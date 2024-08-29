Humans aren’t as unique as we may like to think we are. We tend to respond to the same stimuli, the same positive and negative reinforcements, and the same manipulative tactics. As such, there exist many resources that teach you how to manipulate people to get what you want. Most of them don’t say it in such blunt terms, of course, but that’s ultimately what famous books like Machiavelli’s The Prince, Carnegie’s How to Win Friends and Influence People, and various other resources teach you. Carnegie’s book doesn’t even try to mask its intentions, as one of the chapters is called “Fundamental Techniques in Handling People”.

As such, this post will serve as a general blueprint for the methods and tactics that a potential handler would employ on you when they are seeking to bring you under their influence. We will not be touching on any of the more exotic or esoteric sides of control in this post, instead focusing purely on psychological manipulation.

These are broken into a series of successive steps that the potential handler will build upon to gain your trust and to gain influence and authority over you. Note that this is primarily biased towards survivors of childhood SA/SRA and MKULTRA victims in its explanations, but the tactics and strategies are actually applicable to everyone.

HANDLER TACTICS #1: CURIOSITY KILLS THE CAT.

They will tell you they have all the answers to your questions. They can help you recover your memories, explain what happened to you, etc. This is an important step, and allows the handler to collect pertinent information on who you are, your potential psychological vulnerabilities, how easy you are to manipulate, etc. Very often, they are looking for people who are confused and are looking for someone to come along and explain their lives to them. This is actually how cults tend to recruit their members.

HANDLER TACTICS #2: BAIT THE HOOK.

The handler will proceed to become your source of truth, but also your source of validation. He will provide you with emotional support, and make you believe that he’s the only one who truly understands you.

This is a tactic used among both cult recruiters and handlers seeking potential prey. They are looking to see how emotionally “needy” you are and how easy it is to make you emotionally dependent on them and their validation.

HANDLER TACTICS #3: DO YOU LOVE ME?

Odds are, after baring your deepest pains and traumas to this person, you’ve developed an emotional attachment to them. They might even tell you that they’ve developed feelings for you.

You feel like you can’t rebuff them because they’re the only person who truly understands you and is able to give you the emotional support and validation you crave, and are forced to play along with the scenario out of fear of abandonment.

The trap is set.

HANDLER TACTICS #4: IF YOU LOVED ME YOU’D DO THIS FOR ME.

Begin the process of rationalizing away why you’re doing what you’re doing. You’re not doing it because you were told to do it, you’re doing it for love! Self-reinforced cognitive dissonance allows for programming to begin.

HANDLER TACTICS #5: DON’T YOU VALUE OUR FRIENDSHIP?

A different spin. You’re not emotionally involved, but they tell you that you’re their closest friend. They don’t have anyone else in their life that they can rely on or trust like they can with you. This will often come with additional heavy emotional manipulation and pressure. Their grandfather just died and their cat ran away. They need you for emotional support or else they might hurt themselves. Or perhaps they’ll tell you that you’re the only person they trust to do some things for them and make you feel emotionally obligated to help them. This is a common tactic that is also used by narcissists to manipulate people into doing things for them.

HANDLER TACTICS #6: MOVE IN WITH ME

Back to our original tack - you need to get away from a bad situation, or perhaps your lease is just expiring. You’ve got nowhere to go. Your friend/love interest graciously lets you move in while you get your life together or look for another place to live.

This is the single biggest mistake you can possibly make, and this is where the lies, manipulation, and brainwashing will begin in earnest now that they have consistent and guaranteed access to you.

HANDLER TACTICS #7: GASLIGHTING

Gaslighting is one of the most important tools they have, because it makes you doubt yourself. This makes it much easier to allow bad behavior, rationalize missing time, etc. I will not go into the details on how it works because there are thousands of resources that can explain the topic much better than I can, but I will provide an example.

One tactic I have come across recently is where the handler will parrot your thoughts and ideas back to you, claiming that they were the ones who came up with the concept. If you attempt to argue, they will then become very angry with you and claim that you are the one who is stealing their ideas. It’s a bit convoluted in practice but it serves several purposes at once: it gaslights you and undermines your confidence while also making you afraid to talk out of fear of further emotional abuse.

If you are immune to gaslighting you are immune to mind control.

HANDLER TACTICS #8: PUSH-PULL

First they’re nice, then they’re cold. Then they’re nice again. Cancelled plans with you. They seem moody. Did you do something to make them angry? Oh, they brought you flowers today!

Keeping you on your tip-toes trying to keep them happy means that you have less time to recognize the tactics and the abuse they are piling on you and are essentially reinforcing a people-pleasing behavioral pattern.

HANDLER TACTICS #9: YOU MAKE ME HURT YOU

Classic line from the abuser. They convince you that you deserve to be abused. You don’t deserve to be happy. They wouldn’t hit you if you were better. If you could just learn to keep your mouth shut. It’s your fault.

This is actually a form of gaslighting w/ negative reinforcement.

HANDLER TACTIC #10: YOUR FRIENDS ARE PLOTTING AGAINST YOU

The beginning of isolation - they will convince you that your friends are actually jealous of the relationship you have and want to steal your man and your happiness. Or that they want to take your money/career/etc. It doesn’t really matter what it is. I’ve seen this tactic be successfully deployed over a cat. It just has to be something that makes you begin to distrust your friends and family and anyone who may support or protect you.

HANDLER TACTICS #11: DO AS I SAY… OR ELSE.

The handler now becomes abusive to you if you do or say anything they don’t like, with the goal of forcing you to constantly second-guess every word and to be centered entirely on seeking the approval of the handler.

One difference in tactics is that often the abuse and punishment will be limited to verbal and emotional before the victim is isolated, and then will proceed to physical abuse once they think that you are sufficiently isolated and unlikely to seek help.

HANDLER TACTICS #12: MASS PRESSURE.

The handler will attempt to bring in other people, whether real or fake online sockpuppets, who will uphold their point of view and attempt to grind you down by making it seem like everyone is against you. This has the continued effect of isolating you from support and forcing you to feel more dependent on them.

CLOSING NOTES

What the handler fears the most is exposure, as they are most likely working on multiple prospective victims at any one point, as well as handling multiple other people. A handler will often have a dozen or more people that they are “managing”. Exposure means the destruction of their work and the loss of their “hunting grounds”. They will not hesitate to dump your body in a swamp should they believe that you have become a threat to them.

