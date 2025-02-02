Urban Odyssey

Urban Odyssey

Marita Sullivan
Feb 2Edited

Oversight is essential. The problem is the process by which Trump and billionaire and/or loyalists are power grabbing. DODGE is not an authorized government agency and therefore as no authority to be doing anything, much less having a private citizen gain access to Dept of Treasury and firing and/or removing access of lawfully appointed or hired employees. Three things are being ignored by this administration:

1-The Constitution

2- the power of three co-equal branches of government

3-the rule of law

