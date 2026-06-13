🎧William Cooper: Oklahoma City Bombing FULL Broadcast Waco Anniversary, Inside Reports & Conspiracy Analysis (April, 1995)

William Cooper's raw, unfiltered Hour of the Time broadcast on the second anniversary of the Waco Massacre, covering the Oklahoma City Federal Building bombing in real-time. Cooper delivers on-scene intelligence reports, scanner audio insights, eyewitness accounts, explosive analysis (fertilizer vs. military-grade), second bomb claims, martial law observations, media manipulation, and warnings about the New World Order agenda, counter-terrorism bills, and escalating terrorism. A critical historical primary source for truth-seekers on false flags, government overreach, and patriot resistance.

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⚠️🔞Mature Content / Trigger Warning🔞⚠️

This episode may be deemed inappropriate for some listeners. If you are immature, overly sensitive, or unwilling to embrace blunt truth, you are advised that you may want to skip this episode. If you have been ritually or scientifically abused, you should ask a safe person to listen first to see if this episode is safe for you to listen to as some information may be triggering.

If you are a minor, please consult your parents before continuing.

We claim the right to Fair Use as determined by United States courts in this episode.

More by Bill Cooper

Spotify Playlists

Also available on other podcast players, Spotify is the only one that allows me to organize them into playlists and embed them into Substack. See soundcloud link below.

Bill Cooper’s Material (Audio & Writings)

Audio Podcast Episodes (Courtesy of DM Hutchins Research Library): https://mega.nz/folder/IPECUKwT#s9gna8oyLGX1yfZdfCnsgA/folder/VGcWmBRL

Authored by Bill Cooper: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/12Q1NkAEEkimrp7zkTrJ4_3V_zN5hVdWh?usp=drive_link

Soundcloud Episodes of “The Hour of the Time:” https://soundcloud.com/hour-of-the-time

Timestamps