The Occult Philosophy of 9/11: Fritz Springmeier on Illuminati Rituals 👁️🏗️

Author and researcher Fritz Springmeier delivers a deep-dive lecture into the occult philosophy and ritualistic elements surrounding the events of September 11, 2001. This presentation explores the “unseen hand” of the Illuminati, analyzing how ancient mystery religion symbols—like the Twin Towers, the Pentagon, and the Trapezoid—were utilized in what he defines as a large-scale ritual magic operation.

David Rockefeller’s ominous “Watch Photo” behind him would be where the Twin Towers would eventually stand (and fall) - his watch set to 9:11

What is covered in this lecture:

Secret Society Lineage: How the Bavarian Illuminati connects to Yale’s Skull and Bones.

Occult Architecture: The numerology of the Pentagon and its location on the 77th meridian.

Ritualistic Flight Numbers: The Alistair Crowley connections to Flights 11, 77, 93, and 175.

The “Pet Goat” Ceremony: An analysis of George W. Bush’s actions in Sarasota as a ritual homage.

Global Power Structures: The role of the military, CIA, and investment bankers in the “false flag” timeline.

Credits to Emma for Finding this Presentation

Urban’s SRA Resource(s) Page

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Howard Lutnick: “[..] My Victims Upstairs”

9/11 Marks the Opening of the Bottomless Pit = Forever Wars/Surveillance Capitalism

There was a weird spooky twilight between 2000 and 9/11/2001 Bottomless Pit = Metaverse = Digital Surveillance Capitalism Society = The Machine from the show ‘Person of Interest’ = Dead World = Hauntology (Let us not forget the legendary Bill Cooper left the world shortly after 911)

Fritz Springmeier’s Rarest Text

Not published as far as I know, lecture notes from the follow presentation, some really good stuff in there, however.

The Joint Illuminati World System Lecture Notes (Fritz Springmeier, 1996) 19.5MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

My Interview /w Josh Abraham , A Student & Understudy / Apprentice of Fritz Springmeier

Fritz & Josh /w Emma Recently

Other Stuff From Fritz

Timestamps