Hello to all of the regular readers and subscribers of Urban Odyssey - we apologize for the lack of content recently as we’ve been focused on life and the grind. We would love to offer this platform to any aspiring writers, those with little experience, or those eager to learn how to write.

Urban Odyssey began with no concrete theme or subject, and as such, if you have a niche, or idea you’d like to bring onto the platform, I’m more than happy to offer it to you.

Urban Odyssey Platform

Listed here are the statistics from the backend page, we’ve done well to amass just a bit over 70 total subscribers. This has slowed down lately as I haven’t had much time to write new content. With your help, we may be able to get the ball rolling again.

Total Traffic & Top Sources (7/31-10/29)

Total Subscribers, 30 Day Views & 30 Day Open Rate

Substack Network Effect

Traffic Report

🚨Please Note🚨

All guest writing will be on a 100% VOLUNTEER BASIS - There will be no money made from any of your content. The ONLY time money is involved is on a DONATIONS ONLY BASIS.

As a Guest Writer, feel free to list your own pages, platforms, and donation links, that is fine by me. Advertisements or sponsors will NOT be permitted on Urban Odyssey. (I may make a special exception if it is your own product or service, just speak to me beforehand and I’m sure we could work something out so that you can get some traffic from this)

There is absolutely no time constraints, you write when you want to write, no schedule, no deadlines, completely up to you when you write, and what you write.

How to Contact Me

For those interested in discussing this more, just send me a message here on Substack, or you can reach me via e-mail: theofficialurban@protonmail.com

If neither of those options work, all of my contact methods and profiles are listed on my Bio.Link (https://bio.link/officialurban)