House of Medici (Giucciardini-Strozzi, Bonaparte, Sassoon, Hermes-Dumas, Habsburgs, Savoys)

House of Medici (Giucciardini-Strozzi, Bonaparte, Sassoon, Tornaquinci-Foscari, Hermes-Dumas, Habsburgs, Savoys, Puech, Genovese)

Orsini. Prince Lorenzo de Medici with Prince Fabio Colonna. They operate in Tuscany and also have an alliance with the Antinori family of Tuscany which merged with the Aldobrandinis.

The Medici family are called the Godfathers of the Renaissance because they laid the groundwork for cultural prosperity in Florence. Their major innovations in banking, art, and architecture persist today. The Medici family is one of the most powerful and influential groups in European history. They innovated new banking systems and laid the groundwork to make Florence a cultural hotspot. Through their political strategy and patronage of major artists like Michelangelo, they created the High Renaissance. Such an extended family has a lot to talk about. Below are five highlights that outline the influence of the Medici family over hundreds of years. The Medici Family Influence Lasted 500 Years, Producing Popes, Queens, And Artists. They formed the largest bank in Europe in the 15th century, from 1397 to 1494.

Cosimo the Elder (1389-1464) established the Medici bank in Florence. He expanded it into other city-states, including Geneva, Venice, and Rome, where the Papal States would begin to work with his business. In his lifetime, he would eventually go on to establish branches in foreign cities like London, Bruges, and Lübeck. These branches made it easy for the Papacy to order goods across Europe, and for bishoprics to pay fees from afar. Location is just one part of what made their bank prestigious. The Medici bank also developed some of the financial tools we still use today. They introduced Double Entry Bookkeeping, or the practice of recording a payer’s debits and credits in one log. This made it easier and more accurate to calculate one’s net worth.

Additionally, it was dangerous to send large sums of money payments across the continent to pay for foreign goods in this era. The Medici Bank fixed this by inventing Letters of Credit. In practice, this could look like an Englishman paying a London Medici Bank in pounds for an art piece from Florence. The Florentine bank would then produce a Letter of Credit to the artist as proof of future payment. Then, the artist can deliver the work, and take his payout of the bank in his own currency. These achievements eventually helped the Medici family become the wealthiest in Europe.

Cosimo the Elder believed war was bad for trade and negotiated the end to a series of wars in Lombardy. This helped establish a mutual territory agreement between the states. His successor, Lorenzo de’ Medici (1449-1492) ardently continued to keep the Treaty of Lodi alive, the document which Naples, Milan, and Florence signed to keep their peace. Lorenzo also earned the love of Florentine citizens by doing acts such as freeing and clothing galley slaves. In fact, Sandro Botticelli (1445-1510) is said to have made the piece Pallas and the Centaur for him. Pallas Athena is the Goddess of Knowledge and wisdom, while the centaur represents humanity’s ferality. Lorenzo the Magnificent knew how to negotiate with Naples, even if Naples had a large army that could beat the Florentine’s. Yet, Lorenzo kept Florence independent and safe- Making Lorenzo Athena, and Naples the centaur.

The Pazzi Conspiracy was a plot between Francesco de Pazzi and the Papacy to overthrow Medici power. On April 26th, 1478, the Cathedral of Florence held a public mass with an audience of 10,000 people. Among the crowd were Lorenzo the Magnificent and his brother Giuliano de’ Medici. A group of men interrupted the mass, attacking the duo with knives. Giuliano de’ Medici was stabbed to death, but Lorenzo de’ Medici managed to the church sacristy with only wounds. Seeing their beloved Lorenzo the Magnificent attacked, the Florentine citizens took matters into their own hands. They captured conspirator Jacopo de’ Pazzi, threw him out a window, and then dragged him to the Arno River. Salviati, a co-conspirator who was also an archbishop of Pisa, was hanged outside the Palazzo Vecchio. Ultimately, the attempt failed, and the Medici family threw remaining Pazzi members out of Florence. The event only strengthened control of their city and was commemorated in art by Stefano Ussi and Tancredi Scarpelli. The Medici family was exiled from 1494 to 1513, when Piero de’ Medici surrendered control to France. Meanwhile, Machiavelli was a prominent political theorist and diplomat. In the vacuum of the Medici, he formed a network with Anti-Medici government figures.

The Medici family returned to power in 1513, and organized a list of conspirators who would likely plot to overthrow them. Machiavelli’s name was on the list, so they imprisoned, tortured, and exiled him. However, there wasn’t enough evidence of his direct involvement for them to execute him, so Pope Leo X allowed them to remain in exile. Machiavelli dedicated The Prince to the next Medici ruler of Florence as a guide on how to capture and keep control of a state. He did this to get a position within the Medici court, but it failed. Only in 1520 did he re-enter public life, when Cardinal Giulio de’ Medici commissioned him to write a history of Florence. The last Grand Duke of Tuscany, Gian Gastone de’ Medici, died in 1737 with no sons. Anna Maria Luisa de’ Medici was the only member of the family left and didn’t have any children. With no one to continue their lineage, she knew that the power of Tuscany would go to Francis of Lorraine. Anna Maria accepted that all the art, books, maps, and houses her family-owned would be transferred to them. However, she created a Family Pact, declaring that these treasures should not leave Florence. The next leaders followed her wishes. Anna Maria essentially succeeded at keeping Florence the capital of everything the Medicis created. Florence continues to see about 16 million tourists a year, who come to see what this fascinating family built.

The Medici family are a well known Black Nobility involved in the Vatican, banking, medical industry, secret societies, and Zionism. The Medicis have the most psychotic minds of all royalty and nobility. The Medicis are both Roman and Papal nobility as well as royalty and they have a close alliance with the Savoys, Bonapartes, Wittelsbachs, and Habsburgs. They are top leaders in the global banking mafia and they are relentless and sadistic. Many of the Florentine noble families are ancestors of Assyro-Chaldeans that practiced witchcraft and alchemy and then migrated into Florence during ancient Rome. During the Moorish invasion more of these clans migrated into Florence and brought large amounts of gold with them. Napoleon Bonaparte was the first political Zionist who proclaimed for all "Jews" to settle in Jerusalem. Zionism is really about domination. Zion is a hill in Jerusalem which is considered a holy land by Christians, Jews, and Muslims. Zion refers to a military triumph. The Medici family were one of the wealthiest banking families in Europe for centuries. They produced 3 Popes and 2 Queens of France. The Medici and Bonaparte families are closely related and are still working together. Both of these families still exist today. Emilio Garrastazu Medici was a Brazilian dictator that established the military government in Brazil. The Brazilian Andre Cezar Medici works at the World Bank as a health economist in Washington DC today. The name Medici means medical and they have been linked with practicing sorcery. Pharmacy derives from the Greek word Pharmakeia which means sorcery and poison. The most common symbol used in medicine is the Rod of Asclepius which is of a serpent coiled around a rod similar to the Staff of Hermes. The Youtube shill PrayingMedic is a pedophile and alchemical shill for the Medicis. Hermes was known as a thief and messenger. Zachary James Carr is a member of the Cult of Hermes and a cyber terrorist involved in intellectual theft, cyber crimes, pedophilia, and occult communications through the Dark Web. The Medici family are involved in alchemical witchcraft and run the Hermetic Order of the Golden Dawn. Chic Cicero is an agent of the Medicis and he founded an American temple of the Hermetic Order of the Golden Dawn. The Medicis have a statue of Hermes at their palace in Rome. The Medici family founded the Botanical Garden of Pisa which is the oldest botanical garden in Europe and also established the Botanical Garden of Florence. They use herbs and plants for alchemy which is about the manipulation of the human psyche and physiology. They use members of their Hermetic Order to infiltrate food and drug companies. The French Hermes-Dumas family are agents of the Medicis and own Hermes a luxury fashion company headed up by Axel Dumas. Bertrand Puech and his brother Nicholas Puech are billionaires and members of the Hermes family. The Hermes-Dumas family are worth about 30 billion. Patrick Guerrand-Hermes is another member of this family and worth about 1 billion. The Medici family of Ottajano own the Chaldean Mafia headed up by Louis Akrawi of Detroit. The Chaldean Mafia are Iraqi Catholics and known for trafficking ecstasy and operate in Israel. The Israeli Mafia are the primary manufacturers of ecstasy in the world. Ecstasy is a dangerous synthetic chemical drug used for mind control and is a form of alchemy.

The use of chemicals to manipulate the body and mind is what alchemy really is. The Merieux are a French family that own Institut Merieux which develops vaccines and studies diseases. What they really do is engineer diseases and add them into vaccines that are "intended" to prevent the diseases they create. Many vaccines admit to using live viruses. The Merieux family are agents of the House of Medici with Alain Merieux as the head and worth over 3 billion. There is a Medici Firma international investment firm with offices in the United States, Switzerland, and Australia. Medici Firma is a financial mafia that works as a shadow partner with banks like HSBC, Liechtenstein Global Trust, HNA Group, Softbank, and BlackRock. Medici Firma has a financial intelligence division used for gathering information on economies, governments, banks, and markets. Medici Firma has been secretly buying up land in the United States through their real estate division. Medici Firma is probably the most secretive investment firm on the planet and has removed information regarding its investments and business contracts since it was originally exposed. On their Medici Firma Council page on their website they have a Masonic square and compass. There is another company called Medici Ventures which is a subsidiary of Overstock. Medici Ventures manages companies involved in online bank transfers, online security programs, and other types of online financial systems. Medici Firma and Medici Ventures are secretly controlled by the House of Medici. The Gucci family were recent billionaires with Aldo Gucci who was born in Florence, Tuscany. Gucci is still headquartered in Florence today and is headed up by the CEO Marco Bizzarri and Alessandro Michele. Gucci is now a subsidiary of Kering owned by the French billionaire Francois Pinault who is an agent of the Medici family. Francois Pinault and his family including his son Francois-Henri Pinault are worth about 30 billion. The French Pinault family owns the holding company Groupe Artemis which owns Kering and the auction house Christies with Patricia Barbizet as the CEO. Political Zionism had origins in France. The Medicis are secretly connected with many Jewish Zionists and were the owners of the Italian-Jewish East Harlem Purple Gang which worked with the Savoy owned Genovese crime family. The East Harlem Purple Gang absorbed into the Genoveses which today manages the Harlem based rap group and organized crime syndicate called the Diplomats or Dipset with members Cam'Ron, Jim Jones, Juelz Santana, and Hell Rell. Members of Dipset often wear purple and pink. P Diddy is another agent of the Medicis and Diddy is a manager of a faction of the Gay Mafia. The Medicis and Savoys have intermarried. The Medicis also owned the older Jewish Purple Gang in Detroit. The old Jewish Mafia was always mixed in with Italians. The Medicis are still infiltrated in various mafias and work with Zionist bankers like the Dreyfus family to tax them through some money laundering operations. The private bank Dreyfus Sons & Co in Switzerland paid a fine of 24 million for enabling tax evasion with their hundreds of hidden US connected accounts amounting to $1.76 billion. The Medicis married with the Almirante family which colluded with the Nazis and were involved in terrorism and killing 3 Italian police officials under Giorgio Almirante the father of Giuliana de Medici.

The Dreyfus family have similar ancestry as the Medici family and they are extremely wealthy. The Medici, Dreyfus, and Sassoon families are all descendants of Babylonian-Chaldeans. Baron James Sassoon covertly works with the Medicis and is the current Commercial Secretary to Treasury in the United Kingdom. It was during the Sasanian Empire when the Chaldean Catholic Church was established. The French Dreyfus branch work as Court Factors for the House of Bonaparte which work with the Medicis. Julia Louis-Dreyfus is a very high level murderous satanic witch and she is overseen by Prince Giuliano de Medici. Pierre Dreyfus is Vice Chairman of the Swiss bank Dreyfus & Sons. Louis-Napoleon Bonaparte was the first President of France. French presidents are the heads of the Bonaparte's Legion of Honour which has many members that are billionaires and heads of major corporations and banks like Alfred Dreyfus, Pierre Louis-Dreyfus, Benoit Potier, Pierre-Andre de Chalendar, Patrick Pouyanne, Rene Obermann and Bernard Arnault who is worth tens of billions. Cosimo III de' Medici the last Medici Grand Duke of Tuscany bankrupted the state bank right after receiving large deposits of gold from the Elector of Bavaria. I believe the Medici family used this gold to finance the Jewish Rothschild family as the new top bankers as an attempt to deflect away from Christian royals and nobles and especially north Italian bankers like the Medicis. The Rothschild family have worked with the House of Medici with Carl Mayer von Rothschild who ran the Naples Bank financing the House of Medici and working with Prince Luigi de Medici of Ottajano. The Medici family developed the Double-Entry bookkeeping system used for tracking debts. Current members of these crime families include Prince Ottaviano de Medici, Prince Giuliano de Medici, Prince Lorenzo de Medici-Tornaquinci-Foscari and of the House of Bonaparte there is Prince Charles Napoleon Bonaparte, and Prince Jean Christophe Napoleon Bonaparte. Prince Jean Christophe worked for Morgan Stanley and Advent International which is a major buy out firm with assets estimated at over 30 billion. There is another Prince Lorenzo de Medici in Italy as well. There appears to be 4 different Prince Lorenzo de Medicis today. The Medicis have been both rival and close allies with the Strozzi family another Florentine nobility. The Medici family are Rome's tax collectors and they oversee the IRS through Rome's network of power. David Kautter was Jesuit educated from Georgetown Law and was the recent Commissioner of the IRS. The current IRS Commissioner is Charles Rettig a member of the Academy of Magical Arts which is currently headed up by a Jesuit named Jim Steinmeyer. The Federal Reserve Bank of New York shares a similar architectural design with the Palazzo Medici-Riccardi in Florence. The Medici family command their agents in the IRS to financially persecute people that Rome has declared as heretics. Not only is income tax immoral but the IRS make up debts out of thin air and they persecute people based on these made up or inflated debts. Prince Ottaviano and Prince Giuliano are top members of this evil bloodline and ruthless, demented, slanderous, and child murdering evil.

See image 1

Prince Ottaviano de Medici dei Toscana is a top international banking authority and a top owner of the Chaldean Mafia. They manage many Zionist bankers in New York City. The Medici of Ottajano branch have ancestry from the royals of Chaldea which became part of Babylon. The Medici family are relentlessly evil, depraved, and sadistic. The Medicis literally finance slanderers like Zachary James Carr all day as their defense because they are pathetic and childish maggots.

The House of Medici (English: MED-i-chee or UK: mə-DEE-chee, Italian: was an Italian banking family and political dynasty that first began to gather prominence under Cosimo de' Medici in the Republic of Florence during the first half of the 15th century. The family originated in the Mugello region of Tuscany, and prospered gradually until it was able to fund the Medici Bank. This bank was the largest in Europe during the 15th century, and it facilitated the Medicis' rise to political power in Florence, although they officially remained citizens rather than monarchs until the 16th century.

The Medici produced four Popes of the Catholic Church—Pope Leo X (1513–1521), Pope Clement VII (1523–1534), Pope Pius IV (1559–1565) and Pope Leo XI (1605)—and two queens of France—Catherine de' Medici (1547–1589) and Marie de' Medici (1600–1630). In 1532, the family acquired the hereditary title Duke of Florence. In 1569, the duchy was elevated to the Grand Duchy of Tuscany after territorial expansion.

They were among the earliest businesses to use the general ledger system of accounting through the development of the double-entry bookkeeping system for tracking credits and debits.

See image 2

Prince Ottaviano with the deceased Prince Giovanni Battista de Medici the father of Prince Giuliano de Medici dei Ottajano the Duke of Sarno and his brothers appear to be named Prince Lorenzo and Prince Alessandro. Prince Giuliano de Medici is the most evil member of this family and he is a major serial killer and mass murderer. The Medicis are terrified of being erased out of existence because it is already happening to them. The Medici Dukes of Sarno are owners of the Sarno crime family which are Jewish mobsters with Jay Sarno who founded and owned Caesar's Palace in Vegas.

The Princes of Ottajano (or Ottaiano) are a cadet branch of the ducal dynasty of Tuscany. Along with the Veronese Medici Counts of Caprara, and Gavardo, they make up the last and closest descendants to the main line of the House of Medici.

The branch is still in existence under the current head, Giuliano de' Medici di Toscana di Ottajano, who holds the titles of 15th Prince of Ottajano and 12th Duke of Sarno. The Princes of Ottaiano and the Veronese Counts have common ancestry with most royal monarchies, and the branches are the collateral branch of the House of Medici. In the modern day, the resulting House of Medici has still maintained close ties with the remains of the House of Bonaparte.

Don Giovanni Battista (* Napoli 11.VIII.1939, † ivi 2.II.2015), 14° Principe di Ottaiano, 13° Duca di Sarno, Patrizio Napoletano e Patrizio di Benevento; Cavaliere d’obbedienza del Sovrano Militare Ordine di Malta, Cavaliere di Giustizia dell’Ordine Costantiniano di San Giorgio, Cavaliere dell'Ordine di San Gennaro ecc.

Don Giuliano (* Napoli 25.IX.1974), 15° Principe di Ottaiano, 14° Duca di Sarno, Patrizio Napoletano, Patrizio di Benevento.

Don Lorenzo (* Napoli 20.XI.1981), Patrizio Napoletano, Patrizio di Benevento e Nobile dei Principi di Ottaiano.

Don Alessandro (* Napoli 14.I.1986), Patrizio Napoletano, Patrizio di Benevento e Nobile dei Principi di Ottaiano.

Don Ottaviano (* Milano 31.I.1957), Patrizio Napoletano e Nobile dei Principi di Ottaiano; con sentenza del Tribunale d’Appello di Milano del 1999 assume il cognome de’ Medici di Toscana di Ottaiano.

See image 3

Prince Rogers Nelson is a transvestite and an agent of the Medicis. Prince faked his death and has been hiding out on islands sacrificing children. Prince is a major child raping cannibalistic murderer. Prince may be hiding out in Costa Rica or the French Polynesian Islands. The Medicis run the modern Cult of Hermes. Hermes and Aphrodite together create Hermaphrodites similar to transvestites or transsexuals. The FBI made excuses for Prince and assisted him in faking his death. The FBI was literally founded by Charles Bonaparte of the French House of Bonaparte and the Medicis have a close alliance with the Bonapartes.

The legendary musician Prince, who died last April, was known to take stalkers in stride — but one threat on his life and an extortion attempt made it all the way to the FBI\

The music pioneer, whose full name was Prince Rogers Nelson, has a 19-page file with the FBI, 13 pages of which had been withheld from the public to protect personal privacy and law enforcement methods.

Prince died on April 21, 2016 due to an accidental overdose of the powerful painkiller fentanyl, according to authorities.

Charles Joseph Bonaparte, (born June 9, 1851, Baltimore, Maryland, U.S.—died June 28, 1921, Baltimore), lawyer and grandson of Jérôme Bonaparte, youngest brother of Napoleon; he became one of President Theodore Roosevelt’s chief “trust-busters” as U.S. attorney general.

In the latter post he established the Federal Bureau of Investigation (originally the Bureau of Investigation)

See image 4

Cosimo II de Medici the Grand Duke of Tuscany wearing a dress and tights. Many of the male royals and nobles dressed like women.

See image 5

Prince Lorenzo de Medici was born in Milan and he has international residences including a current residence in Portugal. The Medici bloodline really came into Europe during the Moorish invasion and they originally settled in Portugal. Prince Lorenzo works closely with the Colonna, Lucchesi-Palli, Frescobaldi, Albizzi, and Antinori noble branches of Tuscany. Prince Lorenzo is extremely arrogant and murderous.

Lorenzo de 'Medici is a direct descendant of the Medici family, one of the most important in history, whose patronage fostered the creation of the greatest works of the Renaissance, was born in Milan (Italy) and spent his childhood in Switzerland. He has lived in the United States and several European countries, currently residing in Portugal

Medici Firma invests across the spectrum of private markets opportunities, leading or participating in investments at the Growth, Buyout and Secondary stages.

See image 6

Princess Giuliana de Medici is married with the Medicis and her father was Giorgio Almirante who collaborated with the Nazis and was indicted for the Petteano Massacre killing 3 Italian cops however he used diplomatic immunity to get away with it.

Giorgio Almirante (27 June 1914 – 22 May 1988) was an Italian politician, the founder and leader of neo-fascist Italian Social Movement until his retirement in 1987.

Almirante also served the MSI in parliament although he was stripped of parliamentary immunity three times: in 1979, he was charged with trying to revive the Fascist Party; and in 1981 and also in 1984, he was charged with aiding and abetting Carlo Cicuttini, who had fled Italy after a 1972 Peteano car bomb that killed three policemen. However, Almirante received amnesty under a 1987 law.

Children

Giuliana De' Medici

Rita Almirante

Giorgio Almirante

In 1947 he was convicted of collaborating with Nazi troops; for this crime a police confinement measure will be issued against him.

See image 7

Prince Lorenzo de Medici with Prince Fabio Colonna. They operate in Tuscany and also have an alliance with the Antinori family of Tuscany which merged with the Aldobrandinis.

See image 8

Prince Girolamo Giucciardini-Strozzi and his family. The Strozzis were both rivals and allied with the Medicis. The Strozzis were also investigated for fraud and are friends with Tony Blair. Their Giucciardini branch of their family is related to the Gucci family also of Florence.

Strozzi is the name of an ancient (later noble) Florentine family, who like their great rivals the Medici family, began in banking before moving into politics. Until its exile from Florence in 1434, the Strozzi family was by far the richest in the city, and was rivaled only by the Medici family, who ultimately took control of the government and ruined the Strozzi both financially and politically. This political and financial competition was the origin of the Strozzi-Medici rivalry. Later, while the Medici ruled Florence, the Strozzi family ruled Siena, which Florence attacked, causing great animosity between the two families. Soon afterwards, the Strozzi married into the Medici family, essentially giving the Medici superiority.

The Villa Cusona is the Tuscan home of the family, operated as a vineyard by Prince Girolamo Strozzi and his family. British Prime Minister Tony Blair and his family were regular holiday visitors to the Villa Cusona. In 2013, the villa was allegedly seized as part of a fraud investigation.

Lorenzo Strozzi (December 3, 1513 – December 14, 1571) was an Italian abbot and cardinal. He was the son of Filippo Strozzi, a member of the powerful Strozzi family of Florence, and Clarice de' Medici.

See image 9

Prince Girolamo Giucciardini-Strozzi. The Strozzi coat of arms has crescent moons. Artemis is the Greek goddess representing the moon. The French billionaire Francois Henri Pinault is the owner of Groupe Artemis.

Groupe Artémis is a French holding company owned by François-Henri Pinault, which owns the fine arts auction house Christie's, winery Château Latour, Le Point, Stade Rennais F.C., and Théâtre Marigny. It is also the controlling shareholder of the luxury-goods conglomerate Kering, which includes the brands Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta and Balenciaga.

See image 10

Strozzi coat of arms with the crescent moons.

Artemis Greek Artemis, Attic Greek: is the Greek goddess of the hunt, the wilderness, wild animals, the Moon, and chastity.

See image 11

Jay Powell the Jesuit educated current Chairman of the Federal Reserve.

Jerome Hayden "Jay" Powell (born February 4, 1953) is the 16th Chair of the Federal Reserve, serving in that office since February 2018. He was nominated to the Fed Chair position by President Donald Trump, and confirmed by the United States Senate.

His maternal grandfather, James J. Hayden, was Dean of the Columbus School of Law at Catholic University of America and later a lecturer at Georgetown Law School. He has five siblings: Susan, Matthew, Tia, Libby, and Monica.

In 1972, Powell graduated from Georgetown Preparatory School, a Jesuit university-preparatory school.

See image 12

The Medici Riccardi Palazzo. The New York Fed is also compared to the Palazzo Strozzi which was inspired by the Medici Riccardo Palazzo and the Fed is also compared to the Palazzo Vecchio. Both the Medici Riccardi Palazzo and New York Fed building use rustication and arches.

Palazzo Medici Riccardi

The palace was designed by Michelozzo di Bartolomeo[1] for Cosimo de' Medici, head of the Medici banking family, and was built between 1444[2] and 1484. It was well known for its stone masonry, which includes architectural elements of rustication and ashlar.[3]

Federal Reserve Bank of New York Building

The stone exterior of the building is reminiscent of an early Italian Renaissance palace, such as Florence's Palazzo Strozzi and Palazzo Vecchio,[5] a deliberate choice so as to inspire trust and confidence in the institution within. The horizontal and vertical joints of the facade's stones are deeply grooved or rusticated.

Palazzo Strozzi is an example of civil architecture with its rusticated stone,[5] inspired by the Palazzo Medici, but with more harmonious proportions.

See image 13

Federal Reserve Bank of New York is similar in architecture to the Medici Palazzo. Gerald Corrigan and William McDonough were both Jesuit educated and former Presidents of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. James Gorman the current CEO of Morgan Stanley was Jesuit educated and is currently a Board Director of the FRBNY.

List of presidents of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York

E. Gerald Corrigan

William J. McDonough

Federal Reserve Bank of New York

Board of Directors

James P. Gorman

See image 14

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is a top satanic witch and from a similar bloodline as the Medicis. The Dreyfus family are French Jewish bankers and merchants. The Medicis were monarchs in France and have a covert alliance with the House of Bonaparte. Numerous members of the Dreyfus family have been knighted by the House of Bonaparte. The Dreyfus family own a private bank in Switzerland and Louis Dreyfus Group an international merchant, agriculture, shipping, communications, and finance company. They also created Dreyfus Corporation which is now part of the Bank of New York Mellon. The Dreyfus & Sohnes bank in Switzerland was fined 24 million for tax evasion.

The Department of Justice announced today that Crédit Agricole (Suisse) SA (CAS), Dreyfus Sons & Co Ltd, Banquiers (Dreyfus), and Baumann & Cie, Banquiers (Baumann), reached resolutions under the department’s Swiss Bank Program. These banks collectively will pay penalties of more than $130 million.

Dreyfus is a traditional private bank founded in 1813 in Basel, Switzerland. As one of the oldest family-owned banks in Switzerland, Dreyfus is managed today by the sixth generation of the founder’s family. In November 2013, Dreyfus opened a representative office in Tel Aviv to serve existing and new clients in the Israeli market. Other than the Tel Aviv representative office, Dreyfus has never operated a desk outside of Switzerland.

Since Aug. 1, 2008, Dreyfus held a total of 855 U.S.-related accounts with a combined high value of assets under management of approximately $1.76 billion. Dreyfus will pay a penalty of $24.161 million.

Léopold Louis-Dreyfus (5 March 1833 – 9 April 1915) was a French investor and businessman, founder of the Louis Dreyfus Group, and patriarch of the Louis-Dreyfus family.

The French government awarded him the title Commander of the Legion of Honour in 1912.[1]

Charles Louis-Dreyfus (August 21, 1870 – July 30, 1929) was a co-director of the commodity distribution and trading company, Louis Dreyfus Group.

The Legion of Honour was bestowed on him by the French government in 1923.[4]

The Legion of Honour[a] (French: Légion d'honneur, IPA: [leʒjɔ̃ dɔnœʁ]) is the highest French order of merit for military and civil merits, established in 1802 by Napoleon Bonaparte and retained by all later French governments and régimes.

See image 15

Prince Charles Bonaparte is a top member of the House of Bonaparte and he is banker and owner of some Milieu gangs in France and some factions of the Corsican Mafia.

In the modern day, the resulting House of Medici has still maintained close ties with the remains of the House of Bonaparte.[9]

Jacopo Buonaparte was an early member of the Bonaparte family (of the branch from San Miniato, as opposed to the branch known at Sarzana since c. 1200 from which Napoleon derives) and a friend and advisor to Medici Pope Clement VII.

See image 16

Francois Henri Pinault with his wife the Hollywood actress Salma Hayek. Pinault is worth over 30 billion and is an agent of the Bonapartes, Orleans, and Medicis as well as the royals of Luxembourg. Pinault is a financier of gang stalking and child trafficking.

François-Henri Pinault (French: [pino]; born 28 May 1962) is a French billionaire businessman, the chairman and CEO of Kering since 2005, and president of Groupe Artémis since 2003. Under his leadership, Kering divested the retail industry and became a luxury goods group.

In April 2006, he began dating the actress Salma Hayek. In March 2007, it was reported that Hayek was pregnant, and later that month the couple was engaged.[33]

Net worth

US$33.2 billion (October 2019)[1]

Kering S.A. (French: [kɛːʁiŋ]) is a French multinational corporation and conglomerate headquartered in Paris, France specializing in luxury goods such as jewelry, watches, designer bags, shoes and clothing. The luxury brands owned by the group include Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Bottega Veneta, Boucheron, Brioni, Pomellato and Ulysse Nardin.

Guccio Gucci (26 March 1881 – 2 January 1953) was an Italian-British businessman and fashion designer. He is most known for being the founder of the fashion house of Gucci.

Guccio was born in Florence, Tuscany. He is the son of a Tuscan leather craftsman from the country's central manufacturing region.

Aldo Gucci was born in Florence into a Tuscan family dating back to the thirteenth century in the nearby town of San Miniato.

See image 17

Baron James Meyer Sassoon is a British noble and banker that has a close alliance with the Medici family which have married with the British royals. The Medicis ruled as monarchs over England, Scotland, and Ireland. The Sassoons are Sephardic Babylonians that originated in Iraq which was where ancient Babylon was located. The Sassoons are related to the Sasanian dynasty that ruled in the Middle East including ruling over Iran and Iraq.

James Meyer Sassoon, Baron Sassoon, FCA[1] (born 11 September 1955) is a British businessman and politician. After a career in the financial sector he served in various roles in HM Treasury, the UK's finance ministry, from 2002 to 2008, at which point he began advising David Cameron on financial issues.[2] From May 2010 to January 2013, Sassoon was the first Commercial Secretary to the Treasury and was appointed to the House of Lords as a Conservative.[3] In January 2013, he became an executive Director of Jardine Matheson Holdings and of Matheson & Co.. He is also a director of Hongkong Land and Dairy Farm and Mandarin Oriental and Chairman of the China-Britain Business Council.

Henrietta Maria of France (French: Henriette Marie; 25 November[1] 1609 – 10 September 1669) was queen consort of England, Scotland, and Ireland as the wife of Charles I.

Mother

Marie de' Medici

The Sasanian Empire was founded by Ardashir I, after the fall of the Parthian Empire and the defeat of the last Arsacid king, Artabanus V. At its greatest extent, the Sasanian Empire encompassed all of today's Iran, Iraq, Eastern Arabia (Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatif, Qatar, UAE), the Levant (Syria, Palestine, Lebanon, Israel, Jordan), the Caucasus (Armenia, Georgia, Republic of Azerbaijan, Dagestan), Egypt, large parts of Turkey, much of Central Asia (Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan), Yemen and Pakistan. According to a legend, the vexilloid of the Sasanian Empire was the Derafsh Kaviani.[17]

The Sassoon family, known as "Rothschilds of the East" due to the great wealth they accumulated in trade,[1] is of Baghdadi Jewish descent and international renown. It was based in Baghdad, Iraq, before moving to Bombay, India, and then spreading to China, England, and other countries

See image 18

Victor Sassoon and his family own Sassoon Corporation based in Singapore which is involved with retail, real estate, and technology and they are financiers of human trafficking.

SassCorp is the operation and investment holding platform of the Sassoon family across the Asia Pacific and the Americas

See image 19

Prince Lorenzo de Medici-Tornaquinci-Foscari and he has been using the alias of Marquis Dimitri Zoz. Prince Lorenzo is the top owner of the Gay Mafia and a top architect and manager of the Hermetic Order of the Golden Dawn. Prince Lorenzo is extremely evil.

See image 20

Princess Elisabetta de Medici-Tornaquinci-Foscari and her son Prince Lorenzo de Medici-Tornaquinci-Foscari and they are the purest evil that there is. They manage the gang stalkers Elizabeth Martello and Vincent Martello. The Foscari family were Venetian merchant bankers. They have been paying their friends to pose as them for a defense.

See image 21

Statue of Hermes at the Medici Villa in Rome. The Hermes-Dumas family are billionaire agents of the House of Medici and likely related to them through the Medici's French ancestors. The Chaldean Oracles were occultic texts connected with Hermes Trismegistus.

The Chaldean Oracles are a set of spiritual and philosophical texts widely used by Neoplatonist philosophers from the 3rd to the 6th century CE.

In Egypt, the attempt to philosophize and synthesize ancient religious content resulted in part in the writings conventionally attributed to Hermes Trismegistus.

Hermès International S.A., or simply Hermès (/ɛərˈmɛz/ (listen); French pronunciation: ​[ɛʁmɛs]) is a French high fashion luxury goods manufacturer established in 1837. It specializes in leather, lifestyle accessories, home furnishings, perfumery, jewellery, watches and ready-to-wear. Its logo, since the 1950s, is of a Duc carriage with horse. Nadège Vanhee-Cybulski is the current creative director.[2][3]

How the Dumas family, heirs to the $49.2 billion Hermès fortune, turned a leather store into a luxury empire and became one of the wealthiest families in the world

There are 16 heirs to the Hermès fortune, but two cousins, Pierre-Alexis and Axel Dumas, are at the head of the ultra-luxurious Parisian fashion house that rakes in billions of dollars in profit each year.

Bloomberg estimates put the Dumas family fortune at $49.2 billion, making it one of the richest families in the world.

Hermès, like Chanel, is one of just a handful of renowned retail businesses where a single family owns the controlling share.

Hermès has become synonymous with exclusivity and perfection. Its renowned Birkin bag can cost up to six figures.

Thierry Hermès, an orphan, was skilled with leather — so skilled, in fact, that his main clients in the 19th century were royal families.

Six generations later, the Hermès family — and brand — is now known for its exclusive Parisian fashion house and a $49.2 billion fortune.

See image 22

Axel Dumas is the CEO of Hermes. The Hermes-Dumas family is worth between 30-50 billion.

Axel Dumas (born 3 July 1970) is a French billionaire heir and business executive. He is the chief executive officer of Hermès.

Net worth

over 30 billion Euro (2017, with family members)[1]

Image 23

Pierre-Alexis Dumas is the artistic director of Hermes. Pierre-Alexis Dumas is a child murderer and pedophile with authority over Hermetic and alchemical cults.

Pierre-Alexis Dumas (4 June 1966) is the artistic director of Hermès.[1][2] Under his direction, the firm has seen its biggest growth in decades, with sales of 4 billion euros in 2014.[1]

See image 24

Bertrand Puech is billionaire and a top executive for Hermes.

Two other major shareholders, fifth-generation family members Bertrand Puech, 78, and billionaire Nicolas Puech, 71, kept their holdings outside H51 but agreed to give other family members the right of first refusal if they ever decided to sell.

See image 25

Nicholas Puech is worth over 2 billion and is a part owner of Hermes.

Nicolas Puech (born 1943) is a French billionaire heir and businessman, a fifth-generation descendant of Thierry Hermès, and the owner of 6% of Hermès.[1]

Puech lives in Martigny, Switzerland.[1]

See image 26

East Harlem Purple Gang was owned by the House of Medici. The remaining members were absorbed into the Genovese crime family. The continuation of the East Harlem Purple Gang is the African-American rap group Dipset which are based in Harlem and they rap about selling drugs and they often wear purple.

The East Harlem Purple Gang was a semi-independent gang of Italian American hit-men and heroin dealers who, according to federal prosecutors, dominated heroin distribution in East Harlem, Italian Harlem, and the Bronx during the late 1970s and early 1980s in New York City. Though mostly independent of the Italian-American Mafia and not an official Mafia crew, the gang was originally affiliated with and worked with the Lucchese crime family and later with the Bonanno crime family and Genovese crime family.[1] It developed its "closest ties" with the Genovese family,[1] and its remnants or former members are now part of the Genovese family's 116th Street Crew.[2]

See image 27

Cam'ron is a gangster rapper from Harlem who often wears purple and raps about selling drugs and being a gangster.

The Diplomats (also known as Dipset) is an American hip hop group formed in 1997 by childhood friends Cam'ron and Jim Jones in Harlem, New York. The group was originally composed of Cam'ron, Jim Jones and Freekey Zekey, all of whom grew up together in Harlem. In 1999, fellow Harlem-based rapper Juelz Santana joined the group.

See image 28

Juelz Santana is a gangster rapper from Harlem who wears purple and raps about being a drug dealer and mobster. Juelz Santana also refers to white people as crackers in his lyrics. Juelz Santana or Laron James is a prison faggot and a pedophile who often manages a relentless gang stalker named James Laccavole.

LaRon Louis James (born February 18, 1982),[1] better known by his stage name Juelz Santana, is an American rapper and actor. He is from the Harlem neighborhood in New York City, and is a member of East Coast hip hop group The Diplomats (also known as Dipset).

See image 29

Jim Jones is a Harlem rapper who wears purple and raps about selling drugs and being a gangster.

Joseph Guillermo Jones II (born July 15, 1976),[1] better known by his stage name Jim Jones (formerly Jimmy Jones), is an American rapper and music video director. Jones, an original member of hip hop collective The Diplomats (also known as Dipset), is also the co-CEO of Diplomat Records, alongside longtime friend and fellow Harlem-bred rapper, Cam'ron.[2][3]

Jim Jones was born in The Bronx borough of New York City and was raised in Harlem. His mother, Nancy Jones, is Aruban while his late father, Joseph Guillermo Jones was Puerto Rican.

See image 30

Marella Agnelli with Henry Kissinger and his wife at the Medici Villa in Rome. Kissinger is from Bavaria and the Bavarian royals married with the Medicis numerous times.

Henry Alfred Kissinger (/ˈkɪsɪndʒər/;[1] German: [ˈkɪsɪŋɐ]; born Heinz Alfred Kissinger; May 27, 1923) is an American politician, diplomat, and geopolitical consultant who served as United States Secretary of State and National Security Advisor under the presidential administrations of Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford.[2]

Kissinger was born Heinz Alfred Kissinger in Fürth, Bavaria, Germany in 1923 to a family of German Jews.[10]

Some have blamed Kissinger for injustices in American foreign policy during his tenure in government. In September 2001, relatives and survivors of General Rene Schneider (former head of the Chilean general staff) filed civil proceedings in Federal Court in Washington, DC, and, in April 2002, a petition for Kissinger's arrest was filed in the High Court in London by human rights campaigner Peter Tatchell,[290] citing the destruction of civilian populations and the environment in Indochina during the years 1969–75. [291] British-American journalist and author Christopher Hitchens authored The Trial of Henry Kissinger, in which Hitchens calls for the prosecution of Kissinger "for war crimes, for crimes against humanity, and for offenses against common or customary or international law, including conspiracy to commit murder, kidnap, and torture".

Violante Beatrice of Bavaria (Violante Beatrix; 23 January 1673 – 30 May 1731) was Grand Princess of Tuscany as the wife of Grand Prince Ferdinando of Tuscany and Governor of Siena from 1717 until her death. Born a Duchess of Bavaria, the youngest child of Elector Ferdinand Maria, she married the heir to the Tuscan throne, Ferdinando de' Medici, in 1689.[1]

House

House of Wittelsbach

House of Medici

Johann Wilhelm II, Elector Palatine ("Jan Wellem" in Low German, English: "John William"; 19 April 1658 – 8 June 1716) of the Wittelsbach dynasty

Spouse

Maria Anna Josepha of Austria

Anna Maria Luisa de' Medici

See image 31

Charles Rettig the Commissioner of the IRS and an economic terrorist who is making war on the working class during the fake Corona virus pandemic. The name Medici means medical.

Charles Paul Rettig (born November 18, 1956)[3] is an American attorney, currently serving as the United States Commissioner of Internal Revenue, the head of the U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

he's an associate member of the Academy of Magical Arts.[26]

The Academy of Magical Arts is a nonprofit mutual benefit corporation organized and devoted to the promotion and development of the art of magic.

President

Jim Steinmeyer

See image 32

Jim Steinmeyer was Jesuit educated at Loyola and he is President of the Academy of Magical Arts and he specializes in illusions, trickery, or deception.

Jim Steinmeyer (born November 1, 1958) is an American author, inventor, and designer of magical illusions and theatrical special effects. He holds four US patents in the field of illusion apparatus

Alma mater

Loyola University Chicago

See image 33

The Satanist Poke Runyon with Chic Cicero a high level Freemason and a co-founder and President of the Hermetic Order of the Golden Dawn.

Charles "Chic" Cicero (born 1936) is well-known author in the esoteric community.[1] He was born in Buffalo, New York.[2] He has been a practicing ceremonial magician for the past forty years.

Cicero's interest in Freemasonry and the Western mystery tradition resulted in research articles on Rosicrucianism and the Knights Templar

Cicero is a member of several Masonic, Martinist, and Rosicrucian organizations. Cicero is an extremely active member of his local York Rite and Grand York Rite Masonic Bodies, serving as both a Local and Grand Line Officer[2]

Cicero was one of the key people who helped Regardie resurrect a legitimate, initiatory branch of the Order (also known as H.O.G.D.)

Chic is also the president of The Hermetic Order of the Golden Dawn, Inc.

