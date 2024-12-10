Cause Before Symptom Rumble

House of Somaglia (Barbiano di Belgioioso, Visconti di Modrone, Del Vecchio, Berlusconi)

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This is the map as I see it. The war between the old guard and the new. The Orsini line of new money against the black nobility who moved to Astana, Khazakstan supporting BRICS. World War III will be The Federal Reserve against BRICS but the media will say it’s a holy war between Christianity versus Islam.

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This, apparently, is the order of the Black Nobility and Jesuits. In the year 1500, the New Guard came into power under the Orsini Grey Pope and it took them 400 years to finally reach the top. They decreed in the late 1800’s what their plans were via the Learned Elders of Zion and their Protocols.

There is one family that remains in the shadows. The house of Somaglia was the hardest family to track down. They changed their names several times from Somaglia to Arbiano di Belgioioso to Visconti di Modrone, to Del Vecchio and finally to Berlusconi. They are married into the d’Este, Sforza-Cesarini Black Nobility families.

Stoppazzola, Somagia, Somaglia, d’Este, Sforza-Cesarini, Visconti di Modrone family of the Visconti of Milan, Del Vecchio family recently purchased by Berlusconi family. Connected to Duke Corrado Sforza-Fogliani. The Swiss city of Bellinzona was ruled by the Viscontis and still uses the Milanese biscione serpent for its coat of arms.

Leonardo Del Vecchio (22 May 1935 – 27 June 2022) was an Italian billionaire businessman, the founder and chairman of Luxottica, the world's largest producer and retailer of glasses and frames, with 77,734 employees and over 8,000 stores, which was purchased by the Berlusconi family.

Eldest known ancestor Ottone Visconti, viscount of the Archbishop of Milan, died in Rome in 1111. His descendant Matteo Visconti (1250-1322) becomes Lord of Milan in 1288. In 1395 his descendants are created sovereign Dukes of Milan by the Holy Roman Emperor. This line died out in 1447. Uberto Visconti, a younger brother of Matteo, is ancestor of the family Visconti di Modrone. Don Carlo Visconti di Modrone (1770-1836) was created (Imperial French) Duc de Modrone on 5-3-1813. He died childless and his second cousin Don Uberto Visconti di Modrone (1802-1850) was recognized by the Austrian Empire as 2.Duca Visconti di Modrone on 31-10-1837. Grandson Don Giuseppe Visconti di Modrone (1879-1941) was created Duca di Grazzano Visconti on 24-5-1937.

Grazzano Castle, built in 1395 by Giovanni Anguissola, a brother-in-law of Gian Galeazzo Visconti, passed to the Visconti di Modrone family following the death of marchese Filippo Anguissola in 1870. It is still owned by the family.

At one time the Somaglia family held a grand art collection. In recent years, the villa has been notable for being owned by Silvio Berlusconi who passed away a few years ago. The first Berlusconi government was the 51st government of the Italian Republic. It was the first right-wing and non-Christian Democrats government since World War II. Berlusconi resigned on 22 December 1994.

The major cities of Northern Italy such as Venice, Genoa, Milan, Turin, Florence, Bologna, Verona, etc. were the home of the world’s first corporations. It’s critical to note that virtually all of today’s largest publicly held corporations still operate under the auspices of the Vatican. But let’s not forget that the Vatican has been a Zionist Occupied Government ZOG for as long as the Pope has worn a yarmulke/kippah, also known as a Zucchetto papal skullcap. That Judaic takeover of the nascent Catholic Chuch actually began under Emperor Constantine when Christianity was first accepted as a legitimate religion of the Roman Empire during the First Council of Nicea.

With the shifting of sea trade from the Mediterranean Sea to the Atlantic Ocean, those seminal Northern Italian Black Nobility crime families first set up a European banking headquarters in Switzerland; and then a global banking and commercial capital in the Khazarian-owned and -operated City of London as explained here: The Highly Strategic and Consequential Transition of the Khazarian Mafia from Venice to London. Which means that the British Monarchy, Crown Temple and London’s Financial District have been under the firm control of the Khazarian Cabal since their respective inceptions.

Giulio Maria della Somaglia (29 July 1744 – 2 April 1830) was an Italian cardinal. and Secretary of State under Pope Leo XII. He was known as a staunch zelante cardinal who helped enforce an authoritarian regime in the crumbling Papal States.

Della Somaglia was born in Piacenza in 1744 to Count Carlo Maria Cavazzia and Countess Marianna Fenaroli; he was one of five children. He was sent to Rome at the age of twelve and studied at the Collegio Nazzareno and La Sapienza University, acquiring degrees in both canon and civil law.

In 1769 he became domestic prelate of Pope Clement XIV and under Pope Pius VI he was secretary to several curial congregations between 1773 and 1787. Although he was only ordained to the priesthood in 1787, he became titular Patriarch of Antioch the following year; he became a cardinal on 1 June 1795.

In his years as a cardinal della Somaglia played an important role as a negotiator with the revolutionary regime in France. Although he undoubtedly agreed with Pius VI's 1791 condemnation of the French Revolution and was expelled from Rome when Napoleon's army invaded in 1808, he was charged with the examination of the concordat with France several years later. This role served to taint della Somaglia's reputation in the eyes of fellow zelanti cardinals. From 1814 he was Secretary of the Inquisition and Dean of the College of Cardinals in 1820.

In the 1823 conclave, della Somaglia was considered papabile. In 1826 he resigned the post of Secretary of State, but continued as Secretary of the Inquisition until his death in 1830. When he died, della Somaglia was the last cardinal still alive elevated by Pius VI.

Cardinal, papal secretary of state; b. Piacenza, Italy, July 28, 1744; d. Rome, March 30, 1830. Of noble birth, he became secretary of the Congregation of Indulgences and Relics (1774) and of the Congregation of Rites (1784). After being created cardinal (1795) he suffered imprisonment during the French occupation of Rome, and later departed from the city. He attended the conclave at Venice (1800), after which he was sent as legate by Pius VII to discuss with the governor of Rome the pope's arrival in the Eternal City. Della Somaglia was one of 13 cardinals, out of 27 invited, who refused to attend the nuptials (April 2, 1810) of napoleon i and Archduchess Marie Louise of Austria, because of the way in which the annulment of the emperor's marriage to Josephine Beauharnais had been maneuvered. As a result he and the other cardinals were deprived of their benefices and exiled, Della Somaglia being sent to Mazières and then to Charleville. Upon Napoleon's downfall, Della Somaglia governed Rome (March–June 1815), until the return of PiusVII. He became bishop of Frascati (1814), secretary of the Holy Office (1814) and bishop of Ostia and Velletri (1820). leo xii named him secretary of state (1823–28), but handled most negotiations himself. Despite the widespread urge for self-determination of peoples, the pope and his secretary of state labored to maintain royalty in its traditional role and made every effort to restrain republican forces throughout Italy and elsewhere.

The family tree goes fuzzy as it was hard to find this family because the female takes the last name instead of the male because they carry the proper gene. Alberico Barbiano di Belgiojoso d Este married Principe Anna Ricciarda d Este, Principessa del. Had a son Ercole Barbiano di Belgiojoso d'Este, who married Carolina Pessina, their son Ludovico Barbiano di Belgiojoso d'Este, married Amalia Rigamonti and had a daughter Beatrice Barbiano di Belgiojoso d'Este who had a son Ludovico Barbiano di Belgiojoso (1728–1801) who became Count Belgiojoso was promoted 'Lieutenant Field Marshal of the Holy Roman Empire' on 26 April 1783. Count Belgiojoso's political career was finished and he returned later on to Milan. Between 1790 and 1796, along with architect Leopold Pollack, Belgiojoso redesigned the family residence, now known as Royal Villa of Milan.

Count Barbiano di Belgiojoso

The Barbiano di Belgioioso (originally Da Barbiano) have been a noble family of northern Italy since the late Middle Ages. Originally Romagnol, the family can be traced back to Alidosio, count of Cunio and of Barbiano in the 14th century.

Alberico da Barbiano (c. 1344–1409) was the first of the Italian condottieri. His master in military matters was the English mercenary John Hawkwood, known in Italy as Giovanni Acuto. Alberico's compagnia fought under the banner of Saint George, as the compagnia San Giorgio.

The Visconti di Modrone family comes from an important dynastic lineage of Milan. On the basis of the family archive, the essay deals how its members faced some typical events of aristocratic demography and status, during the late XVII and XVIII century. Which was, for example, the risk of family extinction, the expansive policy of primogeniture, the search of alternative placement for the other sons, the internal divisions between the relatives about the heritages, the need of a continuative presence in the public life at high levels. On the one hand, the work emphasizes the increasing number of female marriages during the Eighteenth century, and the separation of the family in two branches, with different possibilities of the cadet line compared with the firstborn ones. On the other hand, it underlines some cautions adopted to prevent that patrimony would fragment, such as successful wedding alliances, landed investments and agricultural management, various constraints in inheritance rules, which are the 'fedecommesso' or a real indivision of the same partible patrimony between the heirs over the years. Thanks to large efforts, the noble family grew larger and conserved and increased its estate, mostly consisting of real properties carefully distributed in high and low agrarian districts of Lombardy.

The House of Sforza are a powerful criminal bloodline from Milan and Rome that is closely related to the Visconti family. They have authority over various north Italian billionaires and over the Milan Stock Exchange or Borsa Italiana. Both the Sforza and Visconti families use a biscione or serpent eating a child on their coat of arms which displays their wicked nature and is a symbol for pedophilia and cannibalism. The NWO agenda is about human enslavement for the purpose of cannibalism. The Biscione represents the Boidae snake which are constrictor serpents with females being larger than males. This is where the word Amazon derives from which were tribes of violent females. The Amazon jungle was named after the Amazon tribes around the Mediterranean. The Amazon Jungle is where various constrictor serpents inhabit including the largest the Anaconda. The character of Hannibal Lecter is supposed to be a descendent of the Sforza family. The Sforzas and Viscontis oversee mainstream media in Italy and internationally through mafia managed pedophilia cults and blackmail. The four term prime minster of Italy; Silvio Berlusconi was born in Milan where these families ruled and he was the leader of the Forza political party in Italy. The Sforza merged with the Cesarini family of Rome creating the House of Sforza-Cesarini which elevated their authority. Both Sforza and Forza mean Force. Silvio Berlusconi has a lot of connections with the Italian Mafia and was a member of the P2 Masonic Lodge which was known for political corruption and part of a "shadow government" involved with the Vatican, Italian media, Italian intelligence agencies, and criminal organizations like the right wing fascist group called the Nuclei Armati Rivoluzionari and Magliana Mafia. Count Marcello Visconti di Modrone was a former Mayor of Milan under Benito Mussolini's fascist regime. Silvio Berlusconi has a monopoly in Italian broadcasting through his Gruppo Mediaset and is worth more than 7 billion. The Italian judge Paolo Borsellino who was a member of the Antimafia Pool spoke out against Silvio Berlusconi shortly before he was assassinated by the Sicilian Mafia. Silvio Berlusconi is a front man for the Sicilian Mafia and House of Sforza. The Sforza-Cesarini family are owners of the Stidda Mafia which have some operations in Milan where the Sforza family ruled. The Sforza and Viscontis also have a portion of ownership over the Seattle crime family, Trafficante crime family, some Camorra clans, and some Casamonica mafia clans around Rome. Duke Corrado Sforza-Fogliani was recently President of the National Association of Popular Banks and from the Sforza-Fogliani branch of Piacenza. The Visconti di Modrone branch share their name with the town of Vimodrone near the Swiss-Italian border. The Visconti family have deep ties with Switzerland where banking is private. The Swiss city of Bellinzona was ruled by the Viscontis and still uses the Milanese biscione serpent for its coat of arms.

The royal and noble families run corporate households from their palaces and authorize bankers, merchants, and even politicians since feudal times. A royal or noble family is a corporate entity. They still do today although they are more covert. Jeff Bezos of Medina, Washington who is worth over 110 billion is an agent of the Sforzas and Viscontis. Medine similar to Mediolanum an old name for Milan and the word media. Bezos owns Amazon and his company name refers to the ancient Amazon tribes and modern Amazon feminists which murder and cannibalize boys. Berlusconi is an agent of the Sforza's court and he worked closely with the politician and journalist Gianni Letta who was on the advisory board of Goldman Sachs International. Gianni's nephew Enrico Letta was former Prime Minister of Italy and is a member of the Trilateral Commission. Berlusconi and the Letta family are corrupt Italian politicians that work for the Black Nobility and enable their mafias and corruption. The Nuvoletta are a Camorra mafia clan taking their name from Nuvoletta brothers. Nuvo means New and Letta means reading like journalism. The Nuvoletta mafia leader Angelo Nuvoletta murdered the independent Italian journalist Giancarlo Siani. Silvio Berlusconi has a monopoly on Italian media and many suspected connections with organized crime. I believe that Prince Bosio Sforza-Cesarini was behind the "suicide" of the Swiss-Milanese and London banker Massimo Gatti who was a rival. The Sforza-Cesarini family are Milanese and Roman and were the Lords of Genzano including the town Genzano-Vecchio. Leonardo Del Vecchio is from Milan and is worth about 20 billion as the founder and primary owner of Luxottica Group. Leonardo Del Vecchio is a Court Factor for the House of Sforza-Cesarini. Charles Street Research is an economic and stock market research company and also a criminal intelligence network involved in assisting in insider trading. John Del Vecchio is an Editor for Charles Street. Miuccia Prada is a Milanese billionaire and owns the company Prada. Royalty use billionaires as wallets to funnel cash through. Luca Garavoglia is worth over 2 billion, is from Milan, and is a part owner and the Chairman of Campari Group. The Visconti family has also married with the wealthy Agnelli and Piaggio families. The Perfetti family are Italian billionaires with Augusto Perfetti and Giorgio Perfetti worth about 6 billion and they live in Switzerland and own Perfetti Van Melle which is located in Lainate, Italy which is just north of Vimodrone. The Sforzas and Viscontis ruled in Milan, Lombardy. A child murdering cannibal named Erika Lombardy is a gang stalker and paid slanderer working for the Sforzas and Viscontis and she was Roman Catholic educated and works with small children. She covertly brainwashes women by saying its normal to murder and cannibalize children and then when she gets publicly exposed she denies it. Erika Lombardy also claims the fake Sandy Hook shooting was real because she is a child murdering cannibal that wants society disarmed. Erica Lombardi often communicates death threats to people on behalf of the mafia.

The Sforza family are political bloodline and involved in media while the Visconti family are more directly involved with entertainment and Hollywood. Etymologists state that the name Milan derives from the Latin word Mediolanum which is similar to media. Milan is considered an international media center and is also has the Milan Stock Exchange headed up by its Milanese CEO Raffaele Jerusalmi and its Milanese Chairman Andrea Sironi. Ennio Doris is worth over 2 billion and is Chairman of Banca Mediolanum and Gruppo Mediolanum which are located in Milan. Silvio Berlusconi has invested in Gruppo Mediolanum. The Viscontis have married with the Ferragamo family with Princess Angelica Visconti-Ferragamo-Ruspoli as a member. Princess Beatrice Borromeo is a reporter who has worked with Newsweek and the Daily Beast and she went to the University of Milan just as Milan is connected with the media. Princess Beatrice has Visconti ancestry through intermarriage between the Visconti and Borromeo families. The billionaire Oprah Winfrey is nicknamed the "queen of all media." Oprah and her close friend Gayle King of CBS News are agents of the Sforza, Visconti, and Borromeo families. Oprah is friends with Princess Diane von Furstenberg and the Furstenbergs are married with the Borromeos. Oprah and Gayle King are involved in a female child murdering cannibal cult which includes the child murdering rapist and cannibal Beyoncé. They were involved in the fake Sandy Hook mass shooting with the agenda of disarming the American people. Oprah has donated to gun control movements and Gayle King has promoted the fake Sandy Hook shooting as real. Oprah and Gayle are child murderers. The Fiocchi family with Pietro and Carlo are Milanese ammunition manufacturers with operations in the United States. They are also connected with Sicily and they give orders to the mafia for some contract killings. Luchino Visconti was a theater, opera, and cinema director and he also worked with some American actors. Luchino's brother Eriprando Visconti was also an Italian film director. Although no official relation with the Visconti family the record producer Tony Visconti has worked with the Beatles and with David Bowie. The Teatro dell'Opera di Roma was designed by Achille Sfondrini from Milan. Sfo-ndrini similar to Sforza and he was from Milan. These families have oversight in Hollywood and media from Rome and through its extensive power in society. Steve Bisciotti is an Italian-American businessman that owns the Baltimore Ravens and is worth about 4 billion. His named Bisciotti refers to the Biscione which is on the coat of arms of the Sforzas and Viscontis. Members of the Sforza criminal bloodline include Prince Bosio Sforza-Cesarini, Count Ascanio Sforza-Cesarini, Countess Monica Sforza-Cesarini, Count Muzio Sforza-Cesarini, Countess Lydia Sforza-Cesarini, Prince Annibale Brivio-Sforza, and Princess Marta Brivio-Sforza. Of the Visconti family there is Count Luchino Visconti di Modrone, Duke Giangaleazzo Visconti di Modrone, Duchess Osanna Visconti di Modrone, Count Raimondo Visconti di Modrone, Countess Madina Visconti di Modrone, and Ambassador Leonardo Visconti di Modrone.

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Prince Bosio Sforza-Cesarini is a top owner of the Stidda Mafia and a part owner of the Trafficante crime family and Seattle crime family, owner of the Italian Stidda mafia clans which have operations in Milan. Milan was ruled by the Sforza and Visconti families and that is why Milan uses the serpent eating a child for its coat of arms the same image used by the Sforzas and Viscontis on their coat of arms. The Sforzas are also managers of Borsa Italiana the stock exchange of Italy based in Milan.

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The Sforza family was an Italian noble family. Ruled the Duchy of Milan from 1450 to 1535.

As proof of the prestige enjoyed by the Milanese family at that time there is the marriage celebrated between Bianca Maria, sister of Gian Galeazzo and the emperor Maximilian I of Habsburg

In 1674, thanks to the marriage between Count Federico Sforza of Santa Fiora, first duke of Segni , and Livia Cesarini last heir of the Cesarini Savelli Peretti families, the family moved to Rome and changed its name to Sforza-Cesarini.

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The history of the city of Genzano di Roma, an important town in the province of Rome

Immediately the new feudal lord, Giuliano Cesarini, dedicated himself to the care of his new fiefdom: on 19 August 1565 the new Statutes of the fief of Genzano were drafted, approved on that date by the Marquis Giuliano. [22]

On the death of Giuliano Cesarini, he succeeded in the management of the feud Giovan Giorgio Cesarini, under the government of which began work on the extension of the baronial residence, the current Palazzo Sforza-Cesarini, and the construction of the adjacent park.

The Saracinesca tower on the Corso Vecchio : dating back to the 12th century , it once was part of the walls of the medieval castle, which included the village of Genzano Vecchio

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Leonardo Del Vecchio. Leonardo Del Vecchio is mafia money launderer and criminal financier worth 25 billion and he is also an agent of the Sforza-Cesarini and Viscountis. The Sforzas ruled the old commune of Vecchio where he takes his name and they also ruled Milan where Leonardo Del Vecchio is from.

https://www.forbes.com/profile/leonardo-del-vecchio/#72e178c0673d

Leonardo Del Vecchio & family

REAL TIME NET WORTH

$25.2B

as of 12/27/19

Vision visionary Leonardo Del Vecchio founded eyewear giant Luxottica in 1961, at the age 25.

Over the years, Luxottica acquired Sunglass Hut, Ray-Ban and Oakley and grew to make glasses for virtually every brand, including Bulgari and Chanel.

Residence Milan, Italy

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Prince Muzio Sforza-Cesarini is a child murderer and human trafficker. Prince Muzio Sforza-Cesarini is an owner of Stidda Mafia clans, Casamonica Mafia clan of Rome, and a part owner of the Trafficante crime family and Galveston crime family now headed up by the Fertittas. Prince Muzio also oversees Hollywood and the music industry as well as media. The Sforzas ruled in Milan which is today a major international headquarters for news media. Milan was originally called Mediolanum. Medio like Media. Muzio refers to Muse like music. The Sforzas and Viscontis which are basically the same clan are heavily involved with the music and entertainment industries in Italy and the United States.

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Count Ascanio Sforza-Cesarini and Countess Monica Sforza-Cesarini. Count Ascanio Sforza-Cesarini with his wife Countess Monica Sforza-Cesarini. They are part owners of the Stidda mafia clans as well as part owners of the Trafficante crime family.

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Prince Annibale Brivio-Sforza and Princess Marta Brivio-Sforza and they are both major child murderers and cannibals.

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Countess Lydia Sforza-Cesarini with Prince Moroello Diaz della Vittoria Pallavicini. Countess Lydia is extremely evil and murderous.

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Duke Giangaleazzo Visconti di Modrone and his wife Duchess Osanna Visconti di Modrone. Duke Giangaleazzo rapes, murders, and cannibalizes little girls. Count Giangaleazzo Visconti di Modrone is a part owner of the Trafficante crime family and Seattle crime family which specialize in human trafficking and sex trafficking.

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Count Luchino Visconti di Modrone. Count Luchino Visconti di Modrone is an owner of the Seattle crime family and he also manages banking agents in Southern Switzerland which is populated mostly of Italians. Italian is an official language in Southern, Switzerland and the Viscontis previously ruled in the Ticino region. Bellinzona, Biasca, Switzerland uses the Milanese Biscione.

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Countess Madina Visconti di Modrone is a major child murderer and cannibal and she is proud of it. Countess Madina Visconti di Modrone is a high level witch overseeing the music and entertainment industry in the United States.

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Biscione of a snake eating a human child.

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Sforza coat of arms with the Biscione eating a human

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Visconti coat of arms of a snake eating a child.

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Marina Berlusconi. Marina Berlusconi the elder daughter of Silvio Berlusconi is a high level Amazon and Wiccan cult leader involved with child sacrifice. The Berlusconi family work closely with organized crime and they are directly involved with sex trafficking. Silvio Berlusconi was convicted of paying for an underage prostitute and also convicted for corruption with trying to cover it up. Silvio was convicted of tax evasion yet he avoided prison time even with a four year sentence. Silvio Berlusconi has extensive connections with the Sicilian Mafia.

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Barbara Berlusconi

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Eleonora Berlusconi

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Silvio Berlusconi is the former four term Prime Minister of Italy who is worth about 7 billion as the owner of Mediaset an Italian mass media monopoly. Berlusconi is a criminal associate of the Sicilian Mafia and he is an agent of the House of Savoy and Black Nobility and specifically the Viscontis and Sforzas.

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Tau Ruspoli with his ex wife Olivia Wilde (Cockburn) who is a major child murderer and cannibal. Tau Ruspoli's father Prince "Dado" Alessandro was also in the movie Godfather III. The Ruspoli's have a portion of ownership over the Tijuana Cartel which have a child trafficking operation into Hollywood.

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Princess Giacinta Ruspoli is a top overseer of Wiccan-Amazon cults and she is involved directly with child sacrifices. Princess Giacinta is a noble of Rome, Holy Roman Empire, and Spain.

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Kirsty Bertarelli and her husband Ernesto Bertarelli with Eva Herzigova. The Bertorelli are Italian-Swiss billionaires that work with the Corsini's and Savoys. The Bertorelli are involved with the pharmaceutical industry, chemical warfare, and also financing child trafficking networks.

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Jeff Bezos is worth over 100 billion as the founder and owner of the company Amazon. The word Amazon refers to the ancient tribes of violent war like feminists called Amazons that lived around the Mediterranean. Amazon tribes gave the name to the Amazon jungle in South America where large constrictor snakes are common. Female snakes in the constrictor species like Boas are larger and more dominant than the male snakes just as Amazons were ancient violent feminists. The Seattle crime family are heavily involved with prostitution and running strip clubs and they are owned by the Gonzaga, Valenti, and Visconti di Modrone noble families of northern Italy. The Viscontis have a serpent eating a child on their coat of arms. Jeff Bezos finances child trafficking networks and especially child trafficking networks with females as the customers. Bezos also finances bribes and he works closely with Bill Gates. Both Bezos and Gates live Medina, Washington near Seattle. Employees in Seattle from both Microsoft and Amazon were caught in a sex trafficking sting while at work and while using company computers. Bezos was educated at Princeton which was co-founded by the Dutch royals and he is also an agent of the Dutch royals which have covert ancestry from Venice and from the Tron family of Venice. Tron like Elec-Tronic. Amazon is an electronic and tech company also involved with artificial intelligence and cloud computing where they covertly and criminally store information on people used for their covert warfare.

On August 30, 1970 a terrible crime shocked the traditionally reserved and puritanical Roman society. In a duplex in Via Puccini in the center of Rome, three people were found dead from gunshot wounds. Marquis Camillo Casati Stampa, his wife, Anna Casati, 41, and Massimo Minorenti, 25. The marquis belonged to one of the richest families in northern Italy and owned land and properties in the Milan area. Among these was Villa San Martino, in Arcore, a beautiful 90-hectare estate featuring a superb 18th-century palace, which in 1974 became Silvio Berlusconi’s residence and headquarters and where his mortal remains rested until his state funeral was held on June 14.

The marquis also had a daughter from a previous marriage, Anna Maria Casati, who despite becoming his universal heir did not have access to her inheritance because she was a minor at the time of the crimes. The management of her estate fell to two guardians: Giorgio Bergamasco and a young and ambitious lawyer, Césare Previti, although it was the latter who would take care of Anna Maria’s affairs because Bergamasco was soon appointed a minister in Giulio Andreotti’s government.

When in 1972 Anna Maria turned 21, she decided to put her father’s properties up for sale. Later, she moved to Brazil. Obeying Anna Maria’s wishes, Previti got down to work and soon relayed two pieces of news, one good and one bad. The good news was that Villa San Martino had a buyer. The bad news was that he was only willing to pay 500 million lire (about $280,000) in the form of shares in the buyer’s construction company. The buyer’s name was Silvio Berlusconi. Previti advised her to sell; Anna Maria trusted his advice.

Villa San Martino and everything in it — a library with thousands of volumes, furniture and works of art of great value — passed into the hands of the young Berlusconi and Anna Maria was given a handful of shares which, she was assured, were valued at 1.7 billion lire. When later, from Brazil, Anna Maria decided to sell them, only one buyer emerged: Berlusconi, who took them back at half price. Today, San Martino is valued at close to $57 million.

Anna Maria still lives abroad with her family. She has never returned to Italy and wants nothing to do with this story. Previti made his fortune glued to Berlusconi: he was his right-hand man in business, became Minister of Defense in Berlusconi’s first government and a parliamentarian with Forza Italia. He also served as Il Cavaliere’s lawyer. After a scandal-ridden career, in 2006 he was imprisoned for bribing judges.

Marquis Camillo Casati Stampa was a tall, dark man, a seasoned hunter, and a great horseman. But, above all, he was extremely rich. The Casati Stampa were a noble Lombard family and Camillo Casati Stampa di Soncino had inherited a tract of land in Segrate, as well as luxury buildings and apartments in Rome and Milan, hunting estates and a castle in Cusago. He also owned the island of Zannone, a small piece of wilderness in the Tyrrhenian Sea, between Rome and Naples, which included a mansion. It was an uninhibited and uninhabited environment where only one man reigned: the marquis.

Camillo married the Neapolitan dancer Letizia Izzo, whose stage name was Lidia Holdt, and had a daughter, Anna Maria, but when he met Anna Fallarino, his world was turned upside down. Fallarino was a beautiful, dark-haired young woman, the daughter of a clerk and a housewife, who had left her native Benevento, in central Italy, to seek her fortune. Her intention was to carve out a career as an actress in Rome, but she did not have the same luck of other Italian legends from humble origins such as Sofia Loren, and the only film in which she appeared, Totò Tarzan (1950), did not serve as a launchpad.

Her luck changed when she met Giuseppe “Peppino” Drommi, a wealthy and generous 28-year-old engineer, who married her. Fallarino began to frequent parties and events, and in 1958, in Cannes, she met the famous Dominican playboy Porfirio Rubirosa, who fell in love with her and tried to seduce her. Peppino, offended, confronted Rubirosa and Camillo Stampa, who was also present at the party, tried to calm the two men down. It was then that the lives of Camillo and Anna crossed for the first time, and the marquis was smitten. The feeling was mutual. Camillo and Anna fell madly in love and, after having their respective marriages annulled, thanks to the Marquis’ influence and after shelling out a significant amount of money, they married in 1959.

Thus began a strange relationship. On the couple’s wedding night, the marquis asked his wife to have sex with a waiter in front of him. Everything was recorded in the marquis’ diary, which was leaked to the press (some believe by the police), and excerpts of which were published in several newspapers at the time. Of his honeymoon he wrote: “Anna has been splendid. She understood right away. She had a lot of fun.” Having sex with handsome young men while Casati Stampa watched, took pictures, and wrote things down in a green velvet-lined notebook became a regular practice for the couple. Usually, it was the marquis who chose Anna’s lovers, who were usually young, handsome and of lower social classes. Sometimes they would search together outside bars. “Today Anna gave me great pleasure. She made love to a young soldier in such an effective way that from afar I have participated in the act. It cost me 30,000 lire, but it was worth it,” read one entry.

They became the fashionable couple. “They were invited to all the parties; they were part of the hunting circle, they played bridge...” said Daniele Protti, director of the now defunct weekly news magazine L’Europeo, in a documentary on the Italian History channel. They also organized parties and hunts at their own properties, one of them Zannone, an island that was not worth much but where the marquis could devote himself to his hobby, hunting, and the marquise consort to hers, sunbathing naked. Salvatore Pagano, who died in 2021 at the age of 86, was for many years the guardian of the island. “My uncle would talk to us about important guests and particular situations. He transported food to the villa with three donkeys. The marquise was provocative, but she respected the marquis and kept her place,” he told La Repubblica.

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However, everything changed in January 1970 when Anna Fallarino met Massimo Minorenti, a 25-year-old leader of the Fascist youth. What began as a sexual encounter, as on other occasions, turned into something more. Anna and Massimo felt a mutual attraction and fell in love. The marquis noted in his diary: “This was not part of the game. This is the first time my wife has ever cheated on me with her heart.” One day in August of that year the marquis, who had gone hunting at the Marzotto family estate in Valdagno, phoned his wife and Minorenti answered the phone. Shortly afterwards, he returned to his Rome duplex and asked his staff not to disturb him. He wrote in his diary: “Amore mio, forgive me, but what I will do, I must do. Farewell, the only joy of my life.”

It would be the last entry in his diary. The marquis took one of his shotguns and discharged six 12-gauge shots: two for Minorenti, three for his love, Anna Fallarino, and the last for himself.

It became known as “the crime that shocked Italy” and the press had a field day. Up to 1,500 nude photos of Fallarino were published. A major newspaper even offered 400,000 lire for 12 images, almost the price for which Berlusconi would later buy Villa San Martino. MEN magazine sold a million copies with provocative photos of Anna Fallarino on the cover. The crime gave rise to all kinds of questions and theories. Interviewed by L’Europeo, psychoanalyst Emilio Servadio tried to shed some light on the behavior of the marquis: “This man not only enjoyed his wife having sex, but he photographed it, filmed it, demanded it and promoted it at every opportunity.”

Servadio conducted a psychological profile of Casati and concluded that he was voyeuristic, sadomasochistic, and probably had homosexual tendencies. “Without realizing it, the individual projects his feminine component onto the woman, and the encounter becomes truly homosexual. It also has a strong sadomasochistic component. In their inner self, they present themselves as victims of a situation: they are betrayed husbands. Casati was not one of those men who like to be whipped or beaten, but what he practiced I would call moral masochism.” More than 50 years later, following Berlusconi’s death, the crime has been back in the news without losing any of its power of fascination. “The fortune of this residence was born from a tragedy,” Il Giorno stated a few days ago. For now, this seems to be its final act.

Marina and Pier Silvio received 95% of the wealth after Silvio Berlusconi’s death. The will of Italy’s media-mogul and former prime minister – who died on June 12 at age 86 – was partly made public on Thursday. What emerged is that his eldest children, Marina and Pier Silvio, will together continue to control his business empire estimated to be worth around $6.8 billion, according to Forbes. But, according to a statement issued by his five chilren, “No shareholder will exercise overall individual indirect control of Fininvest SpA previously exercised by their father.” Fininvest is the Berlusconi family holding company.

Marina and Pier Silvio Berlusconi — who both already held chief executive roles respectively in Fininvest and in Berlusconi’s MFE-MediaForEurope, aka Mediaset TV business – will now hold equal stakes jointly amounting to a roughly 53% majority stake in the Fininvest family holding. Fininvest also owns publisher Mondadori; vast luxury real estate properties in Milan, Rome and Sardinia; Italian Serie A soccer club AC Monza and a large stake in the Banca Mediolanum asset management bank.

Meanwhile, at a Mediaset upfront presentation in Milan on Tuesday, Pier Silvio strongly denied mounting speculation that after his father’s death MFE/Mediaset would be put up for sale. “The answer to the question of whether as a family we ever discussed selling Mediaset is ‘no’,” Berlusconi told reporters.

“What interests us is pressing ahead with a European industrial project which we believe in, namely a combination of European broadcasters,” he added.

Pier Silvio Berlusconi has been seeking to create a pan-European group (as reflected in the company’s rebranding) and has built a stake of roughly 30% in German media giant ProSiebenSat.1, which recently allowed him to obtain a seat on the rival group’s supervisory board Fininvest holds 48.5% of shares in MFE.

SFORZA & VISCONTI

Count Muzio Sforza-Cesarini is an owner of the Stidda Mafia clan of Italy and the Sforzas and their cousins the Viscontis are part owners of the Trafficante crime family and Seattle crime family. The Viscontis and Sforzas are basically the same family. The Sforza coat of arms has a serpent eating a child. The Sforzas and their mafias are major child traffickers. There is a large sex trafficking ring in Seattle of Asian women and children. The Seattle crime family are known for owning strip clubs they use as brothels. Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos both live in Seattle and they finance bribes to enable the trafficking of women and children. Gates is partly an agent of the Gaetanis and Bezos is an agent of the Sforzas and Viscontis which have a serpent eating a child on their coat of arms. Constrictor serpents are sexually size dimorphic which means the females are larger than males and snakes are often cannibals. Bezos owns Amazon named after the Amazon Rainforest where constrictor serpents like boas and anacondas are common. The Amazon Jungle was literally named after the ancient Tribe of Amazons which were a feminist clans of warlike women. The Sforzas have some ownership over the Casamonica Mafia clan in Rome which seems to be partly owned by all the top Black Nobility bloodlines including the Pallavicinis and Lucchesi-Pallis. The Casamonica clan is a major defense for the Black Nobility. The Sforza-Cesarinis are a papal nobility with ancestors that ruled in Milan and today they manipulate and extort the Milan Stock Exchange. Many Italian billionaires are connected with Milan and work for the Sforzas and Viscontis like the Berlusconi, Doris, and Del Vecchio billionaire families. Leonardo Del Vecchio is worth over 20 billion from “selling sunglasses.” Silvio Berlusconi is from Milan and deeply connected with the mafia as well as being a billionaire with a mass media monopoly and four time prime minister of Italy. Berlusconi created the Forza political party. Sforza and Forza means force. The Stidda mafia clans also have operations in Milan. The Fiocchi family with Pietro and Carlo are ammo manufacturers with operations in the United States and they are from Milan where their company is headquartered. Pietro Fiocchi was educated in Missouri a major headquarters for paramilitary and contract killers. They work with the mafia and are involved with contract killings. The Viscontis have a close alliance with the Federici family which served them during their rule in Milan. Both the Sforzas and Viscontis use the biscione or serpent eating a child on their coat of arms which represents pedophilia and cannibalism. The Sforza’s mafias are child traffickers. Trafficante refers to traffickers. The Sforza’s closely related cousins the Viscontis are married with the Borromeos which are married with the Agnellis and they own Alfa Romeo which has the biscione for a logo. The head of this family is Prince Bosio Sforza-Cesarini.

Sources

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Giulio_Maria_della_Somaglia





http://www.genmarenostrum.com/pagine-lettere/letterab/barbianodib.htm

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ludovico_Barbiano_di_Belgiojoso_(1728–1801)



https://stateofthenation.co/?p=172054



https://heirsofeurope.blogspot.com/2010/02/visconti-di-modrone.html

https://worldcrimesyndicate.blogspot.com/2020/03/visconti-crime-syndicate.html

https://exploringrealhistory.blogspot.com/2021/12/part-5-global-crime-syndicatecesarini.html

https://publicatt.unicatt.it/handle/10807/23986

https://www.aol.com/lifestyle/silvio-berlusconi-empire-controlled-oldest-171910017.html

https://dannyboylimerick.website/the-black-nobility-list/