The courts decided in Kendall v. United States ex rel. Stokes (1838) that a President must enforce unconstitutional laws until they decide it is unconstitutional. All laws passed by Congress must be enforced until and unless the judiciary decides otherwise. They go on to reinforce this interpretation through additional case rulings. They continuously state the judiciary is the only branch allowed to interpret the law and that the President does not have the power to interpret under the power of execution of the laws.

This is absurd on its face. The courts have no jurisdiction over the president in the Constitution. The courts are granted one singular power: The Judicial Power.

The Judicial Power simply means, “the power to hear cases and determine restitution if a wrong has occurred.”

Article 3, Section 2 of the Constitution reads, "The judicial Power shall extend to all Cases, in Law and Equity, arising under this Constitution, the Laws of the United States, and Treaties made, or which shall be made, under their Authority;—to all Cases affecting Ambassadors, other public Ministers and Consuls;—to all Cases of admiralty and maritime Jurisdiction;—to Controversies to which the United States shall be a Party;—to Controversies between two or more States;—between a State and Citizens of another State,—between Citizens of different States,—between Citizens of the same State claiming Lands under Grants of different States, and between a State, or the Citizens thereof, and foreign States, Citizens or Subjects."

This is the only power of the Supreme Court.

They do not have the power to compel a President to act. This goes back to the section "under their Authority." The Congress does not have Authority to pass unconstitutional laws, nor do the courts have the power to enforce their execution.

All laws must derive from under the Constitution, otherwise it is not a law and is unenforceable.

Why, to even suggest a President must follow a Congressionally passed unconstitutional law under the force of the judiciary is such nonsense as to mean outright and explicitly that there are no checks or balances in the federal government.

This means that Congress can pass unconstitutional laws, spending bills, and do other concerning things, like pass fake treaties, and the courts state they can make the president execute these laws until they decide otherwise, if ever.

This means the position of the president is one of a puppet that has no executionary discretion… what a weird position to have, considering the duly elected President also has an oath for taking office: "I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States."

How can the president execute unconstitutional law and simultaneously preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States? He's only allowed to protect and defend it if the courts tell him he can? And the courts ruled they have this power in one of their own rulings (Marbury v. Madison, 1803), farbeit from the Constitution?

So then he is a puppet of the courts. Simply a figurehead with nonexistent powers who is ruled by Congress's Purse and the Court’s Execution, not the President's Vision or Agenda.

Why do we have an Executive Branch then? Why exist if you can not execute a budget and agencies in alignment with the Constitution?

And how did the Supreme Court rule they have the power to do this? They are also supposed to follow the Supreme Law of the Land, the Supremacy Clause in our Constitution.

The Supremacy Clause, Article 6, section 2 of the Constitution, reads: “This Constitution, and the Laws of the United States which shall be made in Pursuance thereof; and all Treaties made, or which shall be made, under the Authority of the United States, shall be the supreme Law of the Land; and the Judges in every State shall be bound thereby, any Thing in the Constitution or Laws of any State to the Contrary notwithstanding.”

Any Thing (court rulings; The Articles of Confederation) or any law to the contrary not withstanding is the important section of this clause; this means the Supreme Court is well aware that legislatures pass unconstitutional laws frequently, and those laws do not apply and are not enforceable above the Constitution.

How is a President supposed to act faithfully if he allows the Supreme Court to decide how he is allowed to execute the law? He is working then in dual agency, doing what his Principal court tells him to do while he is also supposed to act faithfully only for the People of the United States who voted him into office.

There is nothing in the Constitution forbidding a President from not expending money Congress allocated, that is what execution is explicitly. How can he execute a budget without discretion and an opinion on what is Constitutional and what is not? For example, are Continuing Resolutions Constitutional? Blank checks that do not provide an accounting for of expenditures seems to fall far outside of Congressional power. Congress must be accountable with our money as mandated in the Constitution, Article 1, Section 9, Clause 7: “No Money shall be drawn from the Treasury, but in Consequence of Appropriations made by Law; and a regular Statement and Account of the Receipts and Expenditures of all public Money shall be published from time to time.”

Checking Congress through a refusal to spend funds was a normal presidential power, in fact, until 1974 under Nixon, when Congress passed the highly questionable Impoundment Control Act in 1974, which largely stopped the president from implementing his own budget according to his agenda and what he was elected to do by the American People. Before this, it was a known power of the Executive to impound or return funds to Congress, with famous presidents like Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, and FDR utilizing it throughout American history.

However, the courts have granted themselves sole unilateral power to decide whether Congress's laws follow the Constitution. They said this power is Judicial Review. They say, in their own court ruling, that Judicial Review exists in the Supremacy Clause of the Constitution, in Article 6, 3 Articles away from where The Judicial Power is explicitly written out. They don't say it's in Article 3, because nobody would have believed them in 1803. To this day, "Judicial Power" means, "The ability to hear and decide cases." In no way does it mean, "The ability to redefine the Constitution and to grant additional powers and take away powers from branches of government." So they said it was "somewhere between the lines" of the Supremacy Clause. They granted themselves a power outside of our formal amendment process, which means they are not following the Constitution or the Supremacy Clause.

The Supremacy Clause was written because the Articles of Confederation was still in effect and the Constitution was created by working around the accepted legal standards at that time in history. It was not written so the courts could grant themselves extra powers from “somewhere between the lines.”

Either we have three separate branches of government and the Courts do not have the power to force a President to spend funds in the execution of his powers to faithfully defend the Constitution (he can return these funds to Congress) or we really have one branch of government with a figurehead at the top pretending that we have checks and balances in a system working far outside of its granted limited powers.

Rachel Sunshine Suh is a 22 year published legal analyst, a Certified Scrum Master and Certified Human Rights Consultant.