoods," exalting violence and categorizing people based on their revolutionary utility.

The term "intelligentsia" emerged, initially envisioned as a relatively apolitical elite from the student population, but quickly became a badge of belonging associated with a strong sense of collective righteousness and a moral distinction between a true and false intelligent. The intelligentsia felt a need to connect their dedication to the social reality of peasants and workers, a union sought through Russian populism. Populism was a vague social ideal in agrarian societies undergoing modernization, idealizing older rural relationships while ironically preparing for centralized power. It drew on figures studying old Russian traditions and included active members like Ivan Pryzhov in Nechaev's cell.

The demonstrations, like the one unfurling a red banner and proclaiming "Long live the Socialist Revolution, long live Land and Liberty," gave rise to the group known as Land and Liberty (Zemlia i Volia), demonstrating a growing sense of tradition. Heroic courtroom martyrology in political trials, like the "trial of fifty" and the "trial of the 193," became an established practice. Revolutionaries gained support through their selfless dedication and asceticism, attracting intellectuals and even "concealers" within the government establishment.

Dedication to the bomb was institutionalized in the summer of 1879 with "dynamite centers" forming in St. Petersburg, acquiring a ritual centrality previously held by the printing press. The terrorist cell, often disguised externally to resemble a peaceful family group, became a distinctive institution.

Only in Russia of the late 1860s and 1870s did political terrorism become the chosen label and preferred course of action. The Russian tradition added the concept of terrorism as a "ministry of justice of the revolution," striking only those guilty of crimes against the people. Terrorism also provided a "baptism in blood" for bloodless intellectuals, rendering children of privilege fit for the "struggle of equals" by accepting the risk of death and the obligation of murder. A commitment to violence distinguished revolutionaries from "purely platonic" liberals and provided a "moment of fever break" for overcoming inertia and intellectual inhibitions.

Blanquist ideas, though their originator was almost unknown in Russia, dominated the internal legacy of the People's Will. The appeal of Blanquist ideas grew during the dramatic last years of the People's Will, gaining the aura of martyrdom during the repressive reign of Alexander III (1881-94). The longing for "great deeds"—suicidal assassinations, dramatic escapes—exercised disproportionate appeal among the new student generation of the 1880s. Figures like Morozov and Romanenko played a key role in the final turn towards Blanquist ideas within the People's Will. Romanenko argued that only intellectuals, as the "most conscious revolutionary group," could lead a modern revolution, breaking the hold of "routine" and providing leadership for the "spontaneous" masses. This juxtaposition of a "conscious" vanguard with the "spontaneous" masses, along with the exalted idea of a "party" as an "organ of consciousness," has clear origins in these final Blanquist teachings of the People's Will. The "party," as the People's Will called itself, increased its Blanquist emphasis on violence, speaking of an "exclusively military uprising with the aim of a seizure". Blanquists perpetually fantasized about capturing power as the prerequisite for social revolution.

The spread of the "anarchist" label from the Russian periphery to the European center occurred in the late nineteenth century. Many in the West were influenced by the "moral contagion" of Russian revolutionary acts, with figures like Johann Most praising the "Russian method" and hailing assassinations. The term "anarchist" struck fear in builders of new industrial states, as it identified the centralized state as the enemy. Russian activist intellectuals of the 1870s, self-described as the "true," "new," and "young" intelligentsia, brought the image of pure truth opposing unbridled power to their Western diaspora. Prominent Russian nobility like Mikhail Bakunin, Prince Peter Kropotkin, and Count Leo Tolstoy effectively popularized the anarchist ideal in and beyond Western Europe. Tolstoy provided massive authority for the ideal by renouncing his literary career and rejecting state, church, and morally devoid science/art. Anarchism, previously a term of abuse, became a positive revolutionary label in 1840 with Proudhon.

Vladimir Lenin, working towards the Bolshevik victory of 1917 through the Russian version of a German Social Democratic party, built on a unique and violent Russian revolutionary tradition. He foresaw revolution in the smoke of war. He saw the revolutionary tradition striving for roots in the soil and liberation from dependence on "verbal talismans," longing for a kind of "blood ritual".

Lenin's early works like What the "Friends of the People" are (1894) echoed Engels's view that Russia needed a period of capitalist development before revolution. His time in a St. Petersburg prison (1895) and Siberian exile (1896-99) allowed him to write The Development of Capitalism in Russia, arguing against the populist illusion that Russia could avoid capitalism. In exile in the West, he founded the journal Iskra (1900) and the Bolshevik party (1903).

The "fetishization of organization" acquired from the Germans increased the desire for nationwide consolidation in Russia. The first congress of the Russian Social Democratic Workers' party was held clandestinely in Minsk in 1898, declaring the struggle for "total conquest of political liberty" as its immediate task. However, the leadership was quickly arrested. Russia gained enduring nationwide revolutionary organizations only with the formation of the rival Socialist Revolutionary party (1901) and the refounding of the Social Democratic party (1902-03). Russian Marxist groups often looked to the German party for leadership until unrest swelled in 1905.

Lenin aimed to replace Mikhailovsky as the heir to the revolutionary intelligentsia's tradition. He formulated the slogan of "party spirit" (partiinost') as a core tenet of materialism, requiring addressing all social questions from a class warfare perspective and rejecting intellectual isolation. Distributing Iskra was seen as creating the nucleus of a new party, a network of agents trained for potential uprising. Lenin blended the concept of a central ideological journal with nationwide organization, adding the element of conspiratorial organization from Babeuf and the Russian tradition.

In the summer of 1905, Lenin's Two Tactics proposed a "revolutionary-democratic dictatorship of the proletariat and the peasantry". Returning during the 1905 general strike, Lenin described the period as a "revolutionary whirlwind". He engaged in incitement to armed insurrection, followed by organizational consolidation within a nominally united Social Democratic party, adopting the principle of "democratic centralism".

The Bolshevik coup in November 1917, led by Lenin after his return to St. Petersburg, was the third shock wave of Russian revolution. Lenin presented himself as an authentic alternative in war-torn Russia, proving to be a master tactician. He identified with the most utopian position, the anarchist vision of an end to authority, believing the extreme could be the most practical for mobilizing masses. He wrote State and Revolution, described as a work of "anarchist fantasy," which, while shared briefly by Marx and Bakunin regarding worker self-governance in the Paris Commune, was a sudden appropriation of the anarchist dream. He also annexed ideas from Mensheviks (Soviets as instrument of legitimacy), Socialist Revolutionaries (peasant land expropriation), and Trotsky/Parvus (uninterrupted transition from bourgeois-democratic to proletarian revolution).

The Tsarist secret police (Okhrana) developed into a counterrevolutionary force that "metastasized throughout Russia". They employed agents, conducted surveillance, and infiltrated revolutionary groups. The Okhrana's activities significantly impacted the revolutionary landscape, sometimes inadvertently aiding the Left by creating martyrs and exposing the regime's brutality. The 1905 revolution was launched by the "Bloody Sunday" massacre of demonstrators led by Father Gapon, whose organization had initially been built with police knowledge and support but developed its own reform program.

The terrorist tradition, particularly among Socialist Revolutionaries, remained influential, even paralyzing opponents with fear. The revival of terrorism was seen not just as a tactic but an expression of the "urge for moral wholeness" and an "almost reverent" attitude towards the act. This tradition, including its female members, maintained the SR party's prominence.

Revolutionary Syndicalism

The Latin and English-speaking worlds also saw increased violent revolutionary activity. While lacking organizations as impressive as German Social Democracy or intellectuals as intense as the Russians, these regions produced revolutionary syndicalism, linking trade unions with mass action for a new social order. This era saw a European sense of decline and search for redemption. The economic depression of the mid-1870s fostered a more militant "new unionism" of unskilled and semi-skilled workers, particularly in Britain and France. Strikes became a tool not just for economic gains but for challenging older unions and raising revolutionary consciousness.

The central hope was the "general strike," a collective act aimed at overthrowing bourgeois dominance. This concept originated in the French Revolution with figures like Sylvain Maréchal and C. F. Volney. It first arose within the working class in England during the Industrial Revolution with groups like the London Corresponding Society. Proudhon advocated the general strike as a key weapon, favoring boycotts over electoral politics, though initially for reformist and pacifist ends. The idea evolved into one of a spontaneous strike escalating into revolution, gaining traction in France.

Fernand Pelloutier was a key figure in French revolutionary syndicalism, deeply studying working-class conditions and seeking to unite workers and intellectuals through direct action for a new society. The Bourses du Travail served as a form of worker self-government and potential local counter-government. While the Second International prioritized the Social Democratic model, syndicalist strikes inspired fear among the privileged classes. Sweden saw a successful general strike in 1902, leading to universal suffrage.

Emile Pouget, another theorist, envisioned paralyzing the modern state without weapons through a general strike, arguing the state's dependence on vulnerable communication and transportation networks. He rejected parliamentary strategies and statist socialism. Georges Sorel, a more sublime theorist, sought to inspire workers with the myth of the general strike, a "myth" that stirs the soul and provides a vision of life. Sorel, coming from a bourgeois background, developed a deep contempt for decadent bourgeois society and intellectual dogmas. He emphasized revolutionary pessimism, myth, and class war as essential for a revolutionary proletariat. Violence was seen as an "indispensable ingredient," a "chivalric rite de passage" and a "clear and brutal expression of the class war" that would clarify issues and polarize society. Ironically, Sorel's ideas on violence contributed to the rationale for Fascism after World War I. Antonio Gramsci's concept of hegemony, emphasizing cultural reintegration over political dictatorship, recalled syndicalist ideals. Fascism, a rival revolutionary party, ultimately seized political power in Italy, drawing upon social revolutionary ideals to legitimize a revival of the national revolutionary tradition.

On the western frontier, in the United States, syndicalism found a purer expression as a doctrine of "ecumenical social revolution," unlike in Europe where it was absorbed into radical nationalism. The Industrial Workers of the World (IWW), founded in 1905, was the first and only international organization dedicated to revolution via general strike. Immigration, particularly from Europe, brought a fresh infusion of ideas, including those of revolutionary nationalists who sometimes became social revolutionaries in America. Johann Most, a leading violent anarchist in America, promoted the "Russian method" and anarchist ideals among the industrial working class, particularly German immigrants. Figures like "Big Bill" Haywood of the Western Federation of Miners and later the IWW, advocated the "One Big Union" concept and the use of sabotage. Intellectuals like John Reed became emotionally involved in strikes, seeking a cause and a hero, eventually finding it in the Russian Revolution.

Book III: Additional Questions

How did Fabians influence Bernstein?

Based on the sources provided, the Fabians deeply influenced Eduard Bernstein, particularly during his exile in London in the 1890s.

Here's how the influence is described in the sources:

The Fabian Society, founded in 1883, advocated for the " inevitability of gradualness " in the movement toward a socialist society.

Fabians rejected revolutionary tactics and the concept of class struggle , arguing that conflict between the bourgeois and proletariat would produce industrial unrest but not socialism. They aimed to " permeate " all elements of English society with their version of socialism.

Bernstein, while in London, was influenced by Fabian ideas .

Through Bernstein, the " nonideological reformism of late Victorian England " was transformed into the " Marxist heresy of revisionism ".

Bernstein argued that Marx's teachings required systematic revision based on economic developments since Marx's death.

Specifically, influenced by the idea that capitalist society might "grow into socialism without a violent revolution," Bernstein contended that a capitalist collapse was not inevitable and a catastrophic revolution increasingly improbable .

He also argued that wealth was in some ways being spread rather than concentrated, and class distinctions were blurring rather than polarizing.

Bernstein's view of capitalist society potentially "grow[ing] into socialism without a violent revolution" was a view "widely expounded throughout the European Left," but the sources note it seemed "more appropriate to England than to Germany".

While Bernstein was close to Engels during his London exile and edited the official party newspaper Der Sozialdemokrat, his arguments, heavily influenced by Fabian reformism, were seen as a "threat to the revolutionary faith" within German Social Democracy and were stamped out. German Social Democracy is described as becoming "less democratic in the process of rejecting Bernstein".

Who influenced Mazzini on insurrection?

Based on the sources provided, several individuals and ideas influenced Giuseppe Mazzini regarding insurrection:

Carlo Bianco conte di Saint Jorioz: The sources explicitly state that Bianco influenced Mazzini on the theory of insurrection. Bianco's influence stemmed from his treatise Della Guerra nazionale d'insurrezione per bande, applicata all'Italia (On the War of National Insurrection by Bands applied to Italy), which was dedicated to the Italian nation. Bianco's impact on the revolutionary tradition, through his influence on Mazzini, was enduring, even if "largely unacknowledged". Kosciuszko: Bianco, who influenced Mazzini, was himself influenced by Kosciuszko. This suggests an indirect influence on Mazzini from the Polish tradition of partisan warfare. Karol Stolzman: A friend of Mazzini, Stolzman wrote Partyzantka; czyli, Wojna dla ludów powstajgcych najw;'asciwsza (Partisan warfare; or, The most suitable war for peoples rising up), which also relates to the type of warfare relevant to insurrection. Filippo Buonarroti: The sources note that there were "interconnections" between Buonarroti and Mazzini amidst the revolutionary excitement of 1830-31. While their collaboration as national and social revolutionaries did not last long, Buonarroti's focus on revolutionary organization and the concept of a provisional revolutionary dictatorship could have played a role in shaping Mazzini's thinking on launching and conducting an insurrection. Organizational Forms: The idea of a five-man organizational cell (5s), which was used by Russian emigres in London and later by groups like Land and Liberty in Russia, is described as having been probably borrowed from Mazzini. This suggests Mazzini influenced the structure used for organizing insurrectionary efforts. Terrorism: According to one source, the extent of Mazzini's encouragement of terrorist activities is stressed by Nikolaevsky. This indicates that Mazzini's approach to insurrection included supporting acts of terror.

One source also includes Mazzini in a list of three prominent figures (alongside Michael Bakunin and Prince Peter Kropotkin), described as members of the "Russian higher nobility," who popularized the anarchist ideal in and beyond western Europe. However, the same source later distinguishes Kropotkin's anarchist vision from Mazzini's focus, and historically Mazzini is known as an Italian nationalist and republican, not Russian nobility or an anarchist. This particular description in appears inconsistent with typical historical accounts and other details in the provided sources.

Which country had a "passive revolution"?

Based on the sources provided, the country described as having a "passive revolution" is Italy.

The sources characterize this "passive revolution" in Italy as one in which the state established a political dictatorship led by bourgeois liberals. This was done without achieving the acceptance or participation of civil society. Consequently, the existing Italian state was maintained through force rather than through achieving hegemony.

This is contrasted with the possibility of a revolutionary transformation based on the proletariat achieving hegemony with the help of intellectuals, which would involve reviving the vitality of civil society.

How did technology influence revolutionary thought and the concept of power?

Based on the sources, technology profoundly influenced revolutionary thought and the concept of power, particularly in the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries.

Here's how technology played a transformative role:

Shift from Architectural to Machine Model of Organization: The new mechanized world rendered obsolete romantic ideals and subtly changed the subconscious model for revolutionary organization from an architectural "temple" (built by personal exertion) to a modern political machine driven by thermodynamic force and impersonal calculation . This represented the victory of the dynamic, standardized machine over the static structure. Revolutionary personnel shifted from "creative builders" to intellectual-organizers focused on shaping effective organizations.

Change in the Concept of Power: With the rise of the machine, power became thermodynamic not charismatic : hot, hard, and movable, rather than cool, elegant, and static. The late nineteenth century increasingly identified power with the essential elements of the heat engine: mechanical organization and violence . The machine itself was seen as a model of organized violence. In the German context, the machine model expressed the replacement of national by social revolutionary ideals and conceived of power as the dynamic development of material force in time , rather than the conquest of space through moral heroism.

Impact of Industrial and Military Technology: The industrial order created interdependence through technologies like the railroad, steamboat, and telegraph, with the machine symbolizing its dynamism. European armies adopted the machine gun , a technological by-product of the American Civil War, mechanizing mass murder. Rifling gun bores was the "first missile revolution" and the turbine engine was crucial for generating power. Internal combustion engines, exploding fuel directly inside the machine, provided new mobility and seemed to "contain violence within itself". In Germany, the systematic application of scientific research to factory production, driven by fire-driven machinery (a "second industrial revolution"), transformed the nation and contributed to its rise as the greatest power in continental Europe. The German Social Democratic party was conceived as a political machine to organize workers rationally, like engineers organized factory machines.

The Symbolism and Use of Explosive Technology: If the machine symbolized the German movement, the bomb symbolized the Russian . The explosive implement was also a product of new technology. New blasting materials like dynamite (invented by Alfred Nobel, who did early work in St. Petersburg) were presented to Europe, equally suitable for blasting minerals or killing people. These explosives exercised scientific fascination. Assembling bombs became a communally unifying force within Russian revolutionary cells. Dynamite workshops were important in groups like the People's Will. Kibalchich designed bombs professionally, focusing on a small destructive radius.

Influence of Communication and Transportation Technology: The revolutionary tradition became linked to the technology of printing and telegraphy. High-speed printing enabled mass journalism and penny papers, contributing to political popularization. Illustrated journalism also became possible. The electric telegraph, initially a tool of the state, provided instantaneous communication across distances. The combination of railway workers and the telegraph was key to the success of the 1905 general strike in Russia, allowing revolutionaries to control transportation and communication lines across the empire.

Lenin's Integration of Technology and Organization: Lenin sought "methods of revolutionary organization appropriate to the modern industrial era of large-scale factories". He needed "directors" and "generals" similar to those in bourgeois factories or tsarist armies. He saw the revolutionary movement requiring a "revolutionary theory" and a "conscious" vanguard to interpret and implement it. He called for a secret, hierarchical organization of full-time professional revolutionaries to build a new type of party. He later explicitly linked communism to technological advancement, stating communism was "Soviet power plus electrification". The St. Petersburg Technological Institute played a key role in the 1905 Revolution and provided figures like Krzhizhanovsky who saw the electric transmitter as symbolizing the transition to planned production. German capitalist firms like Siemens-Halske also played a role through individuals like Radchenko and Krasin, who used their technical skills within these companies for revolutionary organizational work.

Syndicalism and Factory Organization: Revolutionary syndicalism focused on using the factory as a site for a "new type of war from below". The growth of large-scale industrial unions and the use of strike tactics for revolutionary purposes were tied to new industrial production. The general strike was conceived as a collective act of resistance by a united working class. Sabotage also became a tactic.

In essence, the sources describe how the material reality of the machine age, with its new forms of industry, communication, and warfare, provided revolutionaries with new symbols, organizational models, tools for violence and mobilization, and shaped their understanding of power itself as a dynamic, organized material force.

When did German Social Democracy rise?

Based on the sources, German Social Democracy is described as rising during the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries. It represented a systematic attempt by the Germans to transform the revolutionary fervor of 1848-50 into a more disciplined, sustained political movement.

Here are the key steps and timings mentioned regarding its rise:

The concept of "Social Democracy," combining political rule by the people with economic justice, emerged as a label of hope for revolutionaries in Germany after 1848 .

The "formative years" of the new working-class movement in Germany are linked to the early 1860s , coinciding with Otto von Bismarck becoming minister-president of Prussia in September 1862 .

The flamboyant founder of German Social Democracy, Ferdinand Lassalle, led the gathering that formed the All German Workers' Association in May 1863 , described as "the first independent national labor organization" in German history. The Social Democratic party is stated to have emerged from these small beginnings.

The official party newspaper, Der Sozialdemokrat, was founded in December 1864 .

A second working-class party, the Social Democratic Workingmen's party (known as the "Eisenachers"), was formed at Eisenach in 1869 .

These two groups merged at Gotha in 1875 , forming a united party.

Marxism began to make a decisive impact on the party's ideology after Engels's Anti-Dühring appeared in its official journal in 1877-78 .

The party formally declared itself to be Marxist at its congress in Erfurt in 1891 .

Throughout the 1870s and 1880s, the Social Democrats steadily increased their strength in the Reichstag, growing from two seats in 1871 to thirty-five by 1890.

The party provided a new type of revolutionary leader focused on organization, becoming the first organized political body in modern times to gain a mass following among the working class.

It became the primary label for the spread of the social revolutionary ideal east of the Rhine in the late nineteenth century and increasingly dominated the Second International after its founding in 1889.

In summary, German Social Democracy, as an organized movement, originated in the early 1860s, solidified its structure through mergers in the 1870s, formally adopted Marxism in the 1890s, and rose to prominence as a significant political machine in Germany and Europe during the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

Book III: Glossary of Key Terms

Adelphians: A revolutionary organization mentioned in the source, linked to Buonarroti and operating in Italy.

Anarchism: A political philosophy advocating stateless societies often based on voluntary associations. Mentioned in relation to figures like Bakunin and Stirner, and movements like the Black Flag movement.

Babeuvists: Followers of Gracchus Babeuf, an advocate for radical egalitarianism and a conspiracy aimed at overthrowing the Directory during the French Revolution.

Black Cabinet: A department within the Russian secret police (Okhrana) responsible for systematically reading mail.

Black Flag movement: An anarchist movement mentioned in the source as active in Bialystok.

Bolsheviks: A faction of the Russian Social Democratic Labour Party led by Lenin, which eventually came to power in Russia. Distinguished from the Mensheviks in the source.

Bund der Gerechten (League of the Just): A secret revolutionary society mentioned in relation to figures like Weitling and Marx.

Buonarroti: Filippo Buonarroti, an Italian revolutionary and associate of Babeuf, influential in forming secret societies after the French Revolution.

Carbonari: A secret revolutionary society that emerged in early 19th century Italy, active in nationalist and liberal uprisings.

Chartism: A working-class movement for political reform in Britain during the mid-19th century.

Condensation Symbols: Symbols that directly express or resemble the object they describe, as opposed to referential symbols which suggest ideas linguistically.

Decembrists: Russian revolutionaries who led an unsuccessful revolt in 1825, advocating for constitutionalism and the abolition of serfdom. Influenced by Western European secret societies.

Filery (from fileurs): External spies or surveillance agents used by the Okhrana.

Five-man cell: A common organizational structure in revolutionary groups, particularly in the Russian context, consisting of small, interconnected units of five individuals.

Freemasonry: A fraternal organization with roots in the late 16th to early 17th centuries. Mentioned as a form of organization used or influenced by various revolutionary groups.

General Strike: A strike involving a significant portion of the workforce, aiming to bring about political or economic change. Discussed in relation to syndicalism and the First International.

German-French Yearbook (Deutsche-Franzosische Jahrbiicher): A journal mentioned as a publication platform for figures like Marx and Engels.

Illuminism: A name given to various historical and contemporary groups, particularly the Bavarian Order of Illuminists founded in 1776. Mentioned as an influence on revolutionary organization and ideology.

Industrial Workers of the World (IWW or Wobblies): A radical international labor union. Mentioned in the context of strikes and revolutionary movements in the United States and Britain.

Intelligentsia: A term used to describe intellectual elites, particularly in Russia, who played a significant role in revolutionary movements.

Iskra (The Spark): A Russian Social Democratic newspaper founded by Lenin and others, crucial for organizing the movement.

Land and Liberty (Zemlia i Volia): A Russian revolutionary organization that advocated for peasant emancipation and land redistribution.

Left Hegelians (Young Hegelians): Philosophers who developed Hegel's ideas in radical directions, influencing figures like Marx.

Lumpenproletariat: A term used by Marx to describe the lowest stratum of the working class, often seen as unreliable for revolutionary action.

Mensheviks: A faction of the Russian Social Democratic Labour Party that emerged from a split with the Bolsheviks.

Mutualism: A libertarian socialist economic theory associated with Pierre-Joseph Proudhon, advocating for reciprocity and voluntary association.

Nationalism: The belief that a nation is the fundamental unit of social and political organization, often accompanied by a sense of national identity and the desire for national self-determination. Discussed in relation to various countries and movements.

Okhrana: The secret police force of the Russian Empire, known for its methods of surveillance, penetration, and provocation against revolutionary groups.

Opera: A form of musical theatre. Mentioned for its role in expressing nationalist and revolutionary sentiments in Italy and elsewhere.

Partiinost': A concept emphasizing party loyalty and discipline, particularly associated with Lenin and the Bolsheviks.

People's Will (Narodnaia Volia): A Russian revolutionary organization that employed terrorism as a primary tactic, responsible for the assassination of Tsar Alexander II.

Populism (Narodnichestvo): A revolutionary movement in Russia during the late 19th century that sought to rouse the peasantry against the Tsarist regime.

Provocation: The act of inciting or instigating a revolutionary action, often carried out by police or agents provocateurs to expose and disrupt revolutionary groups.

Pythagorean sect: Refers to groups influenced by the ideas of Pythagoras, often incorporating symbolic numbers and hierarchical organization, linked to some Russian revolutionary societies.

Referential Symbols: Symbols that suggest ideas linguistically.

Restoration Era: The period in European history following the fall of Napoleon, characterized by attempts to restore the old monarchical order.

Saint-Simonians: Followers of Henri de Saint-Simon, a French utopian socialist who advocated for a new industrial society based on cooperation and scientific planning.

Social Circle (Cercle Social): A revolutionary organization founded by Nicholas Bonneville during the French Revolution.

Social Democrats: Members of political parties advocating for socialism through democratic means. Discussed in Germany and Russia, among other countries.

Sotrudniki: Internal spies or collaborators used by the Okhrana.

Spontaneity: In the context of revolutionary movements, refers to unorganized or unplanned actions by the masses, which Lenin criticized as a source of "dissonance."

Syndicalism: A revolutionary labor movement that advocates for direct action and the general strike to achieve workers' control of the economy.

Terrorism: The use of violence and intimidation, especially against civilians, in the pursuit of political goals. Discussed extensively in the context of Russian revolutionary movements.

Triangle: A symbolic form of organization used by some secret societies and revolutionary groups, often representing a hierarchical structure with a leader at the apex.

Young Russia (Molodaia Rossiia): A manifesto written by Pyotr Zaichnevsky, advocating for a radical and bloody revolution in Russia.

Book III: Detailed Timeline of Main Events:

1702-1894: Publication period of Russkaia periodicheskaia pechat', a Russian periodical press index.

1736-1900: History of Freemasonry in Geneva (Histoire de la Franc-Ma<;onnerie a Geneve).

1750-1803: Lifespan of Sylvain Marechal, an egalitarian and "man without God" (Sylvain Marechal. L'egalitaire, "l'homme sans Dieu". Sa vie, son oeuvre).

1787: Adam Weishaupt publishes Originalschriften des Illuminatenordens in Munich, including commentary and a chart of the Illuminatenordens' organizational structure using triangles.

1789-1870: Period of "Nationalism and the Nation-State System" (L. Krieger).

c. 1790s: First mentions and documentation of the term "jacobinisme" in France.

1793: David, a French revolutionary, draws up a program described in Chronique de Paris.

July 18, 1793: David's program is described in Chronique de Paris.

1793: Citoyen Gregoire develops "Systems of topographical denominations."

1794: A Croatian revolutionary song originates during the conspiracy of Martinovics's Jacobins.

1798-1799: Memoires pour servir a l'histoire du jacobinisme published in Hamburg, referencing the term "jacobinisme."

March 1812: A police report identifies Buonarroti, Villard, and Terray of Lyon as the original "triangle" organization.

1814: Saint-Simon publishes Reorganization of the European Community.

April 4, 1815: Joseph Rey de Grenoble, president of the civil tribunal of Rumilly, addresses the Emperor in a 2nd edition pamphlet.

1816-1821: Period of "formation of revolutionary ideology in Russia" (0 nekotorykh osobennostiakh formirovaniia revoliutsionnoi ideologii v rossii).

1817: Hugues Blanc, Joseph Rey's principal associate, travels to Russia.

1817-1820: Publication period of Le "Mercure" et la "Minerve", representing the liberal school under the Restoration (E. Harpaz).

1818: Charles Nodier's Jean Sbogar is published.

1819-1827 and 1833-1842: Period covered in Geschichte der politischen Untersuchungen, detailing political investigations in Germany.

1821: E. Sapir's Language: An Introduction to the Study of Speech is published, discussing referential and condensation symbols.

March 1822: General Strelnikov initiates mass searches, arrests, and pogroms in Kiev.

1831: Saint-Simon's Framtidens religion, uppenbarad av Saint-Simon is published in Stockholm.

1831: La Cocarde is published, representing an early use of the term "chauvinism" (first documented in 1870).

1832: Publication of Proces des quinze, including Paschal-Grousset's statements.

Early 1834: Louis Auguste Blanqui apparently writes a passage defining "intelligence" as people devoted to both thought and revolution.

1834: Glaubensbekenntnis eines Geachteten (Confession of Faith of an Outcast) is published in Paris, a 12-page pamphlet reprinted by W. Kowalski.

1838: Karl Schapper proposes establishing a "Community of Goods" (Gütergemeinschaft). The manuscript is later published in Bund der Kommunisten.

May 12, 1838: Prati contributes to the Penny Satirist, discussing Buonarroti's organizations.

September 29, 1838: Prati contributes to the Penny Satirist, complaining about women in radical meetings.

1839: Marquis de Custine's Russia is first published in Paris.

1840: Thore provides confirming testimony mentioned by Petrashevsky and Cuvillier.

1841: Gustave d'Eichtal publishes De l'etat actuel et de l'avenir de l'islamisme dans l'Afrique centrale.

1842: The earliest reported usage of the term "communist" in Russia, according to a report dating from this year (in Novaia i Noveishaia Istoriia).

1843: Adam Mickiewicz publishes "Kilka mysli o eklektyzmie" (Some thoughts on eclecticism) in Rok.

1845: Adam Mickiewicz publishes "Mysli o przyszlosci filozofii" (Thoughts on the future of philosophy) in Rok.

October 1, 1847: C. Louandre publishes "Statistique litteraire de la production intellectuelle en France depuis quinze ans" in Revue des Deux Mondes.

1848: Saint-Simonian groups in Stockholm reach a membership of around 1,500.

1848-1849: German pejorative usage of Intelligenz-Intelligenzen during the Revolution of this period.

November 19, 1851: Alexander Herzen's Le Peuple russe et le socialisme. Lettre a Monsieur J. Michelet, Professeur au College de France is first published in abbreviated form in L'Avenement du Peuple in Paris.

1852: Alexander Herzen's Le Peuple russe et le socialisme. Lettre a Monsieur J. Michelet, Professeur au College de France is published in full.

June 24, 1852: A letter from Karl Marx is referenced in Lenin's What Is To Be Done?.

1856: Alexander Herzen's From the Other Shore is published in English in London.

1860: Nicholas Mikhailovsky publishes his first three articles at the age of seventeen.

1860-1868: Publication period of Woman's Herald, the last and most radical feminist journal of the 1860s in St. Petersburg.

1860: An international conference of Communist parties in Moscow publicly introduces the phrase "national democratic state."

1863: Bakunin proposes a program for freedom for various regions, including Finland, Estonia, Latvia, and Poland, in Stockholm.

1864: Kolokol (The Bell) is published, cited in Russkaia periodicheskaia pechat'.

1869: Nicholas Mikhailovsky writes a laudatory preface to John Stuart Mill's Rights of Women.

1869: Eugene Varlin writes a letter to James Guillaume.

1870: The term "chauvinism" is first documented in this year.

1871-1874: Period covered in R. Zelnik's "Populists and Workers. The First Encounter between Populist Students and Industrial Workers in St. Petersburg," focusing on the Chaikovsky Circle.

Around November 1873: Peter Kropotkin writes the manifesto "Must We Concern Ourselves with an Examination of the Future Order."

July 1904: V. K. Plehve is assassinated by a terrorist bomb.

1908: Bal Gangadhar Tilak, an Indian admirer of the Russian movement, describes terrorism as a "factory-made" product.

November 1960: The phrase "national democratic state" is publicly introduced at the international conference of Communist parties in Moscow.

1970: Journal of Social History publishes R. McNeal's "Women in the Russian Radical Movement."

1971: Slavic Review publishes R. Pipes' "'Intelligentsia' from the German 'Intelligenz'? A Note."

Book III: Cast of Characters: