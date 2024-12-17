Rumble

House of Conti de Segni (Borghese, Bourbon, Torlonia, Carano, Melzi d’Eril, Sansone, Sarno-Strauss)

Conti di Segni: This family produced four popes: Innocent III, Gregory IX, Alexander IV, and Innocent XIII.

Conti: Italian Segni: Italian Borghese: Italian Bourbon: French Torlonia: Italian Carano: Italian Melzi d’Eril: Italian Sansone: Italian Tejano-Vega: Spanish Fertittas: Italian Sarno-Strauss: Italian German

Conti family, French branch of the house of Bourbon. The title of prince de Conti, created in the 16th century, was revived in favour of Armand I de Bourbon, prince de Conti (1629–66), who was a leader in the Fronde. He was the younger brother and rival of Louis II de Bourbon, prince de Condé (“the Great Condé”). Notable members of the Conti family include François-Louis de Bourbon, prince de Conti (1664–1709), who was a candidate for the Polish throne; and Louis-François de Bourbon, prince de Conti (1717–76), who served in the War of the Austrian Succession. The house of Conti became extinct with the death of Louis-François-Joseph de Bourbon, prince de Conti (1734–1814), who had distinguished himself in the Seven Years’ War.

The House of Torlonia of Fucino intermarried with the Borghese banking family of Rome

The Italian Mafia has operations all over the United States and in nearly every major city. They are involved with most casinos which they use to launder their criminal profits. They also run prostitution rings which often go hand in hand with casinos. The Fertitta family are an Italian billionaire crime family that own Station Casinos and also own the Houston Rockets and they still partly own the UFC. John Gotti III is an MMA fighter connected with the UFC. The mafia rig fights for their bets and have been recruiting enforcers through the UFC. Conor McGregor and Georges St-Pierre are high level mafia enforcers and MMA fighters. St-Pierre is close friends with the Canadian drug trafficker and Italian Mafia associate Jimmy Cournoyer. The Fertittas married with the Galveston crime family in Texas with operations in Vegas and Houston. Members of the Fertitta crime family include Frank Fertitta III worth 2 billion, Lorenzo Fertitta worth 2 billion, and Tilman Fertitta worth 4 billion. Dan Caldwell is the owner of Tapout and a criminal associate of the Fertittas through the UFC. Joseph Civello was the top boss until the 1970’s of the Dallas Mafia sharing a similar name with the Civella crime family of Kansas City. It is the House of Torlonia that are the Princes of Civetella-Cesi similar to the name Civella which ran the Kansas City crime family. The Torlonias own the Kansas City crime family and have part ownership over the criminal operations in Austin and Dallas. The Sansone family are businessmen involved in real estate in Missouri and also members of the Kansas City crime family. The real estate company Sansone Group is headed up by Anthony F. Sansone Sr., James G. Sansone, Timothy G. Sansone Douglas G. Sansone, and Nicholas G. Sansone and they are white collar mobsters. The Sansones in Italy are noble barons. The Fiocchis with Pietro Fiocchi, Stefano Fiocchi, and Carlo Fiocchi are Italian ammo manufacturers who operate north of Milan where the Sforzas ruled. Pietro Fiocchi was educated in Missouri and has an ammo plant in the Ozarks where various wealthy American criminals have underground bunkers. Fiocchi ammo is also owned by the Montezulo family of nobles who are agents of the Gaetanis and the Savoys. The Fiocchis have mafia style hitmen operating out of their ammo plant. The Torlonias are intermarried with the Spanish royals with Princess Beatriz of Spain and Don Marco Torlonia the 6th Prince of Civitella-Cesi who died in 2014. The Bourbons are the primary owners of the Mexican drug cartels. Don Marco’s son Prince Giovanni Torlonia is the current head of the Torlonia family along with his brother Prince Marino Torlonia. The Torlonia’s connection with Spain is important because the Spanish Bourbons are the primary owners of the Mexican drug cartels and the Mexican Mafia. The Torlonias share ownership over some criminal enterprises like the Juarez Cartel. Cosa Nostra and cartels use proxies gangs to do their dirty work like the Mexican Mafia, Aryan Brotherhood of Texas, and street gangs like MS13. Count Alessandro Lecquio-Torlonia has connections with both Spain and Italy and he is also a top member of the House of Torlonia. About a thousand years ago the Conti di Segni family settled a branch in Conty, France which merged with the Bourbons and married in with the French Savoy family branch and La Tremoille family that were the Princes of Taranto. This family moved back to Italy as the Torlonia’s becoming the Vatican’s bankers. The Torlonia family represent the ancient Conti di Segni family and they are owners of various mafias and drug cartels and Texas and Vegas is part of their territory. Count Alessandro Lecquio- Torlonia is an owner of their Texan mafia operations and owner of the Juarez Cartel.

The Torlonia family are also the owners of the Pittsburgh crime family or LaRocca crime family. Their Jewish white collar criminal billionaire front man is Mark Cuban who is from Pittsburgh and he moved to Dallas and became the owner of the Dallas Mavericks. Mark Cuban is involved in ordering games to be rigged for the mafia’s fixed bets. Sports are rigged for the mafia’s bets. The Pittsburgh crime family is headed up by Thomas Ciancutti today who may have some command over the Kansas City faction. Gregorio Conti founded the Pittsburgh crime family and the Torlonia family are partly a continuation of the Conti di Segni family. Pope Innocent III or Lotario dei Conti di Segni authorized the Roman Catholic Franciscan Order and it was the Franciscan Priest Garcia de San Francisco that founded Juarez, Mexico and established the first European settlement there which is where the Juarez Cartel originated from and operates from today. Junipero Serra was also a Franciscan priest who helped establish settlements in Tijuana where the Tijuana Cartel operates from. The House of Torlonia launder their criminal profits from their American crime families and Mexican drug cartels in Las Vegas casinos. The word casino is an Italian term derived from the noble families running gambling events out of their casas or houses. The Torlonia family are owners of the Franciscan Order and Juarez is their territory since their Franciscans founded its first European settlement. The Torlonia family are part owners of the Juarez Cartel and their fascist La Linea death squads. The Boncompagni-Ludovisi family of Rome are also part owners in the mafia’s Texas operations specifically in Austin and the Dallas crime family is still in operation managed by Civella associates and other various crime families. The Boncompagni family own the Bonanno crime family which were allied with the Cerrito crime family and I believe they covertly moved to Austin, Texas. Bon-Compagni means Good Fellows a term for made men in the mafia. The recently deceased Prince Nicolo Boncompagni of Rome was the head of this princely family and is married to Rita Jenrette of Texas. The Sforza-Cesarini family has married with the Velasco noble family of Spain with Don Guillermo Maria Miguel Fernandez of Velasco and Balfe married to Princess Carolina Sforza-Cesarini. Velasco, Texas is named after a Mexican General and relative of the Velasco family which ruled as Dukes in Spain. Luis de Velasco was the Viceroy of New Spain ruling from Mexico City. The Fertittas with Tilman Fertitta who is worth over 4 billion own the Houston Rockets. James Harden plays for the Rockets and is a mafia agent of Tilman Fertitta who runs a large gang of violent stalkers. Tilman Fertitta and James Harden are ruthlessly evil.

Las Vegas is a Spanish word and means “the meadows.” Vegas was Spanish-Mexican territory before it became part of the United States and was named in honor of the Vega family of Spain which was represented by Inigo of Arteaga and Martin the XXVIII Lord of the House of La Vega who died in 2018. His son is Ivan Arteaga the Marquis of Armunia. I believe Caesars’ Palace hotel and casino in Vegas is really named in honor of the Sforza-Cesarini family of Rome which have married with Spanish nobles. The mafias are involved in most casinos in the United States and use them for money laundering and gambling rackets using fixed bets and rigged slot machines. The Jesuit Xavier University educated James Zenni Jr. is a founder and owner of Z Capital Group which owns Affinity Gaming with casinos in Vegas including Silver Sevens Casino. The Black Nobility and Ferrari family have the Eldorado Resorts owned by their Carano family agents which also own Ferrari-Carano vineyards and winery. The Caranos take their name from Carano a commune in Trentino near Venice. Eldorado Resorts owns various casinos through out the United States including the Isle of Capri in Kansas City. Gary Carano is the head of this family with his sister Cindy Carano and wife Dana Carano. The owners of mafias use their influence to prop up businessmen who then covertly work with and enable mafias. MGM was established by the Pallavicini front man Kirk Kerkorian who also built Caesars Palace. MGM is headed up by CEO James Murren who received a Trinity College grant for Cesare Barbieri Center to conduct research in Rome, Italy. The Melzi family are the Dukes of Lodi today and they possessed the Villa Melzi d’Eril in Bellagio, Italy currently owned by the Gallarati Scotti family through their marriage with the Melzi d’Eril family. Bellagio, Italy gives the name to the Bellagio hotel and casino in Vegas. Don Pedro Enriquez d’Azevedo and Toledo of Spain was Governor of Milan and appointed Luigi Melzi as Lieutenant Royal and granted them a fiefdom in Magenta, Italy. Duke Benigno Melzi d’Eril is the current head of this family. Excalibur Hotel and Casino is owned by MGM and takes its name from the Legend of Arthur in British mythology. The Wellesley family are British peers and were also granted titles of Dukes of Ciudad Rodrigo, Spain for fighting against the French for the Spanish Crown. Arthur Charles Valerian Wellesley, 9th Duke of Wellington and his son Arthur Wellesley, Earl of Mornington are the heads of this family and both taking the name Arthur like the King Arthur who wielded the sword Excalibur. The Jewish Sarno family were from Missouri and founded Caesars Palace as agents of the Kansas City crime family of Missouri. September Sarno is a member of this family and she is a banker along with her brothers Freddie Sarno and Jay Sarno Jr. Prince Giuliano de Medici the Duke of Sarno owns the Sarno crime family. Oscar Goodman is a mafia lawyer that defended Meyer Lansky, Nicky Scarfo, and Frank Rosenthal. Oscar Goodman was also the former mayor of Las Vegas from 1999 to 2011. Meyer Lansky III is the grandson of Lansky and he operates in Vegas today as a top Jewish mobster in the US. Oscar Goodman's wife Carolyn Goodman is the current mayor of Las Vegas. The Goodmans are criminal associates of Cosa Nostra and have been governing Las Vegas from 1999 up till today.

The Borghese and Torlonia families are top criminal banking families and they are utterly ruthless. The Torlonias function as the Vatican's treasurers. The Borgheses and Torlonias are intermarried and work closely together. The Torlonias are believed to be worth over 2 billion in assets not counting their personal wealth and offshore wealth from mafia profits. The Torlonia family are overseeing the United States Treasury through Rome's network of power and also oversee private Swiss bank accounts of the Italian nobility. Jack Lew was US Secretary of Treasury from 2013-2017 and was Jesuit educated from Georgetown. The current Chairman of the Federal Reserve Gerome Powell was Jesuit educated from Georgetown. The US Treasury is designed like the Torlonia Villa in Rome. The French word "Tor" means tower and the Torlonia family have French ancestry. Lonia is like loan. The Torlonia name represents loan tower. The family is overseeing the Bank for International Settlements in Basel, Switzerland which is designed as a tower and is stealing wealth from the central banks around the world through fraudulent tax contracts. The BIS is also financing criminals with pay offs disguised as investments and loans. The Vatican and Swiss Cantons have been in contract for centuries and this is why the Swiss Guard protects the Vatican City State today. The Geneva flag uses a key symbol similar to the papal keys on its coat of arms along with the Jesuit logo. The UBS Bank which was partly created by the Warburg family also uses these keys for its logo. M.M. Warburg & Company has operations in Switzerland. Switzerland and Vatican City are the only two nations on the planet that use the square shaped flag. Switzerland is like a Papal State. The Torlonia family hold titles of Princes of Fucino and they are the founders and owners of Banca Fucino with Prince Giulio Torlonia as a board member and the recently deceased Prince Allesandro Torlonia as the former president of the bank. The primary Fucino Bank operates out of the Palazzo Borghese. Banca del Fucino works closely with the Vatican bank headed up by the French Catholic Jean Baptiste Douville de Franssu. The Torlonias had contracts with the Rothschild family in the 19th century and are again working with the Rothschilds since 2018. The Torlonia family which are the Princes of Civitella-Cesi are the covert owners of the Civella crime family of Kansas City and co-owners of the LaRocca crime family of Pittsburgh along with the Borghese and Rocco di Torrepadula families. The Pittsburgh crime family was founded by Gregorio Conti and the Torlonias are related to the Conti di Segni family. The Torlonias and Borgheses are part owners of Camorra. Vince Isoldi is a Pittsburgh Camorra mobster known as the "Godfather of Pittsburgh" and he owns clubs and restaurants. The La Torre Camorra mafia clan of Mondragone is operating in the UK and is owned by the Borghese and Torlonia families. Johnny Torrio was a mafia agent of the Torlonia family and took over the Chicago Mob for a period of time. Johnny Torrio created the Big Seven a name of an old mafia alliance. The Torlonia family have a seven pointed star on their coat of arms. Both the Torlonias and Borgheses have part ownership over the Bonanno crime family. Robert Torricelli is a former senator form New Jersey and he is a mafia agent of the Torlonias. The Torlonia family are married with the Spanish House of Bourbon and have part ownership of the Juarez Cartel which have a network with the Civella crime family and are covertly operating in Texas. Prince Marino Torlonia's grandfather was King Alfonso XIII of Spain.

The House of Torlonia of Fucino intermarried with the Borghese banking family of Rome. Princess Marcella Borghese who died in 2002 lived in Switzerland and was in business with Revlon which produced her Borghese line of cosmetics. The Borghese family have established a branch in the United States with Don Giovanni Borghese, Don Ferdinando Borghese, and Allegra Borghese and they own the Castello di Borghese Vineyards in Long Island. Prince Francesco Borghese and his son Prince Lorenzo Borghese who was on the show the Bachelor also have a residence in the United States. Prince Lorenzo Borghese acts as their public relations. Duke Leopold Torlonia is a Knight of Malta. Pope Paul V or Camillo Borghese founded the Bank of the Holy Spirit in 1605 and it more recently merged with Banca di Roma which merged with Capitalia and then merged with Unicredit and went into contract with Santander, Warburg Pincus, and General Atlantic. These contracts ended in July 2016 right after it was exposed. Unicredit is a popular bank in Europe and its headquarters is located in Rome. The House of Torlonia is also intermarried with the Javal banking family of France and the royal family of Luxembourg which are heavily involved in banking. The Torlonia family were a branch of the Conti di Siegni family of Italy that moved to France and intermarried with French Alsacien bankers before returning to Italy as the House of Torlonia. The Conti family had a family branch in Venice where the Warburg or Del Banco family originated just as their Unicredit proxy was in contract with Warburg Pincus. Max Warburg is a top banker in Germany today and works as Managing Director of M.M. Warburg & Company and works as an agent for the Borghese family. The actress Brooke Shields is related to the Torlonias and Prince Giudo Torlonia can be seen hanging out with the Hollywood actor Richard Gere. The Borgheses merged a branch with the Salviatis and Prince Lorenzo Salviati was married to Beverly D'Angelo. The Torlonia family have deep connections with French bankers and recently married into the royal family of Luxembourg. Prince Guillaume of Luxembourg's wife is Princess Sibilla Torlonia and Prince Guillaume has also worked for the International Monetary Fund. Luxembourg's former Minister of Finance Luc Frieden was Chairman for the Board of Governors of the IMF and World Bank Group. Banking in Luxembourg is private just like in Switzerland. The ancient House of Luxembourg were the Kings of Bohemia. The Torlonia family are the Princes of Civitella-Cesi. Civetta is the Italian word for owl. Top Conservative politicians have a yearly gathering at Bohemian Grove in California where they make mock human sacrifices to a giant owl. The Torlonias own a villa in Rome called the House of Little Owls. An elementary school teacher named Roxanne Civitello is a top satanic witch of this owl cult. The actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler from the show The Sopranos who is Catholic-Jewish is a top member of this murderous Wiccan owl cult.

The name Borghese or Bourgeoisie refers to a walled city and the people of these cities were usually bankers and merchants rather than farmers. The House of Borghese have a dragon on their coat of arms and they live in Rome and had dozens of fiefdoms in the Papal States. They are patricians of Venice as well. The Borghese and Torlonias of Fucino manage the Maffucci family in my region with Vincent Maffucci and his pedophile brother Matt Maffucci. The Torlonia-Borghese family of Fucino married with the Del Drago family and their name means "of the dragon." The Del Drago family are a Black Nobility of Viterbo. Anna Del Drago married Prince Alessandro Torlonia of Fucino and his grandfather was a Borghese. Marquis Ferdinando Filippo Del Drago is the current head of this family along with Prince Filippo del Drago-Marescotti and Princess Alessandra del Drago-Marescotti. Drago is similar to the name Draghi. Mario Draghi was born in Rome, was Jesuit educated from the Massimo Institute, and he is one of the most powerful bankers in society as President of the European Central Bank. Mario Draghi is also on the board of directors for the BIS and a member of the Group of Thirty. Mario Draghi, Fabio Panetta, and Ignazio Visco are all from Italy and all directly connected to Rome and board directors for the Bank for International Settlements which is a tower that makes loans to central banks. Tor-lonia means loan tower. Benito Mussolini rented the Torlonia Villa in Rome from the Torlonia family. Prince Junio Valerio Borghese was a naval commander under Mussolini. These banking families are financing and directing fascist secret societies in the United States. The Torlonia family also hold the continual position of Prince Assistant to the Papal Throne at the Vatican City. The Borghese family have part ownership of the Philly Mob and share ownership of the Pittsburg crime family with the Torlonia family. The Borgheses established a non noble branch in Pennsylvania. Robert Borghese is a corporate lawyer from Pennsylvania. The Borghese are princes in Sicily through a marriage with the Paterno-Manganelli family. Today the Borghese family own the Palazzo Manganelli in Sperlinga, Sicily. Prince Roberto Paterno Castello is a member of this family and part owner of the Castellano family of the Gambino crime family. The Cavazza family are closely related to the Borghese family with Countess Alberta Cavazza and she owns their former property and island. The Borghese family are also part owners of the Magliana Mafia in Rome. Members of the Torlonia crime family include Prince Giovanni Torlonia the VII Prince of Civitella-Cesi, Prince Marino Torlonia, Prince Carlo Torlonia, Prince Giulio Torlonia the Vice President of Banca del Fucino, Alexander Poma Murialdo (Torlonia) President of Banca del Fucino, Princess Vittoria Torlonia, Duke Leopoldo Torlonia, Prince Guido Torlonia, Princess Ines Theodoli-Torlonia, Count Alessandro Lequio-Torlonia, Count Alex Lequio-Torlonia and of the Borghese crime family is Prince Francesco Borghese, Princess Amanda Borghese, Prince Lorenzo Borghese, Prince Scipione Borghese, Princess Alessandra Borghese, Prince Fabio Borghese, Don Giovanni Borghese, Don Ferdinando Borghese, and Allegra Borghese.

Count Alessandro Lequio of Assaba and Torlonia or Count Lequio with the deceased Prince Marco Torlonia whose mother was Princess Beatriz of Spain from the House of Bourbon. Count Lequio had a son with the Spanish actress Ana Obregon. The Torlonias are part owners of the Juarez Cartel in Mexico and they have criminal operations with the Kansas City crime family and their factions in Texas. The Spanish explorer Francisco Vasquez along with Franciscans friars like Juan de Padilla settled northern Mexico including Juarez up to Kansas. The Torlonias have married with the ancient Conti di Segni papal family and basically represent them today as part owners of the Vatican. This is why the Torlonias inherited their titles of Dukes of Poli and Guadagnolo. The Conti di Segni family officially established the Franciscan Order. The Conti di Segnis secretly migrated to France and became the Bourbon Princes of Condi and later reestablished themselves as the Torlonias which originated from France.

Alessandro Vittorio Eugenio Lecquio di Assaba and Torlonia (Lausanne, Switzerland, June 17, 1960) is an Italian aristocrat and prominent character in the Spanish pink press. It is usually known as Count Lequio.

He is also grandson by maternal line of the Infanta of Spain Beatriz de Borbón y Battenberg; great-grandson of Alfonso XIII and therefore, second cousin of Felipe VI of Spain.

The Juárez Cartel (Spanish: Cártel de Juárez), also known as the Vicente Carrillo Fuentes Organization, is a Mexican drug cartel based in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, across the Mexico—U.S. border from El Paso, Texas.[2] The cartel is one of several drug trafficking organizations that have been known to decapitate their rivals, mutilate their corpses and dump them in public places to instill fear not only into the general public, but also into local law enforcement and their rivals, the Sinaloa Cartel.[3] The Juárez Cartel has an armed wing known as La Línea, a Juarez street gang that usually performs the executions.[4] It also uses the Barrio Azteca gang to attack its enemies.[5]

Francisco Vázquez de Coronado y Luján (Spanish pronunciation: [fɾanˈθisko ˈβaθkeθ ðe koɾoˈnaðo]; 1510 – 22 September 1554) was a Spanish conquistador and explorer who led a large expedition from Mexico to present-day Kansas through parts of the southwestern United States between 1540 and 1542.

Father Juan de Padilla (1500–1542), born in Andalusia, was a Spanish Roman Catholic missionary who spent much of his life exploring North America with Francisco Vásquez de Coronado.[1]

Padilla and three other Franciscans, together with more than 300 Spanish soldiers and workers, accompanied Coronado on his quest for the Seven Cities of Gold, a mythical land of great wealth

Pope Innocent III (Latin: Innocentius III; 1160 or 1161 – 16 July 1216), born Lotario dei Conti di Segni (anglicized as Lothar of Segni) reigned from 8 January 1198 to his death in 1216.

he decided to endorse Francis's Order. This occurred, according to tradition, on 16 April 1210, and constituted the official founding of the Franciscan Order.

The Conti di Segni (de Comitibus Signie, also known as Conti or De Comitibus for short) were an important noble family of medieval and early modern Italy originating in Segni, Lazio. Many members of the family acted as military commanders or ecclesiastical dignitaries, including many cardinals and four popes.

The family became divided into numerous branches, the principal of which were the counts of Segni and Valmontone, and the dukes of Poli and Guadagnolo (cf. House of Torlonia).

Frank Fertitta III is worth over 2 billion and still has shares in the UFC. Frank Fertitta is the CEO of Stations Casinos which has about 20 casinos operating in the United States. The Fertitta family also founded Zuffa which controls the UFC and they sold their majority shares however still retained a portion. They still have command in the UFC which they use for rigging fights for mafia bets and for recruiting mafia enforcers. Deutsche Bank partly owns their Station Casinos and assists them in laundering criminal profits of mafias laundered through casinos then through Deutsche Bank and then into the Bank for International Settlements and private Swiss bank accounts.

Rosario Maceo (Sr.) (Italian pronunciation: [roˈzaːrjo maˈtʃɛːo] June 8, 1887 – March 29, 1954), also known as Papa Rose or Rose Maceo, was a Sicilian immigrant and organized crime boss in Galveston, Texas in the United States. Because of his efforts and those of his brother Sam, Galveston Island became a nationally known resort town during the early and mid 20th century, during a period known as Galveston's Wide-Open Era. They owned various restaurant and casino venues including the now-vanished Hollywood Dinner Club and the Balinese Room. He became an Al Capone-like figure in the city.[1] Sometimes known as the "Iron Glove", Maceo was the enforcer and head of operations for the business empire he and his brother formed.

The Fertitta family and the Maceo family considered each other kin because of the marriage of Joseph Frances Fertitta to Rose's sister Olivia Maceo. The Fertittas became involved in the Maceo businesses due to this relationship.

Successor

Victor J. Fertitta and Anthony Fertitta

Frank Joseph Fertitta III (born February 24, 1962) is an American entrepreneur. He is the current CEO of Station Casinos. He is also a founder of Zuffa LLC, which is the entity that runs the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).[1]

Net worth

US $2.2 billion (2018)[2]

Lorenzo Fertitta is worth over 2 billion with some shares in the UFC. Lorenzo Fertitta is a little punk with a Napoleon Complex. It is what he is. The Fertitta family established themselves in Texas and married with the Maceo crime family and they ran bootlegging, gambling, and prostitution rackets in Galveston, Texas. The Fertittas are partly the Maceo crime family and thye moved their operations to Las Vegas. They launder criminal profits for mafias and use casinos for criminal financing. They rig the casinos and control who wins. That is how the mafia pays many of their criminal associates. Lorenzo Fertitta also manages the Texan Alex Jones who is a psychopath and cult leader of a paramilitary organization operating in Texas which is involved in child trafficking rings. Lorenzo Fertitta is extremely psychotic and destructive and he needs to be executed.

Lorenzo Joseph Fertitta (born January 3, 1969) is an American entrepreneur, investor, business builder and philanthropist. He is chairman of Fertitta Capital, director of Red Rock Resorts Inc. and former CEO of the Ultimate Fighting Championship.[2]

Lorenzo and his older brother Frank Fertitta III were raised in Las Vegas, Nevada after the pair's father, Frank Fertitta Jr., moved to Las Vegas from Texas with his wife Victoria (née Broussard) in 1960. Fertitta Jr. became a dealer at the Stardust Casino before graduating to management positions at the Tropicana, Sahara, and Circus Circus casinos.[3]

Net worth

US$ 2.2 billion (2018)[1]

Station Casinos is an American hotel and casino gaming company based in the Las Vegas suburb of Summerlin South, Nevada, and founded by Frank Fertitta Jr.[4][5] Station Casinos, along with Affinity Gaming, Boyd Gaming and Golden Entertainment, dominate the locals casino market in Las Vegas. The company purchased several sites that were gaming-entitled, meaning that major casinos can be built at that location without additional approvals. There are only a limited number of such sites available in the Las Vegas area. Station has also branched out into managing casinos that they do not own. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRR) is a publicly traded holding company that owns a portion of Station Casinos.

Owner

Frank Fertitta III (29%)

Lorenzo Fertitta (29%)

Deutsche Bank (25%)

Fidelity Investments (9%)

Oaktree Capital Management (6%)[2]

Prince Bante Boncompagni-Ludovisi is an owner of some Texan mafia operations and is a manager of Tilman Fertitta. Prince Bante's recently deceased father Prince Nicolo Boncompagni-Ludovisi's widow is Rita Jenrette of Texas. The Bon-compagni name means "Good Companions" or also translated as Good Fellow like Goodfella a term for mobsters in Cosa Nostra. The Boncompagnis own the Bonanno crime family of New York which have had a close alliance with the Cerrito crime family of San Jose. The Cerritos have moved their operations into Texas. The Boncompagni-Ludovisis have married with the Sforza-Cesarinis and the Torlonias.

The Cerrito crime family, also known as the San Jose crime family, was one of the two families that controlled organized crime in San Jose, California, within the nationwide criminal organization known as the Mafia (or La Cosa Nostra). The other family that ran organized crime in San Jose was the Bonanno crime family of New York.

Joe Cerrito died on September 7, 1978, from a heart attack at age 67. He was a successful businessman in the San Jose, California, area, the owner of a car repair center and a large Lincoln-Mercury dealership in nearby Los Gatos. His death didn’t make any major news networks, and earned only a few paragraphs in a half-dozen papers. But for almost 20 years, Joe Cerrito was the head of a small crime family headquartered in San Jose.

He was also sent to Sicily to meet with fellow Mafiosi during a feud that crime boss Joe Bonnano had with New York’s ruling Commission in the mid-1960s.

Rita Jenrette (née Carpenter, born November 25, 1949) is an American celebrity, actress, television journalist, real estate executive, and proponent of architectural restoration.

Jenrette earned her Bachelor's degree, cum laude, from the University of Texas in 1971.

On May 27, 2009, Jenrette married Prince Nicolò Boncompagni Ludovisi of Piombino (1941-2018) To commemorate the marriage, the prince commissioned the recreation of a fragrance originally devised for one of his ancestors, who included two popes (Gregory XIII and Gregory XV).[15] They lived in his 16th century family home in Rome, called the Casino dell'Aurora, or sometimes Casino Ludovisi.[16]

Born

Rita Carpenter

November 25, 1949 (age 69)

San Antonio, Texas, U.S.

This creep Tilman Fertitta is the owner of the Houston Rockets which he uses for rigging NBA games for mafia bets. Tilman Fertitta is worth over 5 billion and owns Landry's. Landry's owns and runs restaurants, hotels, and casinos. Tilman Fertitta is a psychotic lunatic and he manages his NBA player James Harden who manages a large black supremacist gang stalking cult.

Tilman Joseph Fertitta (born June 25, 1957) is an American businessman and television personality. He is the chairman, CEO, and sole owner of Landry's, Inc., one of the largest restaurant corporations in the U.S.[2][3] He also owns the National Basketball Association (NBA)'s Houston Rockets.[4][5]

Fertitta was born and raised in Galveston, Texas, several generations after his family had emigrated to Texas from Sicily.[11]

Landry's first expanded to casinos in 2005 when it bought Golden Nugget Casinos, including locations in Las Vegas and Laughlin, Nevada. Since then, Landry's has opened casinos in Atlantic City, New Jersey; Biloxi, Mississippi; and Lake Charles, Louisiana. The Golden Nugget Atlantic City was previously called the Trump Marina. Fertitta purchased this casino from Trump Entertainment Resorts.

He is the third cousin of former UFC owners Lorenzo and Frank Fertitta.

Net worth

US$5.1 billion (June 2019)[1]

James Harden plays for Tilman Fertitta's Houston Rockets and he is an extremely demented and ruthless gang stalking commander that is absurdly vain and narcissistic. He thinks he is god and thinks he has a right to touch people. James Harden is a faggot which is a bisexual that rapes other men for control. James Harden rapes other players in the locker rooms and that is how this mediocre basketball player became an Illuminati idol. In this image James Harden is throwing up the devil horns because he worships the devil.

Dan Caldwell is the owner of Tapout a mixed martial arts gear company and he works with the UFC and the McMahon owned WWE. Dan Caldwell is extremely sadistic criminal and also a member of the Hell Fire Club an Irish run secret society of sadists that burn people alive.

UFC owner Dana White and at the end Dan Caldwell with Lorenzo Fertitta. Dan Caldwell and Lorenzo Fertitta both have the "Napoleon Complex" making them extremely insecure and dangerous.

Georges St-Pierre is an MMA fighter and an extremely evil mafia enforcer for the Fertittas and the Montreal crime family. St-Pierre is close friends with the drug dealer Jimmy Cournoyer who has worked with the Rizzuto crime family and the West End Gang which is the Irish Mafia in Canada. George St-Pierre is extremely evil and he needs to be killed.

MONTREAL — A Quebec man who is awaiting his sentence in a case in the U.S., where he pleaded guilty to trafficking in massive amounts of marijuana, has support from a pretty heavy hitter.

Jimmy Cournoyer, 34, who has been dubbed The King of Pot by some of the media that have covered his federal case in New York, recently filed his position on his upcoming sentence and it includes a letter of support from Ultimate Fighting Championship superstar Georges St-Pierre.

“We had the time of our life. Jimmy became like a brother to me. We travelled together, we trained together, we were going to restaurants, clubs and having a lot of fun. Jimmy is a very loyal friend who I respect very much.

He also dealt in at least 83 kilograms of cocaine and admitted to taking part in money laundering. The prosecution alleged Cournoyer was a well-connected drug dealer who knew several Montreal underworld figures, including Mafia boss Vito Rizzuto (now deceased) and several members of the Matticks Clan who have acted as leaders of the West End Gang.

Conor McGregor is an MMA fighter, Irish mobster, and enforcer for the Fertittas.

James Zenni Jr. owns Z Capital Partners which owns Affinity Gaming. Affinity Gaming owns about a dozen casinos in Colorado, Missouri, and Nevada. James Zenni Jr. was Jesuit educated from Xavier University and he is a money launderer and financier for the Italian Mafia.

Mr. James J. Zenni, Jr., is a Chairman at Real Mex Restaurants, Inc., a President & Chief Executive Officer at Z Capital Group LLC, a President & Chief Executive Officer at Z Capital Group LLC, a Chairman at Affinity Gaming LLC, a Chairman at Mrs. Fields Famous Brands LLC, a Chairman at MSD Performance, Inc. and a Member at Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine & Science.

Mr. Zenni is a graduate of Xavier University with a Bachelor of Science degree in economics and attended Xavier University Graduate School of Business and University of Vienna (Austria) School of Economics and Business Administration.

Affinity Gaming, formerly known as Herbst Gaming, is an American private casino operator based in Paradise, Nevada that operates five casinos in Nevada, three in Colorado, two in Missouri, and one in Iowa.

Owner

Z Capital Partners

Gary Carano is an owner of El Dorado Resorts which owns hotels and casinos in Las Vegas. The Carano family are money launderers and financiers for Cosa Nostra.

Donald Louis Carano began the Carano Family legacy in 1973 when he opened the Eldorado Hotel Casino in Reno, Nevada. At that time, it was considered to be an extremely daring venture but one that ultimately changed the profile of gaming in northern Nevada forever.

Today, Don has left a thriving Eldorado Resorts Family legacy, with 26 properties in 12 states and over 18,000 Team Members.

Gary Carano - Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors

https://www.eldoradoresorts.com/properties

Twenty-Six Properties Across the Country

Benigno Melzi d’Eril the Duke of Lodi oversees criminal operations at the Bellagio casino in Vegas.

Bellagio (Italian: [belˈlaːdʒo]; Comasco: Belàs [beˈlɑːs]) is a comune (municipality) in the Province of Como in the Italian region of Lombardy.

Villa Melzi d'Eril

This significant building overlooking the lake was built between 1808 and 1815 by the architect Giocondo Albertolli for Francesco Melzi d'Eril, created Duke of Lodi by Napoleon for whom he filled the role of vice-president of the Italian Republic from 1802.

Bellagio is a resort, luxury hotel and casino on the Las Vegas Strip in Paradise, Nevada. It is owned and operated by MGM Resorts International and was built on the site of the demolished Dunes hotel and casino. Inspired by the Lake Como town of Bellagio in Italy, Bellagio is famed for its elegance.

Villa Melzi in Bellagio, Italy

Bellagio in Las Vegas

James Murren is the CEO of MGM Resorts and was educated in Rome. James Joseph Murren is managed by James Joseph Zenni Jr. who owns Affinity Gaming headquartered in Paradise, Nevada just as MGM Resorts is headquarter at Paradise, Nevada.

James Joseph Murren (born October 5, 1961) is an American businessman. He is the chairman and CEO of MGM Resorts International, headquartered in Paradise, Nevada. He is a member of the National Infrastructure Advisory Council.[1]

Murren received his undergraduate degree at Trinity College in Connecticut, where he studied art history and urban studies and attended Cesare Barbieri Center in Rome, Italy.

Charles Wellesley the 9th Duke of Wellington and the 10th Duke of Ciudad Rodrigo with his son Arthur Wellsley the Earl of Mornington. The Wellesleys are British nobles that also have Spanish noble titles as the Dukes of Ciudad Rodrigo. They oversee Excalibur Casino which is used for money laundering Mexican drug cartel profits.

Arthur Charles Valerian Wellesley, 9th Duke of Wellington OBE DL (born 19 August 1945), styled Earl of Mornington between 1945 and 1972 and Marquess of Douro between 1972 and 2014, is a British aristocrat and politician.

Wellington is also the 10th Duke of Ciudad Rodrigo (Duque de Ciudad Rodrigo) of the Kingdom of Spain, which on 10 March 2010 was ceded to him by his father. In accordance with Spanish procedure, Wellington (then styled as the Marquess of Douro) made a formal claim to the title with the Spanish Ministry of Justice.[8] King Juan Carlos of Spain, through his minister, granted the succession to the Dukedom of Ciudad Rodrigo to Wellington on May 2010.[9]

Freddie Sarno, September Sarno, Heidi Sarno-Strauss, and Jay Sarno Jr. are the children of the Jay Sarno the founder of Caesars Palace. The Sarno family are a Jewish Mafia and are associates of the Kansas City crime family of Missouri. The Sarno family were from Missouri. Prince Giuliano de Medici dei Ottajano the Duke of Sarno owns the Sarno crime family. Freddie Sarno works for Morgan Stanley in Las Vegas and September Sarno works for Morgan Stanley in Beverly Hills.

Jay Sarno (July 2, 1922 – July 21, 1984) was an American developer, hotelier and casino owner. He developed and owned the Atlanta Cabana Motel in Atlanta, Georgia as well as several motels in California and Texas. He was the founder of the Caesars Palace hotel and the Circus Circus in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Sarno was born in 1922 in St. Joseph, Missouri.[2][3]

In 1958, after they had met Jimmy Hoffa and Allen Dorfman, they built the Atlanta Cabana Motel in Atlanta with a loan from the Central States Pension Fund.[1] They went on to build Cabanas in Palo Alto, California and another motel in Dallas, Texas.[1]

Sarno developed the Caesars Palace Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada.[1][5] It was inaugurated on August 5, 1966.[2]

Sarno married Joyce Sarno Keys; they later divorced.[3] They had four children: Jay Sarno Jr, September Sarno, Heidi Sarno Strauss, and Freddie Sarno.[3][5]

Don Giuliano (* Napoli 25.IX.1974), 15° Principe di Ottaiano, 14° Duca di Sarno, Patrizio Napoletano, Patrizio di Benevento.

Mr. Sarno has 20 years of experience in the financial services industry and has been with Morgan Stanley since 2000 through predecessor firms.

September Sarno

Senior Vice President, Financial Advisor

Don Giovanni Torlonia the Prince of Civitella-Cesi is an owner of the Kansas City crime family also called the Civella crime family which have covert operations in Las Vegas where they use casinos for money laundering.

Vincent Civella is a member of the Kansas City crime family also called the Civella crime family. Several members of the KC Mafia are part of the Sansone family. The Sansone family are also powerful businessmen who own a large real estate company in Saint Louis, Missouri. The Saint Louis crime family and Kansas City crime family are closely connected and work together.

The Kansas City Crime Family, also known as Civella crime family (pronounced [tʃiˈvɛlla]) or Kansas City Mafia, is an Italian-American Mafia family based in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Kansas City FBI, suspecting mob involvement at the Tropicana Casino in Las Vegas, set up a broad investigation, known as Operation Strawman, which involved wiretapping phones of reputed mobsters and their associates in Kansas City. From the evidence collected by taps and other eavesdropping in the late 1970s, the FBI discovered a conspiracy to skim money from the Tropicana Casino.

KANSAS CITY, MO—Beth Phillips, United States Attorney for the Western District of Missouri, announced that six defendants were sentenced today, in separate but related cases, for their roles in a $3.5 million illegal gambling business that relied on a Web site with a computer server located in Costa Rica.

Gerlarmo Cammisano, also known as “Jerry,” 57, Vincent F. Civella, 53, Michael C. Sansone, 31, Anthony V. Sansone, 28, and Michael V. Badalucco, 27, all of Kansas City, Mo., and Charles J. Simone, 26, of Liberty, Mo., were sentenced in separate hearings before U.S. District Judge Nanette K. Laughrey.

Anthony Sansone Sr in the middle with his family Douglas, Nicholas, Timothy, and James. These Sansones are involved with real estate rackets and they have authority over the Saint Louis crime family.

Sansone Group is a nationally recognized St. Louis-based commercial real estate firm that specializes in property and facility management, brokerage, development and redevelopment of retail, industrial, office and residential properties. Through our affiliations with SIOR and CCIM, we help our clients with their real estate needs locally, nationally, and globally.

Founded in 1957 by Anthony F. Sansone, Sr. he is joined by four of his sons as principals of the firm: James, Timothy, Douglas & Nicholas.

Baron Antonio Sansone the ex husband of Princess Daniela Del Secco D'Aragona who is from an Italian branch of ancient Spanish-Sicilian royalty which also merged D'Aragona branches with the Gaetani and Orsini families of Rome.

Carlo Fiocchi is a authority over some mafia hitmen and he works for the Viscontis and Sforzas as the head of Fiocchi America.

Stefano Fiocchi the CEO of Fiocchi.

Fiocchi Munizioni (Fiocchi Ammunition) is one of Italy's largest and oldest manufacturers of ammunition. The company's headquarters and main production plant are in Via Santa Barbara in Lecco, Italy.

According to a recent interview with Carlo Fiocchi, the head of Fiocchi America, more than 75% of the ammunition sold by Fiocchi in the United States is also manufactured in the United States at Fiocchi America's production facility in Ozark, Missouri.[1]

Pietro Fiocchi was educated in Missouri and opened an ammo plant in the Ozarks. The Fiocchis work with paramilitary contract killers and mafia hitmen connected with the Saint Louis and Kansas City crime families of Missouri. Pietro Fiocchi has worked with Italian Special Forces. The Fiocchis own 40% of Fiocchi Munizioni and the Montezemolo family own 60% of Fiocchi through their company Charme III.

Pietro Fiocchi (born 22 May 1964, Milan) is an Italian Entrepreneur and politician.

After graduating in aerospace engineering at the University of Missouri of Rolla, in 1990 he entered the Navy, serving as a Sub-lieutenant on the San Giorgio landing ship until 1992 and working with the San Marco Battalion and with the Comsubin, an Italian special forces department.

In 1998 he became president and member of the board of directors of Fiocchi of America. In 2007 he founded Fiocchi UK, while in 2015 he became a member of the Board of Directors of Target, a New Zealand company producing hunting and shooting cartridges.

In 2019 he has been elected as a member of the European Parliament on the Brothers of Italy list.[3]

Fiocchi Munizioni SpA is one of the most important and oldest Italian companies specialized in the production of cartridges and ammunition of small caliber (for hunting , shooting, defense and sports). Since the end of 2017, it has been controlled by the private equity fund Charme III.

The Cordero di Montezemolo family has ancient and firm roots with the history of Piedmont but which, in truth, has little to do with the production of quality wines.

The family, of Spanish origin, arrived in Piedmont only in the mid-1400s and stood out for its graphic skills and significant military and diplomatic assignments at the service of the Royal House of Savoy, until it became one of the most important aristocratic families (Marquis) of Piedmont.

Charme III is the new majority shareholder of Fiocchi Munizioni SpA .: The new holding that controls the company, called FCC SpA ( Fiocchi con Charme ), is 60% owned by the pan-European private equity fund with a highly industrial matrix, with a € 650,000,000 endowment and offices in Milan, London and Madrid. The remaining 40% is held by Giulio Fiocchi SpA, with a reinvestment based on the maintenance of a significant participation in the new group by the Fiocchi family. Stefano Fiocchi has been confirmed as president and CEO of Fiocchi Munizioni.

Fiocchi represents a great investment opportunity for Charme III » in the words of Matteo di Montezemolo, CEO of the Charme Funds.

Count Muzio Sforza-Cesarini is an owner of Texas and Las Vegas mafia operations with his criminal headquarters at Caesars Palace. The Sforza-Cesarinis married with the Velasco family of Spain which ruled as Viceroys of New Spain headquartered at Mexico City.

Carolina Pacheco Fernández de Velasco y Sforza-Cesarini

Born 21 September 1907 - Genzano di Roma.Italia.

Parents

Guillermo Fernández de Velasco y Balfe, 17º Conde de Oropesa (R.C. Suc 16/08/1891), después 17º Duque de Frías, 2 veces G. de E., 20º Conde de Haro 1870-1937

Carolina Sforza-Cesarini 1871-1929

Luís de Velasco (1511 – July 31, 1564) was the second viceroy of New Spain during the Spanish colonization of the Americas in the mid-sixteenth century.

Velasco made his official entry into Mexico City, thus becoming Viceroy of New Spain.

