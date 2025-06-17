This extensive document explores the power and influence of tax-exempt foundations in the United States, particularly through the lens of mid-20th-century Congressional investigations like the Reece and Cox Committees. It argues that while foundations are ostensibly for public welfare, their concentration of wealth and unchecked power can significantly impact society, sometimes steering it towards unintended political or social outcomes, even subtly promoting socialist or "collectivist" ideologies through their funding of research, education, and various "social change" initiatives. The text highlights concerns about the interlocking directorships between foundations and recipient organizations, the undemocratic nature of self-perpetuating foundation management, and the tendency for large grants to foster "mass research" and conformity rather than independent thought, ultimately expressing fear that such unchecked influence could undermine American traditions and individual liberty.

This excerpt, "Foundations: Their Power and Influence by Rene A. Wormser," critically examines the operations and impact of large tax-exempt foundations in the United States. It highlights concerns raised by past congressional investigations, like the Reece Committee and Cox Committee, regarding these foundations' potential for exerting political influence and promoting socialist or "un-American" ideologies through their grants. The text also critiques the foundations' preference for large-scale, "team" research projects over individual scholarly pursuits, arguing this fosters conformity and mediocrity within academic and social science fields. Furthermore, it scrutinizes the role of "philanthropoids" (professional foundation administrators) and intermediary organizations in concentrating power and subtly directing research towards pre-determined, often politically charged, outcomes, citing examples such as the funding of Gunnar Myrdal's "An American Dilemma" and textbooks promoting collectivist views.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What defines a "foundation" in this context, and how do they differ from other endowed institutions?

In this analysis, a "foundation" refers specifically to an endowed institution or corporation primarily in the business of distributing grants to other entities, rather than using funds solely for its own operations. This distinguishes them from colleges, hospitals, or churches, which are essentially "recipients of money for their own use" and are considered "consumers" in relation to foundations. The focus is on entities that act as "suppliers" of grants.

2. What historical precedents exist for concerns about the power and influence of wealthy, endowed organizations?

Concerns about the unchecked power and influence of wealthy, endowed organizations are not new. Historically, similar issues arose with the Byzantine Emperor Constantine Kopronymos taxing and confiscating monastic properties in 767 due to their excessive power. Similarly, Pope Clement V dissolved the Knights Templar in 1307 because their enormous wealth and influence, gained through charitable means, led them into politics and antagonized secular states and even the Church. These historical instances demonstrate a recurring pattern of secularization or suppression when such bodies accumulate excessive wealth and power, often leading to "general disrepute" and political entanglement.

3. How do large foundations exert their power and influence, beyond direct funding?

Large foundations wield immense power not only through direct financial grants but also by building strategic alliances. They cultivate relationships with banks holding their deposits, investment firms managing their portfolios, major law firms serving as their counsel, and various other businesses and individuals they benefit. By strategically appointing trustees from media organizations, they can secure favorable public relations and support. Furthermore, they influence academic and social thinking by providing substantial grants to universities and researchers, effectively shaping educational practices and even political action by supporting specific ideas or institutions. The immense respect and attention given to foundation managers in academic circles highlight this influence.

4. What concerns are raised regarding foundations' influence on education and social sciences?

The sources express significant concern that foundations, particularly large ones, exert undue influence over education and social sciences. Critics argue that foundation giving has an "enormous impact on education, on social thinking, and ultimately on political action," often promoting specific "unorthodox" (or currently orthodox "liberal") viewpoints. There's a fear that foundation funding can lead to "thought control" and a "combination in restraint of trade in the intellectual sphere," where only certain approaches or opinions receive support. This can stifle intellectual diversity and force academics to conform to "current orthodoxies" to secure funding, effectively "putting the reins on them and blinders." Some educators even complain that foundations are "shackling educational institutions" by dictating research areas, thereby taking "decision-making" out of the hands of educators.

5. Provide examples of how foundation-backed social science has been criticized for political bias or questionable methodologies.

Several examples highlight concerns about political bias and questionable methodologies in foundation-backed social science. The Social Science Research Council (SSRC), heavily supported by foundations, was criticized for its influence on educational institutions. Professor Hobbs warned of a "combination in restraint of trade within the limits of public acceptability" if the SSRC became convinced of only "one way to do a job in the social science field."

Specific instances include:

The Kinsey Reports : Funded by Rockefeller, these studies were criticized for "pseudoscientific presentations" that questioned traditional moral codes regarding sexual behavior, potentially affecting public morality. For example, Kinsey was accused of presenting socially condemned behaviors as "normal" and even suggesting beneficial effects of child molestation or premarital sex.

The American Soldier : Produced by the SSRC, this work was criticized for using American soldiers as "guinea pigs" to implement a discharge system based on "attitude studies" and polls, against military authorities' objections. This was seen as "almost wrecking our military strength."

Gunnar Myrdal's "An American Dilemma" : This race study, funded by the Carnegie Foundation, was criticized for its underlying "progressive-liberal, if not Socialist, coloring," especially given Myrdal's background and affiliations, raising questions about whether tax-exempt funds should promote such specific political ideologies.

The Encyclopedia of the Social Sciences: Funded by Rockefeller, Carnegie, and Russell Sage, this foundational reference was criticized for having assistant editors who were admitted Socialists and Communists, despite claims of editorial neutrality, suggesting a "slanted" perspective.

These examples underscore the concern that foundations have actively promoted "collectivism" and "socialism" under the guise of "science," becoming "hired men doing little jobs" rather than independent analysts.

6. What are the criticisms regarding foundations' involvement in foreign policy?

Foundations are criticized for their significant, and sometimes problematic, involvement in foreign policy. The Rhodes Scholarship Fund, a foreign foundation, is cited for its "strong influence on our foreign policy" by producing Anglophile alumni who hold eminent positions in American legislation, administration, education, and other foundations. This network is described as a "patronage network of considerable importance," effectively promoting British ideas and interests in the US. The sources also highlight instances where large American foundations, like the Ford Foundation, have pursued their own "Foreign Policy" by expending vast sums in foreign countries (e.g., India), sometimes with results contrary to official government policy. This raises the question of whether private agencies should "allocate public trust monies for such ends," as it is considered "meddling" and potentially problematic for a tax-exempt organization to engage in activities that run counter to national interests.

7. What types of interlocking relationships and concentrations of power are observed among foundations and other institutions?

The sources reveal extensive interlocking relationships and concentrations of power. This includes:

Interlocking Trusteeships : Individuals often serve as trustees across multiple foundations (e.g., H. Rowan Gaither, Jr. as trustee for Ford Foundation and National Science Foundation; Philip E. Mosely for Ford and Rockefeller Foundations).

Connections with Government and Academia : Foundation trustees and officers frequently hold positions in government agencies (e.g., Dean Rusk moving from Rockefeller Foundation president to Deputy Under-secretary of State) and universities.

Funding Networks : Foundations provide grants to each other, to "intermediary" organizations, and extensively to universities and research councils (e.g., Ford Foundation grants to the Russell Sage Foundation, or Carnegie Corporation funding the Social Science Research Council).

Influence on Research: The concentration of funding power means that institutions like the Social Science Research Council exert "tremendous amount of power" over academic personnel, as they are the primary source for social science research funding. This can lead to a convergence of accepted methodologies and theoretical approaches within the academic community.

These interlocks raise concerns about the lack of accountability, potential for unified ideological promotion, and the bypassing of traditional democratic checks and balances, as these "philanthropoids" are seen to operate as an unelected "fourth major branch of government."

8. What recommendations are suggested to address the issues of foundation power and influence?

The sources propose several recommendations to address the concerns about foundation power and influence:

Limiting Size and Accumulation : Foundations should be limited in size and not permitted to accumulate income indefinitely.

Government Representation on Boards : The government should be represented when trustees are replaced to ensure public accountability.

Restrictions on Grant Making :

Foundations should primarily make grants to existing operating units with established traditions (e.g., colleges, universities, hospitals, churches), rather than creating subsidiaries or new operating units.

They should be explicitly denied the right to attach conditions to social science grants regarding operational details or personnel, to prevent "thought control."

Grants to other foundations or "intermediary" organizations should be excluded to prevent shifting responsibility and unchecked interlocks.

Prohibiting Political Activities : Foundations should be prohibited from engaging in "propaganda," "political purposes," "lobbying," or supporting "socialism, communism, fascism, subversion, slanting, antisocial activity, radicalism, leftism, rightism, [or] un-American activity."

Transparency and Oversight : Increased statistical information from the Bureau of Internal Revenue is needed to track foundation activities. A "mass questionnaire" could assess the public's view on controversial grants.

Accountability for "Risk Capital" : If foundations are to act as "risk capital" providers, the funds should be administered by responsible university trustees with clearly defined scopes of purpose, rather than by private agencies for "Ford Foundation Foreign Policy" or "meddling."

Reconsideration of Perpetuity : The concept of perpetual endowments should be re-evaluated, with consideration given to spending down capital gradually, perhaps by allocating it to universities, rather than operating solely on income forever.

Protection of Intellectual Independence: Safeguards are needed to ensure that academic freedom and intellectual diversity are not stifled by funding pressures.

Briefing Document: The Power and Influence of Foundations (Wormser, 1958)

This briefing document summarizes the key themes, arguments, and facts presented in Rene A. Wormser's Foundations: Their Power and Influence (1958). The book critically examines the nature, operations, and societal impact of large philanthropic foundations, particularly in the mid-20th century, arguing that their tax-exempt status grants them immense, often unchecked, power that can be used to influence public policy, education, and social thought in ways that may not align with democratic principles or traditional American values.

I. The Nature and Scope of Foundation Power

Wormser defines "foundations" as endowed institutions primarily in the business of handing out grants to others, distinguishing them from other charities like colleges or hospitals that primarily use funds for their own operations. He highlights several concerns about their inherent power:

Self-Perpetuating Autocracy: Foundations operate with "essentially an autocratic system of administration," where self-perpetuating boards of trustees wield "power, which is, of course, simply stupendous." (Dr. John Haynes Holmes, p. 8). This structure is seen as problematic in a democratic society.

Immense Financial Resources: Large foundations, like Ford, Rockefeller, and Carnegie, possess vast assets and annual spending capabilities that give them "enormous impact on education, on social thinking, and ultimately on political action." (p. 28). The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, for instance, despite being "a dwarf compared with the giants," achieved "stupendous importance and power" with net assets of $20,000,000 by 1953, spending $500,000-$600,000 annually. (p. 47).

Lack of Accountability: Foundations are "free from the check and balances to which the other three branches of government (legislative, executive, and judicial) are subject." (p. 85). This lack of oversight, combined with their tax-exempt status, makes their power particularly concerning.

Interlocking Directorates and Collateral Alliances: Foundations increase their influence by forming alliances with banks, investment firms, law firms, and even media outlets through "careful selection of a trustee, here and there, from among proprietors and executives of newspapers, periodicals, and other media of communication," ensuring "adulation and support." (p. 49).

II. Undue Influence on Intellectual and Social Spheres

A central theme is the foundations' ability to shape intellectual discourse, research, and public opinion, often with a perceived "progressive-liberal, if not Socialist, coloring." (p. 85).

Control over Education and Academia: Foundation managers "have an enormous impact on education" (p. 28), and university presidents "will hang on their words, hoping to catch some clue to the possibility of a substantial and badly needed grant." (p. 50).

There is a concern that "philanthropic foundations are beginning to shackle educational institutions in their research projects by depriving them of a free hand in deciding the areas to be looked into." (Dean Stephen M. Corey, Teachers College, Columbia University, p. 306).

The book suggests foundations "tend to shift the center of gravity of colleges and other institutions to a point outside the institutions themselves." (p. 329).

Shaping Social Sciences and Research: Organizations like The Social Science Research Council (SSRC), heavily funded by foundations, exert "a tremendous amount of power" over educational institutions and their personnel, influencing "what is orahodox today" (p. 28) and potentially leading to "a combination in restraint of trade within the limits of public acceptability that may have very deleterious effects upon our intellectual community." (p. 63).

Foundations are accused of fostering "scientism" – an overreliance on empirical data and statistical "facts" – which can lead to dangerous "eavesdropping on juries to find out how they deliberate" (p. 90) or pseudoscientific presentations that "seriously affect public morality," as seen in the Kinsey studies. (Professor Hobbs, p. 102).

The Kinsey studies, funded by Rockefeller, are cited as an example of "persistent emphasis, a persistent questioning of the traditional codes, and the laws relating to sexual behavior," which, despite potential inaccuracies, gives the public the impression of scientific validity. (p. 103).

Influence on Public Policy and Government: Social scientists, often supported by foundations, have become "the consultants of government, the planners, and the designers of governmental theory and practice." (p. 85).

Professor Harold D. Lasswell, a "leader of the foundation-supported social-science world," explicitly stated a "professional responsibility... to expedite the development of more perfect institutions specialized to continual self-observation on a global scale... originating policy alternatives." (p. 84).

The book highlights the influence of foreign foundations like the Rhodes Scholarship Fund, which, while not registered as a foreign agent, has gained "great influence in the United States for British ideas" by placing "Anglophile alumni" in "eminent positions in legislation, administration, and education." (p. 201). Dean Rusk, president of The Rockefeller Foundation, and Senator J.W. Fulbright are noted as Rhodes scholars. (p. 202).

Promotion of Specific Ideologies: Wormser argues that foundation support has been "chiefly given to persons, institutions, and ideas of a progressive-liberal, if not Socialist, coloring." (p. 85).

The Encyclopedia of the Social Sciences, largely financed by Rockefeller, Carnegie, and Russell Sage, is presented as an example, with its editor admitting to having assistant editors who "asserted that they were Socialists" and even a "Communist." (p. 122).

Stuart Chase, whose work "definitely indicated his leanings towards collectivism and social planning," (p. 147) and who wrote for the League for Industrial Democracy (declared object: "Education for a New Social Order Based on Production for Use and Not for Profit"), is cited as influencing public policy through his foundation-backed work. (p. 147). His book A New Deal (1932) advocated "a drastic redistribution of the national income" and "nationwide economic controls 'from the top'." (p. 148).

There is a strong accusation that "socalled, social sciences under the aegis of education which are collectivist in character more than anything else" represent "too much socialism and not enough science." (p. 193).

III. Case Studies of Foundation Activity

The Ford Foundation: Described as "Gargantua of Philanthropy" and "by far the largest." (p. 221).

Its policy of "deal[ing] with change" and "improv[ing] governmental processes" is questioned as inevitably leading to "entering the field of politics and partisan action." (p. 225).

Ford's significant expenditures in "undeveloped" nations are criticized as furthering "a Ford Foundation Foreign Policy" independent of, and potentially contrary to, official government policy. (p. 269).

The infamous "jury-tapping incident" involving the Behavioral Sciences Division of the Ford Foundation is cited as an example of inappropriate and potentially dangerous "fact-finding mania." (p. 278, 279).

The Social Science Research Council (SSRC): Its role in The American Soldier, a book that influenced military discharge policies post-WWII, is highlighted. The SSRC "invented by the Research Branch and 'sold' to the Army on the basis of attitude studies." (p. 110). This is portrayed as an instance where social scientists used soldiers as "guinea pigs" and "almost wrecked our military strength." (p. 110).

Rockefeller Foundation: Financed the Kinsey studies, which are heavily criticized for their impact on public morality and for giving a "pseudoscientific" impression. (p. 102-103).

Supported the Encyclopedia of the Social Sciences, which is seen as having a "left-leaning" bias. (p. 120-122).

The support of the Institute of Pacific Relations (IPR) by Rockefeller and Carnegie is noted, with IPR being criticized as a "power corrupt[ing]... the more power you get the more corrupt you get." (p. 305).

IV. Criticisms and Recommendations

Wormser, reflecting the views of others and drawing on the findings of the Reece Committee, presents significant criticisms and offers recommendations for reform:

Criticism of the "Risk Capital" Theory: While foundations often justify their activities as providing "risk capital" for projects that might not otherwise be funded, Wormser questions whether such "risks" should be taken with tax-exempt public trust funds, especially when they touch on "political factors" or "subversion." (p. 300).

Concerns about "Omissions": "I have not heard of grants from foundations or of activities carried on directly by them which have been particularly noteworthy from the standpoint of the improvement of the capitalistic system. Foundations owe their existence to the capitalistic system." (Mr. Jones, p. 193).

Need for Greater Transparency and Accountability: Foundations should be "limited in their size" and "not be permitted to accumulate income." (p. 7).

The government should be "represented when the time comes for replacing the present trustees." (p. 7).

Wormser argues that tax-exempt status is a "privilege granted by the people" and therefore "waste should be avoided even more strictly than in the use of one's personal funds." (p. 315).

Specific Recommendations (Summary of Project XI):Prohibition of Certain Activities: Foundations should "not be permitted to engage in political activity," "propaganda," or "lobbying." (p. 321, 324).

Limitations on Grants: They should "be permitted merely to make grants," but "only to existing operating units of certain types, such as colleges, universities, hospitals, Churches, etc." (p. 321).

No Subsidiaries or Intermediary Grants: They should not "be permitted to create subsidiaries, affiliates or progeny foundations or operating units" or "make grants to other foundations, including 'intermediary' organizations." (p. 321).

No Conditions on Social Science Grants: In the social sciences, they should be "denied the right... to attach any condition to a grant, as to detail of operation, personnel, etc." (p. 321). This is a direct response to concerns about "thought control." (p. 16).

Sunset Clauses: The idea of foundations having to "expend their capital" rather than operate "in perpetuity" is raised, as was the admirable characteristic of The Rosenwald Fund. (p. 296).

V. The Reece Committee Context

The book itself is a product of and deeply informed by the work of the Reece Committee, a Congressional investigation into tax-exempt foundations. Wormser highlights the obstacles and political opposition faced by the committee:

Political Obstruction: Mr. Wayne Hays, a committee member, is repeatedly portrayed as deliberately disrupting hearings, "clutter[ing] the record with irrelevancies," attempting to "upset the witness" (p. 360), and trying to "kill" the investigation. (p. 330). His conduct is described as "intemperate and unparliamentary behavior." (p. 366).

Media Bias: Newspapers like The New York Times, New York Herald Tribune, and The Washington Post-Times Herald are accused of "attack[ing] the proceedings with such vigor" and never criticizing Mr. Hays's conduct. (p. 366).

Limited Scope: The book notes that the Reece Committee's mandate was limited, and further investigation into areas like politically active religious organizations is suggested. (p. 323).

In conclusion, Wormser's Foundations: Their Power and Influence presents a powerful and highly critical analysis of philanthropic foundations in the mid-20th century. It argues that their immense, unchecked financial power, combined with a perceived ideological bias and lack of accountability, poses a significant risk to democratic society and intellectual freedom. The book advocates for stringent reforms to limit their size, scope, and influence, particularly in the social sciences and foreign policy, to ensure that their activities align with public interest and do not undermine the principles of a free society.

Additional Questions

How are foundations defined?

Foundations, as described in the sources, can be defined and understood through several key characteristics and classifications:

Dictionary Definition A dictionary definition provided in the sources states that a foundation might be "an endowed institution, corporation or charity". However, the sources immediately clarify that this broad definition includes entities like colleges, hospitals, and churches, which are typically recipients of funds rather than grant-making bodies themselves.

Grant-Making Entities For the purpose of the investigation and discussion, foundations are primarily understood as organizations "in the business of handing out grants to others".

Tax-Exempt Status and Public Trust Foundations achieve their existence and tax-exempt status because they are "dedicated, in one way or another, to the public welfare". They are considered "public trusts," administering funds for public benefit, despite being privately managed. This tax relief means the public pays more taxes than if these exemptions were not granted, emphasizing their public responsibility.

Financial Structure Foundations possess aggregate capital, estimated at about $9 billion, with hundreds of millions in annual income. Their wealth is often underestimated as some report assets on a book-value basis, while market value is much higher (e.g., The Ford Foundation's actual value was six times its book value). Many are also vehicles for continued donations and are in a state of growth, sometimes having nominal capital initially but vast sums upon the deaths of their creators.

Motivation for Creation While initially rooted in pure philanthropy, the "chief motivation in the creation of foundations has long ceased to be pure philanthropy—it is now predominantly tax avoidance or minimization". They serve as instruments for families to retain control over substantial capital assets, like closely held corporate stock, that would otherwise be lost to estate taxes.

Classes of Foundations Foundations can be broadly divided into three classes: Purely Granting Foundations: These distribute money to others. Operating Foundations: These use their money for their own research and operations. Intermediaries: Also called "clearing houses" or "retailers" for other foundations, some of these may have no endowment themselves but fall within the scope of "tax-exempt organizations" due to major foundations delegating beneficiary selection to them.

"General Research" Foundations A subset of "general research" foundations, though numbering only about 150, control more than half of all foundation assets and are considered "leaders and standard setters for the foundation movement".

Evolution and Perpetuity Foundations have been described as a "social invention". They can be established in perpetuity, meaning they are administered by a "class of administrators of tax-exempt funds established in perpetuity". This perpetual nature has been a concern, with proposals for "rules against perpetuities" to prevent calcification and control by individuals whose objectives might differ from the original founders.

Lack of Direct Accountability Unlike other institutions, foundations are largely "free from any formal responsibility for their policies and actions". Their boards are often self-perpetuating, and essential management and grant selection are delegated to professional employees, or "philanthropoids," who lack fiduciary responsibility. This inherent lack of external oversight is a significant problematic aspect.

In summary, foundations are powerful, tax-exempt, privately administered organizations, often created for tax benefits, that engage primarily in grant-making or operating their own programs, exerting significant and often unaccountable influence over various societal sectors, particularly in education, social sciences, and international affairs.

What risks do foundations pose?

Foundations, particularly large ones, pose several significant risks due to their immense financial power, self-perpetuating structures, and often unchecked influence. These risks span economic, social, intellectual, and political spheres, as highlighted by various criticisms and investigations detailed in the sources.

Here are the key risks foundations pose:

Concentration and Unaccountable Power: "Bigness" as a Danger : The sheer size of large foundations, with billions in capital, creates "enormous power" and "cultural influence". This is seen as a "grave menace" to society. There's a concern that a significant portion of American industry could eventually be controlled by foundations, leading to a form of socialism without conscious intent, and that "bigness, in itself," poses a danger even without evidence of abuse.

Operating Outside Democratic Processes : Large foundations control "gigantic financial resources operating outside of our democratic processes". Unlike other institutions, they are "free from any formal responsibility for their policies and actions," with self-perpetuating boards and professional administrators ("philanthropoids") who wield vast power without fiduciary responsibility. This allows them to function as an "intellectual cartel" or "quasi-monopoly" in intellectual areas.

Lack of Accountability and Secrecy: Foundations are criticized for being "excessively secretive" and failing to satisfy their "public sanction" despite receiving tax benefits as "public trusts". Errors are rarely discovered or reversed due to this lack of oversight. They have shown "intolerance toward criticism," operating with a "sense of power and security, even vis-à-vis the Congress," and implying that criticism is an "injustice". Influence and Thought Control: Coercion in Academia and Research : Foundations can exert "invisible coercion" through their funding, as educational institutions and scholars become dependent on grants. This leads to conformity, as recipients "conform to what they may believe would please those who give them their financial grace". They can predetermine social and political concepts by selectively granting or withholding awards and designing projects.

Stifling Dissent and Promoting Conformity : Foundation giving favors "large-scale team projects" over individual initiatives, leading to "mediocre, routine work," "sterility," and "projectitis". Nonconformists or "lone wolves" are dismissed or find it difficult to obtain support, creating a "Gresham's Law" where creativity is abandoned for conformity. There's a tendency to impose "Gleichschaltung" (elimination of nonconformism).

Shaping Public Opinion: Foundations exert "profound influence upon public opinion" and "public affairs," as academic opinion (often shaped by foundation funding) "will very likely be reflected into legislation and in public affairs". They achieve this through "collateral alliances" with media, banks, and law firms, ensuring "adulation and support". Political and Ideological Bias: Political Ends and "Subversion" : Foundations use funds for "political ends" and can support "subversion" by "undermining some of our vitally protective concepts and principles". This includes promoting "Marxist tendencies," "socialist and related political movements and action," and collectivism.

Promotion of Specific Agendas : They are accused of promoting "change for change's sake" and an "almost religious belief in change," often ignoring or actively undermining existing principles and traditions. This is often driven by the "predilections, preferences and aversions" of foundation executives, who are often characterized as having a "leftward slant" or "pro-government bias".

Misuse of "Science" for Propaganda: Some foundation-supported projects are labeled "scientific" but are criticized as "quackery," "scientism," or "fake science" designed to push a specific ideological agenda, such as the Kinsey studies or the jury-tapping project by the Ford Foundation. They are seen as using funds to influence public opinion "to coerce government". Operational and Fiduciary Issues: Abdication of Trustee Responsibility : Trustees, especially in large foundations, often act as "window dressing," delegating essential policy and grant-making functions to professional employees due to the "unmanageable volume of business". This leads to "innumerable errors of a serious nature" and a situation where those without fiduciary responsibility ("philanthropoids") wield "vast power".

Interlocking Directorates and Cartels : A "concentration of power" or "intellectual cartel" exists among major foundations and associated organizations through interlocking directorships, joint support of recipient institutions, matched grants, and personnel movement. This can lead to a "uniform pattern" in culture, suppress competition in ideas, and create "a combination in restraint of trade" in the intellectual community.

Waste and Inefficiency: Despite their wealth, foundations are criticized for wasteful spending, particularly on "vastly expensive, directed group-research procedures" that yield "mediocre, routine work" and "useless compilations". This is often driven by managers' desire for publicity ("project self-perpetuation") rather than genuine intellectual advancement. Impact on Society and Government: Erosion of Public Trust and Tax Avoidance : The primary motivation for foundation creation has shifted from philanthropy to "tax avoidance or minimization". This means the public effectively pays more taxes, yet foundations often operate with little public accountability for their use of these "public funds".

Meddling in Foreign Policy : Foundations have a "greater impact" in foreign affairs, shaping public opinion and establishing international political goals. They promote "internationalism" towards "world government" and a "derogation of American nationalism," supporting "heavy foreign aid, meddling in the colonial affairs of other nations" and promoting "leftist" approaches to international problems, even assisting Communist entities. This is done by private individuals without public consent or understanding, potentially interfering with government policy.

Influence on Legislation and Governance: Foundation influence extends to shaping legislation and public affairs. They supply "experts" and advisors to government, leading to "constant exchange of men and ideas between the complex and government". Some foundation-supported ideas, like a "New Bill of Rights" or economic courts, could alter fundamental governmental principles.

The sources conclude that the dangers posed by foundations are significant and require constant vigilance, suggesting that continued scrutiny and potential reforms are necessary to prevent these powerful, privately administered public trusts from acting against the broader public interest.

Who oversees foundation spending?

Foundation spending is theoretically overseen by their boards of trustees and, to a limited extent, by government bodies, but the sources indicate significant gaps and weaknesses in these oversight mechanisms.

Here's a breakdown of the oversight mechanisms and their challenges:

1. Internal Oversight (Trustees and Management):

Fiduciary Responsibility: Foundations are considered "public trusts," meaning they administer funds for public benefit, and their operators are expected to exercise the "highest degree of fiduciary responsibility". Trustees are legally the "repositories of the management power".

Delegation of Power: In large foundations, trustees often act as "window dressing," delegating essential policy, program design, and grant selection functions to professional employees, or "philanthropoids". This delegation means that "philanthropoids" wield "vast power" without direct fiduciary responsibility.

Lack of Active Involvement: Trustees, who are often prominent and busy individuals, devote limited time to foundation work, leading to "innumerable errors of a serious nature" that go undiscovered or unreversed. For instance, Henry Ford II, as chairman of The Ford Foundation, admitted he "rarely take a position on any program until the staff has acted on it".

Recommendations for Internal Reform: Critics and even some foundation executives like Mr. Gaither (The Ford Foundation) acknowledge the need for foundations to assume "continuing responsibility to review and evaluate the grantees' accomplishments" and to "withhold further support" if objectives are not met. There are strong appeals for trustees to become more actively involved, simplify programs, avoid conflicts of interest, and ensure objectivity and balance in funding.

2. Governmental Oversight:

Congressional Scrutiny: Congress can investigate foundations, as evidenced by the Cox and Reece Committees, which were mandated to determine if foundations used resources for purposes other than their establishment, particularly for "un-American and subversive activities; for political purposes; propaganda, or attempts to influence legislation". Congress's primary leverage over foundations is through tax laws.

Internal Revenue Service (IRS): Foundations are tax-exempt, and the IRS has the authority to "withhold the privilege of exemption from Federal taxes" if they do not meet statutory criteria. The IRS monitors for "unreasonable accumulation of income" and certain "prohibited transactions". However, the IRS is described as "not equipped or manned to do the 'policing' necessary" to determine violations. The law prohibiting "propaganda" or "influencing legislation" by tax-exempt organizations is criticized as "woefully weak" and "ambiguous".

State Regulation: Most foundations are created under state law, which defines their rights and privileges. State laws can impose penalties or even dissolve a foundation for misconduct. Proposals exist for states to require "public directors" on foundation boards.

Limitations on Government Control: The sources generally advocate for a "minimum of Federal control," arguing that excessive regulation could destroy the unique character and usefulness of foundations. However, if foundations fail to self-regulate, "Congressional action in various directions seems inevitably necessary, even to the possible extent of a complete denial of tax exemption".

3. Public Accountability and Scrutiny:

Public Trust and Expectation: Foundations are deemed "public trusts" because they receive tax exemptions, which means the public effectively pays more taxes. Consequently, the public has a right to expect these funds to be used for public welfare.

Lack of Transparency: Foundations are often criticized for being "excessively secretive" and failing to provide sufficient information to satisfy their "public sanction". This secrecy makes it difficult for the public, and even government agencies, to track their activities and impacts.

Call for Transparency and Openness: There have been calls for compulsory reporting of financial and operational activities and for "complete publicity through open reports to the Government". Specifically, full public access to Form 990A (reports filed with the IRS) is recommended as a measure of accountability.

Influence on Public Opinion: While foundations are expected to be accountable to the public, they actively influence public opinion through their funding of research, education, and public affairs, often shaping intellectual and political discourse. This influence is often exercised without transparent accountability.

In essence, while there are statutory provisions and traditional expectations for foundations to operate in the public interest under the oversight of their trustees and government, the sources argue that these mechanisms are largely inadequate, leading to a concentration of unaccountable power and influence in the hands of a few "philanthropoids" and their favored ideological circles.

How do foundations wield disproportionate power and influence over social and intellectual spheres?

Foundations are described in the sources as wielding disproportionate power and influence over social and intellectual spheres due to several interconnected factors.

Mechanisms of Power and Influence:

Vast Financial Resources and Tax Exemption Foundations possess immense capital, estimated at over $9 billion with hundreds of millions in annual income, often underestimated due to book-value reporting. For example, The Ford Foundation's actual value was six times its reported book value. Their tax-exempt status, which effectively means the public pays more taxes, enables them to retain and grow substantial wealth. This exemption is largely driven by motivations for tax avoidance or minimization, allowing families to retain control over capital assets that might otherwise be lost to estate taxes, as seen with the Ford family and the Ford Motor Company stock.

Lack of Checks and Balances Unlike corporate management, government, or churches, foundations are largely unchecked by stockholders, the public, or established canons of value. Their self-perpetuating boards of directors are free from formal responsibility for their policies and actions.

Delegation to Professional Administrators In large foundations, trustees often act as "window dressing," delegating essential management and direction functions, including the selection of grants and grantees, to professional employees or "philanthropoids". These administrators form an "elite" class with significant influence over research, education, and even government administration, and they tend to act based on their own social, intellectual, and political predilections.

Interlocking Directorates and Intermediary Organizations A "concentration of power" or "intellectual cartel" exists among major foundations and associated organizations. This network operates through overlapping trustees and executives, joint support of recipient institutions, matched grants, and personnel moving between foundations and supported organizations. This interlocking system, though not necessarily a conscious plan, concentrates influence in the world of ideas and education.

"Venture Capital" Theory and Ideological Promotion Foundations often justify their selective patronage by viewing their funds as "venture capital" for social change, which has been interpreted to mean entering controversial fields. However, critics argue this has led to a one-sided support of "liberal" or collectivist ideologies, often discriminating against opposing viewpoints and creating an imbalance in the marketplace of ideas.

Propaganda and Opinion Molding Foundations engage in activities that amount to "molding public opinion" rather than neutral "public education". This includes promoting specific viewpoints in conferences, publications, and even through annual awards that gain significant public visibility.

Spheres of Influence:

Education: Foundations exercise control over education through financial support, influencing academic standards, entrance requirements, and financial practices. They can coerce institutions to conform to their policies due to financial dependency. This influence extends to curriculum development, teacher training, and the creation or support of "educational" associations and research stations that disseminate specific ideas, sometimes leading to the indoctrination of youth into collectivist ideals.

Social Sciences: Foundations significantly control social science research and education by favoring certain institutions, methodologies, and individuals. They have promoted an "excess of empirical research" and a "fact-finding mania," often leading to "scientism" or fake science that may ignore intangible factors like love or patriotism. This approach, coupled with a bias towards "social engineering" and "moral relativity," has been criticized for subordinating fundamental principles and favoring political opinions "to the left".

Foreign Policy: Foundations have had a major impact on American foreign policy by shaping public opinion and establishing international political goals. They create and foster organizations that dominate research, education, and the supply of experts in international affairs, often promoting "globalist" concepts like heavy foreign aid, UN distribution of aid, recognition of Communist China, and American military commitments worldwide. This influence is further amplified by the frequent appointment of State Department officials to foundation jobs and vice-versa.

Consequences of this Disproportionate Power:

Conformity and Mediocrity: The reliance on foundation grants can lead to intellectual conformity, as academics may tailor their research to align with foundation preferences, hindering individual initiative and leading to "mediocre, routine work".

Bias and Political Slant: The control by "like-minded men" or professional administrators has resulted in a distinct leftward political bias in many foundation-supported activities, often promoting ideas like collectivism and attacking traditional American values. This imbalance can extend to "subversive" activities that undermine existing societal principles, even if not overtly revolutionary.

Impaired Public Discourse: The control over learned journals, academic publications, and public relations can limit the circulation of nonconformist ideas, making it difficult for dissenting voices to be heard or published. This selective support and promotion by foundations can give them a near-monopolistic control over the marketplace of ideas in certain fields.

In essence, the sources contend that foundations leverage their substantial, largely unchecked financial power and their network of professional administrators and intermediary organizations to steer discourse and development in social and intellectual fields towards specific, often politically charged, ends, thereby exercising a "thought control" that impacts society at large.

Why are foundations problematic?

Foundations are described in the sources as problematic due to a convergence of factors related to their immense financial power, lack of accountability, ideological influence, impact on intellectual and social spheres, and the motivations behind their establishment.

Here are the key problematic aspects identified:

Disproportionate Power and Influence Foundations possess vast aggregate capital, estimated at over $9 billion, with hundreds of millions in annual income, which is often underestimated due to book-value reporting. This immense wealth grants them "enormous power" and "cultural influence". This power is comparable to political patronage and allows them to exert decisive influence on public affairs. The sources contend that such "bigness" alone is a cause for fear, as the power exists regardless of whether it has been abused. Some foresee a future where a significant portion of American industry could be controlled by foundations, pension trusts, and labor unions, potentially leading to a form of socialism without conscious intent.

Lack of Accountability and Checks and Balances A primary concern is that foundations, unlike other societal institutions such as corporations, government, or churches, are largely "free from any formal responsibility for their policies and actions". Their boards of directors are self-perpetuating and often act as mere "window dressing," delegating essential management and grant selection functions to professional employees, or "philanthropoids". This delegation means that vast power is wielded by individuals who lack fiduciary responsibility. The sheer volume of business in large foundations makes it impossible for part-time trustees to adequately perform their duties, leading to "innumerable errors of a serious nature". Foundations have also been criticized for their "excessively secretive" nature, failing to satisfy their "public sanction" despite receiving tax benefits. This inherent lack of external oversight means that errors are rarely discovered or reversed.

Ideological Bias and Political Ends Foundations are accused of using their funds for "political ends" and promoting specific political theories or ideologies. There's a strong accusation that major foundations have a "leftward slant" and have been "captured" by the "liberal" movement, using public trust funds for partisan ends. This includes aiding "Marxist tendencies" and "socialist and related political movements and action". They are seen as promoting "change for change's sake" and even engaging in "subversion" by "undermining some of our vitally protective concepts and principles". Examples include funding studies that question American institutions, supporting "internationalism" towards "world government", and even indirectly supporting Communist causes, as seen with the Institute of Pacific Relations.

Impact on Education and Intellectual Life Foundations exert profound influence on educational institutions and processes. This influence can lead to "invisible coercion" where academicians and institutions conform to the funders' "predilections, preferences and aversions" to secure grants. They tend to favor large, team-based research projects over individual ones, which critics argue leads to "mediocre, routine work" and "sterility" in social science research. This "projectitis" fosters conformity and represses individual initiative. Foundations have also been criticized for fostering "scientism" or "fake science" in the social sciences, an "over-emphasis on facts as facts" that disregards intangible factors and can produce "absurdity and peril" by presenting prejudices as truth. This includes the problematic funding of collectivist textbooks and biased reference works that disparage free enterprise and American traditions.

Tax Avoidance and Perpetuity A significant motivation for creating foundations has shifted from pure philanthropy to "predominantly tax avoidance or minimization". Foundations serve as instruments for families to retain control over substantial capital assets (e.g., Ford Motor Company stock) that would otherwise be lost to estate taxes. This tax-exempt status means the public effectively pays more taxes. The perpetual nature of many foundations is also seen as problematic, potentially leading to "calcification" and control by individuals whose objectives may differ from the original founders' intent.

Interlocking Directorates and Concentration of Power A "concentration of power" or "intellectual cartel" exists among major foundations and associated organizations. This network operates through overlapping trustees and executives, joint support of recipient institutions, matched grants, and personnel moving between foundations and supported organizations. They also rely on "intermediary organizations" to delegate grant-making, which further amplifies their power and influence, turning these intermediaries into "dominating force[s]" in specialized areas. This system fosters conformity and discourages competition in the marketplace of ideas.

Waste and Inefficiency Critics highlight that vast sums of foundation money are often "wasted and unproductive", pointing to "boondoggling" projects and high operating costs as areas of concern. The "overblown projects" often turn out badly, wasting scholars' time and energies.

Difficulty of Public and Congressional Investigation Investigating foundations is challenging, even for Congress, due to their "powerful friends" and influence over the press and prominent educators. Foundations often operate secretively and actively resist scrutiny, leading to criticisms being "distorted, slanted, discredited, and at times ridiculed" by influential media. This resistance, sometimes characterized as "arrogance," makes it difficult for the public to become aware of potential misuses of funds.

How does bigness impact foundations?

The sheer "bigness" of foundations significantly impacts their operations, influence, and the perception of their role in society, raising various concerns outlined in the sources.

Here's how bigness impacts foundations:

Immense Financial Power and Growth :

Foundations possess vast aggregate capital, estimated at around $9 billion, with hundreds of millions in annual income, which is often underestimated due to book-value reporting. For example, The Ford Foundation's actual value was six times its reported book value.

Their birth rate is rapidly accelerating, primarily driven by motivations of tax avoidance or minimization rather than pure philanthropy [x, 14, 543]. This growth, fueled by tax benefits, allows for the retention of control over substantial capital assets, such as closely held corporate stock, that would otherwise be subject to estate taxes [x, xi, 17, 18, 543]. This tax-exempt status means the public effectively pays more taxes.

There's a concern that a significant portion of American industry could eventually be controlled by foundations, pension trusts, and labor unions, potentially leading to a form of socialism. The power exists regardless of whether it has been abused.

Disproportionate Power and Influence :

Large foundations wield "enormous power" and "cultural influence" comparable to political patronage. This power is insulated by "collateral alliances" with banks, law firms, and other entities, and by placing trustees from media outlets to ensure "adulation and support".

Their influence extends deeply into public affairs and public opinion, as academic opinion, often shaped by foundation funding, "will very likely be reflected into legislation and in public affairs".

This power is felt at all levels of academia, as institutions and individual scholars become dependent on grants, leading to "invisible coercion" where they may conform to the "predilections, preferences and aversions" of foundation executives to secure funding. Turning down a grant, even if inconsistent with institutional policy, is "far too dangerous".

Foundations, particularly large ones, can play a "powerful part in the determination of academic opinion" and "materially predetermine the development of social and political concepts and courses of action".

Concentration of Power and Lack of Accountability :

The "bigness" leads to a "concentration of power" or "intellectual cartel" among major foundations and associated organizations. This is fostered by interlocking directorships, joint support of recipient institutions, matched grants, and personnel movement between foundations and their supported organizations.

Unlike other institutions, foundations are largely "free from any formal responsibility for their policies and actions". Their boards are self-perpetuating and often act as "window dressing," delegating core functions to professional employees ("philanthropoids"). These employees, though lacking fiduciary responsibility, wield "vast power" and can develop an "illusion of omniscience and omnipotence".

The "unmanageable volume of business" in large foundations makes it impossible for part-time trustees to adequately perform their duties, leading to "innumerable errors of a serious nature". This delegation means that actual policy decisions, not just operational responsibility, are delegated, which can deeply affect society.

Foundations are criticized for their "excessively secretive" nature and failure to satisfy their "public sanction" despite receiving tax benefits. This lack of external oversight means errors are rarely discovered or reversed.

Impact on Intellectual Life and Social Direction :

The scale of foundation operations fosters conformity and mediocrity in research. Large foundations tend to favor "large-scale team projects and programs" over individual initiatives, which critics argue leads to "mediocre, routine work," "sterility," and "projectitis". They are accused of intensifying the "bureaucratization of research".

This "projectitis" encourages scholars to "inflate their projects" to secure larger grants, wasting time and energy on unproductive work. Nonconformists or "lone wolves" are often dismissed or find it significantly harder to obtain support.

Foundations have been accused of using their funds for "political ends" and promoting specific ideologies, often with a "leftward slant," supporting "Marxist tendencies" and "socialist and related political movements". This includes financing studies that question American institutions, promoting "internationalism" towards "world government," and even indirectly supporting communist causes.

They are seen as promoting "change for change's sake" and engaging in "subversion" by "undermining some of our vitally protective concepts and principles". This is often done by presenting prejudiced views as "scientific fact" through "scientism" or "fake science".

Resistance to Scrutiny :

Investigating large foundations is difficult, even for Congress, due to their "powerful friends" and influence over the press and prominent educators. Foundations are described as operating secretively and actively resisting scrutiny, leading to criticisms being "distorted, slanted, discredited, and at times ridiculed" by influential media. This resistance, sometimes characterized as "arrogance," makes public awareness of potential misuses of funds challenging.

In essence, the sources present "bigness" in foundations not merely as a matter of scale, but as a source of concentrated, unaccountable power that can profoundly shape intellectual, social, and political landscapes, often in ways that are not transparent or aligned with the broader public interest.

