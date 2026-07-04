⚛️ The Hidden Truth Behind Fukushima & Nuclear Radiation [Leuren Moret, Pt. 1/2]

What really happened during the Fukushima nuclear disaster, and how far does the cover-up go? In Part 1 of this gripping presentation, geoscientist Leuren Moret reveals shocking details about the meltdowns, the role of the Stuxnet virus, and the global spread of radiation.

In this transcript, geoscientist Leuren Moret provides a critical analysis of the Fukushima nuclear disaster and the broader dangers of radioactive technologies. She argues that both nuclear power and weaponry are incompatible with life, highlighting how the 2011 Japanese earthquake triggered a catastrophic release of isotopes that have since contaminated the entire biosphere and global food supply. Murray suggests that modern disasters may be exacerbated by clandestine technologies like HAARP, which she claims can artificially trigger natural events for tectonic warfare and economic advantage. Ultimately, the text serves as an urgent call for public education on radiation protection, advocating for indigenous technologies and personal health measures to mitigate a crisis she believes is being obscured by military and government interests.

Leuren Moret recaps her deep dive into the hidden dangers of the atomic age. She explains the catastrophic events of March 11 at Fukushima, detailing how the magnitude 9.1 earthquake and subsequent tsunami disabled cooling systems, leading to multiple meltdowns within 90 minutes. Moret exposes controversial elements of the disaster, including the presence of highly dangerous MOX fuel in Unit 3 and the alleged involvement of the Stuxnet computer virus in crippling the plant’s safety controllers.

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The presentation goes beyond Japan, tracking radioactive plumes of Cesium-131 and Cesium-137 across the Pacific Ocean to North America. Moret criticizes agencies like the EPA for failing to protect the public and discusses the use of the HAARP system for weather modification and tectonic warfare, citing historical documents to show how natural disasters can be engineered for geopolitical and economic gain.

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Furthermore, this lecture covers the devastating synergy of chemicals and radiation on human health , the tragic effects of depleted uranium on Gulf War veterans , and how radioactive runoff is skewing gender ratios in populations and wildlife. Moret concludes with practical, empowering advice on using iodine, seaweed, and indigenous medicines to protect your health , urging viewers to wake up and take action against global nuclear pollution.

Leuren Moret [was] a Nuclear Power whistleblower who is telling all who will listen about the dangers of Nuclear Power. Like playing with fire mankind has not learned as can be seen in the engineering mistakes made in building the Fukushima Plant in Japan. Nuclear radiation is very dangerous and we will be stuck with the consequences for a long time to come. There are certain measure you can take to protect yourself. Listen as she explains. (Disclaimer: Views presented here are those of the the speaker and not necessarily those of the video maker who is presenting it for educational and informational purposes only) Leuren Moret did work (albeit briefly) at Lawrence Livermore Labs: https://archive.org/details/LeurenKMoret-RealJobAtLawrenceLivermoreNationalLaboratory

Additional Footage Found on the Internet Archive

More by Leuren Moret

Lawrence Livermore whistle blower and atmospheric dust specialist Leuren Moret summarizes the latest news on America’s covert nuclear war waged with sea currents to deliver radiation to Africa, the Middle East and Asia. Leuren recently attended the War Crimes tribunal in Malaysia as an expert witness and brings us up to date on developments there as well. Depleted Uranium is the most serious threat facing the world today.

Additional Interviews & Talks by Leuren Moret on Internet Archive: https://archive.org/details/leuren-moret-on-wireless-weapons-used-on-people

Leuren Moret section (posts listing) on Urban Odyssey: https://theofficialurban.substack.com/s/leuren-moret

Urban’s Archive Collection / List of Leuren Moret: https://archive.org/details/@officialurban/lists/10/leuren-moret

Leuren Moret Backed Up Archive Hillary Clinton Dossier (Found on her website before taken down): https://archive.org/details/LEUREN_MORET_hrc1

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