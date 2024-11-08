Why do winners keep winning, while losers stay losers? Focused intention and self-confidence make up 2/3rds of magic, with the third part being sheer talent.

Will, Faith, and Talent. The greatest men in the world had all three in droves, but even if you don't have a single spark of magical ability in you, you can still attain greatness through the first two alone.

The difference between the three derives from what you can accomplish with just one of them. A man with unlimited willpower will persevere and accomplish many things, but his lack of self-confidence will preserve him from reaching for greatness.

A man with unlimited faith will have bursts where he will accomplish great things, but the majority of his life will be wasted away in idle twiddling.

A man of great magical talent, lacking in willpower and faith, will accomplish a great many evil deeds. He will destroy his soul, as well as that of anyone close to him. He will become a miasma of toxicity, a vampiric predator that feeds on the life force of all who are unfortunate enough to encounter him. This is the fate that befell the majority of the greatly talented magicians of our time.

Hedonism isn’t a pleasure. It’s a trap. Hedonism isn’t a reward. It’s a punishment. A man of great magical talent, lacking will and faith, will inevitably fall to and be destroyed by hedonism. Why do you think so many cultures promote the practice of seed retention? It has nothing to do with your seed being sacred - that’s mostly irrelevant. It has everything to do with the fact that one must develop great willpower and self-control to be able to grasp the reins of the behemothic forces that they seek to control, else they turn into puppets of those forces.

Where am I heading with this? The point is simple - we don’t have any great magicians anymore, because everyone out there is doing it for personal gain. The great magicians of the early ages, who were able to call down fire from the sky, cause the earth to split open, and cause the sun to rotate backwards are gone. Their power will likely never be seen again, because magic has become almost exclusively the domain of the snubbed power hungry dweeb.

If you’re drawn to magic for those reasons, you’d be better off hitting the gym. Maybe you’d stop being such a weirdo. Leave the magic to your betters. Or don’t. The demons like fresh meat.

Till next time, and with loving regards,

Stove