The Roles of 'Hebrew,' 'Israelite' and 'Jew' in the Ancient Eleusinian Orgies [Mystery Dramas] of Greece

In this deep dive into ancient mystery plays and occult history, we explore the works of Edith Starr Miller and Richard Carlisle to uncover the symbolic roles these terms played in the Eleusinian Orgies of Greece.
What you will discover in this video:
Initiatory Linguistics: Why “Hebrew” was originally a term for a candidate who passed all mystery degrees, rather than a national designation.
The Mystery of the Israelite: Exploring the “Teleos,” or the perfected adept purified from guile.
Masonic Allegory: How the building of Solomon’s Temple relates to the celestial globe and astronomical science rather than profane history.
Pagan Roots of Ritual: The connection between the sacraments of Bacchus and Ceres and modern religious ceremonies.
By understanding these terms as philosophical sects rather than dispersed nations, we gain a key to the “Temple of Reason” and the hidden history of secret societies from Egypt to the present.
President John F. Kennedy Understood that it is SECRECY which is our enemy
Secrecy & Secret Combinations (“Thick-as-Theives”)
To grasp the Egyptian solutions for securing an afterlife, one must first understand how they perceived the problem of death. They did not see it as a single event but as a multi-faceted threat that attacked a person on physical, social, and spiritual levels.
(I.e, death wasn’t something that happened to you, but rather some active force that was seeking to do you harm, a type of predator)
