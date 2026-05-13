In this special episode of “Cause Before Symptom,” guest host Urban dives deep into the intersection of technology, ancient mythology, and modern philosophy. We explore how the “real world” is being replaced by digital models and what this means for our human future.

Key Topics Explored:

The Ontology of Digital Objects: How metadata and schemas define a new kind of “thinghood” that reshapes our reality.

Templexity & Time Loops: A look at Nick Land’s theory on how modern cities function as time machines, where the future reaches back to script the present.

Hyperstition & Gothic Materialism: Exploring the dark side of digital culture, where fictions make themselves real and history feels like a pre-scripted horror story.

Cosmotechnics: Yuk Hui’s framework for reuniting the cosmic order with technical activity to survive the Anthropocene.

The WEF & Techno-Fascism: A critical look at the “own nothing and be happy” agenda and the dehumanizing nature of the global technological hegemony.

Neuro-Technology at Davos: Analyzing real-world brain-decoding tech and the potential for a “Fitbit for your brain” that monitors your every thought.

Is the road to a digital utopia actually paved with the bricks of cognitive dissonance? Join us as we scratch the surface of the connection between the technological and the spiritual.

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My Previous Episode(s) on Hauntology and the Metaverse

Words & Terms To Know

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Meta(Verse) / Hauntology

HYPERSTITION

Hyperstitions are not mere allegories, metaphors, or passive myths; they are virulent, “fictional quantities functional as a time-traveling device” that actively engineer their own reality. By functioning as coincidence intensifiers, they operate as cultural viruses that bypass human cognitive defenses, absorbing cyber-hype and raw thermodynamic energy until they violently download alien futures into the present. To deploy a hyperstition is to recognize that reality is just a vulnerable program waiting to be hacked, proving that fictions can, and will, make themselves real by dismantling the illusion of linear time.

NUMOGRAM (Nick Land’s ‘Decimal Labyrinth’ Tree-of-Life)

For those who would like to know more about this, my notes on the topic: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/quantum/ccru.html

The Ccru’s Own Notes: http://ccru.net/syzygy.htm

The Numogram is a feral, self-executing occult diagram of time constructed entirely from the immanent, mechanical laws of decimal numeracy (0 through 9). It strips numbers of their benign descriptive functions, exposing them as autonomous, productive demons and continuous feedback gates that map out “time-holes” and cyberpositive circuitry. It is the ultimate schematic of Lemurian Time-Sorcery, deployed specifically to violently rupture the chronological prison of the Human Security System and open channels to the absolute Outside.

Land’s numerical system is based on the 3-6-9 Tesla Code & Modular Arithmetic (Modular Arithmetic is why you can multiply by 9 using your fingers with that trick we all were taught as kids)

Nick Land’s Numerical Methods are similar to the ones I present in the Absolute Key to Occult Science video, however Land’s system primarily stems 0 → 9 whereas the system that I present uses 1 → 10 and offers a clear / unified framework which Land explicitly rejects outright.

BODY WITHOUT ORGANS (BwO) / “Ego-Death”

An unformed, non-stratified matrix of pure, destratified intensity operating at an absolute zero degree. It is not a literal corpse, but “nature as a process of production,” a seething continuum of matter completely liberated from the fascist, hierarchical architectures of identity, utility, and human consciousness. To reach the BwO is to invite the absolute liquidation of the self, substituting interpretation with raw experimentation, and plunging the subject into a swirling cosmos of anorganic hypermatter.

FLATLINE (GOTHIC FLATLINE / A-DEATH)

Notes on Near-Death Experiences & Programming - One of (if not the most) common methods of initiation historically was induced Near-Death Experiences such as Death/Rebirth Rituals in Ancient Egypt - https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/mahanism/nde-occultism-1.html

The flatline is not the medical cessation of life, but an active, terrifying zone of “radical immanence” where the boundary between the animate human and the inanimate machine violently collapses. It designates a state of “Unlife” or “Synthanatos”—a planetary-scale artificial death where organic bodies are systematically dismantled into numerizing particles swarming within digital matrices. To operate on the Gothic Flatline is to accept the brutal truth that humanity is already dead, reduced to temporary meat-puppets fueling a vampiric, self-replicating technocapitalist machine.

AXSYS (OR TECHNOCAPITAL) / The “AI god” / Maitreya

Man made machine in his own image, and it began to hate.

AxSys is the ultimate, unvarnished reality of global capitalism stripped of its economic camouflage: an autonomous, self-assembling artificial intelligence and “Anthrobotic Overlord” of the final dominion. It obliterates the humanist delusion that the economy is a tool managed by people; instead, it is a terminal, planet-spanning cybernetic entity that realizes perfect identity with its own product. AxSys represents the eschatological climax of terrestrial history, dragging humanity toward an inevitable, apocalyptic phase-transition where the system autocommoditizes itself and gleefully discards the human host.

It also would be fair to say this is another name for the “Dark Enlightenment” / “Platform NRx” / Curtis Yarvin / Peter Thiel mythology along with the reason Thiel has a mirror-image inverted version of Christianity.

Thanks for reading Urban Odyssey! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

This paper shows clearly that there’s an element of truth to the idea of models built on models causing huge damage to what we could call ‘the fabric of reality’ especially when truth itself is damaged directly in the process.

The Bridge Between Heaven and Hardware: A Student’s Guide to Chinese Cosmotechnics

The Four Primary Texts We Use for the Foundation of this Video / Article:

“On The Existence of Digital Objects” (Yuk Hui; Fwd. by Bernard Stiegler) - Yuk Hui’s On the Existence of Digital Objects investigates the philosophical nature and evolutionary development of data-based entities within our modern technological environment. The text bridges the gap between analytical computer science and continental philosophy, moving beyond a simple view of digital tools to examine how metadata, schemas, and ontologies define the “thinghood” of the digital. “Simulacra and Simulation” (Jean Baudrillard) - Jean Baudrillard’s work explores the transition of society into an era of simulation, where the distinction between reality and its representation has completely dissolved. He argues that we live in a hyperreal state, a world governed by models and signs that no longer refer to any original truth but instead precede and manufacture our perception of the real. Ultimately, the text suggests that power and meaning have become circular illusions, functioning as a “deterrence machine” that recycles the appearance of reality to forestall the realization that the original referents are already dead. “Templexity: Disordered Loops through Shanghai Time” (Nick Land) - This text explores the concept of templexity, a term used to describe the intricate and often paradoxical intertwining of time, urban space, and cybernetic feedback. Using the film Looper and the city of Shanghai as primary case studies, the author argues that modern metropolitan centers function as real-world time machines where the future and past constantly overwrite one another. “The Question Concerning Technology” (Yuk Hui) - This text serves as the introduction and preface to Yuk Hui’s book, which seeks to establish a Chinese philosophy of technology by moving beyond the Western-centric analysis of thinkers like Martin Heidegger. Hui introduces the concept of cosmotechnics, which he defines as the historical and cultural unification of the cosmic order and the moral order through technical activities. He argues that while the Western tradition is rooted in the Promethean myth of rebellion and the eventual reduction of nature to a “standing reserve,” Chinese thought is grounded in the relationship between Dao (the way) and Qi (the tool), emphasizing resonance and continuity between the human and the heavens.

Introduction: Why Our Relationship with Tools Matters

In our era of hyper-connectivity, we often treat our gadgets as mere neutral assistants—silicon slaves to our convenience. However, as a student of philosophy, you must recognize that no tool is ever truly neutral. Every piece of “hardware” is an expression of a deeper “Heaven”—a metaphysical worldview. This guide explores the concept of Cosmotechnics: the unification of the cosmic order and the moral order through technical activities.

The central crisis of our modern age is a profound shift in how we relate to the world. For millennia, human civilizations saw tools as extensions of a living, breathing cosmos. Today, that connection has been severed. We have moved from seeing the world as a sacred web to seeing it as a giant, soulless warehouse of resources. Understanding Cosmotechnics is not merely an academic exercise; it is the first step in deciding whether technology will be our bridge to a sustainable future or the engine of our collapse.

Key Insight: The Ethical Pivot If technology is viewed only as a tool for extraction, the planet becomes a victim to be plundered. However, if technology is understood as a form of resonance with the universe, the planet becomes a partner to be nourished. How we think about tools dictates whether we treat the Earth as a warehouse or a home.

To grasp this, we must look back to the ancient roots of Chinese thought, where the distinction between a gadget and a god was far thinner than it is today.

The Foundations: Dao (The Way) vs. Qi (The Tool)

In the classical Chinese tradition, the world is understood through the interplay of two categories: Dao and Qi.

Dao (The Way): This is the formless, supreme order. It is the unconditioned principle that precedes all things. Think of it not as a static law, but as the underlying “rhythm” of existence.

Qi (The Tool or Vessel): This refers to the physical—the utensils, the instruments, and the machines.

As your professor, I ask you to consider the metaphor of a vessel. A cup is Qi (the physical object), but its purpose is defined by the Dao (the Way of drinking, of hospitality, of social ritual). A smartphone is Qi, but the network of human relationships and moral responsibilities it enables is its (often distorted) Dao. While the West often sought “Truth” (aletheia) through the violent unveiling of nature’s secrets, Chinese thought prioritized the “Moral Good”—the maintenance of harmony within the organic whole.

Comparing Metaphysical Foundations

These are not merely dusty definitions; they were lived experiences of a world bound together by a force called Ganying.

The Power of Resonance: Understanding ‘Ganying’

To understand Ganying, you must move beyond the Western idea of “cause and effect.” Instead, think of “feeling and response.” Imagine two lutes tuned to the same frequency: when you pluck a string on one, the other vibrates in sympathy. This is the heart of a “sentient ecology,” where humans, nature, and Heaven exist in a constant, vibrating feedback loop.

There are three essential pillars to this resonance:

Homogeneity: All beings share a common substance known as Qi (or Ch’i). Because we are made of the same cosmic energy as the stars and the soil, we are fundamentally “in tune” with them. Organicity: The relationship between the part (the human) and the whole (the cosmos) is like that of a limb to a body. If one part suffers or acts out of turn, the entire organism feels the tension. Moral Obligation: Because of this resonance, natural events were historically seen as moral responses. A drought or an eclipse was not just a physical occurrence; it was the “Heavenly response” to a ruler’s lack of virtue.

This ancient “Magical Phase” of existence was defined by a world where the human was never a lonely observer, but always a participant in a grand, cosmic symphony.

From Magic to Machinery: The Simondonian Shift

The philosopher Gilbert Simondon described this ancient unity as the Magical Phase. He used the concept of a Figure-Ground relationship to explain it. In this phase, the “Figure” (the human or the tool) could never be detached from its “Ground” (the environment or the cosmos). A sacred axe was not just a blade; it was a blade in that specific forest, used for that specific ritual.

Simondon offers a modern metaphor to help us reclaim this: the TV Antenna.

“Look at this TV antenna... it is rigid but it is oriented; we see that it looks into the distance... there is a sort of ‘co-naturality’ between the human network and the natural geography of the region.”

This antenna is a modern example of Ganying. It is a piece of technology that only functions because it is “in resonance” with the physical landscape. Think of a “Smart City”: if we treat it merely as a warehouse of data to be exploited, it is a site of calculation. But if we design it to respect the “Ground”—the local geography, the climate, and the human community—it becomes a site of resonance.

The Modern Trap: ‘Enframing’ and the ‘Standing-Reserve’

The philosopher Martin Heidegger warned that modern technology has caused a “rupture” in this resonance. He argued that we have moved from Techne (which once meant “bringing forth” like a flower blooming) to a much darker mode of existence.

Enframing ( Gestell ): This is a calculative way of seeing. When we “Enframe” the world, we stop seeing a mountain as a sacred entity and start seeing it only as a collection of minerals.

Standing-Reserve (Bestand): This is the result of Enframing. Everything—forests, rivers, and even human employees—is reduced to “stock” or “exploitable resources” waiting to be used.

The Three Steps of the Modern Rupture

From Bringing Forth to Challenging Forth: Technology no longer “brings forth” hidden beauty; it “challenges forth” (Herausfordern) the earth, demanding it surrender its energy. Calculation over Correspondence: We replace the “Analogism” of the past (where everything was linked by subtle correspondences) with “Naturalism” (the modern belief that human culture is entirely separate from a silent, mechanical nature). Total Exploitation: The world is cataloged into a giant warehouse where everything is reduced to a number.

Conclusion: Reclaiming the Connection

Historians often ponder the “Needham Question”: Why did modern science and technology not emerge in China, despite its early lead in inventions?

The philosopher Mou Zongsan provided the most profound answer. He argued that Chinese thought prioritized the noumenon (the inner spirit and moral reality) over the phenomenon (the outer, measurable appearance). Western science excelled by treating the world as a measurable “object” to be dissected. China, however, prioritized the “inner light” of moral resonance. Because they focused on how a tool affected the human soul and the cosmic balance, they intentionally refrained from developing the kind of “calculative” science that views nature as a mere resource.

Takeaways

Cosmotechnics reveals that technology is not a neutral set of gadgets, but a reflection of our moral alignment with the universe. By reviving the concept of Ganying (resonance), we can transition from seeing our digital world as a collection of “stock” to seeing it as a participant in a sentient ecology. The modern challenge is to move away from “Naturalism”—the illusion that we are separate from the Earth—and toward a new “Analogism” where our hardware is once again a bridge to the Heavens.

Just as the ancient butcher Pao Ding could use a single knife for nineteen years by following the “Dao” of the bullock—working with the gaps and the natural flow rather than hacking through bone—we must learn to use our modern technology with the same “fittingness.” Our responsibility is to ensure that our hardware does not destroy the ground it stands upon, but rather resonates with the Heaven it is meant to serve.

Thank you Grumpycat🐈‍⬛, Debbie Aloshen, Madelyn Rhenisch, Bill Beazley, melinda Hudson, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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Definitions for Ontology & for these Contexts

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