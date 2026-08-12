🎬The Dark Occult Secrets of the Entertainment Industry🤫 | Hollywood Unmasked (Part 2) | 2006 Documentary

Are your favorite Hollywood stars being guided by dark forces? This documentary explores the true goals and objectives behind the entertainment industry’s occult agenda.

Hollywood Unmasked (Pt. 2) dives deep into the unsettling reality of spiritism, channeling, and demonic influence among the world’s most famous actors and directors. This 2006 full documentary exposes how the media is actively used to unravel Judeo-Christian values, redefine morality, and indoctrinate the youth into New Age and satanic philosophies.

By examining the lives and confessions of major pop culture icons, this film reveals a highly orchestrated spiritual war being waged through our television screens and movie theaters.

Key topics covered in this documentary include:

Shocking admissions from celebrities who use “spirit guides” and “channeling” to enhance their on-screen performances.

How figures like Anton LaVey and Aleister Crowley influenced the silver screen to promote a rebellious, anti-Christian culture.

The historical connections between early Hollywood stars, automatic writing, and the modern sexual revolution.

The disturbing ways cult leaders like Charles Manson used movies and music to brainwash their followers.

A biblical perspective on media consumption and how to guard your family’s heart against cultural manipulation.

If you want to understand the spiritual reality behind the media you consume, this documentary is a must-watch.

Watch Part ONE

Other Documentaries & Movies on Hollywood

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Hollywood Monarch Programming Glitches & Dissociative Behavior

The Five Principals of Satanic Human Control & Enslavement (Masters Mahan Podcast Eps. #05-10)

Known more commonly as the “MkUltra / Monarch Program,” based heavily on the Spiritual Exercises of St. Ignatius of Loyola (Jesuit Spiritual Exercises)

Timestamps