Urban Odyssey

Urban Odyssey

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

The Roles of 'Hebrew,' 'Israelite' and 'Jew' in the Ancient Eleusinian Orgies [Mystery Dramas] of Greece

Are the terms 'Hebrew,' 'Israelite,' and 'Jew' older than we think? How many people even know the history of those terms?
Urban (theofficialurban)'s avatar
Urban (theofficialurban)
Feb 18, 2026

In this deep dive into ancient mystery plays and occult history, we explore the works of Edith Starr Miller and Richard Carlisle to uncover the symbolic roles these terms played in the Eleusinian Orgies of Greece.

What you will discover in this video:

  • Initiatory Linguistics: Why “Hebrew” was originally a term for a candidate who passed all mystery degrees, rather than a national designation.

  • The Mystery of the Israelite: Exploring the “Teleos,” or the perfected adept purified from guile.

  • Masonic Allegory: How the building of Solomon’s Temple relates to the celestial globe and astronomical science rather than profane history.

  • Pagan Roots of Ritual: The connection between the sacraments of Bacchus and Ceres and modern religious ceremonies.

By understanding these terms as philosophical sects rather than dispersed nations, we gain a key to the “Temple of Reason” and the hidden history of secret societies from Egypt to the present.

See my notes on The Eleusinian Concept of Death
💀Demonology, The Nature of Hell & Life AFTER Death Explained [MMP EPS 24-26]

💀Demonology, The Nature of Hell & Life AFTER Death Explained [MMP EPS 24-26]

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
September 5, 2025
Read full story

President John F. Kennedy Understood that it is SECRECY which is our enemy

Secrecy & Secret Combinations (“Thick-as-Theives”)

Urban Odyssey is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Link(s)

  1. Notes on Occult Theocracy: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/reading/occult-theocracy.html

  2. Freemasonic Reference Works: https://mega.nz/folder/cXs3BRjK#U-wtCXdECDnV8m489On-ow/folder/ISUUzJyR

    1. Part of the DM Hutchins’ Research Library (Awesome resource): https://bio.link/dmh2nd

    2. If the mega link doesn’t work, you may have to use the bio.link and navigate to the folder from the reading library.

  3. 27 Reasons those claiming to be Israelites today are not chosen people: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/shared/chosen-people.html

  4. History of Ritual Murder: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/shared/Grok_on_jq.html

  5. The Eleusinian Concept of Life & Death: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/mahanism/eleusinian-life.html

    1. The Egyptian Concept of Life & Death: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/mahanism/egyptian-afterlife.html

  6. Near-Death Experiences as Initiation: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/mahanism/nde-occultism-1.html

To grasp the Egyptian solutions for securing an afterlife, one must first understand how they perceived the problem of death. They did not see it as a single event but as a multi-faceted threat that attacked a person on physical, social, and spiritual levels.

(I.e, death wasn’t something that happened to you, but rather some active force that was seeking to do you harm, a type of predator)

Article(s) to Check Out

📔NotebookLM🤖 Deep Dives

Occult Theocrasy 🌀Codex Umbra🌀 Notes & Deep Dive (Vol. I)

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
June 16, 2025
Occult Theocrasy 🌀Codex Umbra🌀 Notes & Deep Dive (Vol. I)

Read full story
Occult Theocrasy 🌀Codex Umbra🌀 Notes & Deep Dive (Vol. II)

Occult Theocrasy 🌀Codex Umbra🌀 Notes & Deep Dive (Vol. II)

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
June 19, 2025
Read full story
Unmasking the Occult Theocracy: Robert Sepher on Frankists, Jesuits & CIA Mind Control

Unmasking the Occult Theocracy: Robert Sepher on Frankists, Jesuits & CIA Mind Control

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
September 1, 2025
Read full story
For Real, why do these Images Exist?

For Real, why do these Images Exist?

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
August 22, 2025
Read full story

Did Shimon Peres Deed Jerusalem to the Pope? https://theofficialurban.substack.com/i/181642644/a-chronology-of-the-attempt-by-the-vatican-to-displace-israel-from-the-old-city-of-jerusalem

The Light Behind Masonry - Dr. William Schnoebelen

The Light Behind Masonry - Dr. William Schnoebelen

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
July 5, 2025
Read full story
Dr. William Schnoebelen Ex-Vampire /w James Carner [4/11/24]

Dr. William Schnoebelen Ex-Vampire /w James Carner [4/11/24]

James Carner
·
August 3, 2025
Read full story

Downloads

Download Occult Theocracy

I read page 99 in this text.

Occult Theocrasy (Vols 1 & 2) [Edith Starr Miller]
4.46MB ∙ PDF file
Download
With added bookmarks
Download

Download Carlile’s Manual of Freemasonry

I read pgs. 6-14 and pg. 101 to pg. 105

Carlile Manual Of Freemasonry
726KB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download

The “Unthrifty Man” Starter Pack

Thanks for reading Urban Odyssey! This post is public so feel free to share it.

Share

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 theofficialurban · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture