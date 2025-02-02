While I agree that the expansion of powers under Trump are unprecedented, I strongly disagree that implementing business Agility into government will destroy our economy.



Agility, in simple terms, is providing the best product in the most efficient and cost-effective manner to stakeholders.



When implementing Agility- a business practice particularly used in tech companies since the 1980's- into government, waste, fraud, abuse, and efficiency are considered and sprints- or small goals- are put into place to work towards the best government money can buy.



And boy does money buy government. Democrats, in particular, have been hysterical over the new Executive Oversight of government fraud and abuse.



In an effort to cause panic about Elon Musk's access to Treasury accounts, Democrats are stating that our economy will crumble if payments currently being issued by the Social Security Administration are stopped, and Musk must be refused access and oversight as head of Donald Trump's new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).



"To put it bluntly, these payment systems simply cannot fail, and any politically motivated meddling in them risks severe damage to our country and the economy,” Sen. Ron Wyden, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Finance Committee, wrote on Friday evening.



But it's not political motivation that brings Musk to the Treasury; fiscally responsible government is what brings Musk to the Treasury and Democrats into hysterical Chicken Littles screaming the sky is falling.



As a matter of fact, the Social Security Administration's own website states they made nearly $72,000,000,000 in improper payments by 2022, as sure to have embarrassingly increased to present day.



The Government Accountability Office (GAO) states significant improvements need to be made to address improper payments from the SSA.



But all of these numbers they spout aren't even real. Yes, after the reports came out of the estimated billions in fraud being carried out through the SSA, in 2022, Sean Bruin, the Assistant Deputy of the SSA, came before Congress and told them, "I do not have a dollar amount of the General amount of fraud."



Democrats, who have angrily protected this fraud repeatedly by invoking that one of their Constituents may lose payments (but if it's fraud, they should) and, therefore, it shouldn't be looked into, have repeatedly stopped analysis of improper payments by the SSA.



Musk was granted access over the weekend and wrote on X, "The @DOGE team discovered, among other things, that payment approval officers at Treasury were instructed always to approve payments, even to known fraudulent or terrorist groups.



They literally never denied a payment in their career.



Not even once."

Rachel Sunshine Suh is a 22 year published Legal Analyst. She is also a Certified Scrum Master and Certified Human Rights Consultant.