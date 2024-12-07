House of Orsini & Rosenberg: Alchemical Mafia

I am going to do a deep dive every day of each of the families that control the world. Tonight’s focus is the Orsini & Rosenberg House. They are called the Alchemical Mafia because Prince Pepe Domenico Napoleon Orsini, the Duke of Gravina, is the Grey Pope. The number one. He receives his orders from Fallen Angels (my best guess is Azazel and Samyaza) and directs the black and white pope to control duality on earth. The Orsini Family have perfected the Diana Tree Deep Purple Philosopher’s stone 500 years ago, they then challenged the Breakspear family over rights to the Catholic Church and won. The breaking of the stones occurred and The Breakspear’s philosophers stone broke. It took the Orsini family 400 years to weed out all of the spies and families who were the old guard. Around the late 1800’s, The Breakspear’s conceded control and gave the Orsini’s the spear of destiny (spear of Longinus or the speak that pierced the side of Jesus)

Pepe Orsini – The Grey Pope is the Chief of the Rothschilds, Chief of the Rockefellers, Head of the Vatican and Chief of the Complete Black Nobility. Pepe Orsini, known by many aliases, including Domenico Napoleone Orsini, is a name that strikes fear into the hearts of those who dare to delve into the depths of global influence. Behind closed doors, he wields unimaginable power, pulling the strings of the world’s most influential figures like a master puppeteer. This article is not for the faint of heart, as we peel back the layers of secrecy surrounding this enigmatic figure and expose the truth behind the most powerful man in the world.

In a world where the facade of democracy masks the reality of oligarchy, there exists a hidden hierarchy of power that dictates the course of humanity. At the top of this pyramid sits a man whose name strikes terror into the hearts of those who dare to challenge his authority: Pepe Orsini, also known as the Grey Pope.

You may not have heard of him, but make no mistake – Pepe Orsini is the puppet master behind the curtains of global affairs. He is the chief orchestrator of the Rothschilds, the mastermind behind the Rockefellers, and the puppeteer pulling the strings within the hallowed halls of the Vatican. But his influence extends far beyond these prestigious institutions; Pepe Orsini is the undisputed head of the complete black nobility, the shadowy figures who lurk in the darkness, manipulating the course of history to suit their own insatiable desires.

Unveiling the Grey Pope: Pepe Orsini operates in the shadows, his machinations hidden from public view. While the media distracts the masses with trivialities, he pulls the levers of power, shaping the world according to his own twisted vision. But who is this enigmatic figure, and what drives him to seek such absolute control?

Born into the prestigious Orsini family, Pepe was groomed from a young age to take his place among the ruling elite. But unlike his predecessors, he possessed a cunning intellect and a ruthless ambition that set him apart from his peers. Rising through the ranks of the Vatican hierarchy, he quickly established himself as a force to be reckoned with, his influence extending far beyond the confines of the Holy See.

The Puppet Master: But Pepe Orsini’s reach extends far beyond the Vatican. As the chief of the Rothschilds, he controls the purse strings of the world’s most powerful banking dynasty, manipulating global markets with a flick of his wrist. Likewise, as the head of the Rockefeller empire, he holds sway over the oil industry, shaping energy policy to suit his own ends.

But perhaps most insidious of all is Pepe Orsini’s control over the complete black nobility. These shadowy figures, whose names never appear in the press, wield immense influence behind closed doors, their actions shaping the course of history in ways that few can comprehend. And at the head of this clandestine cabal sits Pepe Orsini, the Grey Pope, the most powerful man in the world.

The Truth Unveiled: But why does Pepe Orsini operate in the shadows? What drives him to seek such absolute power? The truth may never be known, but one thing is clear: he will stop at nothing to achieve his goals. Whether through manipulation, coercion, or outright violence, Pepe Orsini will do whatever it takes to maintain his stranglehold on the world.

But we cannot allow ourselves to be cowed by his machinations. We must shine a light into the darkness, exposing the truth behind the Grey Pope and his ilk. Only then can we hope to break free from their grasp and forge a future where power truly rests in the hands of the people.

So the next time you hear whispers of Pepe Orsini, remember who he truly is: the most powerful man in the world, the puppet master pulling the strings of global affairs. And remember that it is only by standing together, united in our determination to resist tyranny, that we can hope to overcome the forces of darkness and build a better world for ourselves and for future generations.

Pepe Orsini Gray Pope – Knights of Malta elect new leader as Vatican. Many researchers believe he is the grey pope and is the king of the holy roman papal bloodlines.. Allegedly above the rothschilds and rockefellers but in line and pepe is known to be a major depopulationists like most global elites. The orsini family are one with much history in relation to the catholic church, the jesuits and the papacy. This gray pope, pepe orsini, is therefore the true monarch, because he comes from the papal bloodline. It was one of the most influential princely families in medieval italy and renaissance. Apparently the grey pope(orsini) is the most powerful of all but its little information online about his history.

He is the grey pope and is the king of the holy roman papal bloodlines. He is the supreme ruler of the earth. Henry breakspear and pepe orsini are in. Pepe Orsini of the roman maximus clan.

Grey Nobility Top Secret Thread

Some blame Jews others say zionists others say El Vaticano, or the queen of England or even El presidente of the banana republic while some blame the Rothschilds and the 13 “illuminati” familias or the Jesuits. Me? Well after 8 years of research I can say is that 33 families currently run the show. They all originate from the Akkadian empire way before Atlantis was even heard of. I mean after all Atlantis would have been around ancient Egypt times.

These families changed names as the times changed but they still play the same role of playing the oligarchs controlling the throne of the emperor/king/pharaoh/president whom ever was leader of whatever empire they controlled at the time through MASSIVE amounts of wealth. These families are the ones that helped fund the creation of the Vatican helped create the Zionist state of Israel.

They are the ones that helped fund the crusades, the revolutions of both France and America, the 2 world wars as well as this current war on terror and the upcoming 3rd world war that we are entering. These families have infiltrated into every aspect of society. I said there are 33 families because there are 3 types of nobilities they go by with 11 families in each type of nobility. You got the white nobility which are more public and consider themselves to be the modern day oligarchs or the “technocrats” they are more public and they are names you guys might have heard about such as the Rothschilds/Rockefellers etc.

Then you got the black nobility you may have heard of them they are the people that are behind such secret societies like the Jesuits and the knights of Malta. They are also members of the Vatican’s courts. Some of these families go by the names like orsini, Breakspear, pallavicini, aldobrandini.

Then last but not least you got the grey nobility these families are never known to the general public or the conspiracy group itself. The only thing that is known about these people are that they are behind the Arcana Arcanoum society, the rite of Atlantis, etc. The grey nobility are the ones who decide who gets to be Grey Pope of Rome.

GREY AND BLACK POPES – PEPE ORSINI … THE GREY POPE

The most powerful man right now in the conspiracy over this World is a Roman by the name of PEPE ORSINI of the powerful Roman Papal Bloodline the Orsini also known as Orso and the ancient Maximus family.

There is no one more powerful than this figure who is really the Grey Pope.

Pepe Orsini of the Roman Maximus Clan. Hes the Grey Pope and is the King of the Holy Roman Papal Bloodlines. Above the Rothschilds and Rockefellers but in line and of equal stature to the Breakspear, Aldobrandini, and other Papal Bloodlines.

Knight of Malta, Tom Cruise donates to the Optimum Population Trust of Manchester, England. He and his father are major depopulationists. Both are tied to the Papal bloodline Orsini family a most powerful family in complete control of the conspiracy. Pepe Orsini is the grey Pope working with his Black Pope in his Society Of Jesus. The Orsini(Maximus/Orso) family are the Zoroastrianist shadow hierachy of the Jesuit Order.

The “Illuminati” is only one of the six current heads that make up “the Beast” and there is a head to that beast…a woman who rides that beast, the evil Queen Hephzibah. You will never read any article about her, nor will you find any links to any web information about her, she is a Nephilim hybrid

Ptolemaic Papal Bloodlines : Just who is Running the show

Orsini

Breakspear

Aldobrandini

Farnese

Somaglia

All controlled through the Jesuit Order and their Knights of Malta & Teutonic Knights all based in missile protected Borgo Santo Spirito in Rome.

Pepe Orsini – Italy

Henry Breakspear – Macau, China

This is the true power finally.

This is the Guelph and the Ghibelline power over mankind.

The Cecil family were controlled by the powerful Jesuit family known as the Pallavicini.

Maria Camilla Pallavicini is far more powerful than Queen Elizabeth II.

The Queen and Prince Philip are totally subordinate to the Papal Bloodline the Breakspear Family and their Jesuit UKHQ at 114 Mount Street.

Please go and study who funded Elizabeth I that astronomical amount of money to fight the Spanish, yes Pallavicini.

The most powerful man right now in the conspiracy over this World is a Roman by the name of PEPE ORSINI of the powerful Roman Papal Bloodline the Orsini also known as Orso and the ancient Maximus family.

There is no one more powerful than this figure who is really the Grey Pope.

The Papal Bloodlines are the secret shadow hieracy of the Jesuit Order even behind the Black Pope touted at the #1.

These powerful bloodlines are the Breakspear, Somaglia, Orsini, Farnese & Aldobrandini.

You’ll notice David Rothschild marrying into the Aldobrandini with the pretty, Princess Olimpia Aldobrandini.

Another real head of this is Henry Breakspear who resides now in Macau in China.

Many of the Papal Bloodline heads now live in Asia and India. What does that tell you?

The current Black Pope, Adolfo Nicholas was bought forward for the position due to the Jesuits bringing about of Asia as the next power player of the agenda.

Both this Black Pope and the white Pope aren’t of Papal Bloodline, they are both commoners.

I’ve named the most powerful families on the planet. I’ve named the Grey Pope the one inbetween the white and black but unseen

Saturnalian Brotherhood – The Real 13 Zoroastrian Bloodlines of the Illuminati

House of Borja

House of Breakspeare

House of Somaglia

House of Orsini

House of Conti

House of Chigi

House of Colonna

House of Farnese

House of Medici

House of Gaetani

House of Pamphili

House of Este

House of Aldobrandini

These Egyptian Ptolemaic Dynasty Rulers are in Full Control of the Company of Jesus, High Grey Council of Ten, and the Black Pope

This is some good info on the Black Pope:

The ‘Black Pope’, Superior Jesuit General (The President of the World), speaks at Loyola ‘Military Fortress’ University in his un-ratified 14th Amendment ‘Little Rome’ D.C United States Corporation.

A corporation under International Maritime Admiralty Law (Uniform Commerical Code) based upon Vatican Canon Law and perfected by the Roman Empire.

He lies about his power, he’s over the Pope as of 1814.

He only serves and works with the shadow Jesuits being the Papal Bloodline Orsini’s, Breakspear’s, Aldobrandini’s, Farnese’s, Somalgia’s.

Adolfo is not of Papal Bloodline, some Black Pope’s have been.

The next in power beneath the Jesuits is the Bourbon, King Juan Carlos of Spain. The Roman Monarch of the World, The King of Jerusalem and SMOM Military Navigator.

This is the true World’s power system right now.

Adolfo serves as a military General protecting the Zoroathrianism and Mithraism mystery schools.

The Jesuits were created by the Papal Bloodline Farnese during the reign of Farnese Pope Paul III.

Loyola was commissioned by Alessandro Cardinal Farnese.

The Borgia crime family created the Jesuits!!

After the terrible reign of Pope Alexander VI, the Romans were disgusted with the Spanish and vowed that there would never be another Spanish Pope. This animosity toward the Spanish was further aggravated by the Sack of Rome in 1527 in order to prevent the divorce of Henry VIII from Catherine of Aragon.

The Borgia answer to this Spanish animosity was the creation of the order of Jesuits—a quasi religious/military strike force whose members were totally dedicated to their Spanish leader who bore the military title of general.

Like the White Pope, the general is elected for life and the Jesuit dynasty is a parallel or pseudo Papacy….Of course, the general is content to run the show from behind the scenes so as not to arouse the age-old Italian hatred for the Spanish.

The Jesuit general is referred to as the ‘”Black” Pope at the Vatican because he always dresses in black.

The Jesuits were officially founding in 1540 by Pope Paul III. Ignatius LIEola became their first general.

Don Francis Borgia was the great-grandson of Pope Alexander VI, and co-founder of the Jesuits. On his mother’s side he was descended from King Ferdinand of Aragon.

The Spanish control the Vatican through the Jesuits.

For the past 500 years, the Spanish Inquisition has controlled the Vatican by means of the Jesuits. All the Jesuits answer to their general in Rome, and he in turn is content to run the show from behind the scenes, without any publicity or public acclaim so as not to arouse the age-old Italian hostility to the Spanish.

Every one knows about the fabricated Italian Spanish ( verbal)war and it still is used in Propaganda to day to keep them all dumbed down.

So down with the Pope ? Well Sorry to inform you ! The rabbit hole is far far deeper than that.

But this is the tip of the all seeing eye of the modern day crumbling pyramid.

Keep all your gold and silver for your self now, just as this killing system gets dismantled by us all.

And dismantled it will be thanks to you spreading this awareness.

The funny thing is That the Cardinals who pretend to pick the pope under lock and key say that God comes in the presence and selects the Pope. Ever thought if that were so, that would get 7 billion viewers on television if true?

What do they take us for ?

All the above named have picked every monarch and every pope and every president to maintain the Roman and British empires Through shear tyranny. JUST READ THE JESUIT OATH FOR YOUR SELF AND SEE HOW MUCH MURDER THEY SWARE TO: They have stolen your rights to be what you really really are supposed to be :

Massive balls of light spiritual beings TOing and FROing around the universe.

The food they control you to digest, ruins the very spiritual glands that bring you into true self beings. You are a remarkable evolutant construct soul in reincarnate spiritual 3D vehicles.

Wondering where your spirit and soul has gone.

Adapt the truthful way of nature and evolution again for your spiritual acclaim and be in charge of your health and stop being subservient to Pharmaceutical Chemical bioweapons and poisins, in addition to the killing doctors and dentists of Jesuits practices here: Ask your self this ? Who would knowingly and willingly sell Flouride in toothpaste and put long lasting mercury fillings in teeth?

If it isn’t to dumb down your Pineal Gland ( the spiritual cosmic conscious gland in the geocentric location of the brain).

Take the gold off these thieves and claim it back for your selves from every single person in this matrix, because it is all yours and Make Planned Citizens Arrests as and when the ITCCS present them.

It has been stolen from every one of you in all of your previous lives. What you may not know and comprehend is you have once in your life time, been given the choice to come here and take it all back and you agreed to DO EXACTLY THAT and be here to reclaim it. You unfortunately have been controlled with amnesia and have simply forgotten why you are here:

Albert Einstein once said ” The Past, Present and Future run in the same space time concurrently : If you would like to predict what happened in the future all you have to do is remember it”.

It is yours to reclaim and so are all the churches and cathedrals built in the guise of religion STOLEN FROM YOUR POCKETS, EACH AND EVERY ONE OF YOU : The secret vaults contain your secrets to spiritual success and achievment, these too are your property and for your own education.

These need to be in your possession and instead, like gold, are locked away in the basement vaults of the vatican and in the British Museum and many other so called sacred tombs.

Saturnalian Brotherhood: Zorastrians – Top Tier

House of Orsini Family of Rome (Orsini & Rosenberg Alchemical Mafia)

House of Borja (Borgia)

House of Breakspeare (Magi / Lancellotti)

House of Colonna (Colombo Crime Family)

House of Farnese Military Bloodline

House of Aldobrandini

House of Somaglia

House of Caetani Gaetani D’Aragona (Bourbon / Gotti / Gambino / Trump)

House of Chigi-Albani Della Rovere

House of Medici

House of Doria Pamphilj Landi

House of Este

The Black Nobility and Papal Bloodlines – Second Tier

House of Alba

House of Bathory (Dracula, Order of Bath, Prince Charles and Blood Bath Ritual)

House of Bonaparte

House of Borromeo

House of Bourbon

Dreyfus family

House of Habsburg

Guinness, Hennessy and Bailey Families

House of Marescotti-Ruspoli

Odescalchi Family

House of Orange-Nassau (the Cult of Venus)

House of Osorio

The Pallavicini family

House of Sacchetti Doria (Goldman Sachs)

House of Savoy

House of Sforza

House of Torlonia and Borghese

House of Windsor and HAARP

Massimo Family and The Italian Nobility

Illuminati – Third Tier (New Money)

The Astor Bloodline

The Bundy Bloodline

The Collins Bloodline

The DuPont Bloodline

The Freeman Bloodline

The Kennedy Bloodline

The Li Bloodline

The Onassis Bloodline

The Reynolds Bloodline

The Rockefeller Bloodline

The Rothschild Bloodline

The Russell Bloodline

The Van Duyn Bloodline

The Merovingian Bloodline

The Disney Bloodline

The Krupp Bloodline

The McDonald Bloodline

The Gates Bloodline

The Bush Boodline

The Clinton Bloodline

The Kraft Bloodline

The Taft Bloodline

The Smith Bloodline

The Carter Bloodline

The Zuckerburg Bloodline

The Beso Bloodline

The Murdock Bloodline

The Elon Musk Bloodline

Orsini & Rosenberg Alchemical Mafia

The Orsini family of Rome, Orsini-Rosenberg family of Austria, and the Roseneberg family of Bohemia created and manage Rosicrucianism or the Order of the Rosy Cross which is a secret society of alchemists. The Orsini family are owners of the Cleveland crime family, Ursino mafia clan of Calabria, factions of the Israeli Mafia and modern Jewish Mafia, and they manage the Orsoni political criminals in Corsica. The Italian-American Robert Pera is an agent of the Orsinis and he owns the Memphis Grizzlies NBA team and is worth about 7 billion. Pera also founded Ubiquiti Networks in New York which is a wireless communications company that is also involved in electronic harassment. Orsini derives from the word Urso which means a bear like a grizzly bear.

The Orsini-Rosenbergs have bears on their coat of arms. Alchemy is the manipulation of the human psyche and biology through chemicals and is a form of chemical warfare. These families all use the rose on their coat of arms. The Rosicrucian Order is also called the Order of the Rosy Cross. They work with the Merck family which created and partly own Merck Group a pharmaceutical company that creates vaccines. The Merck family are an old German nobility and they have 3 roses on their coat of arms. Kathrein-Werke is a German antenna and electronics company founded in Rosenheim, Germany. Rosenheim uses a rose for its coat of arms. The billionaire Anton Kathrein Jr. is the CEO and owner of Kathrein-Werke and an agent of the Rosenbergs which use antennas and electronics for their electronic warfare on society. Prince Alois-Konstantin of Lowenstein-Wertheim-Rosenberg recently worked as the director of Merck Finck & Co which is a private German bank that took over the Rothschild’s Austrian bank during WWII. Prince Alois-Konstantin’s father was a Nazi and member of the SA, Roman Knight of Malta, Vatican Knight, Bavarian Knight, Habsburg Knight, and a Prussian-Nazi Knight. Matthias Schellenberg is the current CEO of Merck Fink & Co bank with Olivier Kuetgens as a member of the Executive Board. Stefan Oschmann is the Chairman and CEO of Merck Group. Ernesto Bertarelli is an Italian-Swiss businessman worth about 8 billion and he founded Serono which was sold to Merck Group creating its division Merck Serono.

The FDA and most food and drug companies are infiltrated by Rosicrucians. Scott Gottlieb is the Commissioner of the FDA and he is a Rosicrucian trained in alchemy. The influential rap producer named Alchemist is an agent of the Orsinis and he is a Jewish mobster trained in alchemy and involved in chemical warfare on society. The Alchemist works with the rap executive and Jewish mobster Paul Rosenberg. The Orsini family were behind the Ebola propaganda and had developed deadly Ebola vaccines. The creator of the Georgia Guidestones which aim to regulate the population of humanity used the name RC Christian as an alias and was really Robert C Cook an American geneticist involved in population control and eugenics. RCC like Roman Catholic Church and like Rosy Cross. The Rosicrucians made a YouTube video placing a time cube with MM and 16 on it. MM for 2000 and 16 together meant 2016. They intended to unleash a fake outbreak in 2016 to bring down the United States and target society with their deadly vaccines. They planned to go as far as quarantining towns and forcing these deadly vaccines on society because of a fake outbreak. The depictions shown of the Ebola virus under a microscope look like an two eights. 8+8=16. The Japanese movie called Virus used a virus called MM88 designed by an American eugenicist. Using movies, media, and numbers like this are a form of sorcery designed to subliminally manifest their agendas. Once this was all exposed the Ebola propaganda ended within the week. They are behind Zika as well. All vaccines should be considered dangerous.

Vaccines are one of the most destructive tools these tyrants use on humanity and are primarily designed to target the nervous system and weaken a persons spiritual armor or electromagnetic shield. Many vaccines also use live viruses which cause diseases. Many of these corrupt food and pharmaceutical companies use research as their front to engineer diseases. The Orsini and Rosenberg families were also responsible for the Black Plague. They hired people to poison well water in order to spread the disease. The song Ring O Roses goes back to the times of the Black Plague. They used rose petals to mask the smell of death. I also found two people with the name Rosenberg that work in high level positions at Bayer today. Zeev Rosenstein is an Israeli mobster and international ecstasy trafficker that has worked with the Gambinos in the United States. Ecstasy or MDMA is a dangerous synthetic drug developed and patented by Merck in 1913. The Orsinis and Rosenbergs are part owners of the Israeli Mafias and they were part owners of the Jewish Mafias in the United States. Chris Rosenberg was a Jewish member of the Gambino crime family during the 70’s and 80’s.

The Del Balsos are an Italian-American family that owned a construction empire in New York City during the 1930’s up until the 1960’s and they built bridges, roads, and subways. They built the New York underworld which is used for covert human trafficking. The Del Balsos lived in 740 Park Avenue with the Rockefellers. The Orsinis had a branch called the Orsini Del Balzos. Francesco Del Balso is a Italian mobster that operates in Canada just as the Ursinos operate in Canada. The Orsinis own the Ursino clan of Ndrangheta also called the Lo Presti clan with Luciano Ursino and Giuseppe Ursino as members as well as Luigi Ursino. Today the Orsini family are part owners of the Cleveland crime family or Liccavole crime family which are closely allied with the Detroit Mafia. The Cleveland Italian-American mobster James Licavole worked closely with the Purple Gang a Jewish Mafia. Paul Rosenberg is the CEO and President of Def Jam and he is from Detroit and is a criminal associate of the Detroit Mafia and an agent of the Orsinis and Rosenbergs. Paul Rosenberg is extremely evil and he works closely with Eminem. The Detroit Mafia is owned by the Odescalchi family and the Odescalchis and Orsinis are intermarried. An insecure very little gang stalking zealot and slanderous cannibal in my region named Jimmy Laccavole works for the Orsinis and their Licavole mobsters. Jimmy Laccavole is extremely evil and depraved and is a psychotic lying accuser that falsely accuses others for his depraved crimes. He worships satanic witches and female cannibals. The Colonna family of Rome work closely with the Orsini family and are also involved with pharmaceuticals. Stefano Colonna developed the Julia-Colonna Epoxidation which is used by Bayer and Evonik today.

The Italian billionaire Stefano Pessina who owns Walgreens is an agent of the Orsinis and Colonnas. The Julia-Colonna Epoxidation is used for binding toxic chemicals with human enzymes. The actor Aaron Stanford is an sadistic alchemical terrorist working for the Orsinis and using bio-neuro hacking software to torment people. Amber Rose is an agent of the Orsinis and she is a major child murderer. The Orsini and Rosenberg families have also used a bear on their coat of arms. The Akkadian word for bear is Urso also used by Latins. The Orsinis descend from the tribe of Urartu which was north of the Akkadian Empire. The Orsini and Rosenberg families oversee chemical companies like Bayer, Evonik, and Merck and use Rosicrucians to run and infiltrate food and drug companies. Princess Isabella Orsini is an Italian actress and she is married to the Belgian Prince Edouard de Ligne whose father has met with Reuvin Rivlin the President of Israel. Large amounts of Ecstasy are produced in Belgium. Prince Domenico Orsini, Don Benedetto Orsini, Prince Raimondo Orsini, and Prince Lelio Orsini are members of this evil and destructive family. Prince Karl of Lowenstein-Wertheim-Rosenberg, Prince Felix of Lowenstein-Wertheim-Rosenberg, Prince Michael of Lowenstein-Wertheim-Rosenberg, Prince Dominik Lowenstein-Wertheim-Rosenberg and the sadistic tyrant Prince Alois Konstantin of Loewenstein-Wertheim-Rosenberg are Austrian-German members of this wicked clan of mobsters and chemical poisoners.

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Prince Domenico Napoleon Orsini is an owner of the Israeli Mafia, Cleveland crime family, and Ursino crime family. Prince Domenico is a top overseer of the Rosicrucian Order. Prince Domenico is extremely evil and destructive.

The Lo Presti family of Bardonecchia, known as I Maneja is a ‘ndrina originally from Marina di Gioiosa Ionica, related with the Mazzaferro crime family, which operated in Bardonecchia, Piedmont for over 50 years.

In 1993, nephew Giuseppe Ursino along with 15 other people were arrested in Bardonecchia for the trafficking of arms and drugs. Exponents of the Cataldo ‘ndrina from Locri are also involved and arrested.[1]

Since 2000, the criminal structures in Bardonecchia changed. Lo Presti named his successors, his favourite nephews, the brothers Luciano and Giuseppe Ursino. Soon after, Luciano Ursino entered into business relations with the brothers Adolfo and Aldo Cosimo Crea, originating from Stilo, Calabria, emerging bosses of the ‘Ndrangheta in Turin.

Leader(s) Luciano Ursino, Giuseppe Ursino

Convicted Mafia boss Giuseppe (Pino) Ursino smiled faintly when he was sentenced to 11 ½ years in prison on drug trafficking charges in Toronto on Thursday.

Giuseppe Ursino is a high-ranking member of the ‘Ndrangheta

Alleged Montreal Mafia leader Francesco “Chit” Del Balso

He is still serving the 11-year sentence he was given in October 2008, after he pleaded guilty to cocaine smuggling and a gangsterism charge related to how he acted as a leader in the Rizzuto organization between 2002 and 2006.

In the 75 years since it opened, 740 Park Avenue has housed an extraordinary group of tenants

Anthony M and Mary Del Balso

He: Del Balso Construction

1950-1964

John D. Jr. and Martha Baird Rockefeller

Standard Oil

1947-1971

FRANK DEL BALSO – Forty five years in the excavating and building business have brought great success to Frank Del Balso. treasurer of Frank Del Balso & Sons, Inc., No. 1662 Boston Road, The Bronx, New York City. To much of the older, as well as the more recent construction, in that rapidly growing part of New York this concern can point as the result of their good workmanship. Frank Del Balso, founder of the company, was born in Campobasso, Italy, February 23, 1865, son of Antonio and Angelina Del Balso, both of whom died in Italy.

The Orsini del Balzo[1][2][3] (or Del Balzo Orsini[2]) were a noble family of the fourteenth and fifteenth centuries founded by Raimondo “Raimondello” Orsini, who inherited from the Count of Soleto, Raimondo del Balzo, brother of the ava Sveva del Balzo, he had to inherit the estate and for memory towards this ancestor he united his surname with that of the Del Balzo.[1] The family died out in just two generations, becoming legitimate in 1463 with the death of Giovanni Antonio Orsini del Balzo, son of Raimondo.[2]

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Prince Lelio Orsini with his father Prince Raimondo Orsini and they are owners of the Cleveland crime family, some Ndrangheta clans, and the Israeli Mafia through the ecstasy trafficker Zeev Rosenstein.

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Prince Domenico Napoleon Orsini with Princess Isabella Orsini an Italian actress who is married to Prince Edouard de Ligne of Belgium. Belgium is a major exporter of ecstasy.

The leader of an international drug syndicate that funneled thousands of ecstasy pills through Belgium and France to Denver and Boulder was sentenced to 11 years in prison this week.

Simion and his co-conspirators advertised on darknet online marketplaces including the Silk Road and Silk Road 2.0 under the vendor name “ItalianMafiaBrussels.”

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Princess Isabell Orsini with her Belgian husband Prince Edouard de Ligne

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Prince Edouard’s father Prince Michel Charles Lamoral de Ligne giving a speech in Israel with Reuvin Rivlin the current President of Israel.

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Zeev Rosenstein is an Israeli mobster and an international ecstasy trafficker. https://www.haaretz.com/1.5202801

Rosenstein, 58, is basing his request mainly on his medical condition, his treatment in recent years for a severe illness, and the suffering he says he endured while in detention in the United States, where he was originally tried and convicted for trafficking 1 million Ecstasy pills.

Zeev Rosenstein is suspected of involvement in distributing more than 1 million Ectasy pills in the United States, mostly in New York and Miami.

The most commonly heard estimate is that Israeli criminals control no less than 75 percent of the Ecstasy market in the U.S.

Along with the small fry, some Israelis in the top ranks of the Ecstasy business have also been arrested – notably Jacob “Cookie” Orgad, who controlled the market in Los Angeles, and Ilan Zarger, who was the Ecstasy supplier to the well-known Mafia figure Salvatore (Sammy the Bull) Gravano, from the Gambino crime family.

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Prince Alois-Konstantin of Lowenstein-Wertheim-Rosenberg with his wife Princess Anastasia who is from the House of Hohenzollern. Prince Alois-Konstantin's father was a Knight of Malta, Nazi SA member, and President of the Central Committe for German Catholics. Prince Alois-Konstantin recently worked as the director of Merck Finck & Co an Austrian bank founded by the Merck family. The Merck family also founded and own Merck Group a large pharmaceutical company which created Ecstasy or MMDA.

Karl Friedrich prince to Löwenstein-Wertheim-Rosenberg (born February 8, 1904 in Kleinheubach , † August 23, 1990 ibid) was from 1948 to 1967 President of the Central Committee of German Catholics. The landowner, who was born Prince of Löwenstein-Wertheim-Rosenberg , appeared as his Prince-Prince until his father's death in 1952, then as Prince of Löwenstein-Wertheim-Rosenberg.[3]

On the Katholikentag in Nuremberg in 1931 he confessed his admiration for some aspects of politics the fascist regime in Italy.

During the Nazi era, however, Löwenstein was then a member of the SA and in 1934 asked the students of the Unitas to follow his example.

Karl's son Alois Konstantin follows this family tradition by serving as board member of the Forum of German Catholics since 2001

Alois Konstantin Fürst zu Löwenstein-Wertheim-Rosenberg [1] (born December 16, 1941 in Würzburg) is a German lawyer, manager and chief of the house Löwenstein-Wertheim-Rosenberg. [2]

He held executive positions in Frankfurt am Main and Munich for the private bank Merck Finck & Co and the LGT Bank of the Princely House of Liechtenstein. Until 2005 he was Managing Director of "Federated Asset Management GmbH" in Frankfurt am Main.

Löwenstein is involved in various social projects in the Holy Land. In 1971 he was appointed Knight of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulcher of Jerusalem

Knight of the Order of the Golden Fleece

Knight of the Order of Malta

Iron Cross (EK I)

1955: Great Federal Cross of Merit with star and shoulder band of the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany

1955: Bavarian Order of Merit

1955: Grand Cross of the Order of Gregory , the Pontifical Order of St. Gregory the Great

Our archive analysis conﬁrmed that MDMA was, in fact, ﬁrst synthesized at Merck as early as 1912, as proved by two documents which described explicitly the making of MDMA. The ﬁrst is a German patent with the number 274350, from which both the original patent instrument (‘Patent-Urkunde’) and the patent speciﬁcation (‘Patentschrift’) were retrieved (Fig. 1). The second is the Annual Report for 1912 (Jahresbericht für 1912) of Merck’s ‘Scientiﬁc Laboratory’ (the German phrases are direct quotes from the documents, and English citations are direct translations from the German originals).

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Prince Dominik Lowenstein-Wertheim-Rosenberg is the son of Prince Alois-Konstantin. Prince Dominik is an extremely evil gang stalking commander and alchemical tormentor who needs to be executed immediately. He manages some factions of the Jewish and Israeli mafias. Prince Dominik Lowenstein-Wertheim-Rosenberg manages a malicious and cannibalistic gang stalker named Jacob Scott Ballard who has a YouTube troll channel called Cringe Bear. The name Orsini derives from the word Urso which means bear.

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Jacob Scott Ballard is an extremely evil, disgusting, lying, piggish, cannibalistic gang stalker and excrement eater working for the Orsini-Rosenberg family and the Jesuits. He says his name is Jacob Scott Ballard of his videos. Below is his YouTube channel called Cringe Bear. This devil needs a painful death.

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Anton Kathrein Jr. (born 1983/1984) is a German billionaire businessman. He is the owner of Kathrein-Werke KG, a German manufacturer of cables, antenna and receivers that allows cellphone signals to travel across the world. The company was originally founded in Rosenheim in 1919.

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Prince Felix of Lowenstein-Wertheim-Rosenberg is an owner of the Jewish and Israeli mafias and a commander of the Rosicrucian Order. Prince Felix is a slanderer and a pedophile involved in child trafficking rings. Prince Felix runs the family's estate which includes a large farm where he grows herbs and spices. Alchemists use herbs, plants, poisons, spices to manipulate the human mind and body.

Felix Prinz zu Löwenstein was born in 1954 in the North Rhine-Westphalian Weeze on the Dutch border.

In Munich he studied agricultural sciences at the TU.

In Haiti he worked from 1983 on for three years as a development worker.

In 1986 he took over the agricultural and forestry estate of the parents in the southern Hessian Otzberg, which has been owned by the family for 500 years.

He switched to organic production in 1991, specializing in the cultivation of herbs and spices.

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Prince Michael of Lowenstein-Wertheim-Rosenberg is an owner of the Jewish and Israeli mafias and an authority over the Rosicrucian Order. Alchemists use chemicals to harm the human body and mind like causing anxiety, headaches, fatigue, muscle deteriation, joint pain as well as diseases.

History of Chemistry

The protoscience of chemistry, alchemy, was unsuccessful in explaining the nature of matter and its transformations. However, by performing experiments and recording the results, alchemists set the stage for modern chemistry. The distinction began to emerge when a clear differentiation was made between chemistry and alchemy by Robert Boyle in his work The Sceptical Chymist (1661). While both alchemy and chemistry are concerned with matter and its transformations, chemists are seen as applying scientific method to their work.

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Prince Karl of Lowenstein-Wertheim-Rosenberg is an owner of the Jewish and Israeli mafias that also commands the Rosicrucian Order.

The Rosicrucian Order, AMORC is known internationally by its traditional and authentic title, the Ancient Mystical Order Rosae Crucis, from which is derived the acronym “AMORC.” The Ancient Mystical Order Rosae Crucis is the Latin form of the organization’s name, which literally translates into the Ancient Mystical Order of the Rose Cross.

Throughout medieval Europe mystical knowledge was often necessarily couched in symbolism or disguised and hidden in the love songs of Troubadours, the formularies of Alchemists, the symbolical system known as the Qabala, and the rituals of Orders of Knighthood.

As the Renaissance burst upon Europe with a flash of new interest in the arts and sciences, a mysterious publication printed in 17th-century Germany and called the Fama Fraternitatis heralded a renewed interest in Rosicrucianism throughout Europe. The Fama introduces Christian Rosenkreuz, a mythical character who was said to have traveled to centers of learning in the Near East and who personified the revived interest in esoteric studies and mystical learning.

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Orsini Coat of Arms

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Rosenberg coat of arms with the rose

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Merck coat of arms with a man holding three roses

I believe The Orsini’s and Rosenbergs are holding the world hostage with the threat of releasing the Ebola Virus. They introduced this as a movie in 1980 called “Virus”.

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"Ebola" under a microscope shaped as an 8 or 88.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Virus_(1980_film)

Virus (Fukkatsu no hi) (literal translation: Day of Resurrection) is a 1980 Japanese post-apocalyptic science fiction film directed by Kinji Fukasaku.[3][4]

In 1982, a shady transaction is occurring between an East German scientist, Dr. Krause, and a group of Americans. It is revealed that MM88 is a deadly virus, created accidentally by an American geneticist.

Their threat was that this genetically modified ebola virus would wipe out almost all humanity. They built the Georgia Guidestones, which were blown up under Trump, as a reminder for the world that if they do not do what the Orsini’s order, they will release it

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Robert Christian the alias of the man who created the Georgia Guidestones wrote a book about depopulation called Common Sense Renewed and he signed this book with an 8 underneath his name.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Georgia_Guidestones

The Georgia Guidestones are a granite monument erected in 1980 in Elbert County, Georgia, in the United States.

In June 1979, a man using the pseudonym Robert C. Christian approached the Elberton Granite Finishing Company on behalf of "a small group of loyal Americans", and commissioned the structure.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/archive/local/1991/01/09/demographer-robert-cook-dies-at-92/ddf0a5d9-5b9f-4557-b961-4922dc631ba9/?noredirect=on

Robert C. Cook, 92, a demographer, geneticist and author who was among the first to warn of the dangers of human overpopulation, died of pneumonia Jan. 7 at Collington Retirement Community in Mitchellville.

Mr. Cook was editor of the American Genetic Association's Journal of Heredity from 1922 until 1962, and in that capacity began to publish articles during the 1930s advocating birth control and warning that disastrous consequences would result from runaway population growth.

He was president of the Population Reference Bureau, a private nonprofit organization that collected and distributed information on population issues, from 1959 to 1968, and while serving there was a frequent witness before congressional committees on matters related to overpopulation.

His major work on the subject, "Human Fertility: The Modern Dilemma," was published in 1951. "Next to the atom bomb, the most ominous force in the world today is uncontrolled fertility," Mr. Cook argued in the book.

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On the Georgia Guidestones it says "Maintain Humanity Under 500 Million in Perpetual Balance With Nature."

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Paul Rosenberg is a Jewish mobster and music record executive that works closely with the satanic rapper Eminem. Paul Rosenberg is an associate of the Cleveland crime family and an agent of the Orsini and Rosenberg noble families of Italy and Germany.

Paul D. Rosenberg (born August 1, 1971) is an American music manager, known for his association with hip hop artists Eminem, The Knux, DJ AM, Action Bronson, and pop punk band Blink-182.[1]

On August 1, 2017, he was appointed Chairman and CEO of Def Jam Recordings

Origin Detroit, Michigan, United States

In the first week of October 1977, Cleveland mobster James Licavoli, nicknamed “Blackie” and “Jack White,” was on a boat at Mosquito Lake about 50 miles east of Cleveland.

Blackie moved to Detroit, where he joined the infamous Purple Gang. He was arrested many more times over in Detroit and served time in federal prison for bootlegging.

The Purple Gang, also known as the Sugar House Gang, was a criminal mob of bootleggers and hijackers, with predominantly Jewish members. They operated in Detroit, Michigan during the 1920s and came to be Detroit's dominant criminal gang, but ultimately excessive violence and in-fighting caused the gang to destroy itself in the 1930’s.

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Eminem with Paul Rosenberg and Alchemist on the far right. Alchemist or Daniel Alan Maman is a rap producer and rapper whose father was Israeli. Achemist is a Jewish mobster and he works for the House of Orsini which manage alchemical cults and the Israeli Mafia.

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Alchemist is also working with the rapper Action Bronson who is a Albanian-Jewish-Muslim and a top boss of the Hellbanianz an Albanian crime group which is based in London and has operations in the United States. Alchemist is a high level Jewish Mafia boss who works with various African-American gangster rappers who are connected to street gangs and Alchemist provides them with connections to drug networks especially ecstasy. The Orsinis manage many small insecure zealous psychopaths like Alchemist.

Daniel Alan Maman (born October 25, 1977), professionally known as The Alchemist (or simply Alchemist), is an American record producer, disc jockey (DJ) and rapper.

He is currently working as a DJ with Action Bronson.

Alchemist is Eminem's official DJ

The Alchemist was born Alan Maman in Beverly Hills, California. His father is a businessman of Israeli descent.

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Aaron Stanford is one of the most evil members of Hollywood. The Stanford bloodline established Stanford University which runs Silicon Valley. Silicon Valley develops technologies used for electronic harassment on Americans. Aaron Stanford is a psychopath which is blatant and an alchemical tormentor. He is a little thieving devil and one of the most vain and insecure members of Hollywood. He is an agent of the Orsinis. Aaron Stanford needs to be executed and scraped out of creation.

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Amber Rose is an agent of the Orsinis and she is a mass murderer of children. She covertly brags about having cannibalized dozens of little boys. I believe she claims to have cannibalized 40 boys. In one of her advertisements for her show on VH1 she says on video she supports cannibals.

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Orsini-Rosenberg coat of arms with two bears.

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Robert Pera is an extremely evil agent of the Orsinis and involved in rigging NBA games, financing gang stalking commanders like Dwight Howard and torturing people with electronic and wireless frequencies. Robert Pera's ancestry likely originates from the Sephardic Pereira family of Portugal before migrating to northern Italy. Pera and Pereira both mean pear and Pera is the Italian variant of Pereira. Pera di Fassa is an Italian commune in Trentino.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Robert_Pera

Robert J. Pera (born March 10, 1978) is the founder of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. a global communications technology company that Pera took public in 2011. In October 2012, Pera also became the owner of professional basketball team, the Memphis Grizzlies, when he purchased the National Basketball Association franchise from Michael Heisley. At the age of 36, Pera earned a spot on Forbes' list of 10 youngest billionaires in the world.

Net worth US$7.2 billion (2019)

Sources

https://worldcrimesyndicate.blogspot.com/2024/06/alchemical-mafia.html

https://stateofthenation.co/?p=122373

https://amg-news.com/pepe-orsini-the-grey-pope-and-the-hidden-hand-of-global-power-chief-of-the-rothschilds-chief-of-rockefellers-head-of-the-vatican-and-chief-of-the-complete-black-nobility-video/

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lo_Presti_%27ndrina

https://www.thestar.com/news/gta/2019/02/28/toronto-judge-sentences-ndrangheta-crime-boss-to-11-years-for-cocaine-conspiracy.html

https://montrealgazette.com/news/alleged-montreal-mafia-leader-francesco-del-balso-granted-fifth-release

https://www.haaretz.com/1.4839043

http://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-dyn/content/article/2005/11/30/AR2005113000264.html

http://mgross.com/writing/books/740-park/cast-of-characters/

http://www.onlinebiographies.info/ny/bronx/delbalso-f.htm

https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=en&sl=it&u=https://it.wikipedia.org/wiki/Orsini_del_Balzo&prev=search

https://www.denverpost.com/2018/09/27/ecstasy-trafficking-ring-belgium-colorado/

https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=en&sl=de&u=https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Karl_zu_L%25C3%25B6wenstein-Wertheim-Rosenberg&prev=search

https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=en&sl=de&u=https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alois_Konstantin_zu_L%25C3%25B6wenstein-Wertheim-Rosenberg&prev=search

http://www.thedea.org/docs/2006_Freudenmann_22846_1.pdf

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUTolZMQHqb-EhwxHrpmcSg

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Anton_Kathrein_Jr.

https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=en&sl=de&u=https://www.berliner-zeitung.de/wirtschaft/bio-lebensmittel--umstieg-auf-bio-wird-als-eine-art-verrat-empfunden--22716722&prev=search

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/History_of_chemistry

https://www.rosicrucian.org/history

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Paul_Rosenberg_(music_manager)

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Purple_Gang

https://themobmuseum.org/blog/james-licavoli-ruthless-cleveland-mob-chief-born-august-18-in-1904/

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Alchemist_(musician)

https://roserambles.org/2024/08/27/pepe-orsini-the-grey-pope-and-the-hidden-hand-of-global-power-chief-of-the-rothschilds-chief-of-rockefellers-head-of-the-vatican-and-chief-of-the-complete-black-nobility-august-27-2024/