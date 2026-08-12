Urban Odyssey

Urban Odyssey

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🎬The Dark Occult Secrets of the Entertainment Industry🤫 | Hollywood Unmasked (Part 2) | 2006 Documentary

Hollywood Unmasked (Pt. 2) examines the various occult influences on Hollywood from its beginning (LeVey, Crowley, Manson) & the use of "spirit guides" & "spirit channeling" amongst other practices.
Urban (Josh)'s avatar
Urban (Josh)

Are your favorite Hollywood stars being guided by dark forces? This documentary explores the true goals and objectives behind the entertainment industry’s occult agenda.

Urban Odyssey is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Hollywood Unmasked (Pt. 2) dives deep into the unsettling reality of spiritism, channeling, and demonic influence among the world’s most famous actors and directors. This 2006 full documentary exposes how the media is actively used to unravel Judeo-Christian values, redefine morality, and indoctrinate the youth into New Age and satanic philosophies.

By examining the lives and confessions of major pop culture icons, this film reveals a highly orchestrated spiritual war being waged through our television screens and movie theaters.

Key topics covered in this documentary include:

  • Shocking admissions from celebrities who use “spirit guides” and “channeling” to enhance their on-screen performances.

  • How figures like Anton LaVey and Aleister Crowley influenced the silver screen to promote a rebellious, anti-Christian culture.

  • The historical connections between early Hollywood stars, automatic writing, and the modern sexual revolution.

  • The disturbing ways cult leaders like Charles Manson used movies and music to brainwash their followers.

  • A biblical perspective on media consumption and how to guard your family’s heart against cultural manipulation.

If you want to understand the spiritual reality behind the media you consume, this documentary is a must-watch.

Watch Part ONE

Other Documentaries & Movies on Hollywood

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Urban's Compendium
Hollywood Celebrities MkUltra / Monarch Programming Glitches (Programmed Multiple Personality Switching)
Thanks for reading Urban's Compendium! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work…
Listen now
2 days ago · Urban (Josh)

The Five Principals of Satanic Human Control & Enslavement (Masters Mahan Podcast Eps. #05-10)

Known more commonly as the “MkUltra / Monarch Program,” based heavily on the Spiritual Exercises of St. Ignatius of Loyola (Jesuit Spiritual Exercises)

Timestamps

00:00:00 Introduction: The Spiritism of Hollywood
00:07:15 Demonic Possession and the New Age Agenda
00:23:35 The Occult Roots of Early Movie Stars
00:36:00 How Television Manipulates Society
00:44:35 Hollywood's Ties to the Church of Satan
00:59:00 Charles Manson and Brainwashing Through Media
01:13:21 The Media's Push for the Sexual Revolution
01:21:00 Protecting Our Families from Cultural Decay
01:29:00 Biblical Prophecy in the Modern Age
01:34:00 Finding True Freedom and Forgiveness in Christ

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