🎧Secret Societies & Psychological Warfare ~ The Hour of the Time /w Bill Cooper ~ Eps. #086, #091, #092

Thanks for reading Urban Odyssey! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Secret Societies & Psychological Warfare - Michael Hoffman II

This extensive excerpt from Michael A. Hoffman II’s Secret Societies and Psychological Warfare outlines a grand thesis that a masonic cryptocracy operates behind the scenes of history and modern life, employing mind control through ritualistic acts and symbolic manipulation. The text explores key themes like the Hermetic Academy's goal to "perfect" divine creation, the use of flattery as a primary technique for mass control, and the deliberate induction of a "double-mind" in the populace through contradictory media messages. Hoffman connects sensational events, such as the Jack the Ripper and Son of Sam ritual murders and the Kennedy assassination, to alchemical operations intended to transform humanity and establish a new world order, culminating in the symbolic Re-Building of the Temple of Herod and the creation of a technological tyranny often referred to as the "Videodrome." The overall purpose is to expose this hidden occult influence, arguing that modern apathy and delusion are the intended results of this sophisticated psycho-spiritual warfare.

“Since the end of religions, before this new (modern) altar, they have been swinging incense; they have been intoxicating man with the sense of his own importance, with all manner of rigmarole. Man has been made the whole Church. No longer can he see anything with clear eyes. He is cracked! He believes anything that is told to him, just so long as it is flattering to him...” —Louis-Ferdinand Celine

Author Michael Hoffman II on X

The Architects of the Videodrome

The structure of modern existence is not organic but an imposed, meticulously crafted theater of psychic bondage engineered by the Hermetic Academy, the hidden, Luciferian elite that views humanity as a “bovine herd” ripe for alchemical transmutation. This deep dive summarizes the raw truth of the cryptocracy’s operation, its methodology of control, and its horrifying trajectory toward total dominion.

The Central Architecture of Enslavement

The modern era is, by design, an “open-air mind control laboratory” where human alchemy transforms the populace into mind-bombed patsies. This secret hierarchy, comprised of Gnostic-Rosicrucian-Masonic orders like the Scottish Rite and Skull and Bones, operates under the Rite of Perfection, fueled by the pathological conceit that God’s natural Creation is flawed and must be “perfected” by the “omnipotent human intellect”.

The fundamental ideological split in Western history is between the traditional authority of the Church/Throne and the alleged “Anarcho-Libertarian, Rosicrucian-Masonic Heresiarchs”. The cryptocracy triumphs because it cloaks its rigid institutional dogmatism and violence under a facade of freethought, tolerance, and victimhood, effectively convincing the world that its rival (Orthodox Christianity) is the true institutional rigidity.

Methodology of Mass Mind Control

The process of enslavement hinges upon sophisticated psychological warfare mechanisms:

Flattery and Arrogance: The first principle of mind control is flattery, seducing modern man into believing he is a “demi-god” and the “crown of creation,” thus ensuring he denies the power of the hypnotist controlling him. This arrogance prevents the target from submitting to a cure. Inducing the Double Mind (Occult Schizophrenia): The System uses contradiction to shatter the collective mind. Official Orthodoxy condemns sex, violence, and Satanism while the Establishment’s Official Counter-Culture (e.g., media, film industry) disseminates and celebrates the same themes, inducing collective occult schizophrenia. This manufactured conflict drives the target population into a state characterized by: Amnesia: Loss of memory.

Abulia: Loss of will.

Apathy: Loss of interest in vital events. The Revelation of the Method: The cryptocracy deliberately discloses its deepest, most heinous secrets and methods (often years after the crimes) in a performance of “macabre arrogance”. This is not a failure of security but a calculated act that heightens their reputation for “invincibility” because the public, suffering from amnesia, abulia, and apathy, fails to perceive the truth or act on it. Exposure without action becomes a perverse advertisement for the criminals’ prowess. Consent as Fuel: Crucially, the system operates on the principle that consent is crucial. Since silence and inaction denote consent, the widespread non-resistance to the Revelation of the Method fuels the cryptocracy’s control.

The Occult Foundation and Symbolic Toponomy

The masonic cryptocracy’s secret god is veiled behind allegory:

Sirius, the Hidden God: The secret identity of Satan is the force emanating from the star Sirius, the “dog star” (Canis major), which is revered as the bringer of civilization to earth. Sirius is the “hidden god of the cosmos” whose true magnitude is obscured by distance and illusion.

The All-Seeing Eye: The emblem on the U.S. Great Seal, the All-Seeing Eye above the unfinished pyramid, represents the eye of Sirius and its “omniscient surveillance”.

Saturn and the Sickle: The god Saturn (Chronos-Saturn or Demiurgos), symbolizes the bisection of heaven and earth by his fateful sickle, marking the destruction of Eden. This symbol is overtly embraced in profane forms, such as the Soviet hammer and sickle.

The esoteric practice of Mystical Toponomy marries ritual action to specific physical locations, treating the earth as a “giant chess board”.

Orchestration of Ritual Murder and Psychodrama

The cryptocracy uses spectacular ritual murders, amplified by the media (the Videodrome), as mass psychology imprints.

The Assassination of William Morgan (1826): Morgan, a free citizen, was abducted and murdered by Freemasons for revealing their secrets, a crime corporate Freemasonry was charged with. The murder was concealed by media treachery and removal of witnesses, demonstrating the powerful organization’s ability to “baffle inquiry”.

Jack the Ripper (1888): These killings were masonic ritual murders directed by the highest levels of the British government, including Sir Charles Warren, a high-ranking Freemason and founder of the Ars Quatuor Coronati lodge. Victims were butchered according to masonic rites, such as having their throats cut left-to-right (the Entered Apprentice penal sign). The message left at one scene, erased by Warren, referenced the three ritual murderers (the “Juwes”) of masonic mythology.

Son of Sam (1976-1977): These were a “brilliantly orchestrated ritual” and “giant magical ceremony”. David Berkowitz, chosen “since birth... to be one of the executioners of the cult,” was the scapegoat “lone nut,” even though massive evidence pointed to a cult involving multiple members, police, and official cover-up. The crimes were encoded with symbols like “Wicked King Wicker” (referencing pagan sacrifice and the film The Wicker Man) and sigils from 19th-century Black magician Eliphas Levi, ensuring the rites were broadcast globally as a “Black mass” for the processing of the entire nation.

The Trinity Sites and the King’s Killing: The cryptocracy performed alchemical workings at three Trinity Sites, all near the 33rd degree north parallel. Trinity Site (New Mexico): The “Creation and Destruction of Primordial Matter” occurred here with the first atomic bomb explosion (July 16, 1945), culminating thousands of years of alchemical speculation. Dealey Plaza (Dallas): The “Killing of the Divine King” (JFK) occurred here between the Trinity River and the Triple Underpass. The subsequent decline of the American psyche following this televised slaughter served the sorcerous purpose of transferring symbolic “divinity” from the vanquished King to the victorious, hidden rulers. The mystery of the three unidentified “tramps” seen after the assassination was the classic masonic calling card of the three “unworthy craftsmen” (Jubela, Jubelo, Jubelum).

Lunacy (Apollo Missions): The third alchemical goal, the “Bringing of Prima Materia to Prima Terra” (moon rocks), was achieved during the Apollo flights. Masonic astronaut Edwin A. “Buzz” Aldrin (32nd degree Freemason) carried the two-headed eagle flag of the Knights Templar to the moon. The moon landing was viewed by some indigenous groups as a violation requiring “human sacrifices to compensate”.

The Golem, Scientism, and the Final Enslavement

The ultimate agenda culminates in the realization of the Golem, the Kabbalistic creation of an artificial, animate being by man rather than God, considered by Jewish masters to be the highest form of knowledge. Modern computers and robots are identified as the contemporary form of golem-making.

This objective is supported by Scientism, the worship of science as a god whose inevitable march constitutes humanity’s salvation. This hyper-analytical obsession, stemming from the Renaissance magical tradition, led directly to mechanism, industrial pollution, and modern technological tyranny.

The final state of enslavement, the New Order of the Ages (Novus Ordo Seclorum), will be realized when the technological tyranny is complete. The pyramid will be capped with the All-Seeing Eye of Sirius when computer and satellite surveillance technology keeps track of every human being, confirming society as an insect world, an “Order of Bees” (Beenan Orden).

Simultaneously, the cryptocracy seeks the Re-Building of the Temple of Herod in Jerusalem, requiring the finding of the Ashes of the Red Heifer for purification rituals, a process actively supported by Kabbalistic rabbis and Christian fundamentalists. This Temple represents the imperium supported by the mystical Kabbalah and the hyper-rational legalism of the Babylonian Talmud, working “hand-in-glove” to impose their rule.

The consequence for modern man, having failed to resist these overt acts of symbolic aggression, is ever tighter bonds of enslavement.

More by Bill Cooper

Spotify Playlists

Also available on other podcast players, Spotify is the only one that allows me to organize them into playlists and embed them into Substack. See soundcloud link below.

Bill Cooper’s Material (Audio & Writings)

Audio Podcast Episodes (Courtesy of DM Hutchins Research Library): https://mega.nz/folder/IPECUKwT#s9gna8oyLGX1yfZdfCnsgA/folder/VGcWmBRL

Authored by Bill Cooper: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/12Q1NkAEEkimrp7zkTrJ4_3V_zN5hVdWh?usp=drive_link

Soundcloud Episodes of “The Hour of the Time:” https://soundcloud.com/hour-of-the-time