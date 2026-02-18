The Roles of 'Hebrew,' 'Israelite' and 'Jew' in the Ancient Eleusinian Orgies [Mystery Dramas] of Greece

In this deep dive into ancient mystery plays and occult history, we explore the works of Edith Starr Miller and Richard Carlisle to uncover the symbolic roles these terms played in the Eleusinian Orgies of Greece.

Initiatory Linguistics: Why “Hebrew” was originally a term for a candidate who passed all mystery degrees, rather than a national designation.

The Mystery of the Israelite: Exploring the “Teleos,” or the perfected adept purified from guile.

Masonic Allegory: How the building of Solomon’s Temple relates to the celestial globe and astronomical science rather than profane history.

Pagan Roots of Ritual: The connection between the sacraments of Bacchus and Ceres and modern religious ceremonies.

By understanding these terms as philosophical sects rather than dispersed nations, we gain a key to the “Temple of Reason” and the hidden history of secret societies from Egypt to the present.

President John F. Kennedy Understood that it is SECRECY which is our enemy

Secrecy & Secret Combinations (“Thick-as-Theives”)

Notes on Occult Theocracy: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/reading/occult-theocracy.html Freemasonic Reference Works: https://mega.nz/folder/cXs3BRjK#U-wtCXdECDnV8m489On-ow/folder/ISUUzJyR Part of the DM Hutchins’ Research Library (Awesome resource): https://bio.link/dmh2nd If the mega link doesn’t work, you may have to use the bio.link and navigate to the folder from the reading library. 27 Reasons those claiming to be Israelites today are not chosen people: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/shared/chosen-people.html History of Ritual Murder: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/shared/Grok_on_jq.html The Eleusinian Concept of Life & Death: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/mahanism/eleusinian-life.html The Egyptian Concept of Life & Death: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/mahanism/egyptian-afterlife.html Near-Death Experiences as Initiation: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/mahanism/nde-occultism-1.html

To grasp the Egyptian solutions for securing an afterlife, one must first understand how they perceived the problem of death. They did not see it as a single event but as a multi-faceted threat that attacked a person on physical, social, and spiritual levels. (I.e, death wasn’t something that happened to you, but rather some active force that was seeking to do you harm, a type of predator)

Did Shimon Peres Deed Jerusalem to the Pope? https://theofficialurban.substack.com/i/181642644/a-chronology-of-the-attempt-by-the-vatican-to-displace-israel-from-the-old-city-of-jerusalem

I read page 99 in this text.

Occult Theocrasy (Vols 1 & 2) [Edith Starr Miller] 4.46MB ∙ PDF file Download With added bookmarks Download

I read pgs. 6-14 and pg. 101 to pg. 105

Carlile Manual Of Freemasonry 726KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

