Urban Odyssey

Urban Odyssey

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Generate transcript
A transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.

🎥Hollywood Unmasked🎭 The Dark Secrets of the Entertainment Industry | 2003

This documentary from 2003 investigates the occult influences and hidden agendas (and beliefs) of the early founders of the film industry & the role Hollywood plays in the desensitization of culture.
Urban (Josh)'s avatar
Urban (Josh)

Discover the dark secrets and hidden agendas of the entertainment industry in Hollywood Unmasked. This film explores the connection between media violence, Hollywood’s elite, and the desensitization of our culture.

Urban Odyssey is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Hollywood Unmasked delves into the controversial issue of violence in the mass media from a Christian perspective. This documentary explores how television and film are manipulating society, reshaping our culture, and actively contributing to a rise in real-world crime.

Key topics covered in this video include:

  • The shocking admission of demonic influence by top Hollywood actors and directors during their performances.

  • How violent media acts as a “tinderbox,” pouring gasoline on the fire of societal anger and aggression.

  • The tragic connections between violent films and real-world events, including the Columbine high school tragedy.

  • The disturbing influence of modern entertainment and visual media on notorious killers like Ted Bundy and Jeffrey Dahmer.

  • The growing, venomous anti-Christian bias propagated by the Hollywood elite and modern media figures.

Filmmakers and producers view themselves as crusaders for social reform, often using manipulation to provoke primitive instincts like violence and sex. As audiences become immune to raw sensation, the demand for more extreme content grows, eerily mirroring the bloodlust of ancient Rome. Is it time to question what we are watching and how it affects our spiritual and mental health?

Refer your friends to the Urban Odyssey Substack and earn free referral rewards!

Refer a friend

See the Leaderboard for more details

Other Documentaries & Movies on Hollywood

Thanks for reading Urban Odyssey! This post is public so feel free to share it.

Share

Mk-Ultra / Monarch Mind Control In Hollywood

Mk-Ultra / Monarch Mind Control In Hollywood

Urban (Josh)
·
July 15, 2024
Watch now
Disney's Massive Media Empire: Epstein, Cover-ups, and Media Control [Mini-Documentary]

Disney's Massive Media Empire: Epstein, Cover-ups, and Media Control [Mini-Documentary]

Urban (Josh)
·
September 18, 2025
Watch now
The Entertainment Economy [Michael J. Wolf]

The Entertainment Economy [Michael J. Wolf]

Urban (Josh)
·
November 8, 2025
Listen now
The Inroads of Spirituality: Exposing the Luciferian Conspiracy & New Age Deception /w James Arrabito

The Inroads of Spirituality: Exposing the Luciferian Conspiracy & New Age Deception /w James Arrabito

Urban (Josh)
·
November 25, 2025
Watch now
Hollywoodism: How the Jews Invented Hollywood

Hollywoodism: How the Jews Invented Hollywood

Urban (Josh)
·
September 11, 2025
Watch now
Jesuit Hollywood [Shaun Willcock]

Jesuit Hollywood [Shaun Willcock]

Urban (Josh)
·
July 13, 2025
Listen now
P*dophilia Empire: Satan, Sodomy, The Deep State by Joachim Hagopian (Part I of II)

P*dophilia Empire: Satan, Sodomy, The Deep State by Joachim Hagopian (Part I of II)

Urban (Josh)
·
May 29, 2025
Read full story
P*edophilia Empire - Satan, Sodomy & The Deep State by Joachim Hagopian (Part II of II)

P*edophilia Empire - Satan, Sodomy & The Deep State by Joachim Hagopian (Part II of II)

Urban (Josh)
·
May 30, 2025
Read full story
🧠🥼Social Engineering: Tavistock, Mind Control, and the New World Order [Daniel Estulin]

🧠🥼Social Engineering: Tavistock, Mind Control, and the New World Order [Daniel Estulin]

Urban (Josh)
·
August 12, 2025
Listen now
Brice Taylor - Ted Gunderson - MKULTRA Mind Control Revealed - The True Story

Brice Taylor - Ted Gunderson - MKULTRA Mind Control Revealed - The True Story

Urban (Josh)
·
June 29, 2025
Watch now
The Hidden Memoir That Implicates Presidents, Icons, and a Shadow Government

The Hidden Memoir That Implicates Presidents, Icons, and a Shadow Government

Urban (Josh)
·
June 21, 2025
Read full story

Satanic Hip-Hop Industry

Exposing the Satanic Hip Hop Industry: Hidden Symbols, Sacrifices & Artist Deaths (Part 1)

Exposing the Satanic Hip Hop Industry: Hidden Symbols, Sacrifices & Artist Deaths (Part 1)

Urban (Josh)
·
October 5, 2025
Watch now
Exposing Satanic Symbols in Pop Music: Beyonce, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry & Witchcraft Accusations (Part 2)

Exposing Satanic Symbols in Pop Music: Beyonce, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry & Witchcraft Accusations (Part 2)

Urban (Josh)
·
October 6, 2025
Watch now

“They Sold Their Souls for Rock N’ Roll”

🎸They Sold Their Souls for Rock N' Roll [Part 1/4]

🎸They Sold Their Souls for Rock N' Roll [Part 1/4]

Urban (Josh)
·
August 28, 2025
Watch now
🎸They Sold Their Soul for Rock N' Roll: The Crowley Conspiracy [Part 2/4]

🎸They Sold Their Soul for Rock N' Roll: The Crowley Conspiracy [Part 2/4]

Urban (Josh)
·
August 29, 2025
Watch now
🎸The Heavy Metal Invasion: They Sold Their Soul for Rock N' Roll [Part 3/4]

🎸The Heavy Metal Invasion: They Sold Their Soul for Rock N' Roll [Part 3/4]

Urban (Josh)
·
August 30, 2025
Watch now
🎸They Sold Their Soul for Rock N' Roll [Final Part]

🎸They Sold Their Soul for Rock N' Roll [Final Part]

Urban (Josh)
·
August 31, 2025
Watch now

Pizzagate Documentaries

PIZZAGATE - Shattering the Illusion, Part ONE

PIZZAGATE - Shattering the Illusion, Part ONE

Urban (Josh)
·
August 12, 2025
Watch now
🍕PIZZAGATE🌭 - Shattering the Illusion, Part TWO

🍕PIZZAGATE🌭 - Shattering the Illusion, Part TWO

Urban (Josh)
·
August 13, 2025
Watch now
🍕PIZZAGATE🌭 - The BIG PICTURE

🍕PIZZAGATE🌭 - The BIG PICTURE

Urban (Josh)
·
August 14, 2025
Watch now

Hollywood Monarch Programming Glitches & Dissociative Behavior

Urban's Compendium
Hollywood Celebrities MkUltra / Monarch Programming Glitches (Programmed Multiple Personality Switching)
Thanks for reading Urban's Compendium! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work…
Listen now
7 hours ago · Urban (Josh)

The Five Principals of Satanic Human Control & Enslavement (Masters Mahan Podcast Eps. #05-10)

Known more commonly as the “MkUltra / Monarch Program,” based heavily on the Spiritual Exercises of St. Ignatius of Loyola (Jesuit Spiritual Exercises)

Timestamps

00:00:00 Introduction: The Entertainment Industry Unmasked
00:02:50 Spiritual Warfare and Demonic Influence
00:08:50 Television and the Rise of Violence
00:14:04 Manipulating Society and Raw Sensation
00:20:20 The Columbine Effect and Teenage Crime
00:24:05 Real-Life Horrors: Dahmer and Bundy
00:31:00 Modern Day Gladiators: Desensitizing the Public
00:37:46 The Anti-Christian Bias in Hollywood
00:46:00 Targeted for Faith: Persecution of Believers
00:52:00 Biblical Prophecy and Final Warnings

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 theofficialurban · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture