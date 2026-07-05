🧪 The Fukushima Nuclear Disaster Cover-Up ~ Leuren Moret (Pt. 2/2)

In Part 2 of 2, Leuren Moret details the catastrophic impact of ionizing radiation on global public health, the environment, and future generations. Moret utilizes disease mapping and scientific data, such as the collection of baby teeth, to argue that nuclear power plants, weapons testing, and depleted uranium are driving a massive rise in chronic illnesses like diabetes, autism, and breast cancer. Central to the theory is the “great deception,” where the nuclear industry and government entities are accused of diluting the data and orchestrating cover-ups to hide the true extent of genetic damage and environmental poisoning. Leuren Moret offers a stark warning about the genocidal consequences of nuclear technology and the institutional malice that prioritizes military and corporate profit over the survival of the biosphere.

Drawing on extensive research, disease mapping, and her experience working in two nuclear weapons labs, Leuren Moret dives deep into how ionizing radiation is silently infiltrating our environment, food supply, and bodies. She reveals startling statistical correlations between nuclear fallout and the exponential rise in chronic illnesses such as diabetes, breast cancer, and autism across the United States and the world.

Key topics covered in this comprehensive lecture include:

Fukushima & Nuclear Reactors: The truth behind the Fukushima meltdowns and how facilities like Hanford, Diablo Canyon, and the Humboldt reactor have impacted local environments and public health.

Health & Radiation: How radiation from nuclear bomb tests and power plants is linked to the rise of free radical diseases, plunging SAT scores, and spikes in diabetes and autism downwind of radioactive sites.

Depleted Uranium: The devastating effects of depleted uranium weapons on Gulf War veterans, including skyrocketing rates of musculoskeletal damage, mental illness, and mysterious neurological conditions.

Environmental Anomalies: The shocking biological effects of radioactive particles on wildlife, including hermaphroditism in animal populations and the skewing of male-to-female birth ratios in major cities due to estrogen and hormone disruptors.

The HAARP System: Claims regarding weather modification, the weaponization of nature, and how radioactive particles travel globally through the troposphere, contaminating rain and snow cycles.

If you found this information valuable, please LIKE this video and SUBSCRIBE for more hard-hitting environmental and public health investigations!

Leuren Moret [was] a Nuclear Power whistleblower who is telling all who will listen about the dangers of Nuclear Power. Like playing with fire mankind has not learned as can be seen in the engineering mistakes made in building the Fukushima Plant in Japan. Nuclear radiation is very dangerous and we will be stuck with the consequences for a long time to come. There are certain measure you can take to protect yourself. Listen as she explains. (Disclaimer: Views presented here are those of the the speaker and not necessarily those of the video maker who is presenting it for educational and informational purposes only) Leuren Moret did work (albeit briefly) at Lawrence Livermore Labs: https://archive.org/details/LeurenKMoret-RealJobAtLawrenceLivermoreNationalLaboratory

Additional Footage Found on the Internet Archive

More by Leuren Moret

Lawrence Livermore whistle blower and atmospheric dust specialist Leuren Moret summarizes the latest news on America’s covert nuclear war waged with sea currents to deliver radiation to Africa, the Middle East and Asia. Leuren recently attended the War Crimes tribunal in Malaysia as an expert witness and brings us up to date on developments there as well. Depleted Uranium is the most serious threat facing the world today.

Additional Interviews & Talks by Leuren Moret on Internet Archive: https://archive.org/details/leuren-moret-on-wireless-weapons-used-on-people

Leuren Moret section (posts listing) on Urban Odyssey: https://theofficialurban.substack.com/s/leuren-moret

Urban’s Archive Collection / List of Leuren Moret: https://archive.org/details/@officialurban/lists/10/leuren-moret

Leuren Moret Backed Up Archive Hillary Clinton Dossier (Found on her website before taken down): https://archive.org/details/LEUREN_MORET_hrc1

Additional Posts

Timestamps