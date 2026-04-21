The Occult Philosophy of 9/11: Fritz Springmeier on Illuminati Rituals 👁️🏗️

Author and researcher Fritz Springmeier delivers a deep-dive lecture into the occult philosophy and ritualistic elements surrounding the events of September 11, 2001. This presentation explores the “unseen hand” of the Illuminati, analyzing how ancient mystery religion symbols—like the Twin Towers, the Pentagon, and the Trapezoid—were utilized in what he defines as a large-scale ritual magic operation.
Urban Odyssey is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
What is covered in this lecture:
Secret Society Lineage: How the Bavarian Illuminati connects to Yale’s Skull and Bones.
Occult Architecture: The numerology of the Pentagon and its location on the 77th meridian.
Ritualistic Flight Numbers: The Alistair Crowley connections to Flights 11, 77, 93, and 175.
The “Pet Goat” Ceremony: An analysis of George W. Bush’s actions in Sarasota as a ritual homage.
Global Power Structures: The role of the military, CIA, and investment bankers in the “false flag” timeline.
Credits to Emma for Finding this Presentation
Urban’s SRA Resource(s) Page
Refer your friends to the Urban Odyssey Substack and earn free referral rewards!
See the Leaderboard for more details
Howard Lutnick: “[..] My Victims Upstairs”
9/11 Marks the Opening of the Bottomless Pit = Forever Wars/Surveillance Capitalism
There was a weird spooky twilight between 2000 and 9/11/2001
Bottomless Pit = Metaverse = Digital Surveillance Capitalism Society = The Machine from the show ‘Person of Interest’ = Dead World = Hauntology
(Let us not forget the legendary Bill Cooper left the world shortly after 911)
Fritz Springmeier’s Rarest Text
Not published as far as I know, lecture notes from the follow presentation, some really good stuff in there, however.
My Interview /w Josh Abraham, A Student & Understudy / Apprentice of Fritz Springmeier
Fritz & Josh /w Emma Recently
Other Stuff From Fritz
Undetectable Mind Control / Monarch Programming [Fritz Springmeier] - Full 1997 Presentation
CKLN Mind Control Radio Series Pt. #19 - Fritz Springmeier: The Illuminati & Mind Control SLAVERY
Timestamps
00:00:00 - Introduction to Fritz Springmeier and Illuminati Research
00:02:20 - Defining the Illuminati: Bloodlines and Secret Societies
00:03:19 - The Bavarian Illuminati and the Order of Skull and Bones
00:06:21 - Ivy League Secret Societies: Beyond Skull and Bones
00:15:03 - Defining Ritual Magic and Occult Elements
00:17:38 - Symbolism: Twin Towers, Solomon's Temple, and the Goat
00:24:06 - The Pentagon: Occult Architecture and Numerology
00:31:36 - Venus 77: Luciferian Call Signs and Airspace Control
00:35:30 - The Players: Cheney, Rumsfeld, and Rice Analysis
00:41:56 - 9/11 Ritual Numbers: Flights 11, 175, 77, and 93
00:57:03 - The "Pet Goat" Ritual in Sarasota
01:18:30 - 1988 Condemnation of the WTC and Predictive Programming