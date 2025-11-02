Urban Odyssey

Urban Odyssey

The Entire History of the Jesuit Order & its Plans for World Domination [Full Documentary]

This documentary explores the hidden history of the Society of Jesus, from its founding by Ignatius Loyola to its alleged role in shaping world events for centuries.
Urban (theofficialurban)'s avatar
Urban (theofficialurban)
Nov 02, 2025

Did Abraham Lincoln really say “this war would never have been possible without the sinister influence of the Jesuits”? This documentary explores the hidden history of the Society of Jesus, from its founding by Ignatius Loyola to its alleged role in shaping world events for centuries.

We investigate the Society’s two primary goals: to destroy the Protestant Reformation and to restore the absolute temporal power of the Pope over the entire world. This analysis, based on the provided investigation, delves into claims of a “secret war” waged not openly, but through infiltration, subversion, and controlling global power from behind the scenes.

This documentary examines allegations of Jesuit involvement in:

  • The French Revolution: Waging revenge on the monarchs who suppressed the order in 1773.

  • The Illuminati & Freemasonry: Using secret societies as front groups to enact their agenda.

  • The American Civil War: Agitating both North and South to destroy the Protestant republic and assassinating President Lincoln.

  • The Sinking of the Titanic: Eliminating wealthy opponents (like Astor and Guggenheim) who stood against the creation of the Federal Reserve.

  • World Wars I & II: Orchestrating global conflict to punish heretical nations, destroy Orthodox Christians, and establish puppet regimes like those of Hitler and Stalin.

  • The JFK Assassination: Eliminating a Catholic president who refused to take orders from Rome.

  • Biblical Subversion: Promoting the theory of evolution and corrupting modern Bible translations (NIV, etc.) to undermine the King James Version (Textus Receptus).

  • The New World Order: The ultimate plan to establish a one-world government with its capital in Jerusalem.

Do you believe this hidden history, or is it a grand conspiracy theory? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Timestamps

00:00:00 Introduction: Lincoln’s Warning About the Jesuits 
00:08:07 Who are the Jesuits? (Loyola & The Council of Trent) 
00:12:54 The Black Pope & The Jesuit Extreme Oath 
00:26:24 Expulsion and Papal Suppression (1773) 
00:33:23 Revenge: The Illuminati & The French Revolution 
00:41:22 Jesuit Restoration (1814) & The Congress of Vienna 
00:47:58 The Monroe Doctrine: A Response to the “Holy Alliance” 
00:55:40 The Assassination of US Presidents (Harrison, Taylor) 
01:07:03 Lincoln, Charles Chiniquy, and the Civil War Plot 
01:32:21 The Lincoln Assassination Conspiracy 
01:43:37 The 14th Amendment: Creating an American Empire 
01:57:37 Sinking the Titanic: Silencing Opposition to the Federal Reserve 
02:08:21 Attacking the Bible: Evolution & Corrupt Manuscripts 
02:29:02 The Plot for World War II (Hitler, Stalin & The Vatican) 
02:44:42 Modern Subversion: 501c3 Churches & Vatican II 
02:48:30 The Ultimate Goal: A New World Order from Jerusalem

See Urban’s Notes & Info on Jesuitism

  1. Urban’s Presentation on the Secret Instructions: https://jesuits.officialurban.com

  2. Google Drive: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1WJOnFq1f-Gyi662ibXyuTxFJtsO-hE2C

  3. Other Assorted Notes: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/mahanism/

    1. Urban’s Notes on Tudor Alexander’s Research on the Dance of Life Podcast: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/bible/dance-of-life.html

  4. The Babylon Matrix: https://thebabylonmatrix.com

Jesuitism is 100% ANTI-DEMOCRACY
a month ago

See Other Content on Jesuitism

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.
Roman Catholicism & The Society of Jesus (Jesuits)

Roman Catholicism & The Society of Jesus (Jesuits)

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
May 25
Read full story
📔NotebookLM🤖 Deep Dives & Summaries

The SECRET Instructions of the Society of Jesus (Jesuits)

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Jul 13
The SECRET Instructions of the Society of Jesus (Jesuits)

Read full story
📰Conspiracy / Esoteric👨‍🏫

Satanic Ritual Abuse & the Jesuit Order

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
May 24
Satanic Ritual Abuse & the Jesuit Order

Read full story
📰Conspiracy / Esoteric👨‍🏫

The Black Pope's Shadow: How the Jesuits Secretly Control the World

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Aug 31
The Black Pope's Shadow: How the Jesuits Secretly Control the World

Read full story
📰Conspiracy / Esoteric👨‍🏫

Jesuit World Order: Sun Tzu's Art of War & The Coming Global Deception (Walter Veith)

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Oct 17
Jesuit World Order: Sun Tzu's Art of War & The Coming Global Deception (Walter Veith)

Read full story
📰Conspiracy / Esoteric👨‍🏫

The History of the Jesuits, Full Presentation [James Arrabito]

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Aug 24
The History of the Jesuits, Full Presentation [James Arrabito]

Read full story
📔NotebookLM🤖 Deep Dives & Summaries

The Spiritual Exercises of St. Ignatius of Loyola (The Jesuit Method)

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Jul 16
The Spiritual Exercises of St. Ignatius of Loyola (The Jesuit Method)

Read full story

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
