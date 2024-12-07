House of Colonna (Lucrezia Colonna di Stigliano / Colombo / Palazzo / di Paliano / Barberini)

Supports Orsini, Walgreen’s owner, Church of Scientology, Mormon Utah owners, DuPont & Dow are a French branch, Boss of Dr. Fauci

The House of Colonna are an imperial bloodline. The Colonnas manage the Grand Lodge of Ireland and are a top authority of The Freemasonic Oddfellow Order with Prince Oddone Colonna. They also oversee the Freemasonic Royal Order of Jesters with the Italian comedian and actor Prince Urbano Riario Sforza Barberini Colonna di Sciarra. The German Roman Catholic Furstenberg family work with the Colonnas and also co-manage the Royal Order of Jesters which have been caught for sex trafficking. Paul Sciarra founded Pinterest and is worth a half of billion. The Colaninno family are a covert north Italian branch of the Colonnas. The Colaninnos run Piaggio with Roberto Colaninno and his son Matteo Colaninno who is an Italian politician.

See image 4

Princess Lucrezia Colonna di Stigliano on the left and her sister Princess Vittoria Colonna di Stigliano on the right and they are extremely high level witches that oversee most female gang stalkers. They are from a Roman-Papal nobility and they reside in Ireland. The Colonnas of Ireland are owners of the Colombo crime syndicate and some Irish Mafias. These two witches are completely psychotic, murderous, torturous, and they are probably the worst of them all.

See image 3

Princess Lucrezia Colonna di Stigliano and this branch of the Colonnas lives in Ireland. Her sister is Princess Vittoria and her father is Prince Prospero. Prince Prospero Colonna di Stigliano is covertly managing the Roman Catholic Church in Ireland and Grand Lodge of Ireland. The Colonna di Stiglianos of Ireland have a close alliance with the Irish Guinness banking family. Freemasonry uses two pillars or columns in their temples which covertly symbolizes the two Colonna princely lines of Stigliano and Paliano.

See image 5

Princess Olimpia Colonna di Paliano manages many Italian female associates of Cosa Nostra like the female members of the show Jersey Shore. Princess Olimpia and her followers are obsessed with sodomy and turning genitals into excrement. The Colonna family are owners of the Colombo crime family, Chicago Outfit, Columbian Mafia, South American drug cartels, and factions of the Sicilian Mafia and some small crime families in New Jersey connected with the Apulian Mafia, Ndrangheta, and Camorra. All of these organized crime groups are involved with human trafficking.

See image 6

Prince Prospero is a Jesuit and Anthony Fauci's real boss. Prince Prospero Colonna di Paliano the Prince Assistant to the Papal Throne with his wife Princess Jeanne Colonna di Paliano. They are managers of the Catholic Church and its pedophilia network as well as managers of the Knights of Columbus and alchemical cults of Martinists as well as Scientology. The Colonna's are architects of Freemasonry and owners of the Colombo crime family, Polish-Jewish Mafia and factions of the Irish Mafia.

See image 7

Prince Filippo Colonna di Paliano works as an Associate Consultant for Bain & Company in London and he is the son of Prince Prospero Colonna the Prince Assistant to the Papal Throne. Mitt Romney was the CEO of Bain & Company. The name Romney means Roman and he is their modern day Romulus. The Colonna family claim to descend from the Julio-Claudian Dynasty that ruled ancient Rome as emperors.

Filippo Colonna: Consultant at Bain & Company | Cambridge University

Born and raised in Italy, I moved to the UK to study Economics at the University of Cambridge. After my studies, I joined Bain & Company where I have worked on projects spanning corporate, pro-bono and private equity clients in locations such as London, Tokyo, Paris and Munich.

Bain & Company is an American management consultancy headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

In the late 70s and early 80s, the firm grew rapidly. Bill Bain later spun off the alternative investment business into Bain Capital in 1984 and appointed Mitt Romney as its first CEO.[9][8]

Mitt Romney was hired back as interim CEO of Bain & Company in January 1991 and is credited with saving the company from bankruptcy during his one-year stint in the position. Romney originally left Bain & Company in 1983 after appointed by Bain to lead Bain Capital, an independent private equity firm that would buy companies that Bain & Company partners would improve and re-sell and whose funds these partners invested in.

See image 8

Mitt Romney is an agent of the House of Colonna and as well as the Barons of Romney in England. The Romney family are a powerful political dynasty in the United States that have been governors in Michigan and Massachusetts. The Romneys are also a powerful Mormon family. The most common symbol for Mormonism is the Beehive. The Barberinis merged a branch with the Colonnas and their coat of arms has three bees. Mitt Romney is also a financier of the Latin Kings and the Puerto Rican Mafia which are owned by the Colonna's Spanish relatives the Alvarez, FitzJames, and Toledo families which have all been Dukes of Alba which takes its name from Alban Hills in Rome. The Dukedom of Alba de Tormes is located in Salmanca which uses the Colonna Columns and Barberini Bees on its coat of arms.

In 1728, the Carbognano branch (Colonna di Sciarra) of the Colonna family added the name Barberini to its family name

According to tradition, the Colonna family is a branch of the Counts of Tusculum — by Peter (1099–1151) son of Gregory III, called Peter "de Columna" from his property the Columna Castle in Colonna, Alban Hills.

Bain Capital (stylized as BainCapital) is an American private investment firm based in Boston, Massachusetts.

The company, and its actions during its first 15 years, became the subject of political and media scrutiny as a result of co-founder Mitt Romney's later political career, especially his 2012 presidential campaign.

Early investors included Boston real estate mogul Mortimer Zuckerman and Robert Kraft, the owner of the New England Patriots football team.They also included members of elite Salvadoran families who fled the country's civil war. They and other wealthy Latin Americans invested $9 million primarily through offshore companies registered in Panama.

Duke of Alba de Tormes (Spanish: Duque de Alba de Tormes), commonly known as Duke of Alba, is a title of Spanish nobility that is accompanied by the dignity of Grandee of Spain. In 1472, the title of Count of Alba de Tormes, inherited by García Álvarez de Toledo, was elevated to the title of Duke of Alba de Tormes by King Henry IV of Castile.

The dukedom of Alba de Tormes is one of the most significant noble titles of Spain and gives its name to the House of Alba. Over the centuries, three distinct families have succeeded to the title: the House of Álvarez de Toledo (extinct in 1755), the House of Silva (extinct in 1802), and the House of FitzJames, which descends from an illegitimate son of King James II of England.

See image 9

Beehive statue at the Utah State Capitol building. Utah was founded by Mormons. The Romney family are still heavily involved with Mormonism and many wealthy businessmen are Mormons including the Marriotts, Huntsmans, Romneys, and Pratts. The Colonna family are also the top architects of Freemasonry and they currently oversee the Royal Order of Jesters, Oddfellow Order, and the Grand Lodge of Ireland. Freemasons founded Mormonism. One of the most common symbols in Freemasonry is the column which is on the coat of arms of the Colonnas.

https://utahstatecapitol.utah.gov/uncategorized/beehive-sculptures

Utah is known as the “Beehive State” and representations of beehives are found all over different Utah signs, monuments, and buildings. The Capitol also features various beehive decorations but the most prominent are located on the Grand Staircase on the south side of the Capitol: two copper beehive sculptures.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mormonism_and_Freemasonry

The relationship between Mormonism and Freemasonry began early in the life Joseph Smith, founder of the Latter Day Saint movement, as his older brother Hyrum and possibly his father were Freemasons while the family lived near Palmyra, New York. In the late 1820s, the western New York region was swept with anti-Masonic fervor.

See image 10

Barberini coat of arms with three bees. The current head of the Barberinis is Prince Benedetto Barberini the Prince of Palestrina.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Barberini_family

The Barberini are a family of the Italian nobility that rose to prominence in 17th century Rome. Their influence peaked with the election of Cardinal Maffeo Barberini to the papal throne in 1623, as Pope Urban VIII.

Current head

Benedetto Francesco Barberini, Prince of Palestrina (born 1961)

See image 11

Prince Urbano Riario-Sforza-Barberini-Colonna di Sciarra is an Italian prince, actor, and comedian and a top authority over the Freemasonic Royal Order of Jesters which are involved with sex trafficking. Prince Urbano's primary agent is the Hollywood actor and comedian Jim Carrey. The Barberini family were an old Papal nobility which merged with the Colonnas so he is a Colonna-Sciarra and a Barberini. The Barberinis use bees on their coat of arms. The Beehive is the most common symbol used in Mormonism.

See image 12

Prince Urbano and his wife Princess Viviana

See image 13

Prince Piero Colonna is a member of the Bourbon-Two Sicilies Sacred Military Constantinian Order of Saint George and he is a Jesuitical tactician for the House of Colonna. The Colonnas are part owners of the Sicilian Mafia and their ancestor Baron Niccolo Turrisi Colonna was suspected of being the head of the mafia in the 19th century.

https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=en&sl=it&u=http://perlasicilia.blogspot.com/2011/02/rosa-faragi-niccolo-turrisi-colonna-un.html&prev=search

Niccolò Turrisi Colonna, baron of Gorgo and Bonvicino, was born in Palermo on 08.08.1817. His father Mauro was a nobleman of the last hour, but his mother, Rosalia Colonna, belonged to one of the most noble and prestigious families of Sicily, that of the dukes of Cesarò.

A few years later, the President of the Senate, Domenico Farini, revealed that two deputies, Morana and La Porta, confided to him that Turrisi Colonna was actually the politician who, taking advantage of his role, provided protection for the various mafia members; moreover, he was the link between a certain collusive policy and local entrepreneurship. Even today, to the question that Dino Paternostro puts to its readers in the newspaper "La Sicilia" ... if Turrisi Colonna were the enemy or protector of the mafia ... ", one is not able to answer.

https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=en&sl=it&u=https://ricerca.repubblica.it/repubblica/archivio/repubblica/2017/05/20/turrisi-colonna-il-sindaco-discusso-che-sfuggi-a-un-agguatoPalermo06.html&prev=search

The noble Turrisi Colonna family resided in a sumptuous palace (still existing) in front of the Cathedral, where the future mayor of Palermo and the sisters Annetta (painter) and Giuseppina (poet) were born.

In this capacity the baron, after a few days, "had appointed captain of a well-known mafia captain of a department of the national guard Antonino Giammona. And he defended it when Doctor Galati accused him of being the Mafia leader of the Uditore district "(see Umberto Santino" The forgotten mafia ", Melampo edizioni, 2017, pages 80 and 81). In 1961 Turrisi was elected national deputy and, four years later, senator of the kingdom.

See image 14

Count Fabio Colonna di Stigliano in the middle with his wife Countess Vittoria Colonna and they are with Prince Lorenzo de Medici who resides in Portugal. These Colonna di Stiglianos own the Villa Torrigiani. The Colonnas, Medicis, Adobrandinis, Antinoris, Corsinis, and Lucchesi-Pallis all have branches with residences in Florence. They manage Florence for Rome.

See image 15

Villa Torrigiani in Lucca, Italy. The Colonna di Stiglianos in Lucca work closely with the Lucchesi-Pallis of Lucca headed up by Count Adinolfi Lucchesi-Palli. The Lucchesis originated in Lucca.

See image 16

Prince Fabio Colonna di Stigliano owns a watch and jewelry company in Italy. Criminals use jewelry companies for money laundering because they can easily rig the value of products. Prince Fabio is a part owner of the Colombo crime syndicate.

https://www.colonnaorologi.com/en/content/4-about-us

Orologi Colonna® was born from an idea of Fabio Colonna di Stigliano: an indissoluble bond between Neapolitan tailors’ tradition and Swiss technology precision. Refined timekeeper made precious by refined textiles’cuffs handicrafted with ancient traditional Neapolitan tailors’ technique. A wide range of models for Gentlemen and Ladies, entirely conceived for Beauty’s Lovers.

See image 17

Princess Olimpia Colonna di Stigliano on the left with Prince Guglielmo Giovanelli-Marconi who is a part owner of the Colombo crime syndicate and he is involved with trafficking children which is why she is friends with him. Princess Olimpia is the wife of Prince Marcantonio. Princess Olimpia is a major child murderer and the Giovanellis finance child trafficking networks for sexual favors because they are pathetic.

https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=en&sl=it&u=https://it.wikipedia.org/wiki/Giovanelli&prev=search

The Giovanelli (sometimes also Gioannelli) were an aristocratic family from Bergamo, ascribed to the Venetian patriciate and counted among the so - called houses made for money.

See image 18

Prince Carlo Giovanelli-Marconi now deceased with Prince Stefano Colonna di Stigliano. The Giovanelli-Marconi family are also part owners of the Colombos. There are several Stefano Colonna di Stiglianos and several Stefano Colonna di Palianos and they do this to create confusion. This Prince Stefano resides in Rome and he is an owner of the Chicago Outfit and Colombo crime syndicate and a top authority over chemical and pharamaceutical companies as well as the Martinist and Rosicrucian orders. A non noble relative of the Colonnas also named Stefano Colonna developed Julia-Colonna epoxidation which is used by Evonik and Bayer. They bind or epoxidize harmful chemicals into the body with natural chemicals.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Juliá–Colonna_epoxidation

The Juliá–Colonna epoxidation is an asymmetric poly-leucine catalyzed nucleophilic epoxidation of electron deficient olefins in a triphasic system. The reaction was reported by Sebastian Juliá at the Chemical Institute of Sarriá in 1980,[1] with further elaboration by both Juliá and Stefano Colonna

​Furthermore, the reaction has been effectively scaled up to industrially useful levels, with work conducted notably by Bayer and Evonik. Finally, the enzyme-like activity of the poly-amino acid segments is suggestive of a role of the reaction in the prebiotic origin of life.[5][6]

See image 19

Stefano Pessina is a billionaire worth about 9 billion and he runs Walgreens. Stefano Pessina is an alchemical tormentor with high authority over the Rosicrucian and Martinist orders and he works for the Colonna family. Walgreens is a major "legal" drug trafficking operation. Prescription drugs do way more harm than good.

https://www.forbes.com/profile/stefano-pessina/#336b6afb68dc

Stefano Pessina

REAL TIME NET WORTH $8.7B

Stefano Pessina heads the world's largest drugstore chain, Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Residence Monte Carlo, Monaco

Citizenship Italy

See image 20

Prince Stefano Colonna di Paliano with his daughter Princess Lorenza Colonna di Paliano. Prince Stefano is an alchemical tormentor and part owner of the Colombo crime syndicate and part owner of the Polish Mafia which has small operations in nearly every major city in the United States. Prince Stefano is extremely evil. The Colonna family are high level alchemists that manage the alchemical Gnostic-Martinists and its many Martinist Orders which are closely connected with the Rosicrucians.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Martinism

Martinism is a form of Christian mysticism and esoteric Christianity concerned with the fall of the first man, his state of material privation from his divine source, and the process of his return, called 'Reintegration' or illumination.

The founding of the Order came about when Encausse met Augustin Chaboseau in 1884. In parallel, Stanislas de Guaita, in association with Papus and Pierre-Augustin Chaboseau founded the Ordre Kabbalistique de la Rose Croix in 1888.

See image 21

Prince Stefano Colonna and his wife Princess Vittoria Torlonia next to him and they are with Guendalina Mancinelli-Scotti on the far left. The Colonnas and Torlonias are the two Princes Assistants to the Papal Throne and they oversee the Pope for the Black Nobility. Guendalina's husband is Manfredi Mancinelli-Scotti which are related to the Douglas-Scott family of Scotland which established residences in Italy.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Prince_assistant_to_the_Papal_throne

The Princes Assistant to the Pontifical Throne are hereditary offices of the Roman Curia. They date from the early sixteenth century and survived the reform of the Prefecture of the Pontifical Household in 1968. They are the only hereditary posts still in use at the Vatican.

The title was previously held by:

Don Marcantonio Colonna, Prince and Duke of Paliano.

Don Alessandro Torlonia, Prince Torlonia, Prince of Fucino, and Prince of Canino and Musignano.

See image 22

Count Manfredi Mancinelli-Scotti is an overseer of Scottish Rite Freemasonry and the Mancinelli branch of his family had numerous Knights of Malta. Italian and Sicilian nobles have intermarried with various Scottish nobles.

https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=en&sl=it&u=https://it.wikipedia.org/wiki/Scotti_(famiglia)&prev=search

The Scotti (Scoto), also known as Scotti Douglas or Douglas Scotti, are an ancient noble family originally from Piacenza.

According to legend, the Scotti family was originally from the Douglas lineage of Scotland when a certain William Douglas, son of Sholto Douglas and cousin of the mythical Acaio king of the Scots, came to Italy to help Charlemagne to fight Desiderio, king of the Lombards, settling later in Piacenza.[1]

Of popular origin, as evidenced by the inscription to the populares in 1221, the Scotti family was enriched during the thirteenth century through the practice of banking and merchant activities.

https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=en&sl=it&u=http://www.nobili-napoletani.it/Narni-Mancinelli.htm&prev=search

The origins of the Narni Mancinelli family are lost in the mists of time. The first news dates back to the first decades of the XII century. The Mancinelli lived in Narni (in antiquo Narnia), a city in the province of Chieti; they divided into two branches, one of which adopted the double surname Narni Mancinelli and moved to Nola, in the province of Naples, where he enjoyed Nobility.

The family was received several times in the SMO of Malta since 1404 in the person of the commander Ludovico

See image 23

Princess Ginevra Giovanelli with Don Andrea Mancinelli-Scotti. The Colonnas, Giovanellis, and Mancinelli-Scottis have a close alliance.

See image 24

Most Masonic Lodges have two pillars or columns for "Jachin and Boaz" along with a black and white checkerboard floor and an altar at the center. Freemasons worship Solomon and worship the Sun. Sol means Sun. The Massimo family are the head of the Cult of Solomon with Prince Giacomo Massimo-Brancaccio whose mother is a Solari. Prince Fabrizio Massimo-Brancaccio is the Prince of Arsoli. Ar-Soli like Sol. The Massimos have married with the Colonnas. The name Fabrizio means a Fabricator or Builder like a Mason. Mitt Romney's son Tagg Romney runs Solamere Capital and he is an agent of the Massimos.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Boaz_and_Jachin

According to the Bible, Boaz and Jachin were two copper, brass or bronze pillars which stood on the porch of Solomon's Temple, the first Temple in Jerusalem.[1] They are sometimes used as symbols in Freemasonry and Tarot. They were probably not support structures, but were free standing, based on similar pillars found in other nearby temples.

See image 25

Donald Trump's apartment has two pillars with a portrait of Apollo between them.

See image 26

Prince Marcantonio Colonna di Stigliano with Ivana Trump in Italy in the year 1990 while Donald Trump and Ivana Trump were still married. The Trumps are close friends with the Black Nobility.

http://marcellinonews.blogspot.com/2011/09/brindisi-tra-il-principe-marcantonio.html

Marcantonio Colonna e Ivana Trump

See image 27

Michael Franzese is a made man in the Colombo crime syndicate and he pretends to be a reformed gangster. Michael Franzese is still an active member of the Colombos and works as a high level consiglieri. Franzese is extremely evil.

https://michaelfranzese.com/

Michael Franzese grew up as the son of the notorious Underboss of New York’s violent and feared Colombo crime family. At his most affluent, he generated an estimated $5 to $8 million per week from legal and illegal businesses. It was a life filled with power, luxury…and deadly violence.

Just a few years ago, mafia boss, Michael Franzese was named one of the biggest money earners the mob had seen since Al Capone, by Vanity Fair.

See image 28

Prince Marcantonio Colonna di Stigliano with his wife Princess Olimpia Colonna di Stigliano on the right side and with them on the left side is Alain le Roy the 2011-2014 French Ambassador to Italy. Prince Marcantonio Colonna is a head of the Colonna family and an owner of the Colombo crime syndicate, Chicago Outfit, and factions of Polish Mafia.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chicago_Outfit

The Chicago Outfit (also known as the Outfit, the Chicago Mafia, the Chicago Mob, the South Side Gang, or The Organization) is an Italian-American organized crime syndicate based in Chicago, Illinois, which dates from the 1910s. It is part of the American Mafia originating in South Side, Chicago.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Polish-American_organized_crime

Polish-American organized crime has existed in the United States throughout the 20th and 21st centuries.

During Prohibition, many Polish-American criminal gangs took advantage of the opportunity to make money through the illegal sale of alcohol. In Chicago, Joseph Saltis and Jake Guzik allied themselves with Al Capone's Chicago Outfit. However, fighting Capone was the North Side Gang, which, while mostly Irish-American, had a large Polish presence as well, with Hymie Weiss (Wojciechowski) having Polish heritage. Fred Goetz was involved in carrying out the St. Valentine's Day Massacre.

Years active

1920s–present

See image 29

Meyer Lanski II is the grandson of Meyer Lanski and he is a Polish-Jewish mobster with criminal operations in Las Vegas and he is a close associate of the Chicago Outfit which oversee the largest portion of Vegas as their territory. The Colonna family have a Polish branch that is connected with France called the Colonna-Walewski family. Poju Zabludowicz is a Jewish billionaire and major landowner in Las Vegas whose father was a Polish Jew from Israel.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Meyer_Lansky

Meyer Lansky (born Meier Suchowlański;[2] July 4, 1902 – January 15, 1983), known as the "Mob's Accountant", was an American[3] major organized crime figure who, along with his associate Charles "Lucky" Luciano, was instrumental in the development of the National Crime Syndicate in the United States.[4]

Associated with the Jewish mob, Lansky developed a gambling empire that stretched across the world. He was said to own points (percentages) in casinos in Las Vegas, Cuba, The Bahamas and London.

Lansky was born Meier Suchowlański in Grodno,[8] Russian Empire (now Belarus) to a Polish-Jewish family who experienced antisemitism and pogroms from Imperial authorities.[9] When asked about his native country, Lansky always responded "Poland"[10]

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Walewski

Walewski (plural: Walewscy, feminine form: Walewska) was a Polish nobility family originated from Walewice in Łęczyca Land, firstly mentioned in 1382.

Aleksander Colonna-Walewski (1778-1845), senator

Aleksander Colonna-Walewski (1810-1868), Polish and French politician, Illegitimate son of Emperor Napoleon I

Wincenty Colonna Walewski, (1841-1896), Count, veteran of the January Uprising

See image 30

David Miscavige is the head of the Church of Scientology and he is a Roman Catholic with Polish-Italian ancestry. David Miscavige is an agent of the Colonna family. Scientologists have electronic weapons that can hack into all modern electronics which emit wireless frequencies and electronic emissions that can hack into the human mind and body and they use them to torture people covertly. Scientologists use GENESIS and NEURON bio-neuro simulators which are really hacking programs. They function on all common operating systems and they can hack into electronics like smart phones and computers and run these programs through them. David Miscavige is a torturous and insolent psychopath that needs to be executed for crimes against humanity.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/David_Miscavige

David Miscavige (/mɪsˈkævɪdʒ/; born April 30, 1960[1]) is the leader of the Church of Scientology. His official title is Chairman of the Board of the Religious Technology Center (RTC), a corporation that controls the trademarks and copyrights of Dianetics and Scientology.

David Miscavige was born in 1960 in Bristol Township, Bucks County, Pennsylvania,[11] 115 miles northwest of Philadelphia, to the Roman Catholic Polish-Italian family of Ron and Loretta Miscavige.

See image 31

Princess Olimpia Colonna is a top authority over female members of Cosa Nostra especially in New Jersey. Princess Olimpia rapes, murders, and cannibalizes children. The mafia are child traffickers.

See image 32

Chris Colombo is the top boss of the Colombo crime syndicate. Colombo mobsters specialize in cocaine trafficking and prostitution. The Colombo crime family have cocaine contracts with Colombian drug cartels. The Colombian drug cartels have a large operation in New York City. The Colombo crime family has a close alliance with the Gambinos, Genoveses, and with white collar Jewish mobsters. The Colombos are also involved with child trafficking and pedophilia networks. The Colombos blackmail to control Jewish businessmen involved with white collar crime. An example was the Columbian Mafia under orders from the Colombo crime syndicate had the white collar Jewish criminal Andrew Kissel of Greenwich murdered by Carlos and Leonard Trujillo who are from Columbia and had family in New York. Kissel was ripping off the New York co-op board of millions for the Colombo crime family and they hired a Columbian contract killer to murder him to shut him up. People act like wealth is controlled by wealth and act like the Jewish billionaires are more powerful than the mafia. Violence controls wealth. The mafia collectively make more in a decade than all the Jewish billionaires are worth in a lifetime put together.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Colombo_crime_family

The Colombo crime family (pronounced [koˈlombo]) is the youngest of the "Five Families" that dominates organized crime activities in New York City, United States, within the nationwide criminal organization known as the American Mafia.

The family was not reunited until the early 1960s under Joseph Colombo.

Boss (official and acting)

2019–present — Unknown

Criminal activities

Arms trafficking, arson, assault, battery, bribery, burglary, cigarette smuggling, chop shop, conspiracy, contract killing, counterfeiting, drug trafficking, extortion, fencing, fraud, illegal gambling, larceny, loansharking, money laundering, murder, racketeering, robbery, skimming, theft, truck hijacking, tax evasion, and protection racket.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Murder_of_Andrew_Kissel

Andrew Michael Kissel (August 23, 1959 – April 3, 2006) was an American real estate developer who was found murdered at his rented Greenwich, Connecticut estate. Kissel had been accused of defrauding a New York co-op board of millions of dollars.

From 1995 to 2002, Kissel had been the treasurer of the co-op board at 200 East 74th Street in Manhattan.

Carlos Trujillo was charged with murder and attempted murder. He was acquitted of the murder charge[10] but entered a guilty plea to the attempted murder charge and received a six-year prison sentence followed by deportation to his home country, Colombia.[9]

Leonard Trujillo pleaded guilty to manslaughter and conspiracy to commit murder. He testified against his cousin Carlos and received a sentence of 20 years.[9]

See image 33

Terence Monahan the Chief of the New York City Police Department was Jesuit educated at Fordham and he is a covert Knight of Columbus. The NYPD is run by Jesuits and covert Knights of Columbus. The Colonnas manage many cops in the United States through Jesuit colleges and especially through the Knights of Columbus. The police in the United States are heavily working with organized crime.

https://www1.nyc.gov/site/nypd/about/leadership/chief-of-department.page

Terence A. Monahan is the 40th Chief of Department for the New York City Police Department.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Liberal Arts from Fordham University.

See image 34

Benjamin Tucker is the Jesuit Fordham educated First Deputy Commissioner of the NYPD.

https://www1.nyc.gov/site/nypd/about/leadership/first-deputy-commissioner.page

First Deputy Commissioner

Benjamin Tucker

First Deputy Commissioner Tucker holds a Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice from John Jay College, a J.D. from Fordham University School of Law, and is a tenured professor at Pace University.

See image 35

Carl Anderson the head of the Knights of Columbus manages knights that infiltrate politics, police, and military as well as business and the fraudulent judicial system. Anderson is also a knight of three papal orders and practices law in Washington DC. The Knights of Columbus need be outlawed because they are a military order serving a foreign nation the Vatican City. The Knights of Columbus are named after Christopher Columbus who was married with the Colonna's Spanish relatives the House of Toledo and Dukes of Alba. The Colonna's relatives and associates the Doria family also financed Christopher Columbus. The Knights of Columbus use the fascist symbol the fasces which is a bundle of sticks with an axe. Fasces and Faggot both mean a bundle. Fascists want to control everything and they use rape to dominate other men. Police and military are heavily involved with faggotry.

http://www.kofc.org/en/todays-knights/sk-full-bio.html

As supreme knight of the Knights of Columbus, Carl A. Anderson is the chief executive officer and chairman of the board of the world’s largest Catholic family fraternal service organization, which has nearly 2 million members.

​From 1983 to 1987, he served in various positions of the Executive Office of the President of the United States, including special assistant to the President and acting director of the White House Office of Public Liaison.

Mr. Anderson is a Knight Grand Cross of the Order of St. Sylvester, a Knight of the Order of St. Gregory the Great and a Knight Grand Cross of the Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem.

​He serves as a member of the International Scientific Council of the Studium Generale Marcianum of Venice. In 1994, he was a member of the Vatican delegation for the Fifteenth Meeting of the International Jewish Liaison Committee held in Jerusalem.

He is a member of the bar of the District of Columbia and is admitted to practice law before the U.S. Supreme Court.

http://www.kofc.org/un/en/todays-knights/supreme-officers.html

Carl A. Anderson

As supreme knight of the Knights of Columbus

Archbishop William E. Lori, S.T.D.

As supreme chaplain of the Knights of Columbus

Patrick E. Kelly

Patrick E. Kelly serves as deputy supreme knight of the Knights of Columbus.

Michael J. O'Connor

Michael J. O'Connor serves as the supreme secretary of the Knights of Columbus.

Ronald F. Schwarz

Ronald Schwarz serves as supreme treasurer of the Knights of Columbus.

John A. Marrella

John A. Marrella is the Supreme Advocate and General Counsel of the Knights of Columbus

See image 36

Peter Vallone Jr with his father Peter Vallone Sr and they are Jesuit educated politicians and judges in New York City who work under the Colonna family and covertly with the Colombo crime syndicate. The Vallones are a white collar political crime syndicate that assist the mafia.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Peter_Vallone_Sr.

Peter Fortunate Vallone Sr. (born December 13, 1934 in New York City) is an American politician.

He attended Fordham University, where he received his BSS (1956) and his LLB (1959).

A former Democratic New York City Councilman who represented Astoria, Queens from 1974 to 2001

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Peter_Vallone_Jr.

Peter Fortunate Vallone Jr. (born March 23, 1961) is an American judge and lawyer.

He graduated from Fordham University in 1983 and from Fordham University School of Law in 1986.[1]

In 2015 Vallone was nominated to be a Civil Court judge in Queens[8] and was sworn in January 2016.[9] The term of a Civil Court Judge is 10 years.

Judge of the New York Court of Claims

Incumbent

Assumed office

June 19, 2017

See image 37

Paul Vallone is a Council Member for New York City and was Jesuit educated at Fordham like his father and brother. The Governor of New York, Chief of the NYPD, Commissioner for the NYPD, and the NY City council is run by Jesuits from Fordham.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Paul_Vallone

Paul Angelo Vallone (born June 2, 1967) is the Council member for the 19th District of the New York City Council. He is a Democrat. The district includes Alley Pond Park, Bay Terrace, Bayside, College Point, Douglaston, East Elmhurst, Flushing, Fresh Meadows, Little Neck and Whitestone in Queens.

Vallone's father is Peter Vallone, Sr., and his brother is Peter Vallone, Jr..[1] His grandfather was Charles J. Vallone. A Vallone has served on the City Council since 1974.[2] He and his wife, Anna-Marie Sardarian, live in Flushing, New York with their three children.

Alma mater

Fordham University (B.A.)

St. John's University (J.D.)

See image 38

Prince Guido Colonna di Paliano was Italy's Vice-Consul to New York City and a member of the Trilateral Commission.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Guido_Colonna_di_Paliano

Don Guido Colonna, dei principi di Paliano, noble of Rome, patrician of Naples and Venice (16 April 1908 in Naples – 27 January 1982 in Milan) was an Italian aristocrat, diplomat and European Commissioner.

Guido Colonna himself graduated in law in 1930 from the University of Naples. Before the Second World War, he served in America as Italy's vice-consul to New York City from 1934 to 1937 and then to Toronto from 1937 to 1939.[2] From 1939 to 1940 he was secretary of the Italian embassy in Cairo.

After the end of his political career, Guido Colonna di Paliano returned to the private sector as President of the Italian department store chain "Rinascente". He also became a member of the Trilateral Commission.[4]

See image 39

John Jakob Raskob was a Vatican Knight of Saint Gregory and a Roman Knight of Malta as well as the developer who constructed the Empire States Building in New York. The Vatican is imperial and is the most imperial nation on the planet. The Vatican City is a sovereign nation.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_J._Raskob

John Jakob Raskob, KCSG (March 19, 1879 – October 15, 1950) was a financial executive and businessman for DuPont and General Motors, and the builder of the Empire State Building. He was chairman of the Democratic National Committee from 1928 to 1932 and a key supporter of Alfred E. Smith's candidacy for President of the United States

Raskob was also a leader in the Association Against the Prohibition Amendment and a Treasurer for the Knights of Malta.

In 1921, he was appointed a Knight of St. Gregory by Pope Pius XI, recognizing him for his contributions.[11] He also served as a Treasurer in the Knights of Malta.

See image 40

Governor Andrew Cuomo was Jesuit educated at Fordham University and he is an associate of the Colombo crime syndicate and an agent of the Colonna family of Rome which run politics in New York and New York City. His father also a Governor of New York Mario Cuomo was directly linked to the Colombo crime family and then Mario and the Sicilian Mafia staged propaganda about them plotting to assassinate him to cover up his connections. Steve Villano worked for Governor Mario Cuomo and his brother Michael Villano was a mobster working for Gotti. Andrew's brother Chris Cuomo who is a propagandist for CNN was also Jesuit educated at Fordham. Andrew Cuomo was also educated at Albany Law School another Alban connection. Albany was named after Alban Hills in Rome where the Colonnas originated from. Another obvious connection is his ex-wife was a Kennedy and Franco Colombu a recently deceased bodybuilder was Arnold Schwarzenegger's close friend and mentor and Schwarzenegger is also married to a Kennedy. Jesuits like Cuomo are trained liars however Cuomo is very see through. The definition of a Jesuit refers to a deceptive person. Andrew has a strong mafioso attitude and he is spreading the Covid19 propaganda like a real virus because he wants society shut down so the mafia can regroup and strengthen their literal underground networks of bunkers and facilities and their human trafficking operations. Also the Colombo crime family are targeted by the police and federal agents the least among the Five Families because their owners run the New York City police. The Cuomo's entire defense for being called out on their connections with the mafia is to say "Italian Stereotypes" yet in Italy the politicians, people, and police actually acknowledge the existence and depth of the mafia and go after them. People in Italy actually protest the mafia. The mafia is probably bigger in the United States than in Italy and the media claimsthe mafia has died out. It is completely obvious what is really going on. The Italian Mafia are massive in New York.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Andrew_Cuomo

Andrew Mark Cuomo (/ˈkwoʊmoʊ/ KWOH-moh; born December 6, 1957) is an American politician, author, and lawyer serving since 2011 as the 56th governor of New York. A member of the Democratic Party, he was elected to the same position his father, Mario Cuomo, held for three terms.

Cuomo was born on December 6, 1957 in the Queens borough of New York City,[1] to lawyer and later governor of New York, Mario Cuomo and Matilda (née Raffa).[2]

He graduated from St. Gerard Majella's School in 1971[6] and Archbishop Molloy High School in 1975.[7] He received a B.A. from Fordham University in 1979, and a J.D. from Albany Law School in 1982.[7]

Cuomo married Kerry Kennedy, the seventh child of Robert F. Kennedy and Ethel Skakel Kennedy, on June 9, 1990. They have three daughters: twins, Cara Ethel Kennedy-Cuomo and Mariah Matilda Kennedy-Cuomo (born 1995), and Michaela Andrea Kennedy-Cuomo (born 1997).[180][181] They separated in 2003, and divorced in 2005.

https://nymag.com/intelligencer/2014/12/mario-cuomo-and-those-mob-rumors.html

For example, Edward McDonald, head of the Organized Crime Strike Force of the U.S. Attorney’s office in Brooklyn, said he’s received dozens of calls from reporters about a rumor that Cuomo met with a mob capo a decade or so ago after his appointment as secretary of state under Governor Hugh Carey. The rumor, McDonald said, can probably be traced to a report by agents who had been tail­ing John “Sonny” Franzese, a capo in the Colombo crime family. At a big wedding in the mid-’70s, Franzese was one of a score of people who shook Cuomo’s hand. McDonald added that there’s no evidence that Cuomo even knew who Franzese was. “Aside from that,” said McDonald, “I have never heard of Cuomo connected with any wise guys in any way whatever. It shouldn’t be worth denying, but still, the calls keep coming in.”

https://www.timesunion.com/local/article/Governor-s-aide-gangster-s-brother-11726226.php

Governor's aide, gangster's brother

Steve Villano harbored a terrible secret while he served on Gov. Mario M. Cuomo's staff. It gnawed at his conscience and pitted familial loyalty against professional ethics.

Villano's older brother, Michael, was employed at the same time as a bag man for organized crime boss John Gotti Sr. and shook down union officials for payoffs.

Villano describes a complex, multi-layered family drama and conflicting allegiances in a newly published memoir: "Tightrope: Balancing a Life Between Mario Cuomo and My Brother"

See image 41

Arnold Schwarzenegger with the Sardinian born Franco Colombu who died in 2019. Colombu ran a bodyguard style defense force for the Colonnas and Colombos through gang stalking.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Arnold_Schwarzenegger

Arnold Alois Schwarzenegger (/ˈʃvɑːrtsnɛɡər/;[1][a] German: [ˈaʁnɔlt ˈʃvaʁtsn̩ˌʔɛɡɐ]; born July 30, 1947) is an Austrian-American actor, filmmaker, businessman, author, and former politician and professional bodybuilder.[2] He served as the 38th Governor of California from 2003 to 2011. As of 2020, he is the most recent Republican governor of California.

He married Maria Shriver, the niece of 35th U.S. President John F. Kennedy, in 1986.

See image 42

Curtis Sliwa and his current wife Nancy Regula. Sliwa founded the Guardian Angels an "anti-crime" group which pretends to be against the mafia. Curtis Sliwa was Jesuit educated and is an associate of the Colombo crime syndicate. Gotti tried to have him killed and not because he is ant-crime but because the Gotti faction of the Gambinos are rivals with the Colombos. Mobsters kill each other all the time. Sliwa is going to be running for Mayor of NYC in 2021. Sliwa and his wife are involved with a pedophilia ring.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Curtis_Sliwa

Curtis Sliwa (born March 26, 1954) is an American anti-crime activist, founder and CEO of the Guardian Angels, radio talk show host, politician, and media personality. Sliwa has announced that he will be running for mayor of New York City in 2021 as a Republican, seeking to become the 110th Mayor of New York City.

He attended Brooklyn Prep, a Jesuit high school from which he was later expelled,[3]

Sliwa was born into a Catholic family of Polish and Italian descent, in Canarsie, Brooklyn.[1]

On June 19, 1992, Sliwa was kidnapped and shot by two gunmen after entering a stolen taxi in Manhattan. The taxi picked up Sliwa near his home in the East Village, and a gunman hiding in the front passenger seat jumped up and fired several shots, hitting him in the groin and legs. The kidnapping was foiled when Sliwa leapt from a front window of the moving cab and escaped. Sliwa underwent surgery for internal injuries and leg wounds.[8]

Federal prosecutors eventually charged John A. Gotti, the son of Gambino crime family leader John Gotti, with the attempted murder and a raft of other charges.

In July 2018, Curtis married long-time girlfriend and attorney Nancy Regula who serves as the Director of Animal Protection in the Guardian Angels organization.

See image 43

Princess Catherine Colonna di Stigliano with Prince Arvin Singh Mewar of India. Princess Catherine is a child murderer and cannibal as well as a high level witch.

See image 44

Prince Oddone Colonna is an extremely creepy crypto transvestite and murderous child molester and the top manager of the Masonic Oddfellow Order. The Oddfellows are involved with pedophilia, sexual cannibalism, beastiality, incest, transsexualism, and transvestitism. Prince Oddone Colonna is ruthless and works all the time at corrupting women. The Oddfellows are co-managed by the Barons Strange in the United Kingdom and they use the Trisklion or three legged spiral on their coat of arms. The Flag of Sicily uses the Trisklion. Prince Oddone is a disease of evil and he needs to be killed.

See image 45

The Order of Oddfellows is a Masonic organization managed by the Colonna family and Jesuits as well as Prince Edward Windsor the Duke of Kent who is the Grand Master of the Grand Lodge of England and the Barons of Strange which include the Stanley, Murray, Drummond, and Philipps noble families.

See image 46

The Trisklion a symbol which is on the flag of Sicily and the Island of Mans where the Barons Strange families were also nobles. The original Trisklion is distinctly a woman with three legs which represents a woman with male genitals or a hermaphrodite. It uses a spiral pattern which is also used in hypnosis. The occult are all obsessed with the idea of women raping male children and then strangling them to death and cannibalizing their private parts. This is being explained because it is what they are obsessed with and sexual predators are relentless. The Oddfellows are a very high level Masonic order and most Jesuit priests are the same as Oddfellows.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Triskelion

A triskelion or triskeles is a motif consisting of a triple spiral exhibiting rotational symmetry. The spiral design can be based on interlocking Archimedean spirals, or represent three bent human legs.

The flag of the Isle of Man (1932)

The flag of Sicily, with the triskeles-and-Gorgoneion symbol

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Baron_Strange

Baron Strange is a title that has been created several times in the Peerage of England.

Arms of Stanley, with quarterings of Strange, King of Man

See image 47

Count Claudio Ptolemie

https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=en&sl=it&u=https://it.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tolomei_(famiglia)&prev=search

The Ptolemies were an ancient and illustrious Sienese family, which a compliant genealogy wanted to link to the homonymous dynasty of the sovereigns of ancient Egypt

Tradition has it that, from the union of Gaius Julius Caesar with Cleopatra VII Queen of Egypt, Ptolemy XV was born, called Cesarione

In 1503 they bought the fief of Patrica from the Colonna

Today the branches of Rome, Collepardo and Florence survive.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Counts_of_Tusculum

The counts of Tusculum were the most powerful secular noblemen in Latium, near Rome, in the present-day Italy between the 10th and 12th centuries. Several popes and an antipope during the 11th century came from their ranks.

ca 1108 – 1126 Ptolemy I (Tolomeo I), (Consul, comes Tusculanus) son Gregory III;

1126 – 1153 Ptolemy II (Tolomeo II), (Illustrissimus, dominus Consul et dux) son of Ptolemy I;

​Tusculan popes

John XI, son of Alberic I, pope from 931 to 935

John XII son of Alberic II, pope from 955 to 964

Benedict VII, nephew of Alberic II, pope from 974 to 983

Benedict VIII, son of Gregory I, pope from 1012 to 1024 (also count)

John XIX, son of Gregory I, pope from 1024 to 1032 (also count)

Benedict IX, son of Alberic III, pope from 1032 to 1048 (also count)

Benedict X, antipope from 1058 to 1059

According to tradition, the successors of the Tusculum counts were the Colonna family, founded by Peter (1099–1151), son of Gregory II and called Peter "de Columna" from his fief of Colonna, east of Rome.

See image 48

Princess Lucrezia Colonna di Stigliano on the left with Princess Vittoria Colonna di Stigliano on the right. These two are within the top ten most evil women on the planet. They are relentless witches involved with rape, torture, murder, and cannibalism. They murder children. They drink the blood of children they kill. They are also involved with burning children alive. They have no regard or remorse for anything they do. They lie constantly. They murder children with a smile on their face. They are indescribable evil. It is this type of evil which is causing so much suffering on the planet. Lucrezia and Vittoria are top managers of female gang stalkers and they are relentless terrorists. Prince Vittoria is their modern "Whore of Babylon" because she is a lust filled sadist who babbles nonsense and lies to irritate people as a defense mechanism. Princess Vittoria is wearing a butterfly because she is the head of the MK Ultra and Project Monarch mind control program which uses the butterfly for its symbol. Hollywood uses butterfly symbols in movies with most female actresses when they are young. They program women into becoming sexual cannibals that murder children which is their "metamorphosis." Princess Vittoria works with MTV and is an actress in Ireland. Lucrezia and Vittoria's father is Prince Prospero Colonna di Stigliano who is an overseer of the Roman Catholic Church in Ireland and the Grand Lodge of Ireland. The Colonna di Stiglianos of Ireland are also part owners of the Irish Mafia and they also manage the Guinness, FitzGerald, Hearst, Disney, McMahon, Kennedy, Rooney, and Dolan families.

https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0173169/bio?ref_=nm_ov_bio_sm

Vittoria Colonna is a writer, director and producer. Growing up between Ireland and Italy, Vittoria was influenced to study fine art painting in Rome's L'Accademia di Belle Arti.

Vittoria has directed numerous music videos, which have received international acclaim, such as an Irish Music Television Award (IMTV) in 2009, Best Music Video at the The Los Angeles Film and Script Festival 2012, The Golden Ace Award at the Las Vegas International Film Festival 2012 and The Golden Palm Award at The Mexico International Film Festival 2012.

To date, Vittoria has built a reputation for investigating complex ethical questions, using film, documentary, video and art to reveal the harsher aspects of existence, yet exploring sensitive and dramatic themes with honesty and dark humour. She is also a member of the Screen Directors Guild of Ireland (SDGI).

See image 49

Cardinal Timothy Dolan the Archbishop of New York is a top Catholic authority in the United States and he runs a massive pedophilia cult and human blood trafficking network. The Dolan family are an wealthy Irish-American family involved with media and the church.

See image 50

Charles Dolan has been the majority shareholder of Cablevision which controls AMC Networks, MSG Networks, Newsday, and The Madison Square Garden Company. Cablevision was sold to Altice USA. His son James Dolan manages the Madison Square Garden Company which controls the New York Knicks and New York Rangers. His other son Patrick Dolan manages Newsday. Charles Dolan's brother Larry Dolan is the owner of the Cleveland Indians. Larry Dolan was Jesuit educated from Saint Ignatius High School and also went to the University of Notre Dame. The Dolan family are Irish Jesuit billionaires. Charles Dolan is worth over 5 billion.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Charles_Dolan

Charles Francis "Chuck" Dolan[2] (born October 16, 1926) is an American billionaire and the founder of Cablevision.[3][4] Through supervoting shares, Dolan today controls AMC Networks, MSG Networks, and The Madison Square Garden Company, which at one point were all part of Cablevision itself.

The son of an inventor, Dolan was born in Cleveland, Ohio.[5] He served in the U.S. Air Force and studied at John Carroll University, before dropping out and entering the telecommunications field.[5] His father, David, sold a patent to Ford Motor.[6]

Dolan is a trustee of Fairfield University and a member of the board of governors of St. Francis Hospital in Port Washington, New York.

In November 2016, Dolan received an honorary doctorate from Fairfield University, "in recognition of his remarkable contribution to our culture industry, for his exemplary vision and tenacity as a media pioneer, and for his important contribution to Fairfield University as a trustee and donor who has supported scholarship funds and the Charles F. Dolan School of Business."[15]

Net worth

US$5.4 billion (February 2020)[1]

See image 51

Larry Dolan the Jesuit educated owner of the Cleveland Indians and he is an associate of the Irish Mafia in Cleveland Irish Mafia which was headed up by Danny Greene who was killed by the Italian Mafia and Licavole crime family owned by the Orsinis who are rivals with the Colonnas. Greene's Irish Mafia called the Celtic Club still exists and operates in Cleveland and now works under the Cleveland crime family. The Dolans are Irish-Americans.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Larry_Dolan

Lawrence J. Dolan (born February 8, 1931 in Cleveland Heights, Ohio) is a retired attorney and the principal owner of Major League Baseball's Cleveland Indians.

Dolan attended St. Ignatius High School and got his law degree from University of Notre Dame in 1956.[1] He also received an honorary Doctor of Laws degree from Cleveland State University.[2]

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Danny_Greene

Daniel John Patrick Greene (November 14, 1933 – October 6, 1977) was an Irish American mobster and associate of the Cleveland mobster John Nardi's during the 1970s gang war for the city's criminal operations. Competing gangsters set off more than 35 bombs, most attached to cars, in murder attempts, many successful. Greene had gained power first in a local chapter of the International Longshoremen's Association, where he was elected president in the early 1960s. He pushed into Cleveland rackets and began competing with the Italian-American Mafia for control of the city. He set up his own group called the Celtic Club, complete with enforcers.

See image 52

Harvey Weinstein, John Sykes, and James Dolan who was named as a defendant in a civil lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein. The Dolans are heavily involved with child trafficking and pedophilia.

https://www.espn.com/nba/story/_/id/21690686/knicks-owner-james-dolan-named-civil-suit-harvey-weinstein

New York Knicks owner James Dolan and Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry have been named as defendants in a civil suit filed against movie producer Harvey Weinstein.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/James_L._Dolan

James Lawrence Dolan[1] (born May 11, 1955) is an American businessman who serves as executive chairman and CEO of The Madison Square Garden Company and executive chairman of MSG Networks.[2] As the companies' chairman, Dolan oversees all operations within the company and also supervises day-to-day operations of its professional sports teams, the New York Knicks, New York Rangers, and New York Liberty, as well as their regional sports networks, which include MSG Network and MSG Plus. Dolan previously served as CEO of Cablevision until its sale in June 2016.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Madison_Square_Garden_Company

The Madison Square Garden Company (also known as The MSG Company) is an American sports and entertainment holding company based in New York City.

The original company was established in 2010 when Cablevision spun off the New York Knicks, New York Rangers, Madison Square Garden, MSG Network and other entertainment assets as an independent, publicly traded company.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Newsday

Newsday is an American daily newspaper that primarily serves Nassau and Suffolk counties and the New York City borough of Queens on Long Island, although it is also sold throughout the New York metropolitan area.

Owner(s)

Newsday Media

(Patrick Dolan)

See image 53

Jeff Fettig is a board director for Dow or DowDupont a company founded by the Dupont family which migrated from France. The DuPont noble family use a column on their coat of arms and they are married with the Alvarez de Toledo family which is married with the Colonna-Doria and Colonna families. The Alvarez de Toledo family have also been the Dukes of Alba which takes it name from Alban Hills where the Colonna family first established themselves as Roman nobles.

https://www.forbes.com/sites/georgebradt/2018/04/05/executive-onboarding-note-dowdupont-new-executive-chairman-jeff-fettigs-real-job/#36631f2d3231

In DowDuPont’s case, Jeff Fettig took over on April 1 as “non-employee Executive Chairman”

See image 54

DuPont coat of arms with the column because they are really a French branch of the Colonna family.

https://www.geni.com/people/María-Álvarez-de-Toledo-Osorio/6000000012420507762

María Álvarez de Toledo Osorio

Daughter of García Álvarez de Toledo y Osorio, I Duque de Fernandina, Virrey de Sicilia and Vittoria Colonna

https://www.geni.com/people/Donna-Livia-Colonna-Doria/6000000066531048830

Donna Livia Colonna-Doria

Daughter of Giovanni Andrea Colonna-Doria, XIII Principe di Paliano and Doña Isabella Alvarez de Toledo y Silva

Wife of Don Ferdinando Alvarez de Toledo y Acuña Conde di Caltabellota

https://gw.geneanet.org/frebault?lang=en&pz=pean&nz=d+espinay&ocz=1&p=alvaro&n=alvarez+de+toledo

Álvaro Álvarez de Toledo

Married 31 October 1935 (Thursday) to Anna Maria Dupont

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dow_Inc.

Dow Inc. is an American commodity chemical company. It was spun off of DowDuPont on April 1, 2019, at which time it became a public company and was added to the Dow Jones Industrial Average.[2] The company is headquartered in Midland, Michigan.

The primary subsidiary of the company is The Dow Chemical Company.[3]

The ten members of the board of directors of Dow Inc:[4][3]

Ajay Banga – president & CEO MasterCard

Jacqueline Barton – chemistry professor, California Institute of Technology

James A. Bell – former president and CFO Boeing

Wesley G. Bush – chairman, Northrop Grumman

Richard K. Davis – chairman and CEO of U.S. Bancorp; Make-A-Wish chairman

Jeff Fettig – former chairman and CEO, Whirlpool Corp.

Jim Fitterling – Dow Inc. chairman and CEO

Jacqueline Hinman – former chairman, president and CEO of CH2M HILL

Jill S. Wyant – EVP and president of global regions, Ecolab, Inc.

Daniel W. Yohannes – former U.S. Ambassador to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development

https://www.nydailynews.com/news/crime/woman-sues-ex-husband-du-pont-heir-dodged-prison-raping-3-year-old-daughter-article-1.1740180

Robert H. Richards IV, 47, was sentenced to eight years probation after pleading guilty to raping his 3-year-old daughter.

A du Pont family heir who pleaded guilty nearly six years ago to raping his 3-year-old daughter was never put behind bars because a Delaware judge ruled he "would not fare well" in prison, court records show.

Robert H. Richards IV — scion of the family who built the chemical empire and kin to the co-founders of a prestigious law firm, Richards Layton & Finger — was given eight years probation and was ordered to seek treatment after being convicted of fourth-degree rape in 2008, the records show.

https://www.forbes.com/profile/du-pont/#793c9649253b

Du Pont family

2016 America's Richest Families NET WORTH $14.3B

The du Pont fortune dates back more than 200 years and is shared among an estimated 3,500 family members. A prisoner during the French Revolution, E.I. du Pont fled Europe in 1799 for America, where he founded the company that continues to make his descendants rich today. DuPont started as a gunpowder manufacturer, later expanding into dynamite, paints, plastics, dyes and materials. Its scientists invented nylon, Kevlar and Teflon. Family members no longer run the company, which has evolved into a chemicals giant, but they still hold a substantial chunk of its shares. In December 2015, DuPont and Dow Chemical announced that they would merge and split into three independent companies; the merger awaits the government's antitrust review. Pierre S. "Pete" du Pont IV (pictured above) was governor of Delaware from 1977-1985 and ran for president in 1988. Du Pont heir Robert Richards made national news in March 2014 when it came out that he had previously pled guilty to raping his three-year-old daughter. He was not the first member of the family to get in trouble with the law. In 1996 John E. du Pont murdered Olympic gold medal wrestler David Schultz. The story was retold in the 2014 film Foxcatcher, which was produced by another heir, Megan Ellison, daughter of billionaire Larry Ellison.

See image 55

Prince Jonathan Doria is the head of the Doria family of popes, bankers, and nobles which merged a branch with the House of Colonna. Prince Jonathan Doria is a high level banking authority and the head of an international pedophilia and child trafficking network. The Dorias also financed Christopher Columbus who was really a relative of the Colonnas. The Alvarez de Toledo family which married with the Colonnas at least twice also married with the Columbus family.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Doria_(family)

Doria, originally de Auria (from de filiis Auriae), meaning "the sons of Auria", and then de Oria or d'Oria, is the name of an old and extremely wealthy Genoese family who played a major role in the history of the Republic of Genoa and in Italy, from the 12th century to the 16th century.

Non-agnatic princely branches like the Colonna-Doria are still flourishing.

The Doria clan helped finance the Portuguese and Spanish navigations in the late 15th and 16th centuries. Francesco Doria, a banker at Seville, financed Christopher Columbus's expeditions, and his son Aleramo Doria was a banker to King John III of Portugal until 1556.

See image 56

It is suspected that Christopher Columbus was the illegitimate son of Pope Martin V who was born as Prince Oddone Colonna.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Diego_Columbus

Diego Columbus (Portuguese: Diogo Colombo; Spanish: Diego Colón; also, in Italian: Diego Colombo) (1479/1480 – February 23, 1526) was a Portuguese navigator and explorer under the Kings of Castile and Aragón.

He was the elder son of Christopher Columbus and his wife Filipa Moniz Perestrelo.[3]

He was greatly aided in this goal by his marriage to María de Toledo y Rojas, niece of the 2nd Duke of Alba, who was the cousin of King Ferdinand.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alba_de_Tormes

Alba de Tormes is a municipality in the province of Salamanca

See image 57

Alba de Tormes is located in Salamanca which has the Colonna Columns and the Barberini Bees on its coat of arms.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Christopher_Columbus

Christopher Columbus[a] (/kəˈlʌmbəs/;[3] before 31 October 1451 – 20 May 1506) was an Italian explorer and colonizer who completed four voyages across the Atlantic Ocean that opened the New World for conquest and permanent European colonization of the Americas. His expeditions, sponsored by the Catholic Monarchs of Spain, were the first European contact with the Caribbean, Central America, and South America.

Columbus's early life is somewhat obscure, but scholars generally agree that he was born in the Republic of Genoa and spoke a dialect of Ligurian as his first language.

The name Christopher Columbus is the Anglicisation of the Latin Christophorus Columbus. His name in Ligurian is Cristoffa Corombo, in Italian Cristoforo Colombo, in Spanish Cristóbal Colón, and in Portuguese, Cristóvão Colombo.[4]

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

UNITED STATES CORP.

The United States is defined as a federal corporation under US code 3002, section 15. The 14th Amendment infers that people born in the jurisdiction of the United States are subject to the United States which is defined as a corporation. The Virginia Company was transformed into the United States corporation in 1776 during the Revolutionary War by the Freemasonic Founding Fathers like George Washington, Alexander Hamilton, John Hancock, and Benjamin Franklin who were working under the Grand Lodge of England and as double agents for the English Crown. Freemasons hijacked the revolution. It was a Roman Catholic British noble named Robert Petre the 9th Baron Petre who was the Grand Master of the Grand Lodge of England in 1776. The Virginia Company was issued by the British royal family from the City of London Corporation for North American settlements. Around 1213 King John surrendered the Kingdom of England to the Holy See under the Golden Bull or Bulla Aurea. In 1215 under direct papal authority King John issued the Magna Carta (Latin for Great Charter) and this officially established the one mile square block called the City of London Corporation as a sovereign entity from England and London. ​ The Holy See uses Latin for official documents and the Vatican uses Latin as its official language. Novus Ordo Sec