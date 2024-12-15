House of Este (Hanovers, Welf, Leiningen, Habsburgs, Mikhailovich, Ferrara, Reggio)

Rumble

House of Este (Hanovers, Welf, Leiningen, Hohenzollern-Prussia, Habsburgs, Vladimirovna, Mikhailovich, Ferrara, Reggio)

Germany’s oldest dynasty which controls Russia. Descendants of ancient Phoenicia. Farnese supporter, therefore under Orsini, supports Saxe-Coburg and Gotha. Married into Modena. Married into Bourbon-Two Sicilies and Bourbon-Parma. Married into Borgia. Johnson & Johnson, Fidelity Investments, Ferrari total holding trillions in assets.

See image 1

Este was a Roman town in Italy. The ruling house in Este became the ruling house in Brunswick-Lüneburg in Germany. It was founded in Este in 951 by an Italian called Adalberto III Obertenghi, from a Roman Attii family, which migrated from Rome to Este. Alberto Azzo I and Azzo I and Il can be considered the true founders. Este was a small county given in fief by Emperor Otto I to the Count Azzo di Canossa towards the end of 900, then a part of the family moved to the hills of the Canossa Este, grouping the neighboring estates of Cerro, Calaone, Montagnana,

Monselice and the low Polesine.

The House of Este was an Italian princely family, linked with several contemporary royal dynasties, including the House of Habsburg and the British royal family. The elder branch of the House of Este, known as the Younger House of Welf, included dukes of Bavaria and Brunswick-Lüneburg and produced Britain's Hanoverian monarchs, as well as one Emperor of Russia, Ivan VI (1740 – 1764)) and one Holy Roman Emperor, Otto IV (1175 – 1218). The younger branch of the House of Este included rulers of Ferrara (1240–1597), and of Modena and Reggio (1288–1796). Ercole I d'Este, Duke of Ferrara (1431–1505) was one of the most significant patrons of the arts in late fifteenth and early sixteenth century Italy, when Ferrara grew into a cultural center renowned especially for music. Ercole's daughter Beatrice (1475–1497) married Leonard da Vinci’s chief patron, Ludovico Sforza (1452 – 1508), Duke of Milan, the son Francesco I Sforza, a founding member of Rene of Anjou’s Order of the Crescent. Another daughter, Isabella (1474–1539), married Francesco Gonzaga, Marquess of Mantua. Ercole I's successor was his son Alfonso I d’Este (1476 – 1534), third husband of the notorious Lucrezia Borgia, daughter of Pope Alexander VI, sister to Cesare Borgia. The legitimate line ended in 1597 with Ercole I. As his heir, his first cousin Cesare d'Este (1533–1628) was recognized by Emperor Rudolph II, who maintained the occult-oriented court at Prague, which attracted the sorcerer John Dee, leading to the founding of the Rosicrucian movement.

The House of Hanover was founded in 1635 by George, Duke of Brunswick-Lüneburg (February 1582, Celle –April 1670, Hildesheim). The House of Hanover ruled the Electorate and then the Kingdom of Hanover. It brought the dynasty that ruled Great Britain and Ireland from 1714 until the death of Queen Victoria in 1901. George I of Great Britain, (1660 – 1727), was the first Hanoverian to rule Britain. He was not ethnically German, and he didn’t speak English when he was appointed King of England in 1714.

The House of Welf is the senior branch of the House of Este, a dynasty whose earliest known members lived in Lombardy in the late 9th/early 10th century, sometimes called Welf-Este. The first member was Welf IV; he inherited the property of the Elder House of Welf when his maternal uncle Welf III, Duke of Carinthia and Verona, the last male Welf of the Elder House, died in 1055. Welf IV was the son of Welf III’s sister Kunigunde of Altdorf and her husband Albert Azzo II of Este, Margrave of Milan. In 1070, Welf IV became duke of Bavaria.

The Roman rulers of Brunswick-Lüneburg had also a cadet branch, which became the House of Hanover. Welf Albert Obertenghi became Duke of Bavaria and founded the House of Welf in 1070. In 1884 the House of Welf which was the senior branch became extinct. Then the House of Hanover became formally named the House of Brunswick-Lüneburg, Hanover line, as it the only surviving branch after the extinction of the Wolf House. (A cadet branch is a noble House that descends from another noble House.

They are usually created when a younger member of a noble House, who is not the current heir of the family seat, is granted lands and titles of his own. Bastards, if legitimized, or trueborn descendants of legitimized bastards, when granted lands and titles of their own, also found cadet branches. )

In 1180 Henry the Lion refused to give military support to Frederick I, Holy Roman Emperor against the cities of the Lombard League. An imperial ban was placed on Henry the Lion in 1180, he lost his titles as Duke of Saxony and Duke of Bavaria. He went into exile for several years, but was then allowed to stay on the (allodial) estates inherited from his mother’s side until the end of his life.

The dukedom emerged in 1235 from the allodial lands of the House of Welf in Saxony and was granted as an imperial fief to Otto the Child, a grandson of Henry the Lion. Its name came from the two largest towns in the territory: Brunswick and Lüneburg.

The Hanover branch produced Britain’s Hanoverian monarchs and one Emperor of Russia (Ivan VI). The younger branch of the House of Este included rulers of Ferrara (1240–1597), and of Modena and Reggio (1288–1796).

According to Edward Gibbon the House of Este originated from the Roman Attii family, which migrated from Rome to Este to “defend” Italy by subduing the Ostrogoths.

The duchy was divided several times during the High Middle Ages amongst various lines of the House of Welf, but the rulers all continued to be styled as the “Duke of Brunswick-Lüneburg” in addition to their various particular titles. The individual principalities making up the duchy continued to exist until the end of the Holy Roman Empire in 1806. Following the Congress of Vienna in 1814/15, the territories became part of the Kingdom of Hanover and Duchy of Brunswick.

Upon Victoria’s death, the British throne passed to her eldest son Edward VII, who was considered member of the House of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha through his father only. The British Monarchy (the House of Windsor) says that they are from the German House of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha but actually they are still from the House of Hanover.

The last duke, Ercole III d’Este (1727 – 1803), Duke of Modena, was deposed in 1796 by the French. Ercole III was the son of Duke Francesco III d’Este (1698 – 1780), Duke of Modena and Charlotte Aglaé d’Orléans, daughter of Philippe II d’Orléans, a friend of Chevalier Michael Ramsay, and Françoise Marie de Bourbon, the daughter of Madame de Montespan, who was accused of performing the Black Mass. Ercole III’s brother, Francesco I d’Este, Duke of Modena (1610 – 1658), also a knight of the Order of the Golden Fleece. Francesco I d’Este married Maria Caterina Farnese and their son, Alfonso IV d’Este, Duke of Modena married Laura Martinozzi, and were the parents of Mary of Modena the wife of James II of England. Their son, James Francis Edward Stuart, known as “The Old Pretender,” was the father of the Jabobite pretenders, Charles Edward Stuart, Bonnie Prince Charlie, “the Young Pretender” and his brother Henry Benedict Stuart, Cardinal Duke of York. The family of their mother, Maria Clementina Sobieska, was related to Jacob Frank.

Ercole III’s two duchies became the Cispadane Republic which one year later was merged into the Cisalpine Republic and then into the Napoleonic Kingdom of Italy. Ercole was compensated in 1801 with the small principality of Breisgau in southwestern Germany, whose previous rulers, the Habsburgs, ceded it to him in anticipation of its eventual return to the Habsburgs, since Ercole's daughter Maria Beatrice Ricciarda d'Este was married to a cadet Habsburg, Archduke Ferdinand of Austria-Este (1754 – 1806), the son of Francis I, Holy Roman Emperor (1708 – 1765), Grand Master of the Order of the Golden Fleece, and Empress Maria Theresa, who supported Jacob Frank. Ferdinand’s brother, Emperor Joseph II (1741 –1790), also Grand Master of the Order of the Golden Fleece, had an affair with Jacob’s daughter Eva. Their brother, Archduke Maximilian Francis (1756 – 1801), was a Grand Master of the Teutonic Knights and purported Grand Master of the Priory of Sion. Ercole died in 1803 and Breisgau passed to his daughter and her husband, who in 1806 lost it during the Napoleonic reorganization of the western territories of the defunct Holy Roman Empire to the enlarged and elevated Grand Duchy of Baden.

The Welf bloodlines or Hanovers and Estes are economic tyrants and financiers of human trafficking networks. The Hanovers and Estes originated from the same Welf clan that ruled in Northern Italy and Germany with ancestry from the old French dynasties like the Burgundian family. The colors burgundy and royal purple are symbols used by royalty since ancient Phoenicia as purple was the most expensive color to produce. Many top bloodlines have ancestry from the House of Burgundy like the Savoys which ruled in Northern Italy and they intermarried with the Estes. Welf is where the term Guelph comes from and this noble faction were wealthy merchants that sided with the Papacy. The Hanovers ruled the British Crown with King George I of Great Britain. The Welf family established the Hanseatic League through Henry the Lion which was an alliance of merchants and royal families and they established the Free and Hanseatic City of Hamburg. M. M. Warburg & Company headed up by Max Warburg operates in Hamburg. Hanseatic Bank is a bank headquartered in Hamburg Germany and partly owned by Michael Otto who is worth 16 billion. The Berenberg and Gossler families were Hanseatic merchant bankers that own and founded Berenberg Bank located in Hamburg and currently headed up by Hans Walter-Peters. The Barrings are Hanseatic merchant-bankers with a branch in England that founded Barrings an investment management firm now owned by MassMutual. The House of Este ruled in Modena, Ferrara, and Reggio. The Ferrari family come from Modena and Ferrara and they are really a cadet branch of the Este and Farnese family through the marriage of Vittoria Farnese d'Este of Modena. The Farnese family use the horse on their coat of arms and the Ferrari car company founded in Modena by Enzo Ferrari uses the horse for its logo. Piero Ferrari is worth over 2 billion and is a part owner of Ferretti Group which produces luxury yachts. The reason the Ferrari family are wealthy is because they were nobility. Royalty and nobility conspire through bloodlines to dominate society and monopolize wealth and resources. The Ferrero family own the Ferrero chocolate and candy company with Maria Franca Fissolo worth about 26 billion and her son and CEO of Ferrero Giovanni Ferrero worth 24 billion. The Ferrero family finance Jesuits. The Farnese family established the Jesuits through Allesandro Farnese or Pope Paul III. The Bourbon-Two Sicilies and Bourbon-Parma families are the continuation of the Farnese family today.

The names Ferrari, Ferrara, Ferrero and Farnese have the etymological connection with the Latin word frenum which means hold which derives from the Latin word fere which refers to a harness or horse's reins. Reign refers to control. Horses are symbols for military equestrians and the Farnese family have many connections with military. There is a horse on the Hanover coat of arms. Military is the primary way they enforce their control. I believe the Fer- and Far- families have some lineage with the Pharaoh dynasties. It is likely the Phoenecian royalty married with Pharaoh bloodlines. The Ferrari family are related with the former Este-Farnese Dukes of Modena and are worth several billion. The Ferrogamo family are also wealthy north Italians with a noble ancestry from Venice and Bergamo. The Ferragamo family originally set up in Hollywood providing expensive shoes and boots for actors and movies. The Italian and German nobility covertly monopolize high end automobiles, jewelry, and fashion. Prince Lorenz of Belgium is the head of the Italian-Austrian House of Este today and he works as a Swiss banker handling the private accounts and money laundering for various royal and noble families from Italy, Austria, Belgium and the UK. Prince Lorenz holds the title of Duke of Modena. Luigi Cremonini is a billionaire from Modena, Italy and owns a large meat production company called Cremonini Group. The Welf-Hanover family is also several times intermarried with the Leiningen family which use the same white eagle on their coat of arms that the Este family use. The use of the Hanover family name Ernst appears to originate from the House of Leiningen. Prince Andreas, Leiningen is the head of this family today and his wife is Princess Alexandra of Hanover. The Leiningens are closely related to the House of Romanov.

The House of Hanover are a branch of the Welf family of Germany who are closely related with the Italian-Austrian House of Este. Estee Lauder founded the cosmetic company which has assets at about 11 billion. She was likely named after the Este family as one of their court agents. Estee Lauder had Hungarian ancestry where the House of Este's cousins the Esterhazy family ruled. The Italian Fabrizio Freda is the CEO of Estee Lauder Companies. The Hanover family own castles, large estates, and art and silver collections. Prince Ernst Augustus Sr. of Hanover is married to Princess Caroline from the House of Grimaldi in Monaco. Prince Ernst Augustus Sr.'s father and grandfather were members of the Nazi party which this family has tried to cover up. Prince Caroline's son Andrea Casiraghi is from her previous marriage and he is married to the billionaire Tatiana Santo Domingo. The Santo Domingo Group is a large Columbian monopoly worth billions. Tatiana's brother Alejandro Santo Domingo is worth over 4 billion and is married to Lady Charlotte Wellesley of British nobility. Money marries money and this is one way these criminal royal families dominate over society. Prince Ernst Augustus Sr. is openly worth a half of billion which is just a cover for his concealed wealth. The billionaire Johnson family created Johnson and Johnson and are from New Brunswick New Jersey named for Brunswick Germany where the Hanover family ruled. Han in Hanover is for Johannes the German version of John. The Johnson family are an American branch of the House of Hanover. Johnson & Johnson has about 133 billion in assets. The Johnson family of Boston own Fidelity Investments with Abigail Johnson worth about 14 billion and Edward C. Johnson III worth about 7 billion. Fidelity Investments manages over 2 trillion in assets. The actress Anna Silk is from New Brunswick, Canada and the Hanovers finance child sacrifices to her. The Hanovers are part owners of the Bacchus motorcycle gang which are headquartered in New Brunswick, Canada.

Hapag-Lloyd is a German shipping company originally called the Hamburg American Line founded by the Amsinck family which were Hanseatic merchants connected with the Hanovers. Hapag-Lloyd is involved in human trafficking and is headed up by Rolf Habben Jansen its CEO. The royal and noble families are concealing large amounts of wealth through covert assets in corporations, land ownership, resource monopolization, and through private banking. They also create front men billionaires that serve their royal courts who carry out their interests in society in exchange for being authorized billionaires. This is how they monopolize society. The House of Hanover are a top German nobility which once ruled as monarchs in Britain and Ireland. Members of the House of Hanover are also in line to the British Crown and have close ties with the House of Windsor. The billionaire Woody Johnson was appointed as the Ambassador to the United Kingdom for his bloodline relation with the Hanover family. Rupert Johnson Jr. is worth 6 billion and is Vice-Chairman of Franklin Templeton Investments headquartered in New York City which has about 740 billion in managed assets. Rupert's brother Charles Johnson is worth about 4 billion. The actor Don Johnson and his investors were stopped and investigated at the German-Swiss border holding records of about 8 billion in transactions. Don Johnson and his son Jesse Johnson are involved with assisting in criminal financing in Hollywood. The Hanovers also manage the cannibalistic pedophile Dwayne Johnson. Prince Christian of Hanover is another wicked member of this bloodline. The names Este and Hanover have various etymological connections and the most related connection is expansion and above. Estense is an Italian word for expansive. Over in Han-over means above or exceedingly in German. Imperialism is about expansion. The name Augustus originates from Augustus Caesar and Prince Ernst Augustus II of Hanover is like the Holy Roman Caesar today. These imperial bloodlines are greedy and ruthless tyrants.

See image 2

The prince and the Nazis

A fortnight ago, Prince Ernst August, head of the House of Hanover, had every reason to be pleased with himself. Wealthy, stylish, donnish, the scion of Germany's oldest royal dynasty, cousin to the Queen and titled the Prince of Britain and Ireland, he quietly wed one of the most glamorous bluebloods in Europe, Princess Caroline of Monaco.

The allegations are as follows: Ernst August's grandfather (also called Ernst August) profited from the Nazis' plunder of Jewish businesses and banks in the 1930s, eventually gaining the majority share in what had been the biggest construction firm in Austria, Jewish-owned until 1938. The grandfather, it was alleged, applied to join the Nazi party in 1941, while as early as 1933 he encouraged his loyalists in northern Germany to "follow the Fuhrer, Chancellor Adolf Hitler". Meanwhile, Ernst August's father (also, confusingly, called Ernst August) joined the SS in 1933 and remained a member for one year. His official "denazification" certificate from 1949 vetting his Third Reich associations classified him as "a nominal Nazi supporter".

See image 3

Prince Ernst Augustus Jr of Hanover is a financier for child trafficking and gang stalking. Prince Ernst Jr. and his brother Prince Christian are obsessed with women cannibalizing children and private parts. They are disgusting sodomites who need to be shot dead or preferably killed in an extremely painful way for their crimes of mass murder of children. Prince Ernst Jr. is a manager of a psychopathic Nazi gang stalker named Tom Rubendall who works in Hollywood and covertly with the United States military.

See image 4

Prince Ernst with his child murdering wife Ekaterina Malysheva who is Russian and she is a psychotic child murderer and genital eating cannibal.

See image 5

Prince Christian of Hanover is a financier of child trafficking and gang stalking. Prince Christian is intensely evil and depraved and this little twerp manages blond haired Nazi supremacists. He is vain, narcissistic, and is obsessed with cannibalizing genitals. He manages a Nazi gang stalking psychopath named Chris Huffman who wants to become the next Adolf Hitler.

The House of Welf (also Guelf or Guelph[1]) is a European dynasty that has included many German and British monarchs from the 11th to 20th century and Emperor Ivan VI of Russia in the 18th century.

The House of Welf is the older branch of the House of Este, a dynasty whose earliest known members lived in Lombardy in the late 9th/early 10th century, sometimes called Welf-Este.

The next duke of the Welf dynasty Henry the Lion recovered his father's two duchies, Saxony in 1142, Bavaria in 1156 and thus ruled vast parts of Germany.

Cadet branches

House of Hanover

​The Hanseatic League is a unique phenomenon of German history. The co-operation and mergers of merchants for the promotion of their trade abroad gave rise to a town covenant, which in its heyday comprised of nearly 200 sea and inner cities.

The stepping stone of the Hanseatic League could be the “Artlenburger Privilege”, introduced by Duke Henry the Lion, which stopped the murder and manslaughter between Low German merchants and their competitors from Gotland. He granted them the same rights in his Empire as the German long-distance merchants. For example duty-free treatment, protection and freedom based on mutual trust.

The Hanseaten (German: [hanzeˈaːtn̩], Hanseatics) is a collective term for the hierarchy group (so called First Families) consisting of elite individuals and families of prestigious rank who constituted the ruling class of the free imperial city of Hamburg

See image 6

Michael Otto is worth about 3 billion and is an Hanseatic agent of the Hanovers. The Otto family is worth about 16 billion.

Michael Otto

REAL TIME NET WORTH $3.4B

Michael Otto shares in a retail empire his late father, Werner Otto, founded as a mail-order business in Hamburg in 1949.

As chief executive, he ran his family's Otto Group for 26 years until 2007. He is now chairman of its supervisory board.

With revenues exceeding $15 billion, Otto Group has more than 40 companies in retail (including Crate and Barrel), real estate and financial services.

Michael's brother Alexander, stepmother Maren and her daughter Katharina -- all billionaires -- also own stakes in Otto Group.

Residence Hamburg, Germany

Michael Otto (born 12 April 1943), is the head of German Otto Group, the world's largest mail order company

Net worth

US$16.9 billion (August 2016)[1]

Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, commonly known as Berenberg Bank and also branded as simply Berenberg, is a Hamburg-based multinational full-service investment bank. It was founded by the Flemish-origined Berenberg family in 1590 (429 years ago) and is the world's oldest merchant bank and also the world's oldest or second oldest bank, depending on the definition. Its owners, the Berenberg/Gossler family, belonged to the ruling elite of Hanseatic merchants of the city-republic of Hamburg and several family members served in the city-state's government from 1735.

The Berenberg family (Dutch for "bear mountain") was a Flemish-origined Hanseatic family of merchants, bankers and senators in Hamburg, with branches in London, Livorno and other European cities.

See image 7

Hans-Walter Peters the head of Berenberg Bank which is a large international investment bank with operations in Switzerland where banking is private. Berenberg Bank specializes in private banking and is used by German royals and nobles for concealing wealth.

Hans-Walter Peters

President of the Bundesverband deutscher Banken e.V.

(Association of German Banks) since 11 April 2016

since 1994

Berenberg, Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, Hamburg

Amsinck is a Dutch-origined patrician family whose members were prominent merchants in multiple countries including the Netherlands, Hamburg, Portugal, England, France, Hanover, Holstein, Denmark, Suriname and India. From the 17th century the Hamburg branch of the family formed part of the city-state's ruling class, the Hanseaten or hereditary grand burghers, who enjoyed legal privileges in Hamburg until 1918.

Johannes Amsinck (1792–1879) earned a fortune by trading with newly independent South American states in the early 19th century, and was involved in the establishment of the Vereinsbank Hamburg and the Hamburg America Line (HAPAG). He was married to Emilie Gossler, daughter of Senator Johann Heinrich Gossler.[3] He was the father of Martin Garlieb Amsinck (1831–1905), a leading ship-owner of Hamburg. Members of the family were also large land-owners in Holstein.

Hapag-Lloyd AG is a transnational German-based transportation company. It is composed of a cargo container shipping line, Hapag-Lloyd AG. The container transport arm of Hapag-Lloyd AG is currently the world's fifth largest container carrier in terms of vessel capacity.

The company was formed in 1970 by the merger of two German transportation/maritime companies, Hamburg America Line (HAPAG), which dated from 1847, and Norddeutscher Lloyd (NDL) or North German Lloyd (NGL), which was formed in 1856.

See image 8

Rolf Habben Jansen is the CEO of Hapag-Lloyd and he is a pedophile and child trafficking lunatic.

Atlantic Canada is one of the few regions where the Hells Angels aren’t dominant.

The New Brunswick-based club Bacchus was auditioning to become Hells Angels in 2001 but after a year the Angels voted to end the relationship, police say.

The Bacchus Motorcycle Club (BMC) is a Canadian one-percenter motorcycle club whose members ride only Harley-Davidson motorcycles. The name "Bacchus" is derived from an alternate name for Dionysus, the Greek god of wine, women and song. The name of the club originates from the cult and city religions symbolism of Dionysus, who was regarded as the protector or guardian of those who do not belong to conventional society.[1]

The Bacchus Motorcycle Club is one of the oldest[2] one-percenter motorcycle clubs in Canada. Founded in Albert County, New Brunswick in late August 1972.[3][4]

The club manages close relationships with other well established Canadian motorcycle clubs like Para-dice Riders MC, Vagabonds MC, Highlanders MC, and the Charlottetown Harley Club.[7]

The colony was named New Brunswick in honour of George III, King of Great Britain, King of Ireland, and Prince-elector of Brunswick-Lüneburg in what is now Germany.

George III of the United Kingdom

See image 9

Max Warburg is a top manager of MM Warburg Bank in Hamburg, Germany. The Warburgs are one of the most powerful Jewish banking dynasties and they work with various German royals and nobles including the House of Hesse and House of Hanover as well as Italian nobles and bankers like the Borgheses and Torlonias. The Warburgs are Hanseatic merchant bankers and they also financed the rise of the Nazis and worked directly with Adolf Hitler. The Jewish Warburgs literally worked with the Nazis and ran Reichsbank for Hitler. The Warburgs also helped to established the United States Federal Reserve.

The Warburg family is a prominent German and American banking family of German Jewish and originally Venetian Jewish descent, noted for their varied accomplishments in biochemistry, botany, political activism, economics, investment banking, law, physics, classical music, art history, pharmacology, physiology, finance, private equity and philanthropy.[1]

They are thought to have originated as the Venetian Jewish del Banco family

The family later established itself in Altona, near Hamburg in the 17th century, after the Thirty Years' War, and it was in Hamburg that M. M. Warburg & Co. was established in 1798, among the oldest still existing investment banks in the world. Other banks created by members of the family include: M.M.Warburg & Co., Warburg Pincus, S. G. Warburg & Co. (becoming UBS Warburg).

Paul Moritz Warburg (August 10, 1868 – January 24, 1932) was an American investment banker born in Germany, and an early advocate of the U.S. Federal Reserve System.

Warburg was born in Hamburg, Germany

When Hitler came to power in January 1933, Max Warburg was Germany's most prominent Jewish banker. He headed the most important private banking firm, and was a member of the "general council" of the nation's central bank. In March 1933 he approved Hitler's decision to name Dr. Hjalmar Schacht as president of the Reichsbank. The document naming Schacht to this post is signed by Chancellor Hitler and President von Hindenburg as well as the eight members of the Reichsbank "general council," including the Jews Mendelssohn, Wassermann and Warburg.

See image 10

Donald Trump appointed the billionaire Woody Johnson as the US Ambassador to the United Kingdom. The Hanover family ruled as the monarchs of Great Britain. The Johnson family own the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation which is worth about 10 billion and they use this for medical persecution.

Hans is a Germanic masculine given name in German, Danish, Dutch, Faroese, Norwegian, Icelandic and Swedish-speaking populations. It was originally short for Johannes (John),[2]

Johnson family

2015 America's Richest Families NET WORTH $6.3B

Robert Wood Johnson founded Johnson & Johnson in 1886, providing the world with dental floss and first-aid kits and cursing his descendants with billions of dollars and years of family infighting.

The General left much of his fortune to the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, which today has assets of $10.2 billion and is the largest philanthropic organization dedicated solely to health.

The rest went to his heirs, the most famous of which is grandson Woody, the much-maligned owner of the New York Jets. Outside of the Jets, Woody's fortune is hidden in an extremely private New York investment company called the Johnson Company. Woody's ex-wife told family biographer Jerry Oppenheimer that even she never knew how much money her ex-husband had. Forbes went with a conservative estimate, but it is possible that the Johnson family has more than the $6.3 billion we pinned down.

Source of Wealth Johnson & Johnson

Company Headquarters New Brunswick, NJ

See image 11

Rupert Johnson Jr. is worth 2-3 billion and is an agent of the Hanovers.

Rupert Johnson, Jr.

Vice Chairman and Director, Franklin Resources

REAL TIME NET WORTH $2.8B

Rupert Johnson Jr. is the vice chairman of Franklin Resources, a global investment management firm also called Franklin Templeton Investments.

House Hanover

See image 12

Charles Johnson is worth between 3-4 billion and is an agent of the Hanovers.

Charles B. Johnson

Former Chairman and CEO, Franklin Resources

REAL TIME NET WORTH $3.7B

Charles Johnson is the largest shareholder in Franklin Resources, a global investment management firm also called Franklin Templeton Investments.

See image 13

Abigail Johnson is a major financier of child trafficking rings and gang stalking and she is worth about 14 billion and her company manages 2.5 trillion in assets.

Abigail Johnson

REAL TIME NET WORTH $14.1B

Johnson became CEO of Fidelity Investments, the privately held mutual fund giant her grandfather founded, in 2014. She was named chairman in 2016.

She owns an estimated 24.5% stake of the firm, which has nearly $2.5 trillion in managed assets.

See image 14

Don Johnson with his extremely evil son Jesse Johnson. Don Johnson was stopped at the Swiss-German border with records of 8 billion in transactions. The Johnsons are basically accountants which manage the House of Hanover and other German royals' financing of human trafficking and criminal operations in Hollywood. When Don Johnson was stopped at the border with 8 billion in transactions those were records of the German royals and nobles criminal finances into Hollywood. The Johnsons are extremely evil and involved with pedophilia, human blood drinking, bathing in human blood, and electronic terrorism through the Church of Scientology.

For Actor Don Johnson, $8 Billion Worth of Bad Publicity in Germany

What was actor Don Johnson doing in a car in Germany last November with a suitcase containing credit notes and other securities that customs officials said were worth $8 billion?

The Los Angeles attorney for the former star of TV's "Nash Bridges" and "Miami Vice" detective shows says Johnson, 53, was simply a producer trying to find film financing in Europe and that the "securities" were actually financial documents related to the deal.

Although German customs officials say they have no evidence that any crime has occurred, attorney Ronald Litz claims recent news reports about the case not only defamed his client but also caused the deal to unravel.

"The poor guy was just trying to get money for a film," Litz said. "The deal was about to close this week and now the investors are afraid he is involved in money-laundering. But the documents weren't his. They were the investors'.

Litz said they had been in Zurich for a meeting with unnamed Americans, potential investors in a slate of movies Johnson was to produce.

Elliot Mintz, Johnson's longtime publicist, said the actor was en route to a Daimler-Chrysler plant in Germany to look at the new Mercedes-Benz Maybach luxury automobile.

See image 15

Dakota Johnson is an extremely malicious psychopath and cannibal. Dakota Johnson is murderously vain and destructive. She bathes in the blood of babies.

See image 16

Prince Lorenz of Belgium of the House of Austria-Este or Habsburg-Este with his wife Princess Astrid of Belgium. Prince Lorenz works as a private Swiss banker at Gutzwiller Banque in Basel, Switzerland and he is a criminal financier, embezzler, and money launderer for European royals and nobles. Prince Lorenz is one of the most powerful and criminal bankers on the planet. The House of Austria-Este is the Austrian House of Habsburg merged with the Italian House of Este and many members of the Austria-Estes and Habsburgs live in Belgium. The Estes were originally called Welf-Este. Prince Lorenz is the Duke of Ferrara, Modena, and Reggio. Enzo Ferrari was born in Modena and Ferrari is based in Maranello not far from Modena.

Prince Lorenz of Belgium, Archduke of Austria-Este (born 16 December 1955) is a member of the Belgian royal family by his marriage with Princess Astrid of Belgium. Since 1996 he is also head of the House of Austria-Este, a cadet branch of the former Imperial Austrian House of Habsburg-Lorraine.

He then worked at various banks in London, Paris, and Rome. In 1983, he joined the Gutzwiller private bank in Basel, where he eventually became a Managing Partner.

E. Gutzwiller & Cie, Banquiers is mainly specialised in asset management and investment advisory for private clients, and is exclusively located in Switzerland (Basel, Geneva and Zurich).

Partners of E. Gutzwiller & Cie

General Partners with unlimited liability

Archduke Lorenz von Habsburg-Lothringen

​The House of Este (Italian: Casa d'Este [ˈɛste]; originally House of Welf-Este) is a European princely dynasty.

The elder, German branch of the House of Este, known as the Younger House of Welf, included dukes of Bavaria and Brunswick-Lüneburg and produced Britain's Hanoverian monarchs, as well as one Emperor of Russia (Ivan VI) and one Holy Roman Emperor (Otto IV).

The younger, Italian branch of the House of Este included rulers of Ferrara (1240–1597), and of Modena and Reggio (1288–1796).

​Current head

Original line: Ended in 1803

Austria-Este: Prince Lorenz of Belgium

Hanover: Prince Ernest Augustus

Vittoria Farnese (29 April 1618 – 10 August 1649) was an Italian noblewoman. She was born in Parma, the daughter of Ranuccio I Farnese, Duke of Parma and Margherita Aldobrandini, niece of Pope Clement VIII. On 12 February 1648 she married Francesco I d'Este, widower of her sister Maria Farnese. The couple had one child, Vittoria (1649–1656), and Vittoria died in Modena, giving birth to her.

See image 17

Pierro Ferrari is worth nearly 3 billion and is the Vice Chairman of Ferrari. The Ferrari family are agents of the House of Este.

Enzo Ferrari ​was born in 1898 in Modena Italy. His father, Alfredo, ran a local metal-blacksmith business who forged axles for the Italian railways.

In 1929 Ferrari started his own firm, Scuderia Ferrari. He was sponsored in this enterprise by the Ferrara-based Caniano brothers, Augusto and Alfredo, heirs to a textile fortune.

See image 18

The Jesuit educated Prince Amedeo of Belgium the Archduke of Austria-Este with his Italian wife Princess Elisabetta of Belgium who is from the Rosboch von Wolkenstein noble family and she is also related to the Caracciolo noble family of Italy. Prince Amedeo is a member of the Belgian royal family as well as a member of the Italian-Austrian House of Austria-Este. Prince Amedeo is also a member of the Belgian military.

See image 19

Prince Joachim of Belgium the Archduke of Austria-Este

Prince Joachim of Belgium, Archduke of Austria-Este

He studied for a "Bachelor of International Economics, Management and Finance"[3] from September 2011 at Bocconi University in Milan.[4]

See image 20

Este coat of arms with the white eagle.

See image 21

Leiningen coat of arms with the white eagle.

See image 22

Prince Karl Emich of Leiningen is a claimant to the Russian Throne and brother of Prince Andreas.

See image 23

Prince Andreas of Leiningen with his wife Princess Alexandra of Hanover. The Leiningen family has married with all of the major Holy Roman royals and nobles.

Andreas, Prince of Leiningen (Andreas Fürst zu Leiningen; born 27 November 1955)[1] is the current head of the Princely House of Leiningen.

His paternal grandmother, Grand Duchess Maria Kirillovna of Russia, was the eldest daughter of Kirill Vladimirovich, Grand Duke of Russia (first claimant to the throne of Russia and a grandson of Alexander II of Russia) and Princess Victoria Melita of Edinburgh (granddaughter of Alexander II of Russia). Because of this, he is in the line of succession to the former Russian throne.

Spouse

Princess Alexandra of Hanover (m. 1981)

See image 24

Prince Andreas of Leiningen with Grand Duchess Maria Vladimirovna of Russia and her son Grand Duke George Mikhailovich of Russia. Prince Andreas is a claimant to the monarchy of Russia. Prince Andrea is the uncle of Prince Ernst Augustus Jr and Prince Ernst's wife is Ekaterina Malysheva and she is Russian.

See image 25

Prince Ferdinand Prince of Leiningen and his wife Princess Viktoria Luise of Hohenzollern-Prussia.

See image 26

The House of Hanover's Gothic Marienburg Castle. The Hanovers are Goths and are covertly managed by the Roman House of Gaetani which are a high level Gothic bloodline.

