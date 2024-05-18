Principalities & Rulers of Darkness

For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places. - Ephesians 6:12

This verse is a very well known verse within the Bible, one of the most commonly cited, and we certainly know about this video clip of Kenneth Copeland reciting this verse when confronted over his private jet. I must say, one of the most ironic lines I’ve ever heard:

Etymology

When reading the Bible it is imperative for us to look into the words in their original language as it’s one of the best ways to find hidden meaning encoded within the Bible, many of these words having been translated have lost much of their implied meaning.

We’re primarily interested in a few different words from that phrase, the first being Strong’s #2888: kosmokratór which is comprised of two roots: Strong’s #2889: kósmos, meaning ‘world’ and Strong’s #2902: kratéō, meaning ‘to rule.’

Secondly, we’re interested in the word for “Principalities,” in the original greek, this is actually two different words:

exousias (a) power, authority, weight, especially: moral authority, influence, (b) in a quasi-personal sense, derived from later Judaism, of a spiritual power, and hence of an earthly power. archas properly, from the beginning (temporal sense), i.e. "the initial (starting) point"; (figuratively) what comes first and therefore is chief (foremost), i.e. has the priority because ahead of the rest ("preeminent")

Interestingly enough, if you piece the two meanings together you get something like: “a power, authority / moral authority + from the beginning (ahead of the rest” referring very possibly to the original “principalities” which have ruled the “darkness” for millennia, potentially the “13 Satanic Bloodlines”

The 13 Bloodlines

For more information on the 13 Satanic Bloodlines of the Illuminati, I would direct the reader to the following:

Bloodlines of the Illuminati by Fritz Springmeier The Springmeier genealogical survey which identifies the 13 Bloodlines of the Illuminati, one of the most in depth and direct reports on the bloodlines behind the Illuminati The 13 Bloodlines of the Illuminati - Masters Mahan Podcast A video breakdown with lots of extra information on the Springmeier Survey and the information expounded by Fritz Springmeier

The 13 Bloodlines are said to have been in primary control of the world’s affairs since the dawn of time, having much to do with the mystery schools of Egypt and the Middle East.

Family Lines

It is very important to wrap your mind around the true meaning of a principality, by doing so, the idea of group soul will come naturally. While the average person will usually not know who or what their 10x Grandfather was/did, it is very important to understand that this is not the case for the elite bloodlines, many of these bloodlines having preserved their wealth throughout history, have traced extensively their family lines. Many of the richest families (many of whom we don’t even know their identities) have had their wealth since at least the Middle Ages, and thus, have made sure to “preserve” their superior genes.

Bastardization

While some of the above listed families have potentially been discontinued officially, it is important to realize that, in elite circles, bastardization is not only allowed, but encouraged as it is a perfect strategy for the family to branch outward in a covert manner. There are many resources online which expose hidden members of the Rothschild Dynasties amongst others mentioned in the Bloodlines of the Illuminati book listed above.

Group Souls

The idea of a group soul comes from the idea that a family may be considered a higher dimensional being. If each member of the family renounces his/her individuation in favor of the greater family, time may be transcended. If a family were to have an objective, by each member of the family dedicating themselves fully to said objective, the individual life no longer matters as once a member dies, his/her heirs will assume or inherit the legacy. This family line, or “principality” is exactly like a monarchal line.

The King/Queen will pass his kingdom to his heirs and thus, he/she is just the temporary representative of the kingdom. This idea is represented in the concept of “divine right” or the belief that their rule has been directly ordained by God. By all means, the Royal Family “is” England, the individual member of the family doesn’t matter, they are merely inheritors and caretakers of the royal office, which belongs to the family line.

The concept of the Group Soul emerges from this transcendence of the individual life. This is the primary reason that many elite families will go to extreme lengths to keep their family “pure” or to keep the inheritance in the family, much like a “breed.” A group soul transcends the individual soul as, in the grand scheme of things, the rule of a principality plays out not in a “life” but in history.

When one opens their mind to this concept of a “higher-dimensional” soul, it becomes clear that, in very real ways, the individual life may be transcended in an almost spiritual sense. The wording comes from this idea of grouping: on the base level you have one human, grouping into the “nuclear” family, the idea being that the “nuclear family” is much the same as the idea of an atom. Whereas an atom is comprised of a Protons, Electrons, and Neutrons, the nuclear family is made up of a mother, a father, and a child. In each case, these are a type of “fundamental building block.” Scaling up further, families come together in congregations and fellowships; communities. Each step up, the human transcends his/her individual experience becoming part of a greater whole.

In my opinion, the logical conclusion of this idea is that our planet (and potentially others) forms the penultimate grouping: the planetary soul.

Planetary Soul

This concept is not a new one, and in doing the research for this article, I came across some information that perfectly ties in with this idea of a Group Soul:

Planetary spirits belong to hierarchies of evolved beings who have dominion over planets and chains of globes. They are equivalent to the non-anthromorphized concept of archangels in Christian theology, as well as the DHYĀNI-CHOHAN and DHYĀNI-BUDDHAS of MAHĀYĀNA BUDDHISM. They have passed through human stages of evolution in previous cycles. Helena P. BLAVATSKY stated that “The highest planetary spirit ruling over any globe is in reality the ‘Personal God’ of that planet and far more truly its ‘over-ruling providence’ than the self-contradictory Infinite Personal Deity of modern Churchianity” (Theos. Glossary, “Planetary Spirits”). Our earth, according to her, is too young to produce high planetary spirits, being as yet in the fourth round, although Gautama BUDDHA is said to have become one. - Theosophy World

The Theory of Everything

The primary motivation of this article is the exploration of the Group Soul concept which I have already mentioned in my article titled The Theory of Everything

The creator, the one you have called ‘Yahweh’, is not “God” inasmuch as your bible refers to him as being “the One True God”. He is ‘a’ Creator (or Sub-Sub-Logos) rather than the One Infinite Creator. He is not even a Galactic level Logos, but rather, is the Planetary Logos for this one planet. “The Devil” is not “The Devil” as he has been spuriously portrayed in the bible. Lucifer is what you would call a “Group Soul” or “Social Memory Complex”, which has evolved to the level of the Sixth Density, which in effect, means that “he” has evolved to a level sufficient that it has attained a status equal or arguably ‘greater than that of Yahweh (we have evolved higher than him). In appearance, were you to gaze upon Lucifer’s fullest expression of its Being, the appearance would be that of a Sun or a “Bright Star”. Or, when stepping down into a 3rd Density vibration, it would appear as what you may term an ‘Angel’ or ‘Light Being’.

- An account by a supposed “elite insider” discussing the supposed beliefs of certain elites.

Revisiting the start of this article where we discussed the word “principality” it makes much more sense when you look at it having grasped the concept of a Group Soul: “a power, or authority + from the beginning” which we may now understand as these lines or “principalities” which have ruled the world for millennia.

Glossary of Terms: The Law of One

One source of information on Group Souls comes from The Law of One (The Ra Contact):

Defining a Social Memory Complex

When a collection of related entities, called a social complex, reaches a point of one orientation or seeking, it becomes a social memory complex. In a social memory complex, the experience of each entity is available to the whole, this forming a group memory that becomes available to the entire social complex. This is generally achieved in fourth density by positive and negative groups. The advantages of this complex are the relative lack of distortion in understanding the social beingness and the relative lack of distortion in pursuing the direction of seeking. Negative social memory complexes are organized in a strict pecking order on the basis of relative power, those more powerful controlling and enslaving the less. Positive social memory complexes are organized on the basis of unity, or the Creator in all things. In this arrangement, power and love are shared and free-will-respecting service is freely given.



- L/L Research (The Law of One)

Defining Densities

Citing the glossary of L/L Research, a density can be thought of as:

One of seven (or eight, depending on the perspective) dimensions or cycles of evolution in an octave of experience. It is called “density” because each successive density is more densely packed with light. Akin to a musical scale, seven densities are grouped together in an octave, where the eighth density begins the first of the next octave in an infinite string of octaves. Each density represents a quantum vibrational spectrum or portion of intelligent energy, and each density cycles, or moves to the next density, according to the predetermined clock-like rhythms of intelligent energy. Designed by the Logos, each density of experience offers its own set lessons and parameters that must be learned and understood in order to cross the threshold and graduate from one density to the next. Each density has seven sub-densities. Each sub-density has seven sub-sub densities. And so on, infinitely. The core vibrations of the seven densities have correspondence to the seven true colors and the seven energy centers.



- L/L Research (Ra Contact)

Defining (Sub)-Logos

We have defined “Logos” in this context in the article: The Theory of Everything, but we’ll also cite the glossary definition of “Sub-Logos” here so that this idea makes more sense:

The One Great Logos (Primal Logos, Great Central Sun) that creates the octave (universe, creation) is the Logos. Ra also commonly uses the term “Logos” to refer to the galactic Logoi, thus using the term “sub-Logos” to refer to the solar Logoi (sun body) and “sub-sub-Logos” to refer to mind/body/spirit complexes. All levels of sub-Logoi, like the Logos, are possessed of free will. Within the guidelines or ways of the senior Logos, the junior sub-Logos may find various means of differentiating and refining experiences without removing or adding to these ways. Every entity that exists is a sub-Logos of some order down to the limits of any observation, for the entire creation is alive. Each is also a co-Creator which, in holographic style, contains the whole. Ra may, at times, use the “sub” prefix inconsistently, though it is always used to indicate a hierarchical architecture of the Logoi. If the one Primal Logos of the octave is seen as the first or original tier in the Logos hierarchy, and if it is thereby used as the basis for the “sub” prefixes, then sub-Logos could refer to the next tier (galactic Logoi), sub-sub-Logos to solar Logoi, and sub-sub-sub-Logoi referring to mind/body/spirit complexes. (#92.22 may be an example of this nomenclature.)



- L/L Research Glossary (Ra Contact)

Conclusion

All in all, the concept of a Group Soul (or Social Memory Complex) is quite advanced. In my opinion, I believe what we’re seeing with our “kosmokratóras” or “Rulers of Darkness” is perhaps a Social Memory Complex, this much has supposedly been revealed in the Hidden Hand Thread. We’ve seen how the verse from Ephesians refers to the following definitions:

exousias (a) power, authority, weight, especially: moral authority, influence, (b) in a quasi-personal sense, derived from later Judaism, of a spiritual power, and hence of an earthly power. archas properly, from the beginning (temporal sense), i.e. "the initial (starting) point"; (figuratively) what comes first and therefore is chief (foremost), i.e. has the priority because ahead of the rest ("preeminent")

Now revisiting those definitions having learned what a Group Soul is, the idea becomes all the more clearer: “(b) of a spiritual power, and hence of an Earthly power + from the beginning (priority over the others)” could very well indicate the idea of a higher spiritual form, ascended from the rest, here since the dawn of time.

It is very worthwhile to investigate the etymology of the Bible, each word in the Bible is assigned a numerical value: this is what is known as “Strong’s Concordance,” by investigating the etymology, one may discover hidden meaning and context in each word. I would go so far as to say one MUST investigate the words to have a full understanding of the Bible.

Disclaimer

I would like to add, nothing discussed in this article is anything more than a theory, think of it as a journey of discovery. Each person will likely read and take something different from this, and that is the purpose. I am not professing to know the “one true truth” as I believe it’s more nuanced than that. One must focus their mind to truth, and to truth alone.